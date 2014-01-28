Write a review
Recalls in January 2014

    Horizon Hobby recalls remote controlled model helicopters

    The grip used for securing the tail rotor blade can separate and release

    Horizon Hobby of Champaign, Ill., is recalling about 2,000 Blade 500 X BNF, Blade 500 3D RTF and BNF Remote Controlled Model Helicopters.

    The grip used for securing the tail rotor blade can separate and release from the helicopter, posing a risk of a crash and injury hazard.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    The recall involves Blade 500 X BNF, Blade 500 3D BNF and RTF Remote Controlled Model Helicopters with model numbers BLH 1800, BLH 1800M1, BLH 1850, and BLH 4080. The helicopters are about 33.5 inches long and 11.8 inches tall and weigh about 4 lbs. The canopy of the 500 X has the “500 X” logo on each side. The canopy of the 500 3D has the “500 3D” logo on each side. The tail rotor grip for each model is a black plastic holder that holds the tail rotor blades of the helicopter in place. The grips are approximately 1 ¼ inches tall and ½ inch wide.

    The helicopters, manufactured in China. Were sold at hobby stores nationwide and at www.horizonhobby.com. Models BLH 1800, BLH 1800M1 and BLH 1850 were sold from December 2012, through September 2013; and Models BLH 1850 and BLH 4080 were sold from May 2013, through September 2013. Prices range from $600 to $900.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled radio-controlled helicopters and contact Horizon Hobby for a replacement tail grip and instructions for installation.

    Consumers may contact Horizon Hobby toll-free at (877) 504-0233 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. CT Sunday.

    Kinnikinnick Foods adds to list of recalled products

    The products may contain milk, an allergen not listed on the label

    Kinnikinnick Foods of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, is expanding previous recalls of foods that may contain milk, an allergen not listed on the label.

    All lots produced up to and including the Best Before dates indicated below which contained the ingredient are being recalled.

    Original Homestyle Waffles
    Weight: 210 g/7.4oz Qty/Pkg: 6 Cardboard Box
    UPC: 62013300198 1
    Up to and including Best Before
    2014AU10       20140810        140810

    Kinni-Kwik Bread & Bun Mix
    Weight: 465g/16.4oz Cardboard Box
    UPC 62013310550 4
    Up to and including Best Before
    2014DE19        20141219        141219

    Panko Style Bread Crumbs
    Weight: 350g/12.5oz Cardboard Box
    UPC: 62013360015 3
    Up to and including Best Before
    2014AU09      20140809        140809

    Pancake & Waffle Mix
    Weight: 454g/16oz Cardboard Box
    UPC: 62013310512 2
    Up to and including Best Before
    2015JA06       20150106        150106      

    Cinnamon & Brown Sugar Homestyle Waffles
    Weight: 210 g/7.4oz Qty/Pkg: 6 Cardboard Box
    UPC: 62013300199 8
    Up to and including Best Before
    2014AU11       20140811        140811

    Best before dates are embossed on the top flap of the box, applied with an ink jet printer on the side or as an applied label to the bottom of the box.

    The products are distributed across Canada and the United States in retail stores and through direct shipments.

    Consumers can contact Kinnikinnick Foods by calling 780-424-2900 or by emailing info@kinnikinnick.com.

    Salads, wraps sold at Trader Joe's and elsewhere recalled

    The products may be contaminated with E. coli

    Glass Onion Catering, a Richmond, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 181,620 pounds of ready-to-eat salads and sandwich wrap products with fully-cooked chicken and ham that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. 

    The company announced that the products are being recalled in conjunction with other foods regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A full list of products being recalled will be available on FDA’s website at: www.fda.gov/Food/RecallsOutbreaksEmergencies/Recalls/default.htm.

    Products regulated by FSIS bear the establishment number “P-34221” inside the USDA mark of inspection. FSIS products subject to recall include: [Labels, PDF]

    • 12 oz. packages of  “delish pan pacific chop salad”
    • 13.4 oz. packages of  “delish California style grilled chicken salad”
    • 9.9 oz. packages of  “delish uncured applewood smoked ham & cheese wrap”
    • 10.5 oz. packages of “delish grilled chicken caesar wrap”
    • 10.9 oz. packages of  “delish southwestern chicken wrap”
    • 11.5 oz. packages of  “delish greek brand low-calorie grilled chicken wrap”
    • 9.9 oz. packages of  “delish white chicken club wrap”
    • 11.2 oz. packages of  “delish asian style chicken wrap”
    • 13.4 oz. packages of  “atherstone Fine Foods Southwestern Style White Chicken Wrap with Chimichurri Sauce”
    • 10.5 oz. packages of  “atherstone Fine Foods Asian Style White Chicken Wrap with Mango Vinaigrette”
    • 9.9 oz. packages of  “atherstone Fine Foods Grilled White Chicken Caesar Wrap with Caesar Dressing”
    • 10.7 oz. packages of  “super fresh Foods California Grilled Chicken Salad, Low Fat Mendocino Mustard Dressing”
    • 10.7 oz. packages of  “Lunch Spot Southwestern Style Chicken Wrap, Chile & Lime  Dressing”
    • 9.2 oz. packages of  “super fresh Foods Pan Pacific Chopped Chicken Salad, Ginger Soy Dressing”
    • 10.7 oz. plastic containers of “TRADER JOE’S Field Fresh Chopped Salad with Grilled Chicken.”
    • 11 oz. plastic containers of “TRADER JOSÉ’S MEXICALI SALAD with Chili Lime Chicken.”

    The products were produced between Sept. 23 and Nov. 6, 2013 and shipped to distribution centers intended for retail sale in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

    FSIS began monitoring a cluster of E. coli O157:H7 illnesses on Oct. 29, 2013 then was notified by FDA on Nov. 6, 2013 that California authorities had reported case-patients consuming pre-packaged salads with grilled chicken. Working in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), FDA, the California Department of Public Health, the Washington State Department of Health, and the Arizona Department of Health Services, FSIS has determined that there is a link between the grilled chicken salads and the illness cluster.

    Twenty-six case-patients have been identified in three states with indistinguishable E. coli O157:H7 PFGE (genetic fingerprint) patterns with illness onset dates ranging from Sept 29, 2013 to Oct. 26, 2013. Based on epidemiological information, 15 case-patients reported consumption of ready-to-eat pre-packaged salads prior to illness onset. A traceback investigation determined Glass Onion Catering was the supplier of the products implicated in the outbreak.   

    While uncommon to find E. coli O157:H7 in a poultry product, FSIS will continue its investigation in conjunction with the FDA to identify the source of the contamination. FSIS continues to work with the CDC, FDA and state public health partners on this investigation and will provide updated information as it becomes available.

    E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days (3-4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

    FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

    FSIS and the company are concerned that some products may be in a consumer’s refrigerators. Because this is a ready-to-eat product, FSIS advises all consumers to destroy the product.

    Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Tom Atherstone, company president, at (510) 236-8905.

      Land Rover recalls Range Rover vehicles

      The front Supplemental Restraint System connector may become disconnected

      Jaguar Land Rover North America is recalling 3,912 model year 2013-2014 Range Rover vehicles.

      In the affected vehicles, the Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) connector located in the driver and front passenger side seat of the vehicle may become disconnected due to insufficient clearance. If that happens, the driver and/or passenger seat side air bag may not function, putting the seat occupant at an increased risk of injury.

      Land Rover will notify owners, and dealers will modify the area around the connector to prevent it from becoming disconnected, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on January 17, 2014.

      Customers may contact Land Rover at 1-800-637-6837, Option 9. Land Rover's number for this recall is P037.

