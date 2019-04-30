Write a review
Recalls in April 2019

    Model year 2018-2019 Dutchmen Kodiak recreational trailers recalled

    The tire may contact the underside of the floor, possibly resulting in tire failure

    Keystone RV Company is recalling 561 model year 2018-2019 Dutchmen Kodiak recreational trailers, models 255BHSL and 283BHSL, equipped with 15-inch tires.

    The tire clearance to the floor may be insufficient, allowing the tire to contact the underside of the floor, possibly resulting in tire failure.

    Tire failure can cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of crash.

    What to do

    Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will install a suspension lift kit free of charge.

    The recall began on April 12, 2019.

    Owners may contact Keystone customer service at (866) 425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 19-349.

    Bodum recalls stove top espresso makers

    The handle can ignite from the flame of a gas stove

    Bodum USA of New York, N.Y., is recalling about 500 Chambord stove top espresso makers.

    The espresso maker’s handle can ignite from the flame of a gas stove, posing fire and burn hazards.

    The firm has received one report of the handle igniting from the flame of a gas stove. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Chambord stove top espresso makers in a stainless steel finish, including 6-cup (12 oz.) espresso makers with SKU number 10617-16.

    This SKU number appears on the packaging of the product. The word “Bodum” is embossed on the lower half of the product.

    The espresso makers, manufactured in China, were sold at Fairway Market, Indigo Books and Music and other home appliance stores nationwide from January 2017, through January 2019, for about $70.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled espresso makers and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund or contact Bodum to receive a prepaid mailer to return the espresso maker for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Bodum toll-free at (833) 722-6386 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.bodum.com and click on “Product Advisories” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Alvogen recalls Fentanyl Transdermal System

      The product package is incorrectly labeled

      Alvogen is recalling two lots of Fentanyl Transdermal System 12 mcg/h transdermal patches, which are used for the management of pain in opioid tolerant patients.

      A small number of cartons labeled 12 mcg/h Fentanyl Transdermal System patches contained 50 mcg/h patches. The 50 mcg/h patches that were included in cartons labeled 12 mcg/h are individually labeled as 50 mcg/h.

      Application of a 50 mcg/h patch instead of a prescribed 12 mcg/h patch could result in serious, life threatening, or fatal respiratory depression.

      Groups at potential increased risk could include first-time recipients of such patches, children and the elderly.

      There are no reports of adverse events related to this issue to date.

      The following product, packaged in primary cartons of five individually wrapped and labeled pouches, is being recalled:

      • Lot 180060 of Fentanyl Transdermal System, 12 mcg/h, expiration date 05/2020.
      • Lot 180073 of Fentanyl Transdermal System, 12 mcg/h, expiration date 06/2020.

      The recalled product was distributed to pharmacies nationwide.

      What to do

      Alvogen is notifying its direct customers by certified letter and arranging for return and replacement of all recalled products.

      Patients who have the recalled product should immediately remove any patch currently in use and contact their health care provider. Those with unused product should return it to point of purchase for replacement.

      Consumers with questions regarding may contact Alvogen at (866) 770-3024 Monday – Friday from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (EST), or by e-mail at pharmacovigilance@alvogen.com.

      Model year 2018-2019 Quantum RW28 motorhomes recalled

      The vehicles may be missing the mid-ship marker lights

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 97 model year 2018-2019 Quantum RW28 motorhomes.

      The vehicles may be missing the mid-ship marker lights.

      Without mid-ship marker lights, other drivers may underestimate the length of the vehicle, increasing the risk of crash.

      What to do

      TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and install mid-ship marker lights, as needed free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin May 20, 2019.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at (877) 855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC000167.

      Newmar recalls model year 2017-2019 Ventana motorhomes

      Steering and tie rod arm bolts may be loose

      Newmar Corporation is recalling five model year 2017-2019 Ventana motorhomes built on a Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) chassis equipped with Detroit Axle axles.

      The vehicles may have loose steering and tie rod arm bolts.

      Loose tie rod arm bolts may lead to separation of the tie rod, resulting in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Newmar will notify owners, and DTNA dealers will inspect the steering arm and tie rod arm bolts to make sure that they are properly tightened, installing new fasteners -- as necessary -- free of charge.

      The recall began April 18, 2019.

      Owners may contact Daimler Trucks North America at (800) 547-0712 to locate a Qualified Service Center or can contact Newmar customer service at (800) 731-8300. Newmar's number for this recall is 18V-913.

      Mondelēz Global recalls Chewy Chips Ahoy

      The product may contain an unexpected solidified ingredient Announcement

      Mondelēz Global is recalling Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies.

      The product may contain an unexpected solidified ingredient.

      Some reports of potential adverse health effects have been received.

      This following item, sold in retail stores nationwide, is being recalled:

      DescriptionRetail UPCBest When Used 
      By Dates      		Package Image

      CHIPS AHOY

      CHEWY

      COOKIE (13 
      OZ) 

      		0 44000 03223 4


      07SEP2019 
      08SEP2019 
      14SEP2019 
      15SEP2019  
      (Located on left top side

      of package by lift tab)

      		See Image Below

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not eat it.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company (844) 366-1171, 24 hours a day.

