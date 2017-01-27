Write a review
Recalls in January 2017

    Model year 2016-2017 Alpine and Avalanche fifth-wheel recreational trailers recalled

    The vehicles' federal placard have incorrect spare tire load range information

    Keystone RV Company is recalling 1,651 model year 2016-2017 Alpine fifth-wheel recreational trailers manufactured August 10, 2015, to December 1, 2016, and Avalanche fifth-wheel recreational trailers manufactured September 11, 2015, to December 1, 2016.

    The federal placard on the affected vehicles may have incorrect spare tire load range information. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, "Certification."

    If the operator inflates the spare tire using the information on the federal certification label, the tire may be overinflated, increasing the risk of tire failure.

    What to do

    Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will replace the Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall began on January 17, 2017.

    Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 17-275.

    Various Carriage House Bourbon Basting Sauces and Hot Barbecue Sauce recalled

    The products contain soy and peanut ingredients, allergens not declared on the label

    Carriage House Creations is recalling all Bourbon Basting Sauces, and Hot Barbecue Sauce.

    Soy and peanut ingredients, allergens not declared on the label, were found in the Worcestershire Sauce used in the making of these products.

    There have been no confirmed illnesses to date.

    The Bourbon Basting Sauces are packed in 12-oz. glass bottles from Carriage House Creations with product names; Mild Bourbon Basting Sauce, Bold and Spicy Bourbon Basting Sauce, and Hot Bourbon Basting Sauce.

    Hot Barbecue Sauce was packed in 16-ounce glass jars.

    The recalled products, with “Best if Used By Dates” coded: 2232018 to 5302018, were distributed from August 23 until December 30, 2016, through gift shows, wine festivals, craft shows and retail stores in various Pennsylvania towns including Reynoldsville, Shippensburg, Dallas, Johnstown, New Germany, Tipton, Bedford, Nicktown, Harrisburg, Benezette and Bellefonte.

    In addition, the products also were also sold through the firm's on-line store and mail order.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them if they're are allergic to soy and peanuts. The products may be returned for a full refund, to the place of purchase or -- if bought at shows or online -- by contacting Carriage House Creations.

    Consumers with questions may contact Carriage House Creations at (814) 653-8707, Monday through Friday, from 8am. to 4pm (EST).

    DRV recalls Elite Suites and Mobile Suites fifth wheel recreational trailers

    The vehicles may lose the ability to brake

    DRV Suites is recalling 110 model year 2016-2017 Elite Suites and Mobile Suites fifth wheel recreational trailers manufactured January 29, 2016, to November 14, 2016.

    The brake caliper bolts may loosen, causing a loss of braking capability, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    DRV has notified owners, and dealers will replace the caliper bolts and sleeves using a thread adhesive, free of charge. The recall began on January 11, 2017.

    Owners may contact DRV customer service at 1-260-562-3500. DRV's number for this recall is 99.02.08.

      Forest River recalls XLR Toyhauler and Prime Time Spartan recreational fifth-wheels

      The top of the rear cargo door may swing down with more force than normal

      Forest River is recalling 55 model year 2017 XLR Toyhauler and Prime Time Spartan recreational fifth-wheel vehicles manufactured August 21, 2016, to December 12, 2016.

      The vehicles have rear cargo door hinges with welds on the hinge pin and hinge plate that may be insufficient, and as a result, the top of the door may swing down with more force than normal.

      If the door does not open as expected, there would be an increased risk of injury to those in the door's path.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the ramp door hinge, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 27, 2017.

      For more information, XLR owners may call 1-574-642-0432 and Spartan owners may call 1-574-862-1025. Forest River's number for this recall is 51-12312016-0310.

      Model year 2017 Jaguar XE and F-Type vehicles recalled

      The front seat seatbelt pretensioners that may not function properly

      Jaguar Land Rover North America is recalling 8,232 model year 2017 Jaguar XE vehicles manufactured July 12, 2016, to December 2, 2016, and Jaguar F-Type vehicles manufactured July 14, 2016, to December 16, 2016.

      The vehicles have front seat seatbelt pretensioners that may not function properly in the event of a crash.

