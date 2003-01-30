Recalls in January 2003

Zenith Electronics Corp. is voluntarily recalling to repair about 80,000 large-screen, analog projection televisions manufactured between 1995 and 1998. This recall is an expansion of a 1998 recall program involving 111,000 projection television sets. A tear in a gasket can cause coolant fluid to leak from the picture tube assembly. This can cause smoking, charring, and electrical arcing inside of the television, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

Since 1998, Zenith has received 45 reports of incidents involving coolant leakage, causing smoking or charring with the televisions, including four cases where minor property damage occurred outside of the unit. No injuries have been reported.

The projection televisions recalled in this expansion and the earlier program have 46-60 inch screens and were manufactured from April 1995 through July 1997, and August 1998 through November 1998. The date of manufacture can be found on the white label on the back of the set. These televisions were manufactured in Mexico. Projection televisions manufactured after 1998 are not included in this recall.

Major appliance and department stores nationwide sold these televisions from about April 1995 through April 1999 for between $1,200 and $2,800.

Consumers who have one of these televisions should pick up the phone immediately and contact Zenith at (800) 777-5195 anytime to arrange for a free inspection and repair. Consumers also can visit the company's dedicated website at www.projorecall.com.

In cooperation with CPSC, Zenith conducted a recall beginning in 1998, in which they notified owners of the television sets covered by the program, which resulted in 61,000 units being repaired. This notice is intended for consumers who did not participate in the first program or have one of the 80,000 televisions being added to the 1998 program.