Recalls in August 2019

    Kirkland’s recalls chests of drawers

    The chests pose a tip-over if not anchored to the wall

    Kirkland's is recalling about 3,000 Black Wash Mirrored Chests and Six-Drawer Camille Chests.

    The chests are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The dressers do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves two chests of drawers made from MDF wood. One is mirrored with five drawers, has a black wash finish, measures 35 inches tall and weighs about 47 pounds. The chest SKU number, 177373, can be found on the Kirkland’s price label that is attached to the back of the furniture hangtag.

    The Camille chest has six-drawers and a cream distressed finish, measures 36 inches tall and weighs about 75 pounds. The chest SKU number, 145191, can be found on the Kirkland’s price label that is attached to the back of the furniture hangtag.

    The chests, manufactured in China, were sold at Kirkland’s Stores nationwide and online at www.kirklands.com from January 2016, through May 2019, for about $200.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests and place them in a room away from children. Consumers can return the chests to a Kirkland’s store and receive a refund or contact Kirkland’s to receive a free tip-over restraint kit and schedule a one-time free in-home installation of the kit.

    Consumers may contact Kirkland’s toll-free at (877) 541-4855 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at customer.care@kirklands.com, or online at www.kirklands.com and click on “Chest Recall Notice” under “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Keystone recalls Crossroads Cruiser fifth-wheel trailers

    The Morryde Rotating Pin Boxes may be attached with bolts that are too short

    Keystone RV Company is recalling nine model year 2020 Crossroads Cruiser 29SI, 27MK, 28RD, 24RL and 29RK fifth-wheel trailers equipped with Morryde Rotating Pin Boxes.

    The pin boxes may be attached with bolts that are too short.

    In certain conditions, the incorrect bolts could allow the pin box to rotate in two places rather than one, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the bolts, as necessary, free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin September 5, 2019.

    Owners may contact Keystone customer service at (866) 425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 19-358.

    At Home recalls shag rugs

    The rugs fail to meet the federal flammability standard, or are improperly labeled

    At Home Procurement of Plano, Texas, is recalling about 24,000 Ultimate Shag Rugs.

    The large shag rugs fail to meet the federal flammability standard for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard. The small shag rugs fail to meet federal labeling requirements.

    Small rugs are not required to meet the federal flammability standard; however, they are required to be permanently labeled with the following statement: “FLAMMABLE (FAILS U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE STANDARD FF 2-70): SHOULD NOT BE USED NEAR SOURCES OF IGNITION.”

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves eight models of Ultimate Shag Rugs.

    Each rug has a label on the back stating “Ultimate Shag” and “at home.” The rugs also have “100% Polyester” and “Made in China” printed on the label. The SKU number can be found on the back of the rug.

    The following rugs are included in this recall:

    SKU                                        Color                           Size

    124142991                              White                          39” x 59”

    124142992                              Gray                           39” x 59”

    124115994                              Beige                           59” x 87”

    124115995                              White                          59” x 87”

    124129568                              Gray                           59” x 87”

    124121400                              Beige                           90” x 120”

    124121401                              White                          90” x 120”

    124129561                              Gray                           90” x 120”

    The rugs were sold at Garden Ridge stores nationwide from December 2013, through October 2014, and At Home Stores nationwide from March 2014, through December 2018, for between $100 and $400.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shag rugs and contact At Home for instructions on receiving a refund for the large rugs and a label for the small rugs, or return your rug to an At Home store to receive the remedy.

    Consumers with shag rugs in sizes 59 inches by 87 inches and 90 inches by 120 inches will receive a full refund in the form of a store credit.

    Consumers with rugs in sizes 39 inches by 59 inches will receive a label to be placed on the underside of the rug.

    Consumers may contact At Home toll-free at (888) 359-4387 Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CT), by email at productrecall@athome.com or online at www.athome.com and click on “Product Safety” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Bakkavor Foods USA recalls ready-to-eat chicken salad

      The product contains pecans, an allergen not declared on the label

      Bakkavor Foods USA of San Antonio, Texas, is recalling approximately 1,913 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad.

      The product contains pecans, an allergen not declared on the label.

      In addition, the recalled product is labeled as “Curry Chicken Salad” but contain “Tarragon Chicken Salad.”

      There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

      The following product, produced on August 20, 2019, is being recalled.

      • 12 oz. clear plastic squared containers of “SIMPLY EAT HEB MEAL SIMPLE CURRY CHICKEN SALAD” with a best by date of 08/28/2019.

      The recalled product, bearing establishment number “P-46445” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped to a chain of retail grocery locations in Texas.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Shawn Stevens at (262) 271-1522.

      Model year 2020 Kia Tellurides recalled

      A child seat may not be properly secured

      Kia Motors America is recalling 30,168 model year 2020 Tellurides.

