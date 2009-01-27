Recalls in January 2009

January 27, 2009

Markwins Beauty Products is recalling about 75,000 lip gloss keychains. The metal clasp attached to the keychain contains high levels of lead. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

This recall involves lip gloss with a metal clasp keychain attached to the cap by a chain. Markings on the lip gloss container read, Lip Gloss, Brillant lvres, Fantasy Makers and from the creators of Wet n Wild.

The keychains, made in China, were sold at Rite Aid, Kmart, Fred Meyer and Wal-Mart Stores nationwide during October 2008 for about $1.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled lip gloss away from children and contact Markwins Beauty Products for a refund or exchange.

For additional information, contact Markwins Beauty Products at (800) 626-8878 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.markwins.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).