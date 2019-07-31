Write a review
Recalls in July 2019

    Premium Foods USA recalls various Siluriformes fish products

    The products were not inspected for entry into the U.S.

    Premium Foods USA of Woodside, N.Y., is recalling approximately 76,025 pounds of various Siluriformes fish products.

    The products, imported from Bangladesh and Myanmar -- countries ineligible to export Siluriformes fish products to the U.S. -- were not inspected for entry into the U.S.

    There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

    The products listed here, imported from Bangladesh and Myanmar from March 26, 2018, through March 8, 2019, are being recalled.

    The recalled products were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions about the recall may contact KM Chowdhury at info@premiumfoods.us.

    Model year 2019 Mazda3s recalled

    The head restraint may not lock into place

    Mazda North American Operations is recalling 9,430 model year 2019 Mazda3s.

    The seat cover material on both front seats may interfere with the head restraint lock release button, causing it to stick in the release position and not allow the head restraint to lock into place.

    Loose head restraints may increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

    What to do

    Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will install spacers at the bottom of the lock release buttons on both front seat head restraints free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin September 3, 2019.

    Owners may contact Mazda customer service at (800) 222-5500, option 4. Mazda's number for this recall is 3819F.

    Winnebago recalls model year 2018-2019 Forza motorhomes

    The exterior storage compartment door may open unexpectedly while the vehicle is moving

    Winnebago Industries is recalling 766 model year 2018-2019 Forza motorhomes.

    The exterior storage compartment door may open unexpectedly while the vehicle is moving.

    If the storage compartment door opens while the vehicle is in motion, other drivers may swerve to avoid hitting the compartment door, or objects falling from within, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Winnebago will notify owners and dealers will install a new latch and the catch will be inspected and properly aligned and readjusted if necessary.

    The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

    Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885.

      H&M recalls children’s pajamas

      The garments fail to meet federal flammability standards

      H&M Hennes & Mauritz of New York, N.Y., is recalling about 9,000 children’s pajama sets.

      The garments fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves two styles of children’s 100 percent cotton knit, long-sleeve top and pant pajama sets. The pajamas were sold in sizes 2 through 10.

      The first style was sold as a set of two pajamas. The recalled tops from this set include: a pink long-sleeve top with a dog’s face screen-printed onto the front, and two extended 3D fabricated ears. The gray long-sleeve top includes a pink bow trim located at the neckline, a pink heart screen-printed on the left chest and is paired with long pants (pink and polka dot print.) Both the top with the dog’s face and the gray top with the pink bow are being recalled. The product code for this pajama set is 0494860.

      The second style was sold as a single set. The recalled top is a white long-sleeve top with a cat’s face screen-printed on the front with two extended 3D fabricated ears, paired with long white polka dot pants. Only the top is included in this recall. The product code for this pajama set is 0537645.

      The seven-digit product (P/N) number is located on the wash care label inside the garment.

      The pajamas, manufactured in Bangladesh, were sold at H&M stores nationwide and online at www.hm.com from July 2018, to May 2019, for between $14.99 and $24.99.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pajama tops and contact H&M for a full refund, plus a $20 gift card.

      Consumers may contact H&M toll-free at (855) 466-7467 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. (CT) any day or online at https://www2.hm.com/en_us/index.html and click on “Legal & Privacy” at the bottom of the page and then “Recalled Items” for more information.

      Mazda recalls model year 2016 Miata MX-5s

      The skid plate and metal bracket may detach from beneath the vehicle

      Mazda North American Operations is recalling 2,476 model year 2016 Miata MX-5s.

      The skid plate and metal bracket may detach from underneath the vehicle.

      Parts that separate from the vehicle may become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the skid plate free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin August 26, 2019.

      Owners may contact Mazda customer service at (800) 222-5500, option 4. Mazda's number for this recall is 3619F.

      Euphoria Fancy Food recalls 'Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dry Fruits-Apple'

      The product contains sulfites not declared on the label

      Euphoria Fancy Food of Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling packages of “Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dry Fruits-Apple.”

      The product contains sulfites not declared on the label.

