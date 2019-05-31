Write a review
Recalls in May 2019

    Aegean Apparel recalls children’s sleepwear

    The garments fail to meet the federal flammability standard

    Aegean Apparel of Dayton, Ohio, is recalling about 500 children’s robes and pajama pants.

    The sleepwear garments fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves Aegean Apparel children’s robes and pajama pants.

    The robe is a 100 percent polyester micro fleece, hooded with long sleeves, a belt sewn into the back and two front pockets, and comes in light green with a gray and orange cat print with cat ears sewn onto the robe’s hood.

    The pajama pants are 100 percent polyester in white with a black and gray dog wearing a Santa hat print.

    Both garments were sold in children’s sizes small through extra large and have “Kings n Queens by Aegean Apparel” on its label.

    The garments, manufactured in China, were sold online at www.aegeanapparel.com from November 2016, through October 2018, for $30 for the pants and about $60 for the robe.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Aegean Apparel for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Aegean Apparel at (800) 864-9403 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at contactus@aegeanapparel.com or online at www.aegeanapparel.com for more information.

    New Seasons Market recalls Bacon Shallot Potato Salad

    The product may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label

    New Seasons Market is recalling approximately 60 pounds of Bacon Shallot Potato salad.

    The product may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled product was packed into plastic deli containers, with a shelf life of five days from purchase, Pack on Dates of May 16 – 21, 2019, and all Sell By Dates up to and including May 26, 2019.

    It was sold at three New Seasons Market locations in Portland, Ore., (Mountain Park, Hawthorne and University Park) from the deli case, per costumers’ order.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should discard or return it for a full refund. Receipts are not required for return.

    Consumers with questions may inquire at the stores or by email at talktous@newseasonsmarket.com.

      Livin' Lite recalls Camplite and Bearcat recreational trailers

      One of the exit windows may be blocked by a manual awning arm

      Livin' Lite Recreational Vehicles is recalling 659 model year 2013-2017 Camplite and model year 2014-2017 Bearcat recreational trailers.

      One of the exit windows may be blocked by a manual awning arm.

      In the event of an emergency, occupants would not be able to escape through the blocked window, increasing their risk of injury.

      What to do

      Livin' Lite will notify owners, and dealers will remove the exit label and alter the window levers free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin June 15, 2019.

      Owners may contact Livin' Lite customer service at (800) 768-4016 extension 154 or 153. Livin' Lite's number for this recall is LL-2019-01.

      Gildan Activewear recalls children’s sleep sacks

      The sleep sacks fail to meet the federal flammability standard

      Gildan Activewear SRL of Barbados is recalling about 10,600 children’s sleep sacks.

      The sleep sacks fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves a American Apparel brand Baby Rib Collection children’s 100% cotton and 90% cotton and 10% polyester-blended knit sleep sacks.

      They were sold in size 6-12 months and in Black, green, gray, light blue, navy, pink, red and white.

      American Apparel and Baby Rib Collection are printed on a neck label. Made in Honduras and the size are printed on another neck label.

      The sleep sacks were sold online at www.americanapparel.com from January 2018, through January 2019, for between $15 and $20.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleep sacks away from children, stop using them and contact American Apparel for a full refund or a replacement product of similar value. Gildan Activewear is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact American Apparel toll-free at (833) 222-7760 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at service@americanapparel.com with Product Recall as the email subject, or online at www.americanapparel.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      ALDI recalls Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour

      The product may be contaminated with E. coli

      ALDI is recalling Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour sold at retail locations in the Northeastern U.S.

      The product may be contaminated with E. coli.

      The recalled product, which is sold in a 5-lb. bag with a best if used by date of Dec. 2, 2019, lot code L18A02B and UPC code 041498130404, was sourced from an ADM Milling Co. production facility in Buffalo, N.Y.

      It was sold at select ALDI stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact ADM Milling Co. at (800) 422-1688 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (CT).

      purely elizabeth recalls granola

      The products may contain foreign material

      purely elizabeth is recalling various granola. products.

      The cashews provided by the firm's supplier may contain foreign objects.

      The following products are being recalled:

      • Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola,
      • Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Granola and
      • Pumpkin Spice + Ashwagandha Grain-Free Superfood Granola.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products are asked to email a photo to support@purelyelizabeth.com, and dispose of the products. The product will be replaced.

      Consumers with questions or concerns may contact the company at (720) 242-7525 Ext. 106, 9AM – 5PM (MST) Monday through Friday, or at the above email address.

      REV recalls Fleetwood Flair and Holiday Rambler Admiral motorhomes

      Carbon monoxide could enter the vehicle when the generator is running

      REV Recreation Group is recalling 62 model year 2019 Fleetwood Flair and Holiday Rambler Admiral motorhomes.

      The generator exhaust pipe placement exits the motorhome within the vehicle's departure angle.

      If motorhome is driven on an incline, the generator exhaust pipe may get damaged, possibly resulting in carbon monoxide entering the vehicle when the generator is running, increasing the risk of injury or death.

      What to do

      REV has notified owners, and dealers will inspect and reroute the generator exhaust pipe, as necessary, free of charge.

