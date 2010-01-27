Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2010

Recalls in January 2010

Browse by year

2010

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    CYBEX Strollers Recalled; Fingertips Endangered

    -->
    Regal Lager Inc. is recalling about 1,200 CYBEX strollers sold in the United States and Canada. The strollers hinge mechanism poses a fingertip amputation and laceration hazard to the child when the consumer is unfolding/opening the stroller.

    The firm has received one report of a child placing his finger in the strollers hinge mechanism, resulting in a finger fracture.

    This recall involves Ruby, Onyx and Topaz models of CYBEX umbrella strollers. CYBEX is printed on the side of the strollers.

    The strollers were sold at department and juvenile product stores nationwide between August 2009 and November 2009 for between $140 and $260. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Regal Lager to receive a free hinge cover retrofit kit.

    For additional information, contact the Company Service Center at (800) 593-5522 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firms Web site at www.regallager.com/recalls.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    --> -->

    CYBEX Strollers Recalled; Fingertips Endangered...

    Liebherr Recalls Built-In Refrigerators

    -->

    More photos below

    Liebherr is recalling about 2,700 Liebherr built-in 24-inch-wide single door refrigerators. The refrigerators door can detach, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

    Liebherr has received 13 reports of doors detaching, including two reports of injuries involving bruising and strains.

    This recall involves Liebherr built-in 24-inch wide single door refrigerators with model numbers R1400, RI1400, RB1400, and RBI1400 sold individually or as a component of side-by-side refrigerators. The refrigerators come in stainless steel and various custom finishes and are built into the kitchen cabinetry. Liebherr is written on the top interior control panel. The model number can be found on a label located behind the bottom drawer on the left interior side of the single door refrigerator. The side-by-side refrigerators were marketed as model numbers SBS240, SBS24 I0, SBS245, SBS24I5. This model number is not found on the product.

    The refrigerators, made in Germany, were sold by appliance and specialty retailers nationwide from January 2005 through November 2009 for between $2,500 and $3,200.

    Consumers with recalled refrigerators should contact Liebherr immediately to schedule a free in-home repair. Consumers should check their refrigerator immediately to see whether the door hinge pin has become loose (see below). If the hinge has not become loose and the door is functioning properly, consumers may continue to use the refrigerator until it is repaired.

    For additional information, contact Liebherr toll-free at (877) 337-2653 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT or visit Liebherrs Web site at www.liebherr-appliances.com.


    Individual Unit


    Individual Unit in Side-By-Side Installation









    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    --> -->

    Liebherr Recalls Built-In Refrigerators...

    Macy's Recalls Three-Piece Santa Suits


    Macy's is recalling about 9,600 three-piece boys Santa suits. Loose buttons on the suits jacket may easily detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

    This recall includes First Impressions boys three-piece Santa Sets in sizes 0-24 months, including a jacket, pants and hat. For units sold at Macys and on macys.com the UPCs are: 0689439416622, 0689439417131, 0689439417148, 0689439417155, 0689439417162, and 0689439417179. For units sold at the Navy Exchange stores the UPCs are: 0706254537346, 0706254537353, 0706254537360, 0706254537377, 0706254537384, and 0706254537391. For all products the tracking label information sewn into the side seam of the top and bottom includes: Style 9131, Supplier 22155, Mfg 34837, Aug. 2009, Macys Inc.

    The Santa suits, made in China, were sold at Macys and macys.com, including locations in Puerto Rico, from September to December 2009, and at U.S. Navy Exchange stores from November through December 2009 for about $20 to $40.

    Consumers should immediately remove the buttons from the jacket to eliminate the hazard or return the garment to any Macys or U.S. Navy Exchange store for a full refund.

    For additional information, contact Macys toll-free at (888) 257-5949 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit Macys Web site at www.macys.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Macy's Recalls Three-Piece Santa Suits...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Nature Wonders Recalls Pinto Horse Toys


      Blip Toys is recalling about 15,000 Nature Wonders HD pinto horse toys. The surface paint coating on the horse contains excessive levels of lead, violating the federal lead paint standard.

      This recall involves the Nature Wonders HD pinto horse toy figures with model number 92093. The plastic horse is white with brown spots and measures about 4 inches tall. The model number and Nature Wonders HD are printed on the retail tag wrapped around the horses leg.

