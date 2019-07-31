Recalls in July 2019

Premium Foods USA of Woodside, N.Y., is recalling approximately 76,025 pounds of various Siluriformes fish products.
The products, imported from Bangladesh and Myanmar -- countries ineligible to export Siluriformes fish products to the U.S. -- were not inspected for entry into the U.S.
There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
The products listed here, imported from Bangladesh and Myanmar from March 26, 2018, through March 8, 2019, are being recalled.
The recalled products were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
What to do
Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recall may contact KM Chowdhury at info@premiumfoods.us.