      No illness or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, which comes in 500-gram, clear plastic package marked with container code #21 01 19 SS and UPC # # 4605932006197, was sold in retail stores nationwide and through mail orders.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 768-3400 from 8:30 to 5:00 (ET).

      Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals recalls birth control pills

      The products may not be effective

      Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals is recalling one lot of Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets, an estrogen/progestin combination oral contraceptive.

      The product is being recalled due to out-of-specification (OOS) dissolution results at the 3-month stability time point.

      Product efficacy may be decreased due to incomplete absorption of the active ingredients.

      The firm has not received any reports of adverse events to date.

      The recalled products are packaged into a carton containing three blister cards. Each blister card contains 28-film coated, biconvex tablets, in the following order: 24 active pink-color round, unscored, film-coated tablets debossed with a “20” on one side, each containing 3 mg Drospirenone and 0.02 mg Ethinyl Estradiol, and four (4) inert white-color round, unscored, film-coated tablets debossed with a “PL”.

      The recalled products, with lot number 183222, NDC number 59746-763-43 and expiration date of 11/2020, were shipped to wholesalers, distributors and retailers nationwide.

      What to do

      Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals is notifying its customers by emailing a recall notification letter and response form and is arranging for return of all recalled products.

      Patients who have used the recalled products may return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Jubilant Cadista at (800) 308-3985 Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (EDT).

      Chang Type recalls Porter Cable table saws

      The motor can overheat, creating a fire hazard

      Chang Type Industrial Company of Taichung City, Taiwan, is recalling about 268,000 Porter-Cable 10-inch table saws sold in the U.S and Canada.

      The motor can overheat, creating a fire hazard.

      The firm has received 61 reports of the table saw motors overheating and causing fires. One consumer reported smoke damage to hid home. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Porter-Cable brand 10-inch table saws with model number PCX362010. The saws have a gray body with black accents and the Porter-Cable logo.

      The model number and serial number are printed on the table saw’s nameplate, located on the back of the saw body near the bottom.

      The saws, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold exclusively at Lowe’s Stores nationwide from June 2016, through September 2018, for between $100 and $180.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled table saws and contact Chang Type for a refund.

      Consumers may contact Chang Type toll-free at (877) 206-7151 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.recallrtr.com/PCSaw for more information.

      Herbal Doctor Remedies recalls products marketed without FDA approval

      The products were manufactured outside of the controls required by current Good Manufacturing Practices

      Herbal Doctor Remedies is recalling all drug products marketed without FDA approval.

      These products could result in risk to consumers as they are marketed with intended uses not amendable to self-diagnosis.

      In addition, lack of controls in the manufacture of the products do not provide assurances of finished product quality.

      The firm has not received any reports of adverse events.

      These products are intended to be used as Chinese Herbal Medicines marketed for treatment of disease conditions in humans which the FDA has determined may constitute unapproved new drugs.

      The following products, packaged in white plastic containers with screw-on lids with an Herbal Doctor Remedies Brand white stick-on label and red, green, and blue writing with an expiration date, are being recalled: 

      Product Name

      Dosage Form

      Anemia Off

      Capsules

      Appetrol

      Capsules

      Asma Aid

      Capsules

      “Asma” Stopper

      Capsules

      Asthma Balm

      Ointment

      Awake

      Capsules

      Baby Saver

      Capsules

      Bone Fixer

      Capsules

      Cardia Forte

      Capsules

      Deafness Off

      Capsules

      Detensin

      Capsules

      Dragon Pain Balm

      Ointment

      Dragon Pain Oil

      Massage Oil

      Edema Off

      Capsules

      Fungo Balm

      Ointment

      Fungo Off

      Capsules

      Glauco-Catar

      Capsules

      Hair Back

      Capsules

      Herpes-G

      Capsules

      Herpes-P

      Capsules

      Herpes-S

      Capsules

      Herpes-V Balm

      Ointment

      Lipidtrol

      Capsules

      Lube Lax

      Capsules

      Lump Off

      Capsules

      Lung Fixer

      Capsules

      Lung Saver

      Capsules

      Lung Tonic EX

      Capsules

      Mental Tonic

      Capsules

      Migraine Off

      Capsules

      Pain Away

      Capsules

      Pain Stopper

      Capsules

      Prostatin

      Capsules

      Psoriasis Balm

      Ointment

      Smoke End

      Capsules

      Sperm Booster

      Capsules

      Stomach Flu

      Capsules

      Stone Purger

      Capsules

      Thyro-H

      Capsules

      Thyro-Lo

      Capsules

      Vertigo Off

      Capsules

      Worm Off

      Capsules

      Yeast Douche Powder

      Powder

      The recalled products, which are not identified with a lot number, were marketed and distributed nationwide via online sales. They also may have been purchased through acupuncturists or other alternative medicine providers.