      The seat belt assemblies in the front passenger, second, and/or third row seats may not tightly secure a child restraint system in the event of a crash.

      If a child seat is not properly secured, there is an increased risk of injury in a crash.

      What to do

      Kia will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the vehicles and replace any incorrect seat belt assemblies free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin August 30, 2019.

      Owners may contact Kia customer service at (800) 333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC181.

      Contigo recalls 5.9 million kids' water bottles

      The clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard

      Contigo USA of Chicago, Ill., is recalling about 5.9 million Contigo Kids' Cleanable Water Bottles sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

      The water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

      The firm has received 149 reports of the spout detaching including 18 spouts found in children’s mouths.

      This recall involves Contigo Kids' Cleanable water bottles.

      The base and cover of the clear silicon spout will always be BLACK. Only black color spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall.

      Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle. The water bottles come in three sizes (13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce) and four bottle colors (solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors).

      The water bottles were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs.

      The water bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online on various websites from April 2018, through June 2019, for between $9 and $24.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles, take them away from children and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid.

      Consumers may contact Contigo toll-free at (888) 262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall or www.gocontigo.com and click on “Important Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      BMW recalls C 400 X, G 310 GS and G 310 R scooters and motorcycles

      The front and rear brake caliper pistons may corrode

      BMW of North America is recalling 5,938 model year 2019 C 400 X, model year 2018-2020 G 310 GS and model year 2017-2020 G 310 R scooters and motorcycles.

      The front and rear brake caliper pistons may corrode, possibly causing the piston to stick or drag in the caliper bore.

      A sticking or dragging brake could affect braking performance, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      BMW will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front and rear brake calipers free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin October 4, 2019.

      Owners may contact BMW customer service at (800) 525-7417.

      Nature’s One recalls PediaSmart SOY Vanilla Beverage Mix

      Milk is not listed in the label's “contains” statement as required by law

      Nature’s One of Lewis Center, Ohio, is recalling PediaSmart SOY Vanilla Beverage Mix.

      Milk is not listed in the label's “contains” statement as required by law even though no milk allergen was detected through testing.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, a powder beverage sold in 12.7-oz., (360 gram) canisters with lot numbers PSV 7271 MI1 (Use by Sept 1, 2019), PSV 8078 MI1 (Use by March 1, 2020), PSV 8274 MI1 (Use by Oct 1, 2020), and PSV 9105 MI1 (Use by April 1, 2021), was sold throughout the U.S., and Canada

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product may return it to Nature’s One for a properly labeled replacement, discard the product or request a refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Nature’s One at (888) 227-7122 Monday – Friday 9AM to 4PM (EST) or by email at recallinfo@naturesone.zendesk.com.

      Tiffin recalls model year 2019-2020 Allegro Open Road motorhomes

      A hydraulic suspension hose could make contact with the inside rear tire

      Tiffin Motorhomes is recalling 20 model year 2019-2020 Allegro Open Road motorhomes equipped with Liquid Spring suspension systems.

      A hydraulic suspension hose may be routed incorrectly, resulting in contact between the hose and the inside rear tire.

      If the tire is rubbed repeatedly, it may suddenly deflate, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Tiffin will notify owners, and dealers inspect the position of the hydraulic hoses. If found to be incorrect, the clamp position will be corrected and the hydraulic hoses and tires inspected for any damage. Damaged components will be replaced as necessary free of charge.

      The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at (256) 356-8661. Tiffin's number for this recall is TIF-112.

      Krasnyi Oktyabr USA recalls Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dry Fruits Apple

      The product contains sulfites not declared on the label

      Krasnyi Oktyabr USA of Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dried Fruits - Apple containing sulfites not declared on the label.

      The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reaction, including anaphylactic shock, in some asthmatics.

      Analysis of the product revealed that it contained 23.69 mg per serving.

      No illness or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, which comes in a 17.65-oz. (500-gram) clear plastic package marked with container code #15 03 2019 SS, was sold in retail stores nationwide and through mail orders.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 858-6720.

      Great One Trading recalls fish cakes

      The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label

      Great One Trading is recalling tofu style fried fish cake and mushroom fish balls that may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The following items, sold in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, are being recalled:


      Brand      		Product nameSizeUPCCode
      QQ FishMushroom Fish Ball200 g8 886325 910123Exp : 01/19/2020
      QQ FishTofu Style Fried Fish Cake200 g8 886325 910116Exp : 01/19/2020

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 788-6618 Monday – Friday, 9am-6pm (EST) or by email at Greatoneusa@gmail.com

      Krasnyi Oktyabr USA recalls Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dry Fruits Quince

      The products contain sulfites not declared on the label

      Krasnyi Oktyabr USA of Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dry Fruits Quince.

      The products contain sulfites not declared on the label.

      The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reaction, including anaphylactic shock, in some asthmatics.

