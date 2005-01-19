Recalls in January 2005

January 19, 2005

Kids Station Inc. is recalling about 10,500 drum sets sold at Toys R Us. Small parts can break off during use, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The Fun Years Music Big Drum Musical Set includes a yellow and green drum with a clear plastic lid and a red one-piece carrying strap that doubles as a storage and carrying case for additional instruments. The drum measures 12 inches in diameter and about 7.5 inches in height.

The instruments stored in the drum include: purple drumsticks, yellow and red dumb-bell-shaped maracas, purple wrist bells, an orange recorder, a yellow harmonica, a red-rimmed tambourine and a yellow whistle. Only this musical set is part of this recall. A similar drum set sold at Toys R Us with a two piece strap and different musical toys is manufactured by a different company and is not being recalled.

The drum sets were sold exclusively at Toys R Us stores nationwide from August 2004 through December 9, 2004 for about $20.

Consumers should return the recalled Big Drum Musical Set to your nearest Toys R Us store for a refund.

Consumer Contact: Call Kids Station at (800) 227-4772 anytime or visit the Web site at www2.toysrus.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).