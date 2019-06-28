Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2019

Recalls in June 2019

Browse by year

2019

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Keystone recalls G-Force fireworks

    The fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics

    Keystone Importing & Sales of Lancaster, Pa., is recalling about 1,660 G-Force Artillery Shell Fireworks.

    The fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory requirements for this product.

    Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.

    The fireworks are banned hazardous substances and are prohibited from being sold under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA).

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves the G-Force Artillery Shells packaged in a box of six with the tube included.

    The tube contains the G-Force logo in red and yellow. The shells are about 5 inches long, 2 inches in diameter, and are covered in a blue wrapping.

    The fireworks, manufactured in China, were sold at Keystone Fireworks locations from November 2018, through May 2019, for about $60.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Keystone collect at (717) 299-3180 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at info@keystonefireworks.com or online at www.keystonefireworks.com and click on “News” at the top of the page, and then “Product Recall Notice” for more information.

    Keystone Importing & Sales of Lancaster, Pa., is recalling about 1,660 G-Force Artillery Shell Fireworks.The fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics...

    Thor Motor Coach recalls Magnitude, Omni motorhomes

    The wiring insulation may be damaged

    Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 81 model year 2019-2020 Magnitude, Omni motorhomes, models BB35 and BH35.

    Wires located in the electrical junction box may move around and contact an extra screw that was errantly installed.

    Contact with the screw may result in the wiring insulation being damaged, increasing the risk of an electrical short circuit and a fire.

    What to do

    TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the junction box and remove the extra screw, and repair any damaged wiring, as necessary free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin August 5, 2019.

    Owners may contact TMC customer service at (877) 855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC000169.

    Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 81 model year 2019-2020 Magnitude, Omni motorhomes, models BB35 and BH35.Wires located in the electrical junction b...

    Honda recalls various motorcycles with transmission issue

    The transmission may shift from neutral into gear during engine start

    American Honda Motor Co. is recalling 3,898 model year 2019 CB300R, model year 2018 CBR300R, model year 2018 CRF250L, model year 2018 CRF250L Rally, and model year 2018-2019 CMX300 motorcycles.

    The circlip on the transmission's main shaft may detach allowing for gear misalignment.

    A misaligned gear can shift the transmission from neutral into gear during engine start, potentially resulting in unexpected motorcycle movement, or seize the transmission and rear wheel while the motorcycle is in motion. Both conditions increase the risk of crash or injury.

    What to do

    Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the transmission main shaft free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin June 28, 2019.

    Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-866-784-1870. Honda's number for this recall is KK3.

    American Honda Motor Co. is recalling 3,898 model year 2019 CB300R, model year 2018 CBR300R, model year 2018 CRF250L, model year 2018 CRF250L Rally, and mo...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Entegra recalls model year 2020 Anthem and Cornerstone motorhomes

      The steering wheel may not function, increasing the risk of a crash

      Entegra Coach is recalling 88 model year 2020 Anthem and Cornerstone motorhomes.

      The steering shaft bolt may have been insufficiently tightened, causing the steering wheel not to function, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Entegra will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the motorhome and tighten the steering shaft bolt, as necessary, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin June 28, 2019.

      Owners may contact Entegra customer service at (800) 517-9137. Entegra's number for this recall is 9803435.

      Entegra Coach is recalling 88 model year 2020 Anthem and Cornerstone motorhomes.The steering shaft bolt may have been insufficiently tightened, causing...

      Land Rover recalls Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports

      The left hand door may remain unlatched when the door is closed

      Land Rover is recalling 28,671 model year 2016 Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports.

      A spring in the Keyless Vehicle Latching System (KV Latch) may get stuck, causing the left hand door to remain unlatched when the door is closed.

      The unlatched door may open while the vehicle is in motion, increasing the risk of injury or a crash.

      What to do

      Land Rover will notify owners, and dealers will replace the left hand side door latch assembly free of charge.

      Interim notices informing owners of the safety risk will be mailed July 19, 2019. Owners will receive a second notice when the remedy becomes available.

      Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at (800) 637-6837. Land Rover's number for this recall is N336.

      Land Rover is recalling 28,671 model year 2016 Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports.A spring in the Keyless Vehicle Latching System (KV Latch) may get s...

