Recalls in January 2000

2000

    Second Pokemon Ball Recall


    WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2000 -- A second child has been suffocated by a Pokemon ball container distibuted by Burger King.

    T he U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Burger King Corp. are stepping up their recall efforts and urging consumers to immediately destroy and discard the Pokemon balls that were distributed with Burger King kids meals in November and December 1999.

    The latest death occurred on January 25, when a 4-month-old boy in Indianapolis, Indiana, suffocated when half of a Pokemon ball that was in his crib became stuck on his face.

    In December, a 13-month old girl suffocated in a similar incident. Also in December, an 18-month old girl nearly suffocated. She was saved when her father managed after two attempts to pull the ball half away from her face.

    Pokemon balls are plastic, ball-shaped containers between 2.75 and 3 inches in diameter. They pull apart to reveal one of 57 different Pokemon toys inside. The balls were distributed in a variety of colors including red and white, and hot pink. Packaging described them as safety tested and recommended for all ages of children.

    Burger King restaurants nationwide distributed the Pokemon balls inside Burger King big kids meals and regular kids meals from early November through December 1999.

    Consumers should immediately take the balls away from children under the age of three. They should discard the ball or return both halves of the ball and the clip to a Burger King restaurant for a free order of small fries. Children can continue to use the Pokemon toy that came inside the ball.

    As part of the voluntary recall effort, more than 8,100 Burger King restaurants posted recall notices in both English and Spanish. When the recall was first announced, Burger King placed an ad in USA Today, and CPSC broadcast a video news release so local television stations could use video tape showing the danger. CPSC Chairman Ann Brown also announced the recall on the Today Show reaching millions of viewers.

    In addition, Burger King worked with the CPSC to send recall notices to 56,000 pediatricians' offices, 10,000 emergency room directors and 25,000 emergency health care clinics across the country. Notices were posted on the CPSC and Burger King web sites, and on web sites frequented by Pokemon fans and parents. Recall notices will be posted on tray liners, carry-out bags and french fry bags as well.

    Burger King also will purchase national cable and network television advertisements to alert consumers to the recall. The company also has set up a toll-free hotline number with information about the recall in both English and Spanish at (800) 775-0625.

    Sauder Computer Armoires Recalled

    WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2000 -- Sauder Woodworking Co., of Archbold, Ohio, is voluntarily recalling about 212,400 computer armoires. The upper doors or upper door components can fall off, causing injury to nearby consumers.

    Sauder Woodworking has received 143 reports of an upper door or its components falling off, resulting in 17 injuries, including a broken toe, cuts, scratches and bruises.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC),

    The recall involves the Monarch style computer armoire, models 2549 (washed pine finish), 2649 (woodland oak finish), 2749 (classic cherry finish), 8449 (fruitwood finish), and 9649 ( amber oak finish).

    The Monarch Computer Armoire measures about 41.5 inches wide, 23 inches deep and 73 inches high with the doors closed. Two upper doors open to reveal designated areas for a printer, monitor, and keyboard. Two lower rollaway doors open to provide additional work surfaces and a file drawer. "Sauder" is imprinted into two metal strike plates, located in the corners of the upper doors. The model number is located on a sticker that the consumer attached to the armoire or in the assembly instruction book.

    Department, office and furniture stores nationwide sold these computer armoires from July 1997 through December 1999 for about $450.

    Consumers should stop using the computer armoire immediately and call Sauder toll-free at (888) 800-6315 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday to order a free repair kit. The repair kit includes safety brackets for installation on both doors and installation instructions.

    LL Bean Children's Overalls Recalled


    WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2000 -- L.L. Bean Inc., of Freeport, Maine, is recalling about 7,700 children's overalls.

    Snaps on these overalls can detach from the garments, posing a choking hazard to young children. L.L. Bean has received six reports from consumers of the snaps detaching. No injuries have been reported.

    The recall was announced in cooperation with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    There are two styles of overalls included in this recall. The traditional blue denim overalls have a full snap crotch, a pocket on the bib, two front pockets and two back pockets. The sewn-in label reads "0DB48," the size, "made in China," and "100% Cotton." They were sold in sizes 6 months through 4T.

    The other style of overalls, the lined woodland overalls, are made of cotton twill lined with red check flannel. They have a full snap crotch, a front zipper, a small pocket on the left front, two pockets in the rear, and an applique of a bear and pine tree. They come in red, navy and green. The sewn-in label reads "0HS39," the size, "Made in China," and "100% Cotton." They were sold in sizes 6 months through 3T. L.L.

    Bean sold these overalls nationwide in their catalogs and on their web site, and in L.L. Bean stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Delaware and Oregon from January through December 1999 for $20 to $26.

    Consumers should immediately stop using these overalls, and retun them to L.L. Bean for a refund. For more information, call L.L. Bean at (800) 555-9717 anytime or go to their web site at www.llbean.com.

