Recalls in January 2009

    Lip Gloss Keychains Recalled

    January 27, 2009
    Markwins Beauty Products is recalling about 75,000 lip gloss keychains. The metal clasp attached to the keychain contains high levels of lead. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

    This recall involves lip gloss with a metal clasp keychain attached to the cap by a chain. Markings on the lip gloss container read, Lip Gloss, Brillant lvres, Fantasy Makers and from the creators of Wet n Wild.

    The keychains, made in China, were sold at Rite Aid, Kmart, Fred Meyer and Wal-Mart Stores nationwide during October 2008 for about $1.

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled lip gloss away from children and contact Markwins Beauty Products for a refund or exchange.

    For additional information, contact Markwins Beauty Products at (800) 626-8878 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.markwins.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Jesus Fish Beads Recalled

    January 27, 2009
    Discount School Supply is recalling about 500 Jesus fish beads. Surface paint on the green fish can contain excessive levels of lead, violating the federal lead paint standard.

    The recalled Jesus fish beads were sold in packages of 100 in five assorted colors (red, black, purple, light blue and green) with the word Jesus printed on each. The beads measure about 2 inches in length each.

    Made in China, the beads were sold at Discount School Supplys Web site from August 2006 through December 2008 for about $5.

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled beads away from children and contact Discount School Supply for a refund or exchange.

    For additional information, contact Discount School Supply 1 (800) 606-3807 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.discountschoolsupply.com/SafetyInformation.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Safety 1st, Cosco, Disney, Eddie Bauer Infant Seats Recalled

    Handle can come loose on combination car seats/carriers, posing a fall hazard

    December 18, 2009
    Dorel is recalling nearly half a million infant car seats that double as carriers. When used as a carrier, the handle can loosen and come off, posing a fall hazard to infants. The seats carry the Safety 1st, Cosco, Disney and Eddie Bauer brands.

    Dorel said it has received 77 reports of the child restraint handle fully or partially coming off the car seat/carrier resulting in at least three injuries to infants including bumps, bruises and a head injury.

    This recall involves Safety 1st, Cosco, Eddie Bauer and Disney branded infant car seat/carriers with the following model numbers and that were manufactured from January 6, 2008 through April 6, 2009. The model number and manufacture date are located on a label on the side of the car seat/carrier. They were sold with Travel Systems. The stroller portion of the travel system is not affected by this recall.

    Child Restraint Model#Product Description
    Safety 1st
    22-057 DBYSafety 1st Sojourn Travel System
    22-085 DWASafety 1st Sojourn Travel System
    22-057 CLNSafety 1st Sojourn Travel System
    22-057 HRTSafety 1st Sojourn Travel System
    22-322 HRRSafety 1st Sojourn Travel System
    22-322 PTKSafety 1st Sojourn Travel System
    22-057 LPHSafety 1st Sojourn Travel System
    22-085 LYNSafety 1st Sojourn Travel System
    22-322 KDLSafety 1st Eurostar Travel System
    22-322 LXISafety 1st Eurostar Travel System
    22-322OLYSafety 1st Eurostar Travel System
    22-322PRSSafety 1st Eurostar Travel System
    22-322 MAISafety 1st Eurostar Travel System
    22-325 COBSafety 1st Eurostar Travel System
    22-095 RBKSafety 1st Eurostar Travel System
    22-380 LGASafety 1st Lite Wave Travel System
    22-380 MSASafety 1st Lite Wave Travel System
    22-627 WAVSafety 1st Vector Travel System
    22-325 PACSafety 1st Vector Travel System
    Cosco
    22-300 FZNCosco Sprint Travel System
    22-300 OSFCosco Sprint Travel System
    22-300 CSFCosco Sprint Travel System
    22-300 JJVCosco Sprint Travel System
    22-300 THDCosco Sprint Travel System
    22-300 TWDCosco Sprint Travel System
    Disney
    22-627 AWFDisney Propack Travel System
    22-355 LBFDisney Propack Travel System
    22-305 NABDisney Propack Travel System
    22-305 PPHDisney Propack Travel System
    22-355 PWKDisney Propack Travel System
    Eddie Bauer
    22-627 CGTEddie Bauer Adventurer Travel System
    22-627 FRKEddie Bauer Adventurer Travel System
    22-627 SNWEddie Bauer Adventurer Travel System
    22-627 WPREddie Bauer Adventurer Travel System
    22-627KGSEddie Bauer Endeavor Travel System
    22-655BYTEEddie Bauer Endeavor Travel System

