Recalls in January 2005

    Drum Set Sold at Toys R Us

    January 19, 2005
    Kids Station Inc. is recalling about 10,500 drum sets sold at Toys R Us. Small parts can break off during use, posing a choking hazard to young children.

    The Fun Years Music Big Drum Musical Set includes a yellow and green drum with a clear plastic lid and a red one-piece carrying strap that doubles as a storage and carrying case for additional instruments. The drum measures 12 inches in diameter and about 7.5 inches in height.

    The instruments stored in the drum include: purple drumsticks, yellow and red dumb-bell-shaped maracas, purple wrist bells, an orange recorder, a yellow harmonica, a red-rimmed tambourine and a yellow whistle. Only this musical set is part of this recall. A similar drum set sold at Toys R Us with a two piece strap and different musical toys is manufactured by a different company and is not being recalled.

    The drum sets were sold exclusively at Toys R Us stores nationwide from August 2004 through December 9, 2004 for about $20.

    Consumers should return the recalled Big Drum Musical Set to your nearest Toys R Us store for a refund.

    Consumer Contact: Call Kids Station at (800) 227-4772 anytime or visit the Web site at www2.toysrus.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



    GE Slow Cookers

    January 13, 2005
    About 600,000 GE Oval and Double Dish Slow Cookers sold at Wal-Mart stores are being recalled. The handles on the base of the slow cookers can break, posing a risk of burns from hot food spilling onto consumers.

    Hamilton Beach and Wal-Mart have received 531 reports of handles breaking, including four reports of consumers who were burned by hot food.

    The recalled slow cookers include the 4.5-Quart Oval and 6-Quart Double Dish models sold under the General Electric (GE) brand name. The model name is printed on the front of the units. The 4.5-quart unit has model number 106661 and the 6-quart unit has model number 106851. Both models have series codes A through D, which are printed on the bottom along with the model number. The base of the slow cookers is white with an olive or honeysuckle graphic.

    The cookers were sold exclusively at Wal-Mart stores nationwide from August 2000 through December 2002 for about $25 (4.5-quart model) and $35 (6-quart model).

    Consumers should stop using the product immediately and contact Wal-Mart to receive a replacement slow cooker base.

    Consumer Contact: Call the Wal-Mart Slow Cooker Recall Hotline toll-free at (888) 293-3343 anytime or go to www.walmart.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



    Ridgid Wet-Dry Vacuums

    January 13, 2005
    Emerson Tool Co. is recalling about 6,500 Ridgid brand 16-gallon wet/dry vaccums. The air intake shield may be missing. Consumers can suffer lacerations if they come into contact with the intake blower wheel.

    Ridgid Wet-Dry VacuumsEmerson Tool Co. has received two reports of consumers who suffered lacerations to finger tips while using these vacuums.

    The Ridgid 16-gallon 2-In-1 Blower Vac, Model WD16650, have light gray drums with orange lids, gray power heads, and black wheels. The recalled units have the model number and a serial number from 04104C through 04114C located on a label on the side of the power head. Ridgid 2 In 1 Blower Vac is written on the front of the units.

    The vacuums were sold at Home Depot stores and by RIDGE TOOL distributors nationwide from April 2004 through January 2005 for about $100.

    If the air intake shield is missing, consumers should stop using their vacuum and contact the firm for a free repair kit.

    Consumer Contact: Consumers should call Emerson Tool Co. at (800) 372-7759 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit their Web site at www.emersontoolcompany.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



      Poundex Dining Chairs


      Poundex Associates Corp. is recalling about 32,000 dining chairs. The welds on the chairs rear legs can crack and break apart, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

      Poundex has received one report of a chair breaking, involving one report of a minor injury.

      The recalled dining chair has a dark bronze metallic frame, birch colored wooden back and gold colored upholstered seat. The front and rear legs have a curved shape. The label under the seat reads in part Imported by Poundex Associates Corp. The recalled dining chair is approximately 42-inches high and 17-inches wide.

      The chairs were sold at independent furniture stores nationwide from January 2004 through September 2004 for about $50 each. The recalled chairs were mainly sold as part of a 5-piece dining set with a table for about $400 per set.

      Consumers should stop using the chairs immediately and contact Poundex to receive a free rear leg replacement kit.

      Consumer Contact: Contact Poundex Associate Corp. at (800) 717-0484 anytime or visit www.poundex.com for more information.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

