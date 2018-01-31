Write a review
Recalls in January 2018

    Natureplex recalls Walgreens pain and itch relief cream

    The packaging is not child resistant as required by federal law

    Natureplex of Olive Branch, Mass., is recalling about 74,000 packages of Well at Walgreens Pain and Itch Relief Cream.

    The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The product contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    The recalled Well at Walgreens Pain and Itch Relief Cream tube and packaging are orange with a purple stripe with “Maximum Strength,” “Pain and Itch Relief Cream 4% Lidocaine” and “NET WT 2 OZ (56.7 grams)” printed in white on the front.

    The Well at Walgreens logo is located on the front upper right corner. The packaging contains the UPC bar code 3 11917 18962 8 on the back.

    The cream, manufactured in the U.S., was sold exclusively at Walgreens stores nationwide and online at www.walgreens.com from March 2017, through November 2017, for about $7.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately place the recalled pain and itch relief cream out of the reach of children and return it to Walgreens for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Natureplex toll-free at 866-323-0107 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.natureplex.com and click on Product Safety Recall for more information.

    Indian recalls model year 2015-2017 Roadmaster motorcycles

    Water in the wiring harness may keep the brake light lit

    Indian Motorcycle Company is recalling 7,392 model year 2015-2017 Roadmaster motorcycles.

    Water may enter the trunk wiring harness, potentially causing the brake light to remain illuminated even when the brakes are not applied.

    If the brake light remains illuminated when the brakes are not applied, a following vehicle may not know when the motorcycle is actually slowing, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Indian will notify owners, and dealers will replace the trunk wiring harness with an updated harness that contains sealing plugs in the connectors, free of charge.

    The recall was expected to begin January 30, 2018.

    Owners may contact Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Indian's number for this recall is I-18-01.

    Aston Martin recalls model year 2017-2018 DB11 coupes

    The driver's front airbag may deploy unexpectedly

    Aston Martin The Americas is recalling 1,027 model year 2017-2018 DB11 V12 Coupes and DB11 V8 Coupes.

    The driver's front airbag may deploy unexpectedly due to insufficient grounding of the steering components if an electrostatic discharge occurs and the air ag clockspring is broken.

    If the driver airbag inadvertently deploys, it can increase the risk of injury and a crash.

    What to do

    Aston Martin will notify owners, and dealers will add sufficient grounding to the steering components, free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin March 1, 2018.

    Owners may contact Aston Martin customer service at 1-888-923-9988.

      Elkay recalls water coolers and bottle filling stations

      Internal screws that secure the grounding wire can break

      Elkay Sales of Oak Brook, Ill., is recalling about 31,600 Elkay and Halsey Taylor water coolers and bottle filling stations.

      Internal screws that secure the grounding wire can break and allow the grounding wire to become loose, posing a shock hazard.

      The firm has received 362 reports of broken screws being found in units prior to installation. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Elkay and Halsey Taylor water coolers and bottle filling stations with the model numbers that begin with the letter and number combinations listed below:

      Elkay Models

      ECP8, ECU8

      EFA(4, 8, 14, 16, 20)

      EFHA(8, 14)

      EFOA8

      EFY8

      EHFSA8

      EMABF(TL)8

      ESWA8

      EW(TL)A(4, 8, 14, 16, 20)

      EWCA(4, 8, 14)

      EZ (all models)

      FD700(3, 5, 10)

      HEW3

      LFAE(8, 14, 20)

      LFDE10

      LMABF(TL)8

      LVRC(TL)8

      LVRCGRN(TL)8

      LVRCHD(TL)8

      LWAE(8, 14)

      LWCE4

      LZ (all models)

      OHFAVR8

      VRC(TL)8, VRC(TL)FR(D, 8)

      VRCGRN(TL)8

      VRCHD(TL)8

      Halsey Taylor Models

      HAC(G)8

      HBW8

      HOF14

      HTHBHAC(G)8

      HTHBHVR8

      HTVZ (all models)

      HVR(GRN)8

      HVR8HD

      S(300, 500, 10000)

      SCWT(8, 14, 20)

      SW(4, 8, 14)

      WC8

      WM(8, 14, 16)

      XP8

      They are mainly installed in public facilities such as schools/universities, office buildings and airports. 

