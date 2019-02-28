Write a review
Recalls in February 2019

    B&G Foods recalls Victoria Marinara Sauce

    The product may contain cashews, an allergen not declared on the label

    B&G Foods is recalling 1,280 cases of Victoria Marinara Sauce, which may contain cashews, an allergen not declared on the label.

    The company has received one consumer complaint alleging a cashew allergic reaction.

    This following item, sold in retail stores nationwide, is being recalled:

    DescriptionConsumer UPC #SizeBest By Date
    Victoria Marinara Sauce0-70234-00411-240 oz.03/06/2022
    (The “best by” date is located on the glass jar towards the bottom.)

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact B&G Foods at (800) 811-9104 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (ET), this Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (ET), or online at http://victoriafinefoods.com/contact.

    JumpSport recalls mini trampolines

    The folding trampoline’s frame can forcefully hit the user, posing an injury hazard

    JumpSport of Campbell, Calif., is recalling about 12,500 JumpSport half-fold fitness mini-trampolines sold in the U.S. and Canada.

    The folding trampoline’s frame can forcefully hit the user, posing an injury hazard.

    The company has received nine reports of injuries involving contact with the frame, including cuts, bruises, and dental/facial injuries.

    This recall involves folding JumpSport mini trampolines with a hinged, round metal frame with a black fabric jumping surface suspended by bungee cords.

    Some models were sold with accessories, such as a handlebar or workout videos.

    The model number is printed on a label on the upper potion of one of the trampoline legs. 

    Model Number

    Product Description

    230f

    39", half fold, straight legs

    350f

    39”, half fold, arched legs

    550f Pro

    44", half fold, arched legs

    550fi

    44", half fold, arched legs

    “JumpSport” and “Fitness Trampoline” are printed on the black fabric jumping surface.

    The trampolines, manufactured in China, were sold online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, JumpSport.com and other websites and specialty fitness equipment stores nationwide from January 2011, through November 2018, for between $250 and $500.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trampolines and visit JumpSport’s website to download a new instructional manual and warning materials.

    If the trampoline is set up, consumers should not try to fold it until they have reviewed the new instructions and warnings. New instructions are also available directly from JumpSport.

    Consumers may contact JumpSport toll-free at (855) 782-9980 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at recall@jumpsport.com or online at www.jumpsport.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information or to request a copy by mail.

      Arcimoto recalls model year 2017-2018 FUV motorcycles

      The motorcycles have a number of issues.

      Arcimoto is recalling 22 model year 2017-2018 FUV motorcycles with the following issues:

      • Over time, increased resistance at the battery connection may result in the Battery Management System unexpectedly shutting down propulsion power.
      • The front suspension and steering system may loosen or wear, possibly resulting in a loss of steering control.
      • Incorrect machining of the transmission case may result in premature failure of the gearbox.
      • The headlights on the motorcycles may be spaced too far apart to appear as a motorcycle to oncoming traffic.
      • The combination brake light, tail light, and turn signal assembly does not have a reflex reflector in the side-facing surfaces.
      • The front turn signal lights are not positioned at, or near, the front of the motorcycle as required.
      • Incorrect fittings were installed in the braking system, potentially resulting in a brake fluid leak.
      • In the event of a crash, the seat may not support the driver as intended, preventing the seatbelts from holding the driver in place.
      • There is no service brake warning light to warn the operator if there is a brake system malfunction.
      • The vehicles were built without a certification label applied.

      Any or all of these conditions can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Arcimoto has notified all affected owners and will rectify the conditions without charge.

      Owners may contact Arcimoto customer service at 1-541-683-6293.

      Meijer recalls Meijer brand Ultimate Chocolate Mint Chip Cookies

      The product contains soy, an allergen not declared on the label

      Meijer is recalling its Meijer brand Ultimate Chocolate Mint Chip Cookies.

      The product contains soy, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no illnesses reported to date.

      The following item, packaged in a clear plastic container with a clamshell seal, is being recalled:

      • Ultimate Chocolate Mint Chip Cookies - 12 Count. UPC: 0-41250-14563-9
      • Ultimate Chocolate Mint Chip Cookies - 20 Count: UPC: 0-41250-14564-6

      Approximately 720 packages of cookies were sold from February 13 – 20, 2019 in all Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should dispose of it or return it to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Meijer at (800) 543-3704, 24/7.

      Fulton Seafood recalls catfish

      The products did not undergo federal inspection

      Fulton Seafood of Houston, Texas, is recalling approximately 100,924 pounds of wild caught catfish (Siluriformes).

      The products were produced, packed and distributed without undergoing federal inspection.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following items, produced from January 1, 2018, through February 21, 2019, are being recalled:

      • 60-lb. brown cardboard boxes containing “River Catfish Wild USA.”

