Recalls in January 2006

    NHTSA Probes Saturn Timing Chain Failures

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a preliminary investigation of Saturn L Series vehicles because of persistent complaints of timing chain failures.

    The NHTSA probe involves the 2003 Saturn Ion, 2000 to 2003 Saturn L-Series, 2000 to 2003 Saturn L series Sedan, 2000-2003 Saturn L Series Wagon, 2001-2003 Saturn L200, 2000-2002 Saturn LS, 2000 Saturn LS1 and 2000 Saturn LS2.

    The North Carolina Consumers Council (NCCC) brought the timing chain failures to the attention of NHTSA after consumers in the state complained that the timing failures resulted in a sudden loss of power in the Saturn.

    Some of the timing chain failures occurred at highway speeds.

    NCCC reports consumer concerns that an improper oil flow in the timing chain lubricating mechanism contributed to the failure.

    In most circumstances, the Saturn engine would stall resulting is a sudden loss of power when the timing chain malfunctioned.

    GM has issued a technical service bulletin advising dealers of a timing chain design change for the some Saturn Vues and Ions.

    The bulletin stated that "all timing chain service kits now available will include the oiler nozzel" and that the nozzel is a new design that "will increase oil flow to the timing chain under low RPM operating conditions."

    Since there are no complaints of timing chain failures with the Saturn VUE and Ion covered by the service bulletin, NHTSA has opened a preliminary investigation of timing chain failures in Saturns not covered by the new service bulletin.

    The NHTSA evaluation will assess the frequency, trend, scope and safety consequences of the timing chain failures.

    NHTSA Probes Honda Odyssey Suspension Failure


    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is beginning an investigation of 2001 and 2002 Honda Odyssey minivans because of complaints that the front tire of the Odyssey was punctured by a broken coil spring.

    "One report," according to NHTSA, "alleges that smoke appeared from the front of the vehicle due to the broken spring contacting the tire while the vehicle was in motion."

    "Another report," NHTSA says on its web site, "alleges the collapse of the suspension system caused the vehicle to veer into an oncoming lane of traffic and that a few days later the spring on the other side of the vehicle fractured."

    The agency has received two reports that "allege that an adjacent front tire was punctured by the fractured spring after it failed with the vehicle in motion."

    According to NHTSA's announcement of the investigation, seven of the spring failures occurred between 50,000 and 60,000 mile odometer readings on the Honda Odyssey minivans.

    NHTSA is uncertain how many Honda Odyssey minivans will be involved in the investigation because the agency is using "an estimate of the number vehicles residing in salt belt states." NHTSA reports "the number will be reviewed during the investigation."

    The goal of the NHTSA investigation, according to the agency, is to determine "the frequency and safety consequences associated with the alleged fracture of the front coil springs."

    Owners of the Honda Odyssey minivan haven't reported any crashes or injuries because broken springs or suspension failure on the front of the vehicle.

    Volvo Recalls 42,000 Trucks

    January 26, 2006
    Volvo is recalling 42,000 of its Volvo VN and VHD truck model in the U.S. market because of a possible fire risk from pipes leaking hot gases into the engine.

    In a statement, the company said engineers have discovered that the inlet pipes on the exhaust gas recirculation system may crack or break. If the pipes are not repaired or replaced then components in the engine compartment may be exposed to hot exhaust gases.

    The Volvo recall says the condition could lead to a fire or at least heat damage. Volvo reports two cases of fires, though without any personal injury.

    Volvo plans to inspect and replace any damaged parts and install a heat shield on all of the trucks.

      Feds Probe Shattered Cadillac SRX Sun/Moon Roofs

      January 24, 2006
      The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating 17 complaints of shattered sun/moon roofs in the 2004 to 2006 Cadillac SRX.

      Shattered glass falling on the front seat of the SRX has injured 19 people causing cuts and scrapes to their face, arms, hands or legs.

      Some of the injuries, NHTSA reports on its Web site, were the direct result of the falling glass fragments while other injuries occurred when occupants were exiting the vehicle or were handling the glass fragments.

      Cadillac has received five warranty claims for shattered sun/moon roofs on the SRX. General Motors analysts are unable to identify any manufacturing or quality control issued with the glass or the roof mechanism, according to NHTSA.

      GM told NHTSA the most likely cause of the breakage is random stone or shark debris impacting the glass roof structure.

      In ordering the preliminary investigation, NHTSA said that the evidence indicates that broken glass fragments will fall directly onto both front and middle row seat occupants of these vehicles.

      There is continued risk, according to NHTSA, of driver distraction and injury.

      Porsche 911 S and 911 4S Recalled

      January 11, 2006
      Porsche is recalling 18,600 of its 911 Carrera sports cars worldwide to fix welding joints in the exhaust systems.

      The recall vehicles are the high performance 911 Carrera S and all-wheel drive 911 Carrera 4S cars built between April 2004 and October 2005.

      Porsche reports that the defective welding joint could lead to the loss of the tail pipe.

      The repair, according to Porsche, will take roughly 25 minutes and will be at no charge to the customer.

      Porsches last recall came in December, 2004 when the company asked owners of 18,150 of the 911 Carrera cabriolets to return their cars to check the roof mechanisms. The recall cost Porsche $12.1 million.