      The brand Elkay or Halsey Taylor is identified on the front of the units with a nameplate or embossing and the affected serial numbers begin with the numbers 1704, 1705 or 1706.

      The water coolers and bottle filling stations, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Elkay distributors from May 2017, through June 2017, for between $600 and $7,450.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water coolers and bottle filling stations, unplug the units and contact Elkay for a free repair.

      Consumers may contact Elkay toll-free at 866-243-3070 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., by email at Recall17@elkay.com or online at www.elkay.com and click on PRODUCT RECALL for more information.

      Consumers can also go to www.checkmycooler.com and enter a unit’s full serial number to see if it is included in the recall.

      JustFoodForDogs recalls three daily diets

      The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

      JustFoodForDogs (JFFD) of Los Alamitos, Calif., is recalling its Beef & Russet Potato, Fish & Sweet Potato and Turducken dog food meals.

      The green beans used in the meals may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

      No confirmed Listeriosis has been reported but there have been reports of short-term symptoms in some dogs (diarrhea and vomiting).

      The recalled items, produced from November 1, 2017, through January 14, 2018, contain Best By lot code dates of 11/01/18 through 01/14/19.

      They were distributed refrigerated or frozen with sizes 7-oz., 14-oz., 18-oz., and 72 oz., only through 11 JFFD retail locations in Southern California, three Pet Food Express (PFE) locations in Southern California and 10 Northern California PFE locations.

      The products being recalled were sold refrigerated or frozen and include all sizes offered – 7 oz, 14 oz, 18 oz and 72 oz.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products from a JFFD store may contact JFFD at 866-726-9509, from 9:00 AM – 7:00PM (PST) seven days a week for a full credit or refund.

      Consumers who purchased the recalled products from Pet Food Express may return them to any Pet Food Express for a full credit or refund.

      Forest River recalls Cherokee travel trailers

      Improper wiring could cause an electrical fire

      Forest River is recalling 223 model year 2017-2018 Forest River Cherokee travel trailers.

      A 14-gauge and a 12-gauge neutral wire for the 110V air conditioning were connected to the same lug in the 120V panel neutral bus bar.

      If both wires were connected to same lug, the smaller wire could overheat and fail due to trying to handle a higher load, thereby increasing the risk of an electrical fire.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will relocate the subject wire to another 14-gauge terminal, as necessary, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin March 9, 2018.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100. Forest River's number for this recall is 17A-0609.

      Rockler recalls Murphy Bed kits

      The bed's wall enclosure can tip-over and trap children

      Rockler Companies of Medina, Minn., is recalling about 2,300 Murphy Bed hardware kits.

      The hardware kits used to secure the wooden wall enclosures to the wall studs do not provide sufficient bracing support, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

      The firm has received five reports of the wooden wall enclosure falling from the wall, including one report of injury involving muscle strain and soreness to an adult.

      This recall involves all I-Semble vertical and horizontal Murphy Bed hardware kits used to assemble fold down beds. They were sold in three sizes: twin, full and queen.

      The model numbers for the I-Semble vertical-mount Murphy bed hardware kit with mattress platform are: twin size, model #54877, full size, model #55991 and queen size, model #54386.

      The I-Semble horizontal-mount Murphy bed hardware kit with mattress platform twin size, model #50479, full size, model #53155 and queen size, model #58262 .

      They include a metal bed frame with wood slats for the mattress platform, a metal leg to support the foot of the mattress platform, mounting brackets to attach the metal bed frame to the wooden enclosure built by consumers, wall brackets to secure the wood enclosure to wall studs, and associated screws and bolts.

      The hardware kits, manufactured in China, were sold at Rockler stores nationwide, Rockler catalog and online at Rockler.com from January 2017, through October 2017, for between $300 and $400.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using Murphy beds built using the recalled hardware kits, and contact Rockler for a free replacement repair kit with instructions. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Rockler at 800-260-9663 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.Rockler.com and click on Recall Notice at the top of the homepage for more information.