      If the front seat seatbelt pretensioners do not function properly, the seat occupants may not be adequately restrained in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

      What to do

      Jaguar will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the front seat belt assemblies, replacing them as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 20, 2017.

      Owners may contact Jaguar customer service at 1-800-452-4827. Jaguar's number for this recall is J081.

      Specialty Commodities recalls dry roasted almonds

      The product may contain cashews, an allergen not declared on the label

      Specialty Commodities, a subsidiary of Archer Daniels Midland, is recalling a specific lot of dry roasted almonds that may contain cashews, an allergen not declared on the label.

      People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

      The recalled product was distributed between December 22, 2016, and January 19, 2017, to three customers -- one of whom redistributed them for sale in either bulk bins or clam shells to retail outlets in California, including Safeway and Nugget Markets.

      What to do

      Consumers with questions may call 770-752-8229 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday.

      Athens Baking Company recalls Harvest Whole Wheat Bread

      The product contains a milk product allergen not declared on the label

      Athens Baking Company is recalling Trader Joe’s Harvest Whole Wheat Bread.

      The product contains cultured whey made from milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      Products with “BEST BY: 01/08/17” through “01/27/17,” printed on the front of the product’s package, are being recalled.

      The recalled product was sold only at Trader Joe’s stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Stores in the Pacific Northwest, South, Midwest and East Coast are not affected.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and have an allergy or sensitivity to milk should not consume the product, but return it to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Athens Baking Company, at (559)324-8535 ext.108 Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (PST).

      Chip’n Dipped expands recall of chocolate product

      Another seven dark chocolate bars have been added

      Chip’n Dipped of Huntington, N.Y., is expanding its earlier recall of its dark chocolate bars to include, Dark Chocolate Almond, 63% Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Pretzel, Hot Dark Chocolate Habanero, Dark Chocolate Marshmallow, Extra Dark Chocolate 72% & Super Smooth Dark Chocolate 86%.

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      The following products, distributed to seven retail stores in New York, Pennsylvania & Massachusetts, are being recalled:

      ProductLot Numbers:
      Dark Chocolate Almond, Net Wt 3.0oz1100535, 1100526, 1100518, 1100519, 1100452, 1100450, 1100482, 1100482
      63% Dark Chocolate, Net Wt 2.9oz1100536, 1100501, 1100474, 1100458
      Dark Chocolate Pretzel, Net Wt 2.9oz1100531, 1100512, 1100456. 1100489
      Hot Dark Chocolate Habanero, Net Wt. 2.8oz1100457, 1100471, 1100490
      Dark Chocolate Marshmallow, Net Wt. 3.1oz1100498, 1100505, 1100513, 1100530
      Extra Dark Chocolate 72%, Net Wt. 2.8oz1100515 & 1100516
      Super Smooth Dark Chocolate 86%, Net Wt. 2.8oz1100534, 1100533, 1100532

      The Lot number is stamped on the back of the packaging box. Individual bars are unmarked.

      What to do

      Consumers with milk allergies who purchased the recalled products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-545-2447, Monday-Friday 10am -4 pm (ET).

      D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. recalls Original Animal Crackers

      The product may be packaged with other cookies that contain milk powder, an allergen not declared on the label

      D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. is recalling one specific lot of 32-oz. Original Animal Crackers.

      The product may be packaged with other cookies that contain milk powder, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product has the Best By Date: 07SEP17, Bag Lot Numbers: LC120716 and LD120716, Case Lot Number: L120716 and UPC code: 7232091022

      The product was distributed to Walmart stores in Utah, Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, California, Arizona, Washington, Louisiana, Oregon, Idaho, Hawaii, Montana Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Nevada.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should stop consuming it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988, Mon-Fri, 8am to 5pm (EST).

      Willow Tree Poultry Farm recalls chicken salad product

      The product containers are labeled as chicken salad, but actually contain egg salad

      Willow Tree Poultry Farm of Attleboro, Mass., is recalling approximately 204 pounds of chicken salad product.

      The consumer ready product containers are labeled as chicken salad with the USDA mark of inspection, but actually contain an egg salad product.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following item, produced on January 10, 2017, is being recalled:

      • 6-oz packages of Whole Foods Market “Chicken Salad” with a “Sell By” date of 1/24/2017.