      The recall began May 21, 2019.

      Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV's number for this recall is 190412REV.

      Jaguar Land Rover recalls model year 2014-2015 Jaguar F-TYPE vehicles

      The passenger front airbag may deploy even if a child is in the seat

      Jaguar Land Rover North America is recalling 7,060 model year 2014-2015 Jaguar F-TYPE vehicles previously remedied.

      The seatbelt harness connector which connects the Seatbelt Tension Sensor (STS) to the Occupant Classification Sensor Control Module (OCSCM) may not have been correctly wired.

      As a result, the Restraint Control Module (RCM) may not accurately detect if an adult or child is occupying the seat.

      In the event of a crash necessitating airbag deployment, an incorrect classification may result in the passenger front airbag deploying even if there is a child in the front passenger seat, increasing the risk of injury.

      What to do

      Jaguar will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the seat belt assembly and repair the seat belt tension sensor harness as necessary, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin June 21, 2019.

      Owners may contact Jaguar customer service at 1-800-452-4827. Jaguar's number for this recall is H208.

      House of Spices (India) recalls Laxmi Dried Apricot

      The product may contain sulfites, which are not declared on the label

      House of Spices (India) is recalling all lots of Laxmi Dried Apricot.

      The product may contain sulfites, which are not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The product, which comes in a 7-oz. (200g), clear plastic package with yellow, green and red colors and the Laxmi logo, was sold nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 507-4600 from 8:00am to 9:00am (ET) Monday to Friday, by email at customerservice@HouseOfSpicesIndia.com or online at www.hosindia.com.

      DICK’S Sporting Goods recalls Ethos Pull-Up Assist

      The plastic clip on the nylon web band can break

      DICK’S Sporting Goods is recalling about 10,000 Ethos Pull-Up Assists.

      The plastic clip on the nylon web band that is attached to the resistance band with a carabiner can break, posing a laceration hazard.

      The firm has received seven reports of equipment breaking, resulting in six lacerations. One incident required the consumer to receive stitches, another required the consumer to receive staples.

      This recall involves the Ethos Pull-Up Assist equipment used for assistance during pull ups.

      The equipment consists of three red resistance bands which are connected with a nylon web band with a plastic clip and metal carabiner that are placed under the users’ feet while performing a pull up.

      The word ETHOS appears in red on the black nylon web connector, and the style number ETHA200 and UPC number 889751549392 appear on the packaging.

      The pull-up assists, manufactured in China, were sold at DICK’S Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at DicksSportingGoods.com from March 2017 through February 2019 for around $35.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ethos Pull-Up Assist and return it to the nearest DICK’s Sporting Goods store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.

      Consumers may contact DICK’S Sporting Goods toll-free at (877) 846-9997 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at dicksportinggoods.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Hearthside Food Solutions recalls 7-Eleven ‘The Italian Job’ sandwiches

      The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label

      Hearthside Food Solutions of Woodridge, Ill., is recalling 7-Eleven ‘The Italian Job’ sandwiches.

      The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There are no reports to date of illness associated with this product.

      The recalled product bears the sell-by date of “0523” on the top center part of the back label with the UPC code is 5254859970.

      It was distributed to 362 7-Eleven stores in Indiana, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should dispose of it immediately or return it for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact customer support at (630) 967-3600 Monday through Friday 8 am- 5 pm (CST).

      Forest River recalls model year 2018-2019 Cherokee travel trailers

      The federal placard may contain incorrect information.

      Forest River is recalling three model year 2018-2019 Cherokee ACKT39CL and ACKT39RL travel trailers.

      The federal placard may have incorrect axle rating, cargo carrying capacity, and tire/wheel combination information.

      The incorrect information could lead an operator to overload the vehicle, which may decrease vehicle stability and increase the risk of crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will provide replacement placards that contain the accurate information free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin June 19, 2019.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at (260) 499-2100. Forest River's number for this recall is 17A-1012.

      Blount Fine Foods recalls chicken tortilla soup

      The product may be contaminated with pieces of plastic plastic

      Blount Fine Foods of McKinney, Texas, is recalling approximately 6,690 pounds of chicken tortilla soup.

      The product may be contaminated with extraneous materials -- specifically pieces of plastic.

      There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

      The following ready-to-eat item, produced on April 26, 2019, is being recalled:

      • 16-oz. plastic bowls containing “Panera BREAD at HOME Chicken Tortilla Soup” with a “Use By date” of 07/05/2019 and lot codes 042619-3V or 042619-4V printed on the bottom of the container.

      The recalled product, bearing establishment number “P-13130” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped to distribution centers and retail locations in Arizona, Florida, and Georgia.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it. But discard or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact the Blount Fine Foods consumer care team at (866) 674-4519 or online at www.blountfinefoods.com/recall.

      Far East Brokers recalls pineapple corer & slicers

      The slicer's metal blade can detach, posing a laceration hazard

      Far East Brokers & Consultant of Jacksonville, Fla., is recalling about 2,300 Fabulous Home pineapple corer & slicers.

      The slicer's metal blade can detach, posing a laceration hazard.