      Surveyor recreational trailers recalled

      The circuit breaker allows more current that the wiring can handle

      Forest River is recalling 152 model year 2018 Surveyor recreational trailers, models SVT266RLDS, SVT285IKDS, SVT285IKLE, SVT323BHLE, SVT33KRETS, SVT33KRLOK and SVT33KRLTS.

      The vehicles were built with a circuit breaker that allows more current that the wiring can handle, which can cause the wiring to melt, increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a circuit breaker with the correct load rating, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin February 28, 2018.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-3119, extension 205. Forest River's number for this recall is 37-0604.

      Products Pacheco recalls bakery products

      The products may contain numerous allergens not declared on the label

      Products Pacheco of Bayamón, Puerto Rico, is recalling a variety of bakery products that may contain wheat, soy, egg, milk and artificial colors Red#40, Yellow#5 and Yellow#6.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to this problem.

      The following products are being recalled:

      ProductsUnit SizeUPC NumberReason for Recall
      "Mallorca" Bread16 oz039941001098Undeclared Allergen: Soy
      Bread16 oz039941001012Undeclared Allergen: Wheat, Soy
      "Pan con Pasas" Raisin Bread16 oz039941001081Undeclared Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg
      Mallorca Queso “Mallorca” Bread with Cheese4 oz039941001678Undeclared Allergen: Soy, Wheat, Egg, Milk
      Mallorca Guava Queso “Mallorca” Bread with Guava and Cheese4 oz039941001647Undeclared Allergen: Soy, Wheat, Egg, Milk
      “Polvorones” Cookies4 oz039941001241Undeclared Allergen: Wheat, Soy
      Pound Cake4 oz
      12 oz      		039941001265
      039941001302      		Undeclared Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Milk
      Bizcocho Zanahoria Carrot Cake4 oz039941001213Undeclared Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Milk
      Bizcocho Maíz Corn Cake4 oz039941001203Undeclared Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Milk
      Bizcocho Vainilla Queso Vanilla Cake with Cheese4 oz
      12 oz      		039941001180
      039941001180      		Undeclared Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Milk
      Color: Yellow #5, Yellow #6
      Bizcocho Vainilla Guava Vanilla Cake with Guava4 oz039941001173Undeclared Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Milk
      Color: Red #40
      Bizcocho Vainilla Queso Guava Vanilla Cake with Cheese and Guava

      12 oz

      		039941001166Undeclared Allergen: Soy, Wheat, Egg, Milk
      Color: Red #40, Yellow #5, Yellow #6

      The recalled products, which come in a clear plastic package or an aluminum tray with a plastic lid, were sold in in supermarkets and retail stores in Puerto Rico.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products may contact the company at 787-689-3720 or or by email at productospachecoinc@gmail.com for information and product replacement.

      Flawless Beauty recalls 19 drugs sold individually or as part of multi-unit kits

      The products are misbranded or unapproved new drugs

      Flawless Beauty, in accordance with a consent decree of permanent injunction ordered in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, is recalling all lots of nineteen different products sold individually or as part of multi-unit kits.

      The Food and Drug Administration has found the products to be misbranded or unapproved new drugs under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and that they present serious public health risks.

      There are no reports of adverse events related to this recall to date.

      The following products, sold and distributed over the Internet to U.S. and foreign customers, are being recalled:

      Relumins Advanced Glutathione kits w/ 900mg vials
      Relumins Advanced Glutathione kits w/ 1500mg vials
      Relumins Advanced Glutathione kits w/ 3000 vials
      Relumins Vitamin C Solvent ampules
      Tatiomax Gluatathione Whitening kits w/ 1400mg vials
      Saluta Glutathione Whitening kits w/ 600mg vials
      Saluta Glutathione Whitening kits w/ 1200mg vials
      Saluta Glutathione Whitening kits w/ 1800mg vials
      Laroscorbine Platinum Vitamin C with Collagen – 1100mg
      Tationil Glutathione Whitening 10 vial kits
      Tationil Glutathione Whitening (5 sets of 10 vial kits)
      Laennec Human Placenta Whitening kits – 2ml vials
      Reiki Glutathione Whitening kits
      TAD Glutathione Whitening kits w/ 600mg vials
      TP Drug Laboratories Vitamin C ampules
      Sterile water ampules
      Ling Zhi capsules

      All glutathione products were sold in multi-vial whitening kits, either alone or in combination with ampules of vitamin C and sterile water.