    The carriers were sold at department and juvenile product stores nationwide from January 2008 through December 2009 for between $120 and $220. They were made in China.

    Consumers should not use the handle of the car seat/carrier until the repair kit has been installed. The product can continue to be used as a car seat when properly installed in the vehicle. Contact Dorel Juvenile Group to receive a free repair kit.

    For additional information, contact Dorel Juvenile Group at (866) 762-3316 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firms Web site at www.djgusa.com/safety_notice

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Infantino Expands Rattle Recall

      January 15, 2009
      Infantino is recalling 131,000 Lion and Lamb Grabby rattles, in addition to 20,000 that were recalled in March 2008.

      The tail-piece on the rattles can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

      Infantino has received 10 reports of the tail piece on the rattle detaching since March 2008. No injuries have been reported.

      The recalled Infantino Lamb and Lion Grabby Rattles are shaped like a lamb and lion respectively. Each has a ring-shaped body and an Infantino elliptical logo stamped on the front right foot of the animal. Rattles without tails on the animals and products with production codes of 0108 and 0508 are not affected by this recall. The production code is printed behind the ear in a dial format with the year (08) in the middle of a circle and an arrow pointing to the number on the circle (01 or 05) that indicates the month.

      The rattles were sold at Wal-Mart, Babies R Us and other specialty stores nationwide from May 2007 through September 2008 for between $3 and $4. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from young children and contact Infantino for a replacement rattle or a product of equal value.

      For additional information, contact Infantino toll-free at (888) 808-3111 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit the firms Web site at www.infantino.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Fisher-Price Recalls Simplicity Rainforest Portable Play Yards

      January 15, 2009
      Fisher-Price is recalling about 200,000 Simplicity Rainforest portable play yards following numerous complaints of rails collapsing and posing a fall and entrapment hazard to young children.

      The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said that Fisher-Price was taking the action voluntarily, even though it did not manufacture the play yards. The manufacturers — Simplicity Inc. and SFCA Inc. — have not responded to the agency's request that they recall the products and have not responded to consumer complaints, CPSC said.

      CPSC said there have been at least 1,350 reports of one or more rails collapsing. There were numerous reports of children receiving bumps and bruises when the side rail collapsed. There were five reports of injuries which included a broken nose, a broken wrist, a mild concussion, a cut to the hand which required stitches, and a chipped tooth.

      The recalled play yards are portable and were sold with a bassinet, changing table, and mobile features. The products have a Rainforest patterned fabric, Rainforest themed artwork and bear the Fisher-Price logo. The Simplicity Inc. model numbers are 5310 RNF, 5310RNFC, and 5310RNFW. The model number is located on a sticker on one of the legs underneath the play yard.

      The play yards, made in China, were sold at retailers and specialty children's stores nationwide from January 2007 through January 2009 for about $100.

      Consumers should stop using the play yards immediately. Although it did not manufacture or sell the play yards, Fisher-Price has voluntarily agreed to assist consumers who own the products. Consumers who own one of the recalled play yards with the Fisher-Price logo should contact Fisher-Price to obtain assistance to replace their play yards.

      For additional information, contact Fisher-Price at (800) 432-5437 anytime or visit the Web site at www.service.mattel.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Ryobi Corded Circular Saws Recalled


      Ryobi is recalling about 12,000 corded circular saws sold at Home Depot. The return spring on the lower blade guard can break, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

      This recall involves Ryobi corded circular saws with the following model numbers: CSB123, CSB133L, and CSB142LZ. Circular saws included in this recall have manufacturing date codes between 0836 and 0842 on the data plate near the trigger handle of the saw. Circular saws with a green dot on or near the data plate and on the outside of the package are not subject to this recall.