      Consumer relations specialists are available Monday – Friday, 9am to 6pm EDT.

      Thor Motor Coach recalls Aria and Palazzo motorhomes

      The vehicles may have loose steering and tie rod arm bolts

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 12 model year 2018-2019 Aria, and model year 2019 Palazzo motorhomes built on a Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) chassis equipped with Detroit Axle axles.

      The vehicles may have loose steering and tie rod arm bolts which can cause separation of the tie rod arm from the front wheels, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      TMC has notified owners, and DTNA dealers will inspect the steering arm and tie rod arm bolts for to make sure that they are properly tightened, installing new fasteners as necessary free of charge.

      The recall began on March 15, 2019.

      Owners may contact Daimler Trucks North America at (800) 547-0712 to locate a Qualified Service Center or TMC customer service at (877) 855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC000166.

      Tekno Products recalls Tuff Smoke-Less Grills

      The grill can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards

      Tekno Products of Rutherford, N.J., is recalling about 40,200 Tuff smoke-less grills.

      The grill can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

      The company has received 12 reports of the grill overheating, including five reports of fire resulting in property damage and a report of a minor burn injury.

      This recall involves the Tuff Smoke-Less Grill, a portable electric grill intended for use indoors. Tuff Smoke-Less Grill and TEK513 are printed on a label located underneath the handle.

      The grills, manufactured in China, were sold at Big R Stores, Cava TV Products, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Ocean State Job Lot, Bargain Playtime and Gabe’s stores from October 2018, through February 2019, for about $50.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Tekno Products toll-free at (888) 298-3566 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or by email at Wendy@teknoproducts.com for more information.

      Keystone recalls Dutchmen Aspen Trail and Coleman recreational trailers with cooktop

      The cooktop flames may become inverted, leading to excessive heat build up

      Keystone RV Company is recalling 327 model year 2019 Dutchmen Aspen Trail and Coleman recreational trailers with a Capital cooktop inside the unit as the main cooking appliance.

      When the furnace is on, the cooktop flames may become inverted, which may lead to an excessive heat build up and a potential burn hazard.

      What to do


      Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will replace the Capital cooktop with an alternate cooktop free of charge.

      The recall began April 5, 2019.

      Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 19-348.

      Karma recalls model year 2018 Reveros

      The side curtain/head protection airbags may not deploy as intended

      Karma Automotive is recalling 231 model year 2018 Reveros.

      In the event of a rollover crash, the side curtain/head protection air bags may not deploy as intended due to a rollover sensor system that is not enabled.

      The system also lacks an instrument cluster warning light and a description of the system in the owner's manual.

      Failure of the side air bags to deploy as intended in a roll over crash can increase the risk of injury.

      What to do

      Karma will notify owners, and dealers will replace the existing Airbag Control Unit (ACU) with a rollover enabled ACU and the owners manual will be updated with the description of the system free of charge.

      An interim letter notifying owners of the recall will be mailed by April 30, 2019. A second notice will be sent once parts are available.

      Owners may contact Karma customer service at 1-855-288-6109. Karma's number for this recall is RC-19-84-01.

      RH Recalls Callum canopy beds

      The bed’s horizontal canopy rails can detach and fall

      RH US of Corte Madera, Calif., is recalling about 3,000 Callum canopy beds sold in the U.S and Canada.

      The bed’s horizontal canopy rails can detach and fall, posing an injury hazard.

      The firm has received 29 reports of the bed’s rails detaching and falling unexpectedly. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves RH Callum canopy wooden beds. They were sold in (washed) black, (sandwashed) grey and (weathered) white and in twin, full and queen sizes and with or without a headboard and storage drawers.

      Restoration Hardware and Made in Vietnam are printed on a green label located on the bed’s bottom inside frame.

      SKU number 104884, 106482, 107167, 107608, 107928, 107932, 107935 or 111553 is printed on the product’s receipt.

      The receipt SKU number is different from the SKU number on the product label.

      The beds, manufactured in Vietnam, were sold at RH Baby & Child, RH Teen stores and warehouse sales nationwide and online at www.rhbabyandchild.com and www.rhteen.com from April 2014, through November 2018, and at RH outlets from April 2014, through February 2019, for between $415 and $2,400.

      What to do

      Consumers should stop using the recalled beds until the canopy has been removed. Consumers should contact RH to schedule a free in-home inspection and repair. The firm is notifying all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact RH toll-free at (888) 728-8419 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Saturday and Sunday, by email at recall@rh.com or online at www.restorationhardware.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

      Forest River recalls vehicles with back up mirror-monitor issue

      The camera images may be reversed

      Forest River is recalling 3,051 model year 2018-2019 Orion Class C, Freelander Class C & Leprechaun Class C motorhomes, Rockport work trucks, and Berkshire Ultra Coach & StarCraft shuttle buses, equipped with ASA Electronics back up mirror-monitors, model number VOM74MM.