      Analysis of the product revealed that it contained 26.32 mg per serving.

      No illness or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, which comes in 500gram 17.65-oz. (500 gram) clear plastic package marked with container code #24 02 2019 SS, was sold nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 858-6720

      Altaire Pharmaceuticals recalls Dechra Veterinary ophthalmic products

      Concerns have been raised about quality assurance controls in the manufacturing facility

      Altaire Pharmaceuticals is recalling various Dechra Veterinary ophthalmic drug products.

      Concerns have been raised about quality assurance controls in the manufacturing facility

      There are no reports of adverse events use of the recalled products.

      The following products with the indicated NDC numbers, packages sizes, lot numbers and expiration dates are being recalled:

      • Product Description: Vetropolycin Ophthalmic Ointment NDC Number: 17033-028-38 Package Size: 3.5 gm Lot #:/ Exp. Date: 17245/RHG (08/19), 17246/RHH (08/19), 17265/RHQ (09/19), 17305/RJE (10/19), 17329/RKD (11/19), 17330/RKE (11/19), 17331/RKF (11/19), 17245/RHG (08/19), 17246/RHH (08/19), 17265/RHQ (09/19), 17305/RJE (10/19), 17329/RKD (11/19), 17330/RKE (11/19), 17331/RKF (11/19), 17382/RLJ (12/19), 17383/RLK (12/19), 18010/SAF (01/20), 18011/SAG (01/20), 18233/SIG (09/20), 18234/SIH (09/20), 18270/SKA (11/20), 18271/SKB (11/20), 18312/SLH (12/20), 18313/SLI (12/20), 19019/TAI (01/21), 19020/TAJ (01/2), 19024/TAL (01/21), 19067/TCE (03/21), 19097/TDA (04/21).
      • Product Description: Vetropolycin HC Ophthalmic Ointment NDC Number: 17033-030-88 Package Size: 3.5 gm Lot #:/ Exp. Date: 17243/RHF (08/19), 17324/RJQ (10/19), 17326/RKA (11/19), 17327/RKB (11/19), 17328/RKC (11/19), 17389/RLN (12/19), 18013/SAH (01/20), 18028/SAQ (01/20), 18039/SBD (02/20), 19118/TDK (04/21).
      • Product Description: Puralube Vet Ophthalmic Ointment NDC Number: 17033-211-38 Package Size: 3.5 gm Lot #:/ Exp. Date: 17246/RHH (08/19), 17265/RHQ (09/19), 17305/RJE (10/19), 17329/RKD (11/19), 17330/RKE (11/19), 17331/RKF (11/19), 17382/RLJ (12/19), 17383/RLK (12/19), 18010/SAF (01/20), 18011/SAG (018/20), 18233/SIG (09/20), 18234/SIH (09/20), 18270/SKA (11/20), 18271/SKB (11/20), 18312/SLH (12/20), 18313/SLI (12/20), 19019/TAI (01/21), 19020/TAJ (01/21), 19024/TAL (01/21), 19067/TCE (03/21), 19097/TDA (04/21)

      What to do

      Customers with questions may contact Dechra directly at (866) 933-2472, or by email at support@dechra.com.

      Piping Rock Health Products recalls wintergreen essential oil

      The bottles are not child resistant as required by federal law

      Piping Rock Health Products of Ronkonkoma, N.Y., is recalling 18,600 bottles of PipingRock wintergreen essential oil.

      The bottles are not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      The recalled PipingRock wintergreen 100% pure essential oil is in a 1/2 fl. oz. (15 ml) glass amber dropper bottle.

      It has a black cap and a yellow, red and green label with PipingRock Wintergreen Oil Gaultheria procumbens 100% Pure Essential Oil printed on the front.

      Product number NT6446, UPC code 610256764467 and lot number 1905, 4000, 5980, 7420, 9344, 11202, 27180, 31397, 37913, 43369, 45843 or 56439 are printed on the back of the product.

      The essential oil, manufactured in the U.S., was sold at Piping Rock Vitamin Factory Outlet nationwide and online at Amazon.com and PipingRock.com from March 2013, through June 2019, for about $5.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately place the recalled essential oil out of the reach of children and contact Piping Rock Health Products for a full refund. Piping Rock Health Products is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Piping Rock Health Products at (800) 544-1925 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. (ET) Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Sunday, by email at customerservice@pipingrock.com or online at www.pipingrock.com for more information.

      SAMpark recalls children’s pajamas

      The garments fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear

      SAMpark of Bloomfield, Conn., is recalling about 185 sets of children’s pajamas.

      The garments fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear that requires it to be either snug-fitting or flame resistant, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall includes children’s 100 percent cotton knit, two-piece short-sleeve top and pant pajama sets.