      The recalled product, bearing establishment number “EST. P-8827” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was sold to a distributor in New Jersey for further distribution in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

      What to do

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Alex Cekala at (508) 951-8351.

      Burger’s Ozark Country Cured recalls poultry products

      The product contains sodium nitrite not declared on the label

      Burger’s Ozark Country Cured of California, Mo., is recalling approximately 1,905 pounds of fully cooked turkey products.

      The product contains sodium nitrite not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following item, produced on November 22, 2016, and packaged on Nov. 23, 2016, is being recalled:

      • Vacuum-sealed packages containing “Harry & David Ready to Heat Fully Cooked Turkey without Giblets” with a case code of V20HD2MV and lot numbers 3276 and 3286.

      The recalled product, bearing establishment number “EST. P-1161” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was sent to a distribution center in Ohio for further distribution.

      What to do

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Austin Mouse at (573) 796-3134 ext. 344.

      Golden Flake Snack Foods recalls HOT Thin & Crispy Potato Chips

      The product may contain milk and other dairy ingredients, allergens not declared on the label.

      Golden Flake Snack Foods is recalling a limited quantity of HOT Thin & Crispy Potato Chips.

      The product may contain milk and other dairy ingredients, allergens not declared on the label.

      There have been no reported illnesses associated with the voluntarily recalled product.

      The following product is being recalled:

      Product DescriptionSizeItem UPC“Best If Used By” and Specific Product
      Code Lot
      Golden Flake 
      HOT Thin & Crispy 
      Potato Chips      		5.0 ounce0-72080-00240-3APR1417 364 5
      APR1417 365 5

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not eat it, but discard it or return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund or exchange.

      Consumers with questions may contact Joe Elliott at (205) 323-6161, Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 4:00pm (CST).

      Hy-Vee recalls several candy products

      The products may be contaminated with Salmonella.

      Hy-Vee of West Des Moines, Iowa, is recalling several candy trays whose contents may be contaminated with Salmonella.

      No illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.

      The following items, produced between October 20, 2016, and December 9, 2016, and shipped by Palmer Candy Company to grocery, convenience store and wholesale customers nationwide for repackaging, are being recalled:

      DescriptionUPC
      Chocolate Almond Bark, 4 oz.026133400000
      Chocolate Almond Bark, 12 oz.026133300000
      Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 4 oz.026131900000
      Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 12 oz.026131800000
      Crème De Menthe Almond Bark, 12 oz.026266300000
      Dazzled Peanut Brittle, 12 oz.026267400000
      Dazzled Peanut Brittle Tub, 8 oz.026267300000
      Holiday Candy Tray, 10”, 16 oz.026139100000
      Holiday Candy Tray, 12”, 32 oz.026139300000
      Holiday Candy Tray, 16”, 48 oz.026139500000
      Holiday Candy Tray, 18”, 64 oz.026139700000
      Peppermint Bark, 4 oz.026133800000
      Peppermint Bark, 12 oz.026133700000
      Peppermint Bark Tub, 9 oz.026267900000
      9” Candy Tray, 16 oz.026138000000
      12” Candy Tray, 32 oz.026138100000
      16” Candy Tray, 48 oz.026138200000
      9” Cookie & Candy Tray, 16 oz.026138600000
      12” Cookie & Candy Tray, 32 oz.026138700000
      16” Cookie & Candy Tray, 48 oz.026138800000

      The candy trays were distributed to all of Hy-Vee’s 242 grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

      The product is packaged in a plastic container with a clear lid and a sell-by date range between January 26, 2017, and February 23, 2017, that can be found at the top of the product label.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee customer care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.

      Kettle Cuisine recalls chicken soup

      The product contains eggs, milk and wheat, allergens not declared on the label

      Kettle Cuisine of Lynn, Mass., is recalling approximately 3,096 pounds of chicken soup product.

      The product contains eggs, milk and wheat, allergens not declared on the label. In addition, it's labeled as chicken soup, when it is actually an Italian wedding soup with meatballs.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following item, produced and packaged on January 3, 2017, is being recalled:

      • 24-ounce cups containing “MOM’S CHICKEN SOUP” with a “USE BY” date of 02/17/17

      The recalled product, bearing establishment number “P-18468” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped to Whole Foods Markets in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Richard Bourgeoise at (617) 409-1120. 

