Recalls in January 2004

January 29, 2004

Nautilus Direct is recalling about 420,000 Bowflex fitness machines to address two safety issues.

First, while being used in the incline position, the machine's backboard bench can unexpectedly collapse and break, posing a risk of injury to the user. Second, the "Lat Tower," can rotate forward and fall during use, posing a risk of injury to the user.

Nautilus Direct and federal safety officials have received at least 70 reports of the backboard benches breaking, resulting in at least 59 back, neck and shoulder injuries. Nautilus Direct has received at least 18 reports of the "Lat Tower" rotating forward and falling, resulting in at least 14 back, neck, shoulder, teeth, nose and head injuries, some of which required stitches.

The recalled fitness machines are the Bowflex Power Pro XL, XTL and XTLU systems with the "Lat Tower" attachment. The "Lat Tower" attaches to the back of the bench, and has pull-down pulleys attached.

The name "Bowflex" and the model name are printed on the front of the machine. The machine has 10 to 14 resistance rods that extend about 48-inches high and a backboard bench that is about 36-inches long. The recalled fitness machines were made in China, Taiwan and the U.S.A.

Infomercials and specialized retail stores nationwide sold the fitness machines from January 1995 through December 2003 for between $1,200 and $1,600.

Consumers should stop using the backboard bench in the incline position and "Lat Tower" on the fitness machines immediately and contact Nautilus Direct toll-free at (888) 424-3020 anytime to receive a free repair kit that will address both issues.

Nautilus is contacting owners of affected machines by direct mail where the name is known to the firm. For more information, consumers can log on to the company's Web site at www.bowflex.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).