      The toys were sold at Walmart stores nationwide from January 2009 through July 2009 for about $4. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact Blip Toys to receive a free replacement toy.

      For additional information, please contact Blip Toys toll-free at (888) 405-7696 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.bliptoys.com/recall.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Nature Wonders Recalls Pinto Horse Toys...

      RadioShack Recalls Knight Hawk Toy Helicopters


      RadioShack is recalling about 6,000 Knight Hawk toy helicopters. The battery housing under the helicopter canopy can overheat while charging, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received one report of a fire that started while a store demo toy was charging. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

      This recall involves Danbar Toys Knight Hawk 3D remote control helicopters. The helicopter can be identified by model number 006047 marked on the back of the controller and the Knight Hawk 3D logo on the front of the controller. The product was sold at RadioShack as catalog number 600-0566 (60-566) for ages 8 and up.

      The helicopters were sold at RadioShack stores, RadioShack dealer franchise stores nationwide and at www.radioshack.com from October 2009 through November 2009 for about $60. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the helicopters away from children and return the toy to the nearest RadioShack store for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact RadioShack at (800) 843-7422 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.radioshack.com

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      RadioShack Recalls Knight Hawk Toy Helicopters...

      Lysol Steam Cleaning Mop Recalled

      -->
      Conair Corp. is recalling about 162,000 Lysol steam-cleaning mops. Hot water mixed with Lysol can forcefully spurt out and rupture the housing unit, posing a burn hazard and a laceration hazard to consumers from the broken housing unit.

      Conair has received 14 reports of hot water forcefully spilling out of the water reservoir compartment including two minor burn injuries to consumers who sought medical attention.

      This recall involves the Lysol Steam Cleaning Mop by Conair with model numbers SM10L or SM10LR. The model number is printed on the bottom of the mop under the microfiber cloth.

      The mops were sold at department, drug, hardware and home improvement stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and on the Internet from September 2006 through September 2009 for about $40. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mop and contact Conair to receive a free replacement steam cleaning mop.

      For additional information, contact Conair at (800) 687-6916 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.conair.com/recallmop.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      --> -->

      Lysol Steam Cleaning Mop Recalled...

      Thermador Built-In Oven Recall Expanded


      BSH Home Appliances Corp. is recalling 37,000 Thermador built-in ovens because they can pose a fire hazard. An additional 42,000 ovens were recalled in June 2007.

      The ovens can have gaps in the insulation where overheating can occur and when used in the self-cleaning mode it can cause nearby cabinets to catch fire. This poses a fire hazard to consumers.

      BSH Home Appliances has received three additional reports of incidents, including two that resulted in fires that damaged surrounding cabinets. No injuries have been reported.

      The recall involves Thermador Brand built-in double ovens with model numbers C272B, C302B, SEC272, SEC302, SECD272 and SECD302 and serial numbers between FD8403 through FD8701. Model and serial numbers are located on the underside of the control panel.

      The ovens, made in the U.S., were sold at appliance and specialty stores nationwide from June 2004 through July 2007 for between $3,000 and $4,400.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the ovens self-cleaning mode and contact the firm to schedule an inspection and free repair, if necessary.

      For additional information, contact Thermador at (800) 701-5230 24 hours/day, 7 days/week, or visit the firms Web site at www.thermador.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      BSH Home Appliances Corp. is recalling 37,000 Thermador built-in ovens because they can pose a fire hazard. An additional 42,000 ovens were recalled in Jun...

      Eagle 5 Rifle Crossbows Recalled

      -->

      Master Cutlery is recalling about 300 Eagle 5 Rifle Crossbows. The trigger mechanism becomes loose after 30 shots. When the safety mechanism is moved to the fire position, the crossbow will automatically discharge on its own.

      The recalled crossbow is black fiberglass and metal and has a 120 lb draw. Cross Bow and Eagle 5 are printed on the crossbow.

      -->

      The crossbows were sold on the Web at www.fingerhut.com from September 2009 through December 2009 for about $100. They were made in Taiwan.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled crossbows and contact Master Cutlery for a free replacement trigger installation. Consumers who purchased the recalled crossbow are being contacted directly.

      For more information, contact Master Cutlery toll-free at (888) 271-7229 x138 between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, visit the firms Web site at www.mastercutlery.com.

      -->

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      --> -->

      Eagle 5 Rifle Crossbows Recalled...