      RH Baby & Child recalls mobiles

      The wheels on the mobile’s hanging cars can detach and fall

      Restoration Hardware (RH) of Corte Madera, Calif., is recalling about 1,000 RH Baby & Child vintage car mobiles.

      The wheels on the mobile’s hanging cars can detach and fall, posing a choking hazard to young children.

      The company has received one report of a wheel detaching from the mobile. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves RH Baby & Child vintage race car mobiles. The recalled mobiles are used as decorative items that hang from the ceiling. The mobiles contain six wooden cars in various colors with spinning axles and wooden wheels attached to the axles.

      The mobiles, manufactured in China, were sold at RH Baby & Child stores nationwide and online at RHBabyandChild.com from October 2014, through October 2016, for about $50.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mobiles, place away from children and contact RH Baby & Child for a full refund. The firm is contacting purchasers of the product directly.

      Consumers may contact RH toll-free at 888-728-8419 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday or online at www.RH.com and click on Safety Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Chip’n Dipped recalls Dark Chocolate Crunch Bar

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Chip’n Dipped of Huntington, N.Y., is recalling its 2.9-oz. Dark Chocolate Crunch bar.

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      One illness has been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The recalled product was distributed nationwide in retail stores.

      The product comes in 2.9oz Bar form. The lot numbers are 1100506, 1100483 and 1100524 and are stamped on the back of the packaging box. Individual bars are unmarked.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-545-2447, Monday-Friday 10am -4 pm (ET).

      Mann Packing recalls organic veggies snacking tray

      The product may contain egg, milk, soy and mustard, allergens not declared on the label

      Mann Packing is recalling 205 cases of 18-oz. Organic Veggies with Organic Ranch Dip in a snacking tray.

      The product may contain egg, milk, soy and mustard, allergens not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported in association with the recall to date.

      The recalled product, with a best if used by date of January 14 and an incorrect UPC barcode: 71651901471 (the correct UPC is 716519014765), was shipped to the following states: Florida, Minnesota, New York, Iowa and Texas.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product in their possession and are allergic to egg, milk, soy and/or mustard, should not consume it.

      Consumers with questions may contact Mann Packing at 1-800-285-1002 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm (PST) or by email at info@mannpacking.com.

      Maserati Levante S vehicles recalled

      The transmission may shift to neutral unexpectedly

      Maserati North America is recalling 1,515 model year 2017 Levante S vehicles.

      The engine software may cause the transmission to shift to neutral unexpectedly, or the engine to shut down, when the vehicle speed is approximately two miles per hour.

      If the transmission unexpectedly shifts to neutral, or the engine shuts down, there is an increased risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Maserati will notify owners, and dealers will update the engine control software, free of charge. The recall began on January 6, 2017.

      Owners may contact Maserati customer service at 1-201-816-2638. Maserati's number for this recall is 338.

      Linon Home Décor recalls dressers

      The chests are unstable if not anchored to the wall

      Linon Home Décor Products of Mineola, N.Y., is recalling about 200 Cynthia dressers.

      The chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Cynthia-style 5-drawer dressers. The dressers measure 40.25-inches tall by 17-inches wide by 13.5-inches deep, and were sold in a cream color.

      The dressers, manufactured in Vietnam, were sold exclusively at Wayfair.com from September 2015, to August 2016, for about $150.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access. Consumers should contact Linon Home for a full refund or tip-restraint kit. Consumers who are unable or unwilling to install the tip-restraint kit should contact Linon for instructions or additional assistance. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Linon Home Décor at 800-622-4456 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.linon.com for more information.

      Harris Teeter recalls Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap.

      The product may contain anchovy, an allergen not declared on the label

      Harris Teeter of Matthews, N.C., is recalling Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap that may contain anchovy, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The following product is being recalled:

      • Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap (UPC: 72036-95828) that was prepared in the deli department of various Harris Teeter supermarkets in multiple states. All code dates.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and have an allergy or sensitivity to anchovies should not consume it, but return it to any Harris Teeter store for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions or concerns may contact Harris Teeter’s customer relations department at 1-800-432-6111, Option 2.