      What to do

      Herbal Doctor Remedies is notifying its customers by public press release and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should stop using and return it to the place of purchase, or:

      Herbal Doctor Remedies

      497 Cumbre St

      Monterey Park, CA 91754

      Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (626) 999-4702 Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm (PT) or by email at herbdoc30@gmail.com.

      Select varieties of Ragú Pasta Sauce recalled

      The sauce may contain fragments of plastic

      Mizkan America is recalling select production codes of Ragú pasta sauces in the U.S.

      The sauce may contain fragments of plastic.

      There are no reports of consumer injuries or complaints.

      The following products, produced from June 4-8, 2019, and sold nationwide, are being recalled:

      RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

      • Flavor description:                  RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
      • Cap code:                                  JUN0620YU2
      • Best Use By Date:                   JUN0620YU2  

       RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

      • Flavor Description:                 RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
      • Cap code:                                  JUN0520YU2
      • Best Use by Date:                    JUN0520YU2

      RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

      • Flavor Description:                  RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
      • Cap code:                                  JUN0620YU2
      • Best Use By Date:                    JUN0620YU2

      RAGÚ Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

      • Flavor description:                  RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional
      • Cap code:                                  JUN0420YU2
      • Best Use By Date:                   JUN0420YU2

      RAGÚ Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

      • Flavor description:                  RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat
      • Cap code:                                  JUN0520YU2
      • Best Use By Date:                   JUN0520YU2

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume, but discard it.

      Consumers may call the firm at (800) 328-7248 Monday – Friday from 7:30 am - 5:00 pm (CST) to receive a replacement coupon .

      Subaru recalls model year 2019 Legacys and Outbacks

      The vehicle body strength may be reduced

      Subaru of America is recalling 2,107 model year 2019 Legacys and Outbacks.

      Spot welds located on the duct below the cowl panel may have been improperly applied, affecting the vehicle's body strength.

      The reduced strength of the vehicle body may increase the risk of injury in a crash

      What to do

      Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the vehicles and repair or repurchase the vehicle, as necessary free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin July 26, 2019.

      Owners may contact Subaru customer service at (844) 373-6614. Subaru's number for this recall is WUH-93.

      Factory Direct Wholesale recalls folding mattresses

      The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard

      Factory Wholesale Direct of Duluth, Ga., is recalling about 2,500 folding mattresses.

      The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Factory Direct Wholesale folding mattresses which can be used as a chair or bed.

      The gray mattresses were sold in 38 (twin), 53 (full), and 60 (queen) inches wide sizes. They measure 4 inches high when configured as a mattress.

      Factory Direct Wholesale, Made in China and model number FDW-RJ-38Q, FDW-RJ-53F or FDW-RJ-60Q can be found on the tag on the side of the mattress.

      The mattresses were sold online at Amazon.com, ebay.com, Newegg.com, Rakuten.com, Wish.com and Walmart.com from April 2018, through January 2019, for about $100.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Factory Direct Wholesale to receive a free cover, including shipping, to bring the mattress into compliance with the federal standard.

      Consumers may contact Factory Direct Wholesale at (800) 631-0449 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at fdw.recall@gmail.com or online at paylesshere.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Bodum recalls Bistro toasters

      The toasters can leak electric current, posing a shock hazard

      Bodum USA of New York, N.Y., is recalling about 2,600 Bodum Bistro toasters sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The toasters can leak electric current when operating at the maximum normal temperature, posing a shock hazard.

      No injuries are reported in the U.S., but there are eight reports from Canada of consumers being shocked when touching the toaster.