      The displays may revert back to the factory default settings, causing the camera image to be reversed.

      If the monitor displays the image in reverse, the driver may unintentionally turn the opposite direction, increasing the risk of crash.

      What to do

      Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will install a harness/relay/capacitor module free of charge.

      The recall began April 8, 2019.

      Orion, Freelander, and Leprechaun owners may contact Forest River customer service at (574) 825-8602.

      Rockport owners should call (574) 522-7599, Berkshire & Starcraft owners should call (574) 642-3112.

      ASA Customer service can be reached at (800) 384-4400.

      Forest River's number for this recall is 51-0980.

      Kia recalls model year 2019 Sedonas with 8-passenger seat arrangement

      The seat belt buckle for the second-row middle seat may have been improperly installed

      Kia Motors America is recalling 197 model year 2019 Sedonas with an 8-passenger seat arrangement.

      The seat belt buckle for the second-row middle seat may have been installed on the wrong side of the seat, preventing the proper use of the 3-point seat belt.

      A seat belt that cannot be used properly increases the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

      What to do

      Kia has notified owners, and dealers will inspect the seat belt installation, and reinstall the seat belt buckle to the correct side if necessary free of charge.

      The recall began April 8, 2019.

      Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542.

      Kia 's number for this recall is SC177.

      Forest River recalls model year 2019 Georgetown motorhomes

      The front overhead bunk latch board may be insufficiently secured

      Forest River is recalling 17 model year 2019 Georgetown motorhomes.

      The front overhead bunk latch board may be insufficiently secured and may fall while the vehicle is in motion, increasing the risk of injury and crash.

      What to do

      Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will additionally secure the bunk latch board free of charge.

      The recall began March 18, 2019.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-206-7600. Forest River's number for this recall is 68-0978.

      Go Couture recalls children’s loungewear

      The garments fail to meet the federal flammability standard

      Go Couture of Vernon, Calif., is recalling about 120 sets of children’s loungewear sets.

      The children’s garments fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Go Couture children’s loungewear sets made of 47% polyester, 47% rayon and 6% spandex blended knit with a long-sleeve top and pant set.

      The long-sleeve top has a Henley neckline. The pants have an elastic waist band and a ribbed cuff at the ankle. The loungewear sets were available in pink and blue and sold in children’s sizes 12 months to 12 years.

      “GoCotureKids” is printed inside the garment on the neck label.

      The loungewear, manufactured in the U.S., was sold at Uname it, Pajama Mama, Blew Boutique and other children’s stores nationwide and online at gocouturekids.com from August 2016, through November 2018, for $38.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungewear and contact Go Couture for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Go Couture at (800) 261-6899 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at moshe@gojeans.com or online at www.gocouturekids.com for more information.

      Jayco recalls model year 2018 Jayco Talon and Seismic fifth wheel trailers

      Incorrect hardware was used to secure the fuel tank

      Jayco is recalling 819 model year 2018 Jayco Talon and Seismic fifth wheel trailers.

      Incorrect hardware may have been used to secure the fuel tank that is used for refilling vehicles.

      The incorrect hardware may fail to secure the fuel tank properly, possibly resulting in the tank detaching from the trailer, increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Jayco has notified owners, and dealers will install the correct fuel tank mounting hardware as necessary free of charge.

      The recall began on March 29, 2019.

      Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco's number for this recall is 9901430.

      Hercules Candy recalls Cashew Brittle Bits

      The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label

      Hercules Candy of East Syracuse, N.Y., is recalling Cashew Brittle Bits that may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The recalled Cashew Brittle Bits were distributed from the brick and mortar retail in East Syracuse and nationally through the company website.

      The recalled product, comes in a 4-oz., clear plastic package marked with a “Best By” date of 7/14/19 and a barcode number of 00369 on the back of the package. There are no UPC codes.

      It was sold at the brick and mortar retail store in East Syracuse and nationally through the company website.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (315) 463-4339 Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm (EST)

      Entegra recalls model year 2019 Esteem motorhomes

      The emergency brake may not engage

      Entegra Coach is recalling 23 model year 2019 Esteem motorhomes.

      The parking brake cable ends may be too small, allowing the cable to disconnect, preventing the emergency brake from engaging.

      Without the parking brake being engaged, the vehicle may unintentionally move, especially when parked on an incline, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Entegra has notified owners, and dealers will replace the parking brake cable, free of charge.

      The recall began March 15, 2019.

      Own may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Entegra's number for this recall is 9903428.

      Jayco recalls model year 2019 Greyhawk and Redhawk motorhomes

      The parking brake cable may disconnect

      Jayco is recalling 69 model year 2019 Jayco Greyhawk and Redhawk motorhomes.

      The parking brake cable ends may be too small, allowing the cable to disconnect, preventing the emergency brake from engaging.

      Without the parking brake being engaged, the vehicle may unintentionally move, especially when parked on an incline, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Jayco has notified owners, and dealers will replace the parking brake cable free of charge.

      The recall began March 15, 2019.

      Owners may contact Jayco's customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco's number for this recall is 9803428.