      Keurig Dr Pepper withdraws unflavored Peñafiel mineral spring water

      The product contains arsenic at levels that exceed the FDA’s bottled water standards

      Keurig Dr Pepper is withdrawing Peñafiel unflavored mineral spring water products, imported from Mexico.

      The product contains arsenic at levels that exceed the FDA’s bottled water standards.

      The withdrawal includes 600mL and 1.5L containers of all date codes.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the withdrawn product may return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (800) 696-5891 from 9:00 am – 8:00 pm (EST) Monday through Friday.

      Keurig Dr Pepper is withdrawing Peñafiel unflavored mineral spring water products, imported from Mexico.The product contains arsenic at levels that exc...

      Honeywell recalls Gamewell-FCI and Notifier Photoelectric Smoke Sensors

      The sensor can malfunction and cause the fire alarm system to fail

      Honeywell International of Northford, Conn., is recalling about 22,000 “-IV” Intelligent photoelectric smoke sensors sold with fire alarm systems.

      The sensor can malfunction and cause the fire alarm system to fail to alert occupants in commercial buildings of a fire.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves “-IV” Intelligent photoelectric smoke sensors sold with fire alarm systems installed primarily in commercial buildings; not sold to retailers or consumers.

      The smoke sensors are round, ivory in color, and measure four inches in diameter. The model number, date codes and Honeywell or Notifier are printed on the back label of the smoke sensor.

      The smoke sensors have the following brand names, model numbers, date codes, and configuration:

      Brand

      Model

      Date code range

      Operating mode

      Connected to Panels

      Gamewell-FCI

      ASD-PL3-IV

      8034 to 9013

      CLIP

      S3 series and E3 series

      ASD-PL3R-IV

      ASD-PTL3-IV

      Notifier

      FSP-951-IV

      NFS-3030 and NFS2-3030

      FSP-951R-IV

      FSP-951T-IV

      The smoke sensors, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at Gamewell-FCI and Notifier distributors nationwide between March 2018, and January 2019, for about $115.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately contact Gamewell-FCI or Notifier to receive a free replacement photoelectric smoke sensor.

      Consumers may contact Gamewell-FCI at (800) 633-1311 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.gamewell-fci.com and click on "Safety Bulletin" or contact Notifier at (800) 289-3473 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at hwll.co/CPSCsafetyFSP-951-IV.

      Honeywell International of Northford, Conn., is recalling about 22,000 “-IV” Intelligent photoelectric smoke sensors sold with fire alarm systems.The s...

      Keystone recalls Crossroads Cruiser fifth wheel recreational trailers

      The furnace exhaust vent may be missing

      Keystone RV Company is recalling 54 model year 2020 Crossroads Cruiser fifth wheel recreational trailers, models 27MK, 29SI, 28RD, 24RL and 29RK.

      The furnace exhaust vent may be missing.

      If the furnace is used without an exhaust vent, carbon monoxide poisoning may result, increasing the risk of injury.

      What to do

      Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will install a furnace exhaust vent if it is missing free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin July 10, 2019.

      Owners may contact Keystone customer service at (866) 425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 19-355.

      Keystone RV Company is recalling 54 model year 2020 Crossroads Cruiser fifth wheel recreational trailers, models 27MK, 29SI, 28RD, 24RL and 29RK.The fu...

      Suzuki recalls model year 2018-2019 GSX250R motorcycles

      The rear brake light to fail to illuminate or remain illuminated continuously

      Suzuki Motor of America is recalling 2,640 model year 2018-2019 GSX250R motorcycles.

      Water intrusion may corrode the rear brake light switch causing the rear brake light to fail to illuminate or remain illuminated continuously when the brake is not applied.

      A failure of the brake light to illuminate, or continued illumination when the brakes are not being applied, can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Suzuki will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rear brake stop light switch free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin June 28, 2019.

      Owners may contact Suzuki customer service at (800) 934-0934. Suzuki's number for this recall is 2A90.

      Suzuki Motor of America is recalling 2,640 model year 2018-2019 GSX250R motorcycles.Water intrusion may corrode the rear brake light switch causing the...

      Brand Castle and Sisters’ Gourmet baking mixes recalled

      The products may be contaminated with E. coli

      Brand Castle of Bedford Heights, Ohio, is recalling 25-oz. and 32-oz glass jars of cookie and brownie mix.

      The products may be contaminated with E. coli.

