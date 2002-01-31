Write a review
Recalls in January 2002

    Vector Power Inverters Recalled

    WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2002 -- Vector Manufacturing Ltd. is voluntarily recalling about 1,600 power inverters with ground-fault circuit-interrupter (GFCI) outlets..

    Power inverters convert DC voltage to AC voltage to allow the operation of household products using battery power. The GFCIs on the inverters, which are intended to protect consumers against shock and electrocution, could fail to operate correctly.

    Vector Manufacturing has not received any reports of injuries or incidents associated with these power inverters. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    The recalled power inverters have a red, yellow or black rectangular- shaped body with white or gray electrical outlets on the side, next to the volt and amp meters. The outlets on the recalled inverters have "TEST" and "RESET" buttons. They include the following model numbers and names, located on a label on the top of the power inverters:

    Model NumbersModel Names
    VEC049GFMAXX Series 1000 Watt Power Inverter
    VEC049GMMAXX Series 1000 Watt Power Inverter for Marine applications
    VEC050GFMAXX Series 1500 Watt Power Inverter
    VEC050GMMAXX Series 1500 Watt Power Inverter for Marine Applications
    VEC051GMMAXX Series 3000 Watt Power Inverter for Marine applications
    VEC049GFForce Series 1000 Watt Power Inverter
    VEC050GPower Force Series 1500 Watt Power Inverter
    VEC049GPower Force Series 1000 Watt Power Inverter

    Automotive and marine stores nationwide, and mail-order catalogs sold these inverters from November 1999 through November 2001 for between $365 and $900.

    Consumers should stop using the recalled power inverters immediately, disconnect them, and contact Vector Manufacturing to receive a free inspection. If needed, Vector Manufacturing will replace the GFCI outlet. Consumers participating in the recall program also will receive an extended warranty and an additional free gift when they send the units in for the free inspection. For more information, contact Vector Manufacturing toll-free at (866) 584-5504 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    Power inverters with black electrical outlets are not included in the recall.

    Whirlpool, Kenmore, ComfortAire Dehumidifiers Recalled

    Whirlpool, Kenmore, ComfortAire

    WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2002 -- Whirlpool Corp. is voluntarily recalling about 1.4 million dehumidifiers. The dehumidifiers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

    Whirlpool has received 13 reports of the dehumidifiers overheating and causing fires, three of which resulted in extensive property damage. No injuries have been reported. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    The recalled dehumidifiers were sold under the Whirlpool, Kenmore and ComfortAire brand names. The dehumidifiers are white plastic, about 2-feet high and have a front-mounted water bucket. They have serial numbers that begin with QG, QH, QJ, QK or QL. The serial number can be found on a label located on the wall behind the water bucket.

    Department and appliance stores nationwide sold the dehumidifiers from February 1997 through December 2001 for between $130 and $260. Consumers should stop using these dehumidifiers and unplug them immediately. Contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free repair at (866) 640-7139 anytime or visit the firm's web site at www.repair.whirlpool.com.

    Dehumidifiers with water buckets located in back are not involved in the recall.