      Upon arrival at retail locations in Texas, the catfish were removed from boxes and placed in the seafood display case for consumer purchase.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Joe Massa at (713) 228-6931.

      Harley-Davidson recalls Street 500, Street 750 and Street 750A motorcycles

      Brake caliper corrosion may cause brake drag

      Harley-Davidson Motor Company is recalling 12,871 model year 2016-2019 Street 500 (XG500), Street 750 (XG750), and model year 2017-2019 Street 750A (XG750A) motorcycles.

      The brake calipers may corrode internally after exposure to certain driving environments such as coastal regions or road salt, resulting in increased brake drag.

      Excessive brake drag can increase the risk of crash.

      What to do

      Harley-Davidson has notified owners, and dealers will install new front and rear brake calipers, free of charge.

      An interim letter was mailed to owners on January 15, 2019, to notify them of the issue. Owners will receive a second notification when parts are available.

      Owners may contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464. Harley-Davidson's number for this recall is 0174.

      Concord Fresh Success Mild Salsa Seasoning Mix recalled

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Concord Foods of Brockton, Mass., is recalling Concord Fresh Success Mild Salsa Seasoning Mix.

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No consumer complaints or illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, with a best by date code of 071121 embossed on the right-side panel, bottom, was sold in retail stores nationwide.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Concord Foods at (508) 580-1700.

      Shearwater recalls diving transmitters

      The transmitters can fail to signal the tank pressure

      Shearwater Research of Richmond, B.C., Canada, is recalling about 965 Shearwater yellow diving pressure transmitters sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The transmitters can fail to signal the tank pressure due to interference while using two transmitters in the same dive. This poses a drowning hazard to divers.

      The firm has received one report of loss of communication using the transmitter during a dive.

      This recall involves Shearwater yellow pressure diving transmitters that provide a tank pressure reading for scuba divers.

      The transmitter is yellow with a cylindrical shape and is three inches ong.

      “FCC ID: MH8A” is printed on the end of the transmitter. Part number 13009 or 13009-01 is printed on the cardboard packaging along with an eight-digit serial number starting with FK or BM etched on the side.

      The transmitters, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Dive Right In Scuba and Online Scuba stores nationwide and online at www.divegearexpress.com and www.shearwater.com from June 2017, through November 2018, for about $350.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled transmitters and contact the firm to arrange a free repair or exchange of the transmitter.

      Consumers may contact Shearwater Research toll free at (888) 875-9745 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at info@shearwater.com or online at www.shearwater.com and click on Community at the top of the page for more information.

      Model year 2010-2014 Subarus with airbag inflator issue recalled

      The passenger front airbag inflator may explode

      Subaru of America is recalling 452,630 model year 2010-2014 Tribecas, WRXs, Legacys & Outbacks, model year 2010-2011 Imprezas and model year 2010-2013 Foresters sold, or ever registered, in Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

      The vehicles are equipped with air bag inflators assembled as part of the passenger front airbag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment.

      In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger front airbag, the inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling.

      Such explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking vehicle occupants resulting in serious injury or death.

      What to do

      Subaru is notifying owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger air bag inflator, free of charge.

      The recall began on January 25, 2019.

      Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614. Subaru's number for this recall is TKC-19.

      Chukar Cherries recalls Amaretto Rainier Ultra Dark Chocolate Cherries

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Chukar Cherries of Prosser, Wash., is recalling Amaretto Rainier Ultra Dark Chocolate Cherries.

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No allergic reaction has been reported to date.

      The product, packaged in 7.5-oz., plastic pouches with UPC 0 11261 22307 7, and a Best By date of 11/2019 found beneath the UPC code on the back side of the package, was sold at retail stores in California, Colorado, Maryland, Maine, Oregon and Washington.

      What to do

      Consumers who have have purchased the recalled product or have questions may call the company at (509) 786-2055 from 8am – 5pm (PDT).

      Kia recalls previously repaired Optimas, Sorentos and Sportages

      A high pressure fuel pipe may leak

      Kia Motors America is recalling 71,653 model year 2011-2017 Optimas, model year 2012-2017 Sorentos and model year 2011-2018 Sportages that previously received an engine replacement under an earlier recall, warranty, or the Knock Sensor Detection System (KSDS) Product Improvement Campaign.

      The high pressure fuel pipe that connects to the fuel pump outlet may have been damaged, misaligned or improperly torqued during the engine replacement procedure, possibly causing a fuel leak.

      A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Kia has notified owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the fuel pipe, as necessary, free of charge.

      The recall began January 17, 2019.

      Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC172.

