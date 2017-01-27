Recalls in January 2017

Keystone RV Company is recalling 1,651 model year 2016-2017 Alpine fifth-wheel recreational trailers manufactured August 10, 2015, to December 1, 2016, and Avalanche fifth-wheel recreational trailers manufactured September 11, 2015, to December 1, 2016.
The federal placard on the affected vehicles may have incorrect spare tire load range information. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, "Certification."
If the operator inflates the spare tire using the information on the federal certification label, the tire may be overinflated, increasing the risk of tire failure.
What to do
Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will replace the Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall began on January 17, 2017.
Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 17-275.