      No illnesses have been reported with these products to date.

      The following items are being recalled:

      ItemUPCLot #Distributed
      Brand Castle Arctic Chill Chocolate Mint Cookie Mix6-54448-01035-2L6112618As potential retail product in OHIO as product samples only
      Brand Castle Hot Cocoa Cookie Mix6-54448-01036-9L5111918To retail stores in Alabama, New York, South Carolina
      Sisters Gourmet Million Dollar Cookie Mix6-54448-00002-5L2121818To retail stores in Minnesota, Missouri, New York
      Sisters Gourmet Billion Dollar Brownie Mix6-54448-00017-931OCT2019 BC8324To retail stores in Missouri, Utah
      In the Mix Chocolate Mint Chip Cookie Mix6-54448-01081-9LM101518To retail stores in Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska
      Brand Castle The Grinch Sugar Cookie Mix with Sprinkles6-54448-01038-325JUL2019 BC8324To Ohio

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should discard or return them to the retailer for a full refund, or reach out to Brand Castle with proof of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (216) 292-7700, ext. 331. Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, or by email at jonn.cotter@brandcastle.com.

      Brand Castle of Bedford Heights, Ohio, is recalling 25-oz. and 32-oz glass jars of cookie and brownie mix.The products may be contaminated with E. coli...

      Ranee’s recalls women’s beach cover-ups

      The garment fails to meet flammability standards for clothing textiles

      Ranee’s of Miami, Fla., is recalling about 55 women’s beach cover-ups.

      The garment fails to meet the flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Ranee’s 100% viscose sheer beach and pool tunic styled cover-up.

      The cover-up is tan and cream with the neckline, arm openings and front hem of the cover-up embellished with gold sequins and tan thread.

      The neck label states “Ranee’s.” The cover-up was sold in size XXL.

      The garments, manufactured in India, were sold at Ranee’s in Miami from August 2015, through April 2019, for about $40.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the beach cover-ups and contact Ranee’s for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Ranee’s toll-free at (888) 266-0941 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at ranees2@aol.com or online at www.ranees.miami for more information.

      Ranee’s of Miami, Fla., is recalling about 55 women’s beach cover-ups.The garment fails to meet the flammability standards for clothing textiles, posin...

      Newmar recalls Essex, King Aire, London Aire, Mountain Aire and Dutch Star motorhomes

      The vehicles may need increased stopping distance

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 40 model year 2019 Essex, King Aire, London Aire, Mountain Aire, and model year 2020 Dutch Star motorhomes.

      The brake relay valve may have an air flow restriction due to a partially blocked orifice, which may lead to extended stopping distance.

      An increase in stopping distance without warning poses the risk of crash.

      What to do

      Newmar will notify owners, and Spartan dealers will inspect and replace the brake relay valve, if necessary, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin July 19, 2019.

      Owners may contact Newmar customer service at (800) 731-8300 or Spartan customer service at (800) 543-5008. Newmar's number for this recall is 19012.

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 40 model year 2019 Essex, King Aire, London Aire, Mountain Aire, and model year 2020 Dutch Star motorhomes.The brake re...

      Porsche recalls Cayennes and Panameras

      Drivers may be able to exit the vehicle without the transmission being in Park

      Porsche Cars North America is recalling 99,665 of the following vehicles:

      • Model year 2003-2006 Cayenne S,
      • Model year Cayenne Turbo,
      • Model year 2004-2010 Cayenne,
      • Model year 2006 Cayenne Turbo S,
      • Model year 2010-2016 Panamera S, Panamera 4 S, Panamera Turbo,
      • Model year 2011-2016 Panamera, Panamera 4,
      • Model year 2012-2013 Panamera Turbo S,
      • Model year 2013-2016 Panamera 4 GTS,
      • Model year 2014-2016 Panamera 4 S Executive, Panamera Turbo Executive, Panamera Turbo S G1 II, Panamera Turbo S Executive,
      • Model year 2013 Panamera 4 Platinum Edition, Panamera Platinum Edition, and
      • Model year 2016 Panamera 4 Edition, Panamera Edition, Panamera Turbo S Executive Luxury Sports.

      The bushing that attaches the gear selector lever to the gearbox may degrade over time, causing the bushing to detach. This condition could allow the driver to move the shift lever to Park and remove the ignition key, while the transmission may not be in Park, with no warning message or audible chime.