      This recall involves two models of the Bodum Bistro toaster in stainless steel:

      • a two-slice model with SKU 10709-16-4 and
      • a four-slice model with SKU 11840-16.

      The SKU number appears on the bottom of the toaster. The word “Bodum” is embossed on the side of the products.

      The toasters, manufactured in China, were sold at home appliance stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2018, through June 2019, for between $24 and $44.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toasters and return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund or contact Bodum to receive a prepaid mailer to return the toaster for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Bodum toll-free at (833) 722-6386 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ETO Monday through Friday or online at www.bodum.com and click on “Product Advisories” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Epic Business Services recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil

      The packaging is not child resistant as required by federal law

      Epic Business Services of San Diego, Calif., is recalling about 11,5980 containers of Majestic Pure Wintergreen Oil.

      The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they ingest it.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Majestic Pure Wintergreen essential oil.

      “Majestic Pure” Logo Wintergreen essential oil 100% Pure and Natural Therapeutic Grade is written on the front of the brown bottle. The side panel ingredients specifically mentions “Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbent) essential oil. Steam distilled.”

      It also states safety recommendations, directions and storage guidelines.

      The recalled product, manufactured in China, was sold online at Amazon.com from June 2016, to April 2019, for about $18.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact the firm to receive a free replacement child resistant dropper. All known purchasers are being notified directly by the firm about the recall.

      Consumers may contact Epic Business Service toll-free at (888) 995-8495 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at info@majesticpure.com or online at www.majesticpure.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Mazda recalls CX-5s, Mazda6s and Mazda3s

      A software error in the PCM may cause an engine stall

      Mazda North American Operations is recalling 262,220 model year 2018-2019 CX-5s, Mazda6s, and model year 2019 Mazda3s.

      A software error in the powertrain control module (PCM) may cause the engine to stall, posing a crash risk.

      What to do

      Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the PCM software free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin on or before August 26, 2019.

      Owners may contact Mazda customer service at (800) 222-5500, option 4. Mazda's number for this recall is 3719F.

      Vivo recalls speaker wall mounts

      The ledge on the front of the speaker wall mount can loosen, allowing the speakers to fall

      Vivo of Goodfield, Ill., is recalling about 2,400 Vivo Mount-Play5 speaker wall mounts.

      The ledge on the front of the speaker wall mount can loosen, allowing both the ledge and the speakers to fall, posing an injury hazard.

      The company has received three reports of the speaker mounts breaking and speakers falling to the floor. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Vivo Mount-Play5 wall mount brackets designed to secure the Sonos Play 5 speakers to the wall or any solid surface.

      The black or white Vivo wall mounts are made of steel and allow the speakers to tilt and swivel.

      The mounts measure about eight inches tall by five inches wide.

      The wall mounts, manufactured in China, were sold at Amazon.com, eBay.com, Newegg.com, Rakuten.com (an Authorized Partner) and Walmart.com from March 2018, through June 2019, for about $30.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately remove their speaker from the wall mount and contact Vivo to receive free repair kit and instructions, a replacement wall mount or return wall mount for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Vivo at (800) 371-5654 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at help@vivo-us.com or online at www.vivo-us.com and click on “Contact Us” at the top of the page for more information.

      Wismettac Asian Foods recalls fish cakes

      The products may contain milk, egg and crustacean shellfish, allergens not declared on the label

      Wismettac Asian Foods of Santa Fe Springs, Calif., is recalling eight types of Shirakiku brand imported fish cakes.

      The products may contain milk, egg and crustacean shellfish, allergens not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The following products, distributed to retail stores in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington DC, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington, are being recalled:

      Item
      Number

      Item Description

      Size

      UPC Code

      #92524

      		FISH CAKE IWASHI TEN SK F20/ 150G074410925246

      #92525

      		FISH CAKE BOUTEN SK F20/ 150G074410925253

      #92526

      		FISH CAKE MINCH BALL SK F20/ 150G074410925260

      #92527

      		FISH CAKE OHBAN AGE SK F20/ 150G074410925277

      #92555

      FISH CAKE GOBO MAKI SK F

      		20/ 150G074410925550

      #92556

      FISH CAKE IKA MAKI SK F

      		20/ 150G074410925567

      #92557

      FISH CAKE AGE BALL SK F

      		20/ 150G074410925574

      #92559

      		FISH CAKE SATSUMA AGE SK F20/ 150G074410925598

      What to do

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at recall@wismettacusa.com.

