Recalls in January 2009

January 15, 2009
Fisher-Price is recalling about 200,000 Simplicity Rainforest portable play yards following numerous complaints of rails collapsing and posing a fall and entrapment hazard to young children.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said that Fisher-Price was taking the action voluntarily, even though it did not manufacture the play yards. The manufacturers — Simplicity Inc. and SFCA Inc. — have not responded to the agency's request that they recall the products and have not responded to consumer complaints, CPSC said.
CPSC said there have been at least 1,350 reports of one or more rails collapsing. There were numerous reports of children receiving bumps and bruises when the side rail collapsed. There were five reports of injuries which included a broken nose, a broken wrist, a mild concussion, a cut to the hand which required stitches, and a chipped tooth.
The recalled play yards are portable and were sold with a bassinet, changing table, and mobile features. The products have a Rainforest patterned fabric, Rainforest themed artwork and bear the Fisher-Price logo. The Simplicity Inc. model numbers are 5310 RNF, 5310RNFC, and 5310RNFW. The model number is located on a sticker on one of the legs underneath the play yard.
The play yards, made in China, were sold at retailers and specialty children's stores nationwide from January 2007 through January 2009 for about $100.
Consumers should stop using the play yards immediately. Although it did not manufacture or sell the play yards, Fisher-Price has voluntarily agreed to assist consumers who own the products. Consumers who own one of the recalled play yards with the Fisher-Price logo should contact Fisher-Price to obtain assistance to replace their play yards.
For additional information, contact Fisher-Price at (800) 432-5437 anytime or visit the Web site at www.service.mattel.com.
The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
Fisher-Price Recalls Simplicity Rainforest Portable Play Yards...