      Crate and Barrel recalls holiday milk bottles

      The plastic straw that comes with the milk bottle can crack or break

      Crate and Barrel of Northbrook, Ill., is recalling about 17,000 Crate and Barrel Holiday Bear Acrylic milk bottles, including those recalled earlier in Canada.

      The plastic straw that comes with the milk bottle can crack or break, posing a laceration hazard.

      The firm has received one report of the straw breaking. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Crate and Barrel’s Holiday Bear Acrylic Milk Bottle, which measures 5.5 inches tall and 2.75 inches wide at the base and has a removable plastic straw.

      A graphic of a bear in a red sweater is printed on the wide part of the bottle.

      The bottles, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Crate and Barrel retail stores nationwide and online at www.crateandbarrel.com from August 2018, through November 2018, for about $5.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled milk bottles and contact Crate and Barrel to receive a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Crate and Barrel at (800) 451-8217 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. (CT) Saturday and Sunday, or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Nature’s Path Foods recalls Envirokidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals

      The products may contain gluten, which is not declared on the label

      Nature’s Path Foods is recalling EnviroKidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals.

      The products may contain gluten (wheat and barley), which is not declared on the label

      The following products are being recalled:

      United States

      Product Name – United StatesSizeUPCBest Before Date
      EnviroKidz Choco Chimp10 oz0 5844987024 108/27/2019
      EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch10 oz0 58449 86002 008/24/2019
      EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch10 oz0 58449 86002 009/21/2019
      EnviroKidz Jungle Munch10 oz0 5844987028 908/01/2019

      Canada

      Product Name - CanadaSizeUPCBest Before Date
      EnviroKidz Choco Chimp284 g0 5844987023 408/27/2019
      EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch284 g0 58449 86002 008/24/2019
      EnviroKidz Jungle Munch284 g0 5844987027 208/01/2019

      What to do

      Customers with a wheat allergy, celiac disease or sensitivity to gluten and wheat who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Nature’s Path at (866) 880-7284 Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm (PST) or by email at ConsumerServices@naturespath.com.

      Academy Sports + Outdoors recalls turkey fryer

      The turkey fryer spout can leak oil, posing a fire hazard

      Academy Sports + Outdoors of Katy, Texas, is recalling about 3,000 Outdoor Gourmet Turkey Keg turkey fryers.

      The turkey fryer spout can leak oil, posing a fire hazard.

      The company has received two reports of a Turkey Keg leaking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

      This recall involves the Academy Sports + Outdoors Outdoor Gourmet Turkey Keg which is a turkey fryer made of stainless steel and powered by propane.

      The fryer, including the legs, measures 34 inches high by 17 inches wide.

      The item number is 157826 and is located on a label on one of the four legs.

      The fryers, manufactured in China, were sold at Academy Sports + Outdoors stores and online at www.academy.com from October 2018, through December 2018, for about $150.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Outdoor Gourmet Turkey Keg and return it to any Academy Sports + Outdoors store for a full refund and a $50 Academy gift card.

      Consumers may contact Academy Sports + Outdoors toll-free at (888) 922-2336 from 7 a.m. – 12 a.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at customerservice@academy.com or online at www.academy.com and click on the “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Ferrari North America recalls vehicles with airbag inflator issue

      The passenger front airbag inflator may explode

      Ferrari North America is recalling 11,176 model year 2014 Ferrari Californias, model year 2014-2015 Ferrari 458 Italias & 458 Spiders, model year 2014-2016 Ferrari FFs, model year 2014-2017 Ferrari F12s, model year 2015-2018 Ferrari California Ts, model year 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale As, model year 2016 Ferrari F60 Americas, model year 2016-2017 Ferrari F12 tdfs, model year 2016-2018 Ferrari 488 GTBs & 488 Spiders, and model year 2017-2018 Ferrari GTC4Lusso vehicles.

      The vehicles are equipped with airbag inflators assembled as part of the passenger front airbag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment.

      In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling.

      An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death.

      What to do

      Ferrari will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger front airbag assembly, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin March 9, 2019.

      Owners may contact Ferrari customer service at 1-866-551-2828. Ferrari's number for this recall is 65.

      Smoked Alaska Seafoods recalls Smoked Silver Salmon

      The product may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum

      Smoked Alaska Seafoods of Wasilla, AK, is recalling all jars and cans of Smoked Silver Salmon.

      The product may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, packaged in 6.5 oz. containers with the production code of AL81111133 on the bottom of the jar/can, was sold to distributors throughout the state of Alaska primarily in gift stores in the Anchorage and Fairbanks areas.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

      Instead, they should destroy it, return it to the place of purchase for a refund or contact Smoked Alaska Seafoods for a refund or replacement.

      Consumers may contact the company at (907) 355-5533 from 8:00 AM – 8:00PM Alaska time.

