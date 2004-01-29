Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2004

Recalls in January 2004

Browse by year

2004

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Nautilus Recalls Bowflex Power Pro Fitness Machines

    January 29, 2004
    Nautilus Direct is recalling about 420,000 Bowflex fitness machines to address two safety issues.

    First, while being used in the incline position, the machine's backboard bench can unexpectedly collapse and break, posing a risk of injury to the user. Second, the "Lat Tower," can rotate forward and fall during use, posing a risk of injury to the user.

    Nautilus Direct and federal safety officials have received at least 70 reports of the backboard benches breaking, resulting in at least 59 back, neck and shoulder injuries. Nautilus Direct has received at least 18 reports of the "Lat Tower" rotating forward and falling, resulting in at least 14 back, neck, shoulder, teeth, nose and head injuries, some of which required stitches.

    The recalled fitness machines are the Bowflex Power Pro XL, XTL and XTLU systems with the "Lat Tower" attachment. The "Lat Tower" attaches to the back of the bench, and has pull-down pulleys attached.

    The name "Bowflex" and the model name are printed on the front of the machine. The machine has 10 to 14 resistance rods that extend about 48-inches high and a backboard bench that is about 36-inches long. The recalled fitness machines were made in China, Taiwan and the U.S.A.

    Infomercials and specialized retail stores nationwide sold the fitness machines from January 1995 through December 2003 for between $1,200 and $1,600.

    Consumers should stop using the backboard bench in the incline position and "Lat Tower" on the fitness machines immediately and contact Nautilus Direct toll-free at (888) 424-3020 anytime to receive a free repair kit that will address both issues.

    Nautilus is contacting owners of affected machines by direct mail where the name is known to the firm. For more information, consumers can log on to the company's Web site at www.bowflex.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Nautilus Recalls Bowflex Power Pro Fitness Machines...

    GM Recalls 824,000 Cars to Fix Power Steering


    General Motors is recalling about 824,000 cars built from January 1996 through October 1997 to fix a possible power steering problem.

    GM identified the affected models as the 1996 Buick Regal, the 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, the 1997-98 Oldsmobile Cutlass, Chevrolet Lumina, Monte Carlo, Malibu and 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue cars.

    Some 1996 Pontiac Grand Prix and Oldsmobile Cutlass Supremes and 1997-98 Buick Regal cars are also affected, GM said.

    The problem involves a lower pinion bearing in the power steering gear. The pinion may separate, causing the driver to experience either an intermittent loss of power steering assist or an unintended boost in power assist, the company said.

    GM said it has reports of eight injuries possibly related to the problem. No fatalities have been reported.

    Most of the cars are in the United States, with about 70,000 in Canada.

    Car Recalls: GM recalls about 824,000 cars built from January 1996 through October 1997 in order to fix a possible power steering problem. ...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.