      Spine Align, Posture Perfect Ergonomic Chairs Recalled

      -->
      MooreCo Inc. is recalling about 700 Spine Align and Posture Perfect Ergonomic office chairs. The legs of the chair can break, posing fall a hazard to the user.

      The company has received five reports of the legs of the chairs breaking, resulting in three minor injuries and in the aggravation of an existing back injury.

      This recall involves the Spine Align and the Posture Perfect Ergonomic Office Chairs with model numbers 34571 and 34556 respectively. The base of the chair is made of hard plastic and the chair has no marks or labels. Chairs bearing marks or labels are not included in this recall. The model number is found in the packaging.

      The chairs were sold through catalogs and online by United Stationers, Staples, S.P. Richards, and W.B. Mason from December 2007 through October 2009 for between $320 and $650. They were made in South Korea.

      Consumers should stop using the recalled chairs immediately and contact MooreCo for a free repair or a replacement chair.

      For additional information, contact MooreCo toll free at (888) 446-5161 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit the companys Web site at www.chairrecall.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      --> -->

      Spine Align, Posture Perfect Ergonomic Chairs Recalled...

      Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Models Recalled to Fix Brake Problem


      Chrysler is recalling the 2010 model Chrysler Sebring, Dodge Avenger and Nitro; Jeep Liberty, Commander and Grand Cherokee; and 2009-2010 Dodge Ram truck. About 24,000 vehicles are involved.

      These vehicles may have been built with an improperly formed or missing brake booster input rod retaining clip, which could result in brake failure without warning.

      Chrysler will replace the brake booster input rod retaining clip free of charge when the recall begins in January.

      Owners may contact Chrysler at 1-800-853-1403.

      Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

      Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Models Recalled to Fix Brake Problem...

      Cosco Infant Seats Recalled to Fix Webbing


      Dorel Juvenile Group is recalling more than 54,000 Cosco child restraint harnesses because they fail to conform to federal safety standards. The UV stabilizer used in the webbing may not adequately protect it from deterioration by ultraviolet rays, federal highway safety officials said.

      The recalled models are:

      Brand Name / Model or Model No.: Production Dates:
      COSCO / HI BACK 02442CNG MAR 15, 2002 - AUG 01, 2002
      COSCO / HI BACK 02442DNP MAR 15, 2002 - AUG 01, 2002
      COSCO / HI BACK 02442JUB MAR 15, 2002 - AUG 01, 2002
      COSCO / HI BACK 02443PRI MAR 15, 2002 - AUG 01, 2002
      COSCO / HI BACK 02448BNG MAR 15, 2002 - AUG 01, 2002
      COSCO / HI BACK 02848BNG MAR 15, 2002 - AUG 01, 2002
      COSCO / HI BACK 93443PRI MAR 15, 2002 - AUG 01, 2002
      COSCO / HI BACK 93514FSM MAR 15, 2002 - AUG 01, 2002
      COSCO / TOURIVA 02514FSM MAR 15, 2002 - AUG 01, 2002
      COSCO / TOURIVA 02519OXF MAR 15, 2002 - AUG 01, 2002
      COSCO / TOURIVA 02524AAR MAR 15, 2002 - AUG 01, 2002
      COSCO / TOURIVA 22100TTD MAR 15, 2002 - AUG 01, 2002
      COSCO / TOURIVA 93446FSM MAR 15, 2002 - AUG 01, 2002
      COSCO / TOURIVA 93504BHO MAR 15, 2002 - AUG 01, 2002

      Dorel had argued that the risk of injury to infants was inconsequential but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) denied the company's petition.

      Dorel will notify registered owners and provide free webbing replacement kits for the harnesses when the recall begins in February 2010.

      Dorel has also agreed to recall certain child restraint systems manufactured in 2000 and 2001 because the tether webbing fails to conform to abrasion requirements.

      Owners may call Dorel at 1-866-690-2539.

      Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

      Cosco Infant Seats Recalled to Fix Webbing...

      Caramia 'Diane' Cribs Recalled

      -->
      Caramia Furniture is recalling about 1,000 "Diane" drop-side cribs. The slats on the cribs drop-side can detach from the top and bottom rails, posing fall and entrapment hazards to the child.

      The firm has received 18 reports of slats detaching from the rails of the crib. No injuries have been reported.

      The cribs were manufactured between September 2002 and June 2004. A label affixed to the inside of the headboard or footboard lists the manufacturing dates.