      They were sold in sizes 6 to 12 months through size 10Y, with the following prints: Acrofish Neon, Crab, Elephant, Jellyfish, Mooch, Monkey and Seahorse.

      A sewn-in neck label states “almirah www.almirah.com.”

      The pajama sets, manufactured in India, were sold at the following hildren’s boutique stores: Annabelles (Massachusetts), Banbury Cross (Louisiana), Elegant Child (Florida), Joanna’s Cuties (New Jersey), Lamb’s Ear (North Caroline), Matilda’s (Florida), Saltwater (Connecticut), Stella & Ruby (New York) and Whimsies (Virginia) from August 2018, through July 2019, for about $30.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact SAMpark for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact SAMpark collect at (860-) 906-6285 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at sales@samparkusa.com or online at www.samparkusa.com and click on the “Recall Notice” tab located under the “Help” tab at the top of the page for more information.

      Norwex recalls rubber brooms

      The broom handles can break in half, posing a laceration hazard

      Norwex USA of Coppell, Texas, is recalling about 58,000 Norwex rubber brooms.

      The broom handles can break in half, exposing a metal inner rim, posing a laceration hazard to the user.

      The firm has received 41 reports of the broom handle breaking in half during use, including six reports of minor injuries to user hands or fingers.

      This recall involves extendable indoor/outdoor white rubber brooms that adjust in height from 30.7 to 40.6 inches long.

      The “Norwex” logo is located on the plastic head covering the rubber bristles.

      An embossed date stamp code of 18/9, 18/10, 18/11 or 18/12 is located on the screw joint and lock base.

      The brooms, manufactured in China, were sold at Norwex Consultant events and parties through direct order and online at www.norwex.biz from January 2019, through June 2019, for about $30.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled brooms and contact Norwex for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Norwex toll-free at (833)882-5569 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Saturday, by email at Usnorwexservice@norwex.com, or online at www.norwex.biz for more information.

      Harley-Davidson recalls Touring and CVO Touring motorcycles

      The motorcycles may be missing rear red reflectors

      Harley-Davidson Motor Company is recalling 12,733 Touring and CVO Touring motorcycles.

      The recall includes model year 2017-2019 FLHTCU, FLHTCUL, FLHTK ANV, FLHTKL, FLTRU, FLHTK, and model year 2016-2019 FLHTKSE, FLHTKSE ANV, and FLTRUSE models equipped with a Harley-Davidson Detachable Tour-Pak Luggage Conversion Kit (Part numbers 53000291, 53000291A, and 53000567).

      The kit did not include replacement rear red reflectors for the ones that are eliminated by installing this kit.

      Without the rear red reflectors, the motorcycle has reduced visibility to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Harley-Davidson has notified owners, and dealers will install the replacement reflectors free of charge.

      The recall began August 19, 2019.

      Owners may contact Harley-Davidson customer service at (800) 258-2464. Harley-Davidson's number for this recall is 0629.

      Crate and Barrel recalls push walkers

      The walkers can be damaged over time exposing sharp points and small parts

      Crate and Barrel of Northbrook, Ill., is recalling about 1,500 Activity Push Walkers.

      The walkers can be damaged over time exposing sharp points and small parts, posing choking and laceration hazards to small children.

      The company has received three reports of small parts becoming exposed. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Crate and Barrel Activity Push Walkers also known as Baby Push Walkers used to aid toddlers learning how to walk.

      The wooden recalled walkers stand about 17 inches high on four wheels and include a variety of integrated child development activities on their face.

      The SKU Number 124-248 can be found on a white 1-square-inch sticker on the bottom of the walkers.

      The walkers, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold exclusively online at www.crateandbarrel.com from January 2019, through April 2019, for about $100.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled push walker, put it out of reach of young children and contact Crate and Barrel for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Crate and Barrel at (800) 451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (CT) Saturday and Sundays or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Southwire recalls electrical outlet boxes

      The electrical receptacles can overheat when in use

      Southwire Company of Carrollton, Ga., is recalling about 3,000 Garvin Pop-Up Electrical Outlet Floor Box Kits.

      The electrical receptacles can overheat when in use, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received three reports of the floor boxes overheating. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Garvin Pop-Up Floor Box Kits with a finish of either stainless steel or brushed brass that each include two electrical receptacles and two USB ports.

      The pop-up electrical outlet boxes are designed to be installed into floors with a metal lid that opens and closes to reveal the electrical receptacles and USB ports.

      The box kits, manufactured in China, were sold online at garvinindustries.com, acdcusa.com, cesco.com, gordonelectricsupply.com, platt.com and usesi.com from January 2016, through August 2018, for about $90.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately unplug any electrical devices from the recalled electrical outlet boxes, discontinue their use and contact Southwire for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Southwire toll-free at (888) 803-0492 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, or online at www.garvinindustries.com or www.southwire.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