      The saws were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide from October 2008 through November 2008 for between $30 and $70. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the circular saw and contact One World Technologies Inc. to locate their nearest authorized service center to schedule a free repair.

      For additional information, contact One World Technologies at (800) 525-2579 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.ryobitools.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Stork Craft Recalls Cribs

      January 13, 2009
      Stork Craft is recalling more than 500,000 cribs. The metal support brackets used to support the crib mattress and mattress board can crack and break. When one or more support brackets break, the mattress can collapse and create a dangerous gap between the mattress and crib rails, in which a child can become entrapped and suffocate.

      CPSC is aware of 10 incidents in which one or more mattress support brackets broke. CPSC received a report of a toddler who sustained bruises to his forehead. In another incident a child reportedly became entrapped in the gap between the mattress and the drop side rail with no injury.

      This recall involves Stork Craft Baby cribs. All cribs with manufacturing and distribution dates between May 2000 and November 2008 are included in this recall. The cribs were sold in various styles and finishes. The manufacture date, model number, crib name, country of origin, and the firms name, address, and contact information are located on the assembly instruction sheet attached to the mattress support board. The firms insignia storkcraft baby is inscribed on the drop side teething rail of some cribs.

      The cribs were sold at major retailers including J.C. Penney, Kmart and Walmart stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Babiesrus.com, Costco.com and Walmart.com from May 2000 through January 2009 for between $100 and $400. They were made in Canada, China and Indonesia

      CPSC urges parents and caregivers to immediately stop using the recalled cribs and find an alternative, safe sleeping environment for their baby. Consumers should contact Stork Craft to receive a free replacement kit, with new mattress support brackets.

      Contact Stork Craft toll-free at (866) 361-3321 anytime to order the free replacement kit or log on to www.storkcraft.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Taggies Sleep 'n Play Infant Garments Expands Recall

      January 12, 2009
      Rashti & Rashti is expanding an earlier recall of its Taggies Sleep'n Play Infant Garments. The snaps on the garments can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

      The earlier recall, in July 2008, involved two Taggies Sleep n Play style infant garments: the Butterfly Applique' and the Fun Dog Print. Subsequent to the recall, two additional Taggies Sleep n Play styles, manufactured before July 1, 2008, were identified as also having snap issues. The recall has now been expanded to involve the Dinosaur Applique' and the Pink Toss Print styles.

      The infant garments are one piece footed coveralls with snaps down the front. These garments were sold in sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months, and 6-9 months. RN #27829 is printed on the care label sewn into the garment. Style numbers are printed on the hangtag of the garments. The complete list of style numbers are listed in the chart below:

      Style#UPCColorDescription
      T20615H0-22253-20615-2TealDinosaur Applique Sleep'n Play (0-3M)
      T20616H0-22253-20616-9TealDinosaur Applique Sleep'n Play (0-6M)
      T20617H0-22253-20617-6TealDinosaur Applique Sleep'n Play (6-9M)
      T21317H0-22253-21317-4Pink and WhitePink Toss Print Sleep'n Play (0-3M)
      T21318H0-22253-21318-1Pink and WhitePink Toss Print Sleep'n Play (3-6M)
      T21319H0-22253-21319-8Pink and WhitePink Toss Print Sleep'n Play (6-9M)

      The garments were sold at Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby, Dillards, Nordstrom, and other specialty stores nationwide and Internet retailers from January 2007 through November 2008 for about $20. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take these garments away from children and contact Rashti & Rashti to receive a refund.

      For additional information, contact Rashti & Rashti at (888) 594-3730 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.rashtiandrashti.com

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Peg Perego Offers Fix for Primo Viaggio Infant Seats

      January 6, 2009
      Peg Perego is offering a free repair kit for certain of its Primo Viaggio SIP 30/30 infant restraing systems manufactured between July 1, 2007 and March 14, 2008.