      The cribs were sold at Buy Buy Baby and juvenile product and mass merchandise stores nationwide from September 2002 through December 2005 for between $240 and $370. They were made in Slovenia.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Diane crib and contact Caramia Furniture to receive a free replacement drop side. The free replacement will be available beginning March 2010.

      For additional information, contact Caramia at (877) 728-0342 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.caramiafurniture.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      --> -->

      Caramia 'Diane' Cribs Recalled...

      Pier 1 Imports Recalls Santa Tea Light Holders

      -->
      Pier 1 Imports is recalling about 67,000 Santa Tea Light Holders. The flame from tea lights can ignite these tea light holders, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received three reports of the tea light holders burning. No injuries have been reported.

      The Ceramic Santa Tea Light Holder is red and white and designed in the image of Santa Claus. The tea light holder measures approximately 7-1/2 inches tall and 3-1/2 inches wide with a red metal hat and an opening in the back to place a tea light candle. SKU number 2417274 is printed on the bottom of the tea light holder.

      The holders, made in China, were sold at Pier 1 Imports in the U.S. and Canada from September 2009 through December 2009 for about $10.

      Consumers should stop using the Ceramic Santa Tea Light Holder immediately and return it to their nearest Pier 1 Imports retail store for a full refund or merchandise credit.

      For additional information, contact Pier 1 Imports at (800) 245-4595 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or visit the firms Web site at www.pier1.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      --> -->

      Pier 1 Imports Recalls Santa Tea Light Holders...

      Pier 1 Imports Recalls Glitter Tea Lights

      -->
      Pier 1 Imports is recalling about 40,000 Silver Glitter and Gold Glitter tea lights. The flame from the tea lights can ignite the glitter on the candle, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received three reports of the glitter burning. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves two styles of tea lights. A clear box of 24 silver glitter tea lights with SKU 2410335 and a clear box of 24 gold glitter tea lights with SKU 2410322. The SKU number is located on the bottom of the packaging.

      The tea lights were sold at Pier 1 Imports in the U.S. and Canada from September 2009 through December 2009 for about $10. They were made in Vietnam.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the tea lights and return them to their nearest Pier 1 Imports retail store for a full refund or merchandise credit.

      For additional information, contact Pier 1 Imports at (800) 245-4595 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or visit the firms Web site at www.pier1.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      --> -->

      Pier 1 Imports Recalls Glitter Tea Lights...

      Mattress World Recalls Mattress Sets

      -->
      Mattress World is recalling about 750 mattress sets, because they fail to meet the mandatory federal open flame standard and pose a fire hazard to consumers.

      The recall involves Mattress World renovated twin, full, queen and king mattress sets sold in blue floral, white floral and taupe floral. Only those with the following information on tags attached to the mattress and foundation (box spring) are included in this recall.

      Information on Mattress and Box Spring Tags

      ManufacturerMattress World
      Date of ManufactureMay 29, 2009 through September 4, 2009
      Prototype IDMWQ or MWFOBXQ

      The mattresses were sold at furniture stores in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas from May 2009 through September 2009 for between $35 and $105. They were made in the United States.

      Consumers should immediately contact Mattress World to receive a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Mattress World at (877) 819-0725 between 9 a.m and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or email the firm at mattressworld@live.com

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      --> -->

      Mattress World Recalls Mattress Sets...

      Rockler Recalls LED Light Kits

      -->
      Rockler Companies Inc. is recalling about 2,200 LED light kits. Defective wiring can cause the battery pack to overheat and explode, posing a risk of burn and fire hazards to consumers.

      This recall involves Rockler LED lights with either an interchangeable spotlight head or a magnifying head. Models included in the recall have stock numbers 26429 (spotlight or 27017 (magnifying). Stock numbers are printed on the lights packaging.

      The kits were sold at Rockler Woodworking and Hardware and other specialty stores nationwide from March 2009 through October 2009 for about $60. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled LED light kits and call Rockler Companies to receive a free repair kit and installation instructions.

      For additional information, contact Rockler Companies at (800) 260-9663 anytime. Consumers can also write to Rockler Woodworking and Hardware at 4365 Willow Drive, Medina, Minn 55340

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      --> -->

      Rockler Recalls LED Light Kits...