      The firm has received one report of the metal blade detaching. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves pineapple corer & slicers sold under Fabulous Home brand. The corer & slicer is white with a black top and made mostly from plastic with a metal blade. It works much like a cork screw to core and slice pineapples.

      The corer & slicer, manufactured in China, was sold at Coborn’s and Bashas grocery stores in Minnesota, South Dakota, Arizona and New Mexico from February 2019, through April 2019, for about $4.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the Fabulous Home brand Pineapple Corer & Slicer and contact Far East Brokers for instructions on receiving a full refund

      Consumers may contact Far East Brokers & Consultants at (800) 619-0487 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET). by email at customerservice@fareastbrokers.com or online at https://fareastbrokers.com/and click on “Product Recalls” in the middle of the page and then “Pineapple Corer & Slicer” for more information.

      Porche recalls vehicles with electrical issue

      Water may enter the A/C blower control unit, causing a short circuit

      Porsche Cars North America is recalling 33,206 of the following vehicles:

      • Model year 2010-2016 Panamera 4S and Panamera S,
      • Model year 2011-2016 Panamera, Panamera 4 and Panamera Turbo,
      • Model year 2012-2016 Panamera Turbo S and Panamera S E-Hybrid,
      • Model year 2013-2016 Panamera GTS,
      • Model year 2013 Panamera Platinum Edition and Panamera 4 Platinum Edition,
      • Model year 2014-2016 Panamera 4S Executive, Panamera Turbo Executive and Panamera Turbo S Executive,
      • Model year 2015 Panamera Diesel, and
      • Model year 2016 Panamera 4 Edition, Panamera Edition and Panamera Turbo S Exclusive Series.

      Water may enter the A/C blower control unit, causing an electrical short circuit and increasing the risk of fire.

      What to do

      Porsche recommends that owners park their vehicle outdoors until the recall remedy has been performed.

      The company will notify owners, and dealers will add a relay harness to the A/C blower control unit and reseal it to prevent water from leaking in free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin June 23, 2019.

      Owners may contact Porsche customer service at (800) 767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is AKA7.

      BEF Foods recalls ready-to-eat beef stroganoff pasta

      The product did not undergo federal inspection

      BEF Foods of Lima, Ohio, is recalling approximately 527 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stroganoff pasta.

      The product was not federally inspected.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following item is being recalled:

      • 18-oz. sealed plastic trays containing “Bob Evans Beef Stroganoff Pasta” with a USE BY date of 07/02/19 and a time-stamp ranging between the hours of 15:00 and 18:37 represented on the tray seal.

      The recalled product, bearing establishment number “EST. M-46062” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact BEF Foods at (800) 939-2338.

      ION Audio recalls portable speakers

      Hydrogen gas can leak from the portable speaker battery

      ION Audio of Cumberland, R.I., is recalling about 41,000 portable speakers.

      Hydrogen gas can leak from the battery when it's charging and the speaker can burst, posing an explosion hazard.

      The firm has received five reports of speakers exploding including four incidents resulting in property damage to the surrounding area. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the Sport Express, Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow, and Keystone ION Audio portable speakers.

      The Sport Express speaker is black in color and has two knobs on the front with a neon blue lit clock. It is about 9 inches wide and 9 inches tall.

      The Cornerstone and Cornerstone Glow speakers are triangular in shape, have a white outer casing, and are 14 inches wide and 10 inches tall.

      The Keystone speaker is square with a white casing and gray center. It is about 8 inches wide and 9 inches tall.

      The UPC number is located on the bottom of the speakers.

      Model Name

      UPC Number

      Cornerstone/Cornerstone Glow

      0812715018078

      0812715018528

      0812715019976

      0812715019969

      Keystone

      0812715018139

      Sport Express

      0812715010911

      The speakers were manufactured in China. Sport Express was sold exclusively at Best Buy from June 2018, through May 2019, for about $70.

      Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow, and Keystone were sold at various electronics stores nationwide and online from March 2016, through March 2019.

      Cornerstone and Cornerstone Glow sold for about $100 and the Keystone sold for about $200.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable speakers and contact ION Audio for a refund in the form of an ION Audio gift card.

      Consumers may contact ION Audio toll-free at (833) 682-0371 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.ionaudio.com and click on recalls located at the top of the page for more information.

      D.B.P. Distribution recalls Titanium 4000

      The products contain sildenafil and tadalafil

      D.B.P. Distribution is recalling all lots of Titanium 4000 capsules, which marketed as a male enhancement nutritional supplement.

      Analysis has found the product to be tainted with sildenafil and tadalafil. FDA approved active ingredients used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction whose presence makes Titanium 4000 an unapproved drug.

      The company has not received any reports of adverse events to date.

      The recalled product, packaged in 30 count display boxes, with single pill packs containing a red and black pill, was distributed nationwide to users via the internet and online at www.discountbonerpills.com.

      What to do

      D.B.P Is notifying customers by email and phone and arranging for return of all recalled products.

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should stop using and discard or return it to place of purchase or to D.B.P. Distribution.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (818) 262-9951 Monday thru Friday 9am to 5pm (PST) or by e-mail at orders@discountbonerpills@gmail.com.