      The company said the plastic adjustment cover on the seats could have an exposed mold flash with a sharp edge.

      The model numbers of the affected seats are Peg Perego IMUN00US32MD41KN41, IMUN00US35CR13BU13, IMUN00US35CR13PL46, IMUN00US35CR24BU24, IMUN00US35TL49KN53, IMUN00US35TL53KN46, IMUN00US61FG13ST53, IMUN00US61FG53ST49, IMUN00US61FG53ST64, IMUN00US61ST13IC53, IMUN00US61ST34IC53, IMUN00US61ST48IC53, and Jacadi Model No. IMCB00JA57RJ31JU31.

      The sharp edge of the flash could cause cuts, scratches, or abrasions on the feet or legs of bare-footed infants.

      Peg Perego will notify registered owners and provide a free repair kit. This safety campaign began during April 2008 but was not announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) until today.

      Owners may contact Peg Perego toll-free at 1-800-671-1701.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Jardine Expands Recall of Cribs Sold at Babies 'R' Us

      January 6, 2009
      Jardine Enterprises is expanding an earlier recall of 320,000 cribs sold at Babies 'R' Us and other retailers. The wooden crib slats can break, creating a gap, which can pose an entrapment and strangulation hazard to infants and toddlers. The current recall includes another 56,450 cribs.

      Safety regulators have received 19 additional incidents of crib slats breaking. In nine of these incidents, consumers reported that their infant or toddler broke the slat while in the crib. In addition, a 22-month-old child fell through the gap between the crib slats when a slat broke. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves three models of Jardine wooden cribs with the date codes identified below. Cribs with other date codes are not affected by this recall. The date code and model number are printed on the label located on the inside of the bottom rail of the headboard or footboard.

      Jardine Cribs included in this Expanded Recall

      Model #DescriptionDate Code Between
      DA715BCDark Pine Olympia Lifetime Crib2/04 - 1/07
      0108L00Antique Walnut Capri Single Crib7/06 - 11/07
      0308C00White Capri Lifetime Crib12/05 - 11/07

      Besides Babies 'R' Us, the cribs were sold at KidsWorld, Geoffrey Stores and Toys 'R' Us stores nationwide, and at babiesrus.com, from March 2004 through January 2009 for between $220 and $330. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact Jardine to receive a full credit toward the purchase of a new crib. Jardine will provide consumers with detailed instructions for purchasing cribs in retail stores and online.

      For additional information, contact Jardine at (800) 646-4106 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET Saturday, or visit the firm's Web site at http://www.jardinecribrecall.com/

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      BMW Recalls 2008 F650 GS Motorcycles

      January 5, 2009
      BMW is recalling about 370 model year 2008 F650 GS motorcycles because of a possible problem with the front brake disc fastener. The problem could allow the fastener to work loose from its threads, which could cause a crash.

      Dealers will remove the brake disc fasteners and replace them when the recall begins this month.

      Owners may contact BMW at 1-800-831-1117.

      Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

      BMW Recalls 2008, 2009 GS Motorcycles

      January 5, 2009
      BMW is recalling about 500 motorcycles. The affected models are the 2008 F650 GS and the 2009 F800 GS.

      The tightening of the chain sprocket fasteners may have resulted in various levels of torque being applied, the company said.

      It is possible for the fasteners to work loose from the sprocket, increasing the risk of a crash.

      Dealers will loosen and inspect the fasteners and replace any that have been damaged when the recall begins this month. Owners may contact BMW at 1-800-831-1117.

      Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

      Some 2008 Hyundai Elantras Recalled

      January 5, 2009
      Hyundai is recalling about 347 of its 2008 model year Elantras because of a possible fuel pump problem.

      The company said that affected fuel pumps might produce less pumping pressure than is needed to supply the fuel injection system, causing poor engine starting and hesitation, possibly leading to a crash. The affected models were made at Hyundai's Puerto Rico plant.

      Dealers will replace the fuel pump subassembly when the recall begins in February.

      Owners may contact Hyundai at 1-800-981-0188 about recall number 086..

      Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

