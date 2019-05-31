Recalls in May 2019

Aegean Apparel of Dayton, Ohio, is recalling about 500 children’s robes and pajama pants.

The sleepwear garments fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries.

No incidents or injuries are reported.

This recall involves Aegean Apparel children’s robes and pajama pants.

The robe is a 100 percent polyester micro fleece, hooded with long sleeves, a belt sewn into the back and two front pockets, and comes in light green with a gray and orange cat print with cat ears sewn onto the robe’s hood.

The pajama pants are 100 percent polyester in white with a black and gray dog wearing a Santa hat print.

Both garments were sold in children’s sizes small through extra large and have “Kings n Queens by Aegean Apparel” on its label.

The garments, manufactured in China, were sold online at www.aegeanapparel.com from November 2016, through October 2018, for $30 for the pants and about $60 for the robe.

What to do

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Aegean Apparel for a full refund.

Consumers may contact Aegean Apparel at (800) 864-9403 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at contactus@aegeanapparel.com or online at www.aegeanapparel.com for more information.