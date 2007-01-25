Recalls in January 2007

Sally Foster, Inc., is recalling about 46,800 sets of tea lights sold with votive candle holders. The tea light candles have a clear, plastic shell that can melt or ignite, posing a fire or burn hazard to consumers.

Sally Foster has received two reports of the plastic shells of these tea light candles igniting, causing minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled tea lights were sold as part of the three-piece Glass Candle Holders with Tea Lights Set, item number S106 in the Sally Foster catalog and Web site. The product's packaging was marked 'Votive Holders with Tealights-Set of 3' and 'Item Number 2006 157.'

Only the white tea light candles with clear plastic shells are affected. Products delivered after December 8, 2006 included tea lights with metal shells and are not included in this recall. The glass candle holders sold with these tea lights are not subject to the recall and consumers may continue to use them.

The items were sold through Sally Foster's Web site from July 2006 through December 2006 and in Sally Foster catalogs from August 2006 through December 2006 for about $15.

Consumers should immediately stop using the tea light candles and contact Sally Foster for a set of six free replacement tea light candles with metal shells. Consumers who purchased the item online will be directly notified by Sally Foster and will receive the free set of six replacement tea light candles.

Consumer Contact: Call Sally Foster toll-free at (866) 723-0925 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.sallyfoster.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).