Recalls in August 2019

Kirkland's is recalling about 3,000 Black Wash Mirrored Chests and Six-Drawer Camille Chests.

The chests are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The dressers do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.

No incidents or injuries are reported.

This recall involves two chests of drawers made from MDF wood. One is mirrored with five drawers, has a black wash finish, measures 35 inches tall and weighs about 47 pounds. The chest SKU number, 177373, can be found on the Kirkland’s price label that is attached to the back of the furniture hangtag.

The Camille chest has six-drawers and a cream distressed finish, measures 36 inches tall and weighs about 75 pounds. The chest SKU number, 145191, can be found on the Kirkland’s price label that is attached to the back of the furniture hangtag.

The chests, manufactured in China, were sold at Kirkland’s Stores nationwide and online at www.kirklands.com from January 2016, through May 2019, for about $200.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests and place them in a room away from children. Consumers can return the chests to a Kirkland’s store and receive a refund or contact Kirkland’s to receive a free tip-over restraint kit and schedule a one-time free in-home installation of the kit.

Consumers may contact Kirkland’s toll-free at (877) 541-4855 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at customer.care@kirklands.com, or online at www.kirklands.com and click on “Chest Recall Notice” under “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page for more information.