      What to do

      Flawless Beauty is sending recall letters notifying to its customers and arranging for return of all recalled products.

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should stop using them and return them to Flawless Beauty.

      Consumers with questions may contact Flawless Beauty at 1-917-831-5948 Monday-Friday, 9:30AM – 5:30 PM (EST) or by email at jack@flawlessbeautyandskin.com. 

      KTM recalls various 1290 Super Duke motorcycles

      The motorcycle could lose front braking ability

      KTM North America is recalling 2,361 model year 2015-2016 1290 Super Duke R ABS, model year 2016 1290 Super Duke R SE ABS and 1290 Super Duke GT ABS and model year2017-2018 Super Duke R and1290 Super Duke GT motorcycles.

      The piston within the Brembo front brake master cylinder may fail.

      If the front brake master cylinder piston fails, the loss of front braking ability can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      KTM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the piston with an aluminum one, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin March 9, 2018.

      Owner's may contact KTM customer service at 1-888-985-6090.

      Ottogi America recalls Rice Cake Soup

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Ottogi America of Gardena, Calif., is recalling Rice Cake Soup that may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The recalled product, which comes in a 6.40-oz., yellow paper bowl package marked Item No: 29409101 on the back with an expiration date of June 20, 2018, was sold in retail stores nationwide.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-310-324-1094 Monday – Friday from 8:00AM to 5:00PM (PST)

      Suzuki recalls GSX-series motorcycles

      The motorcycle’s chain may stretch or break during shifting

      Suzuki Motor of America is recalling 3,097 model year 2017-2018 GSX-R1000, GSX-R1000A, GSX-R1000RA, and GSX-R1000RZA motorcycles.

      If the rider fails to engage second gear when upshifting between first and second gear, a neutral condition will exist and may cause very high engine RPM.

      If the rider then shifts into second gear without disengaging the clutch, the motorcycle’s chain may stretch or break, causing the motorcycle to lose power and increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Suzuki will notify owners, and dealers will replace the Engine Control Module (ECM), and inspect and replace the drive chain and sprockets, as necessary, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin in January 2018.

      Owners may contact Suzuki customer service at 1-714-572-1490. Suzuki's numbers for this recall are 2A76 to 2A81.

      Break Ventures/California Basics recalls Zero For Him

      The dietary supplement may be contaminated with Salmonella

      Break Ventures/California Basics is recalling its Zero for Him dietary supplement.

      The product may be contaminated with Salmonella.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, which comes in a 400cc, light amber PETE bottle marked with lot #1710-638 on the bottom and an expiration date of November 2020 stamped on the side, was sold nationwide through Amazon.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 323-375-5953.

      Fashion Accessory Bazaar recalls fidget spinner keychains

      The center post on the fidget spinner can become loose or fall out

      Fashion Accessory Bazaar of New York, N.Y., is recalling about 20,000 fidget spinner keychains.

      The center post on the fidget spinner can become loose or fall out, posing a choking hazard.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Pokemon fidget spinner keychains.

      The keychains have a silver metal key ring with a metal bar attached to it with a Pokemon-themed fidget spinner on the end of the metal bar.

      The fidget spinner is red and white in the center and yellow around the outside, and measures about ½ inch high by 2 1/2 inches wide by 4 ½ inches long.

      The keychains, manufactured in China, were sold at Bonita Marie Int., Gamestop, Wonderland stores and others nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2017, through November 2017, for between $7 and $10.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled keychains and contact Fashion Accessory Bazaar for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Fashion Accessory Bazaar toll-free at 888-320-3299 any time, by email at supportdesk@fabny.com or online at www.fabny.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

      Sun Noodle recalls Tonkotsu Ramen

      The flavor packet contains sardines, an allergen not declared on the label

      Sun Noodle of Carlstadt, N.J., is recalling one lot of Tonkotsu Ramen.

