Recalls in January 2002

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2002 -- Vector Manufacturing Ltd. is voluntarily recalling about 1,600 power inverters with ground-fault circuit-interrupter (GFCI) outlets..

Power inverters convert DC voltage to AC voltage to allow the operation of household products using battery power. The GFCIs on the inverters, which are intended to protect consumers against shock and electrocution, could fail to operate correctly.

Vector Manufacturing has not received any reports of injuries or incidents associated with these power inverters. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recalled power inverters have a red, yellow or black rectangular- shaped body with white or gray electrical outlets on the side, next to the volt and amp meters. The outlets on the recalled inverters have "TEST" and "RESET" buttons. They include the following model numbers and names, located on a label on the top of the power inverters:

Model Numbers Model Names VEC049GF MAXX Series 1000 Watt Power Inverter VEC049GM MAXX Series 1000 Watt Power Inverter for Marine applications VEC050GF MAXX Series 1500 Watt Power Inverter VEC050GM MAXX Series 1500 Watt Power Inverter for Marine Applications VEC051GM MAXX Series 3000 Watt Power Inverter for Marine applications VEC049GF Force Series 1000 Watt Power Inverter VEC050G Power Force Series 1500 Watt Power Inverter VEC049G Power Force Series 1000 Watt Power Inverter

Automotive and marine stores nationwide, and mail-order catalogs sold these inverters from November 1999 through November 2001 for between $365 and $900.

Consumers should stop using the recalled power inverters immediately, disconnect them, and contact Vector Manufacturing to receive a free inspection. If needed, Vector Manufacturing will replace the GFCI outlet. Consumers participating in the recall program also will receive an extended warranty and an additional free gift when they send the units in for the free inspection. For more information, contact Vector Manufacturing toll-free at (866) 584-5504 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Power inverters with black electrical outlets are not included in the recall.