      K2 Sports recalls inline skates

      The skate axle can become loose or a portion of the axle can sheer off

      K2 Sports of Seattle, Wash., is recalling about 3,400 pairs of VO2 S inline skates sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The skate axle can become loose or a portion of the axle can sheer off during use resulting in a wheel separating from the skate’s frame, posing a fall hazard.

      The firm has received four reports of loose axle hardware. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the following K2 Sports skate models:

      Item Number (PROD CODE)

      Model Name 

      Color

      I190201101

      VO2 S 90 PRO M

      Black/Steel/Red

      I190201201

      VO2 S 90 PRO W

      Black/Blue

      I190201301

      VO2 S 100 PRO M

      Black/Yellow

      I190201401

      VO2 S 100 X PRO W  (Hi Lo)

      Black /Purple

      I190201501

      VO2 S 100 BOA

      Red/White

      K2 is printed on the toe and wheels of the skates and the model name is printed on the label found on the tongue of the skate as well as the Velcro ankle strap.

      The Item Number can be found on the product ID sticker on the skate packaging and is the first ten numbers of the thirteen digit product code (PROD CODE).

      The skates, manufactured in Thailand, were sold at specialty stores nationwide and online at www.k2sports.com from January 2019, through May 2019, for between $280 and $300.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled skates and contact K2 Sports or the store where purchased to return the skates for a free repair. K2 Sports is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact K2 Sports toll-free at (866) 734-5746 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email k2vo2s@k2sports.com or online at www.k2skates.com and click on “Safety Alert Regarding the VO2 S Skate” near the bottom of the page for more information.

      Lifetime Brands recalls Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh White can mugs

      The mugs can crack or break when used with or exposed to hot liquids

      Lifetime Brands of Garden City, N.Y., is recalling about 153,000 Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh White can mugs in the U.S. and Canada.

      The mugs can crack or break when used with or exposed to hot liquids, posing burn and laceration hazards.

      The firm has received reports of seven incidents where the mugs cracked after holding hot liquids with one report of a consumer receiving minor burns.

      This recall involves the Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh White can mugs and Nevaeh White lattice can mugs in gold.

      The mugs are sold individually with UPC 742414338057 and UPC 742414391175 and part of a 4-piece dinnerware set with UPC 742414375946. The UPC numbers are printed on a sticker and placed on the bottom of the individually sold mugs.

      The mugs can hold 15 ounces, measure about 4 inches tall and about 4 inches in diameter, with a handle.

      Printed on the bottom of the Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh White can mug is “Nevaeh White by Fitz and Floyd, Fine Bone China, Dishwasher/Microwave/Oven Safe.”

      Printed on the bottom of the Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh White lattice can mug in gold is “Nevaeh White by Fitz and Floyd, Fine Bone China, Dishwasher Safe.”

      The mugs, manufactured in China, were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide and online at bedbathandbeyond.com from January 2013, through April 2019, for between $8 and $10 for the mug individually packaged and $30 for the 4-piece dinnerware set.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and contact Lifetime Brands for a free replacement mug.

      Consumers may contact Lifetime Brands toll-free at (888) 561-2269 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at fitzandfloyd@lifetimebrands.com or online at www.fitzandfloyd.com and click on recall at the top of the page.

      Mazda recalls model year 2010-2011 RX-8s

      The passenger front airbag, these inflators may explode

      Mazda North American Operations is recalling 224 model year 2010-2011 RX-8s that were previously recalled but have not yet been repaired.

      The vehicles are equipped with airbag inflators assembled as part of the passenger front airbag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment.

      In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger front airbag, these inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling.

      An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death.

      What to do

      Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger airbag inflator free of charge. The recall was expected to begin July 9, 2019.

      Owners may contact Mazda customer service at (800) 222-5500, option 4. Mazda's number for this recall is 2618F.

