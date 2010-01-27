Recalls in January 2010

-->Regal Lager Inc. is recalling about 1,200 CYBEX strollers sold in the United States and Canada. The strollers hinge mechanism poses a fingertip amputation and laceration hazard to the child when the consumer is unfolding/opening the stroller.

The firm has received one report of a child placing his finger in the strollers hinge mechanism, resulting in a finger fracture.

This recall involves Ruby, Onyx and Topaz models of CYBEX umbrella strollers. CYBEX is printed on the side of the strollers.

The strollers were sold at department and juvenile product stores nationwide between August 2009 and November 2009 for between $140 and $260. They were made in China.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Regal Lager to receive a free hinge cover retrofit kit.

For additional information, contact the Company Service Center at (800) 593-5522 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firms Web site at www.regallager.com/recalls.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