      The flavor packet contains sardines, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, packaged in a clear plastic clamshell, banded with a Sun Noodle label reading "Tonkotsu Ramen"  with lot code 3117332, contains two purple and white soup base packets, which show the name "Assari Shoyu" flavor.

      It was shipped to Asian food distributors in the New Jersey, Georgia, Illinois, Texas and New York areas, and then on to retail stores.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may call 1-866-366-6353 toll free, Monday through Friday, 8:30 am – 5:30 pm (HST).

      Panasonic recalls flat screen TVs and swivel stands

      The TV could tip over and fall off the stand unexpectedly

      Panasonic Corporation of North America, of Newark, N.J., is recalling about 885 Panasonic 55-inch flat screen LED/LCD televisions with tabletop swivel stands sold in the U.S and Canada.

      The mounting screws that connect the swivel stand to the TV can come loose and cause the TV to tip over and fall off the stand unexpectedly, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children.

      No incidents or injuries are reported

      This recall involves Panasonic 55-inch, LED/LCD flat screen televisions with a tabletop swivel stand intended for use in hotels, government buildings and schools. The TVs are black and “Panasonic” is printed on the front.

      The model number – TH055LRU50 -- is printed on a tag located in the center of the back of the television.

      The swivel stand is a glossy black color and measures 50.5 inches long by 32 inches tall by 11.1 inches deep.

      There is a label on the front underside of the base as well as a number etched into the metal.

      The TVs and swivel stands, manufactured in Mexico, were sold to hotels, government buildings and schools from July 2012 through March 2014 for about $1,825.

      What to do

      Consumers using the swivel stand should immediately detach it, place the TV in a safe location away from children and contact Panasonic for a free repair kit.

      Consumers may contact Panasonic toll-free at 855-772-8324 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at prodisplaysupport@us.panasonic.com or online at www.panasonic.com and click on “TH-55LRU50 TV Announcement” for more information. 

      Whole Foods Market recalls cheesecake bars

      The product may contain almond flour, an allergen not declared on the label

      Nine Whole Foods Market stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island are recalling cheesecake bars.

      The product may contain almond flour, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No adverse reactions have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, which comes in a clear plastic package with the PLU number 240801, was sold between May 2017 and January 12, 2018, in the following locations in the North Atlantic region:

      • 55 Welles St, Glastonbury, Conn.
      • 40 Railroad St, Andover, Mass.
      • 808 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, Mass.
      • 200 Alewife Brook Parkway, Cambridge, Mass.
      • 340 River St, Cambridge, Mass.
      • 327 Russell St, Hadley, Mass.
      • 990 Iyannough Rd, Hyannis, Mass.
      • 536 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury, Mass.
      • 151 Sockanosset Cross Rd, Cranston, R.I.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product may bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may call 1-844-936-8255 from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. (CST), Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (CST) Saturday and Sunday.

      Café Spice GCT recalls ready-to-eat chicken salad wraps

      The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Café Spice GCT of New Windsor, N.Y., is recalling approximately 289 pounds of chicken salad wraps.

      The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

      The following ready-to-eat item, produced on January 12, 2018, is being recalled:

      • 15-oz. clamshell containers labeled “southwest-style chicken wrap” but containing southwest-style chicken salad products, with a “best by” date of “Jan. 20, 2018” on the labels.

      The recalled product, bearing establishment number “EST. P-34641” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Lucero Dedios at (845) 863-0910 or at orders@cafespice.com.

      Bed Bath & Beyond recalls Hudson Comforter

      Mold can be present, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections

      Bath & Beyond of Union, N.J., is recalling about 175,000 Hudson comforters sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      Mold can be present, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Hudson comforters by UGG. The polyester comforters were sold in four different solid colors: garnet, navy, gray, and oatmeal, and three sizes: twin, full/queen, and king.

      The comforters, manufactured in China, were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide and online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com from August 2017, through October 2017, for about $70 (twin), $90 (full/queen), and $110 (king).

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled comforters and return them to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Bed Bath & Beyond at 800-462-3966 any time or online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com and click on “Product Recall Information” at the bottom for more information.