      Redline Conquest Pro Bicycles, Framesets Recalled

      -->
      Seattle Bike Supply is recalling about 350 2010 2010 Redline Conquest Pro Bicycles and Framesets.

      The bicycles fork legs can separate from the fork crown and cause the rider to lose control, posing a risk of serious injury if the rider falls.

      The firm is aware of three reports of forks separating with minor injuries reported in one of the incidents.

      This recall involves all 2010 Redline Conquest Pro Cyclocross bicycles and framesets. The bicycles and framesets were sold in pearl white/blue and have aluminum frames with carbon fiber forks and aluminum steerer tubes.

      The bicycles were sold at specialty stores nationwide between August 2009 and November 2009 for about $1,900 for the bicycle and about $550 for the frameset. They were made in Taiwan.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and framesets and contact their local Redline bicycle dealer to receive a free inspection and fork replacement.

      For additional information contact Redline Bicycles at (800) 283-2453 or visit the firms Web site at www.Redlinebicycles.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      --> -->

      Redline Conquest Pro Bicycles, Framesets Recalled...

      'Big Rex and Friends' Cloth Children's Books Recalled


      St. Martin's Press is recalling more than 200,000 copies of Big Rex and Friends. A red plastic dot sewn into the book contains high levels of lead.

      This recall involves Big Rex and Friends cloth books. The book has a black and white striped border with a red dinosaur on the cover. The words Big Rex and Friends are printed on the cover. ISBN 031249260X or 9780312492601 is printed on the back of the book.

      The books, made in China, were sold at Barnes & Noble, Toys R Us, Amazon, Borders and other bookstores and retailers nationwide from May 2004 through October 2009 for about $9.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled book away from children and contact St. Martins Press for instructions on returning the book for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact St. Martins Press at (800) 347-9411 or visit the firms Web site at www.priddybooks.com/recall.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      'Big Rex and Friends' Cloth Children's Books Recalled...

      Oxmoor House Recalling Nearly 1 million Books


      Oxmoor House, Inc., is recalling nearly 1 million home improvement books because they contain faulty wiring instructions, posing shock and fire hazards to consumers.

      The books were sold by home improvement stores and bookstores nationwide from January 1975 through December 2009 for between $13 and $35. They were printed in the United States.

      Consumers should immediately stop using these books and contact Oxmoor House for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Oxmoor House toll-free at (866) 696-7602 anytime, or visit the firms Web site at www.sunsetrecall.com.

      The recall involves nine home improvement books, as listed below:

      TitleISBNPublication Date
      AmeriSpec Home Repair Handbook978-0-376-00180-1January 2006
      Lowes Complete Home Improvement and Repair978-0-376-00922-7
      978-0-376-01098-8      		September 2005
      December 1999
      Lowes Complete Home Wiring978-0-376-00928-9May 2008
      Sunset Basic Home Repairs978-0-376-01581-5
      978-0-376-01025-4      		February 1995
      January 1975
      Sunset Complete Home Wiring978-0-376-01594-5December 1999
      Sunset Complete Patio Book978-0-376-01411-5
      978-0-376-01397-2
      978-0-376-01399-6      		January 2006
      January 1998
      April 1990
      Sunset Home Repair Handbook978-0-376-01258-6
      978-0-376-01256-2      		October 1998
      February 1985
      Sunset Water Gardens978-0-376-03849-4January 2004
      Sunset You Can Build - Wiring978-0-376-01596-9January 2009


















      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Oxmoor House Recalling Nearly 1 million Books ...

      Food Club Ammonia Recalled

      -->
      OnLine Packaging Inc. is recalling about 75 bottles of Food Club Supreme Clean Clear Ammonia. The bottle, which is labeled as containing ammonia, actually contains household bleach.

      The mislabeling of the bottles can pose a chemical hazard to consumers. If bleach is accidentally mixed with ammonia or acid, irritating or toxic gases could be produced.

      This recall involves Food Club Supreme Clean Clear Ammonia that is packaged in a 64 ounce white bottle with the date code 232 stenciled on the lower shoulder of the bottle.

      The ammonia was sold at Piggly Wiggly Midwest stores from August 2009 through September 2009 for about $1.50.

      Consumers should immediately return the product to Piggly Wiggly for a full refund or dispose of the bleach in accordance with state and local requirements.

      For additional information, contact OnLine Packaging at (800) 398-8177 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      --> -->

      Food Club Ammonia Recalled...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.