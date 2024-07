Recalls in November 2019

Mark Feldstein & Associates of Sylvania, Ohio, is recalling about 5,000 Stacked Gourd Jack-O-Lantern decorations.

The string light wiring inside the Jack-O-Lanterns can overheat, spark or ignite, posing a fire hazard.

The firm has received four reports of the Jack-O-Lantern decorations smoking or catching fire. No injuries or property damage are reported.

This recall involves Stacked Gourd Jack-O-Lantern decorations. The 12-inch Jack-O-Lantern is hand-painted resin and has battery-operated LED string lights inside the product.

The Jack-O-Lantern’s lights are powered with three AAA batteries. Printed on a hang tag and a label on the box is UPC code 789683062481, model number S1915D12 and Mark Feldstein & Associates Inc.

The decorations, manufactured in China, were sold at Paper Store, Hallmark stores, and independent gift stores nationwide from August 2019, through October 2019, and online at www.Amazon.com from July 2019, through September 2019, for about $20.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Stacked Gourd Jack-O-Lantern decorations and contact Mark Feldstein & Associates to receive a full refund.

Consumers may contact Mark Feldstein & Associates at (800) 755-6504 from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at Sales@MFAgifts.com or online at www.MFAgifts.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.