      If the vehicle is exited without the transmission being in Park and without the parking brake being applied it may unexpectedly move, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Porsche will notify owners, and dealers will replace the shifter cable bushing free of charge. Owners should use the parking brake until their vehicle is repaired.

      The recall is expected to begin August 11, 2019.

      Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is AKB1.

      Porsche Cars North America is recalling 99,665 of the following vehicles: Model year 2003-2006 Cayenne S, Model year Cayenne Turbo, Model year 20...

      Alma Pak recalls frozen blackberries

      The product may be contaminated with Norovirus

      Alma Pak of Alma, Ga., is recalling specific lots of frozen blackberries that may be contaminated with Norovirus.

      No illnesses have been reported to date

      The following items are being recalled:

      Product: 16 oz Great Value Frozen Blackberries

      • UPC Code: 078742-431017
      • Retailer: Walmart
      • Lot Numbers: AP1555, AP1640, AP1655
      • Expiry Date:1/25/2021, 3/07/2021, 4/08/2021
      • Distributed to select stores in: AZ, FL, GA, NC, PR, SC, VA, WV
      • Distribution Dates: 1/31-2019 – 5/31/2019

      Product: 12 oz Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries

      • UPC Code: 051933-34784-7
      • Retailer: Save-A-Lot
      • Lot Number: AP 1700
      • Expiry Date: 4/22/2021, 4/23/2021, 4/24/2021
      • Distributed to select stores in: FL, NC, NY, TN, WI
      • Distribution Dates: 5/5/2019 – 5/15/2019

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should discard or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Alma Pak

      Alma Pak of Alma, Ga., is recalling specific lots of frozen blackberries that may be contaminated with Norovirus.No illnesses have been reported to dat...

      Hunter Fan recalls Brunswick three and four light ceiling fans

      The light kit wires can be damaged, posing an electric shock hazard

      Hunter Fan Company of Memphis, Tenn., is recalling about 7,800 Hunter Brunswick three and four light ceiling fans.

      The light kit wires can be damaged, posing an electric shock hazard.

      The firm has received one report of damaged light kit wires. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Hunter Brunswick ceiling fan models 52262, 52263, 54178, 54179, 54184, 54185. The model number can be found on a label on top of the motor housing.

      The recalled ceiling fans have three or four lights, four blades, and range from 44-inches to 60-inches in blade span.

      They were sold in the following colors: white motor housing with white blades on one side and gray oak blades on the other side; black (natural iron) motor housing with gray oak blades on one side and aged oak blades on the other side.

      The fans, manufactured in China, were sold at lighting store showrooms nationwide and online e-commerce retailers where ceiling fans are sold from November 2017, through May 2019, for between $150 and $300.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact Hunter to receive a free replacement light kit.

      Consumers may contact Hunter toll-free at (866) 326-2003 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (CTO Monday through Friday, or online at www.hunterfan.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Hunter Fan Company of Memphis, Tenn., is recalling about 7,800 Hunter Brunswick three and four light ceiling fans.The light kit wires can be damaged, p...

      Model year 2017-2020 Airstream Basecamp trailers recalled

      The tire placard lacks the trailer's spare tire information

      Airstream is recalling 911 model year 2017-2020 Basecamp trailers. The tire placard is lacking the trailer's spare tire information.

      The lack of information may lead an owner to unintentionally install the wrong size spare tire, affecting vehicle control and handling, increasing the risk of crash.

      What to do

      Airstream will notify owners, and provide corrected labels free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin July 23, 2019.

      Owners may contact Airstream customer service at (877) 596-6505 or (937) 596-6111, extension 7401 or 7411.

      Airstream is recalling 911 model year 2017-2020 Basecamp trailers. The tire placard is lacking the trailer's spare tire information.The lack of informa...

      Jayco recalls model year 2020 Greyhawk motorhomes

      The vehicle may require extended stopping distance

      Jayco is recalling 23 model year 2020 Greyhawk motorhomes.

      The brake relay valve may have an air flow restriction due to a partially blocked orifice, which may cause to extended stopping distance.

      An increase in stopping distance without warning increases the risk of crash.

      What to do

      Spartan will notify Jayco owners, and Spartan dealers will inspect and replace the brake relay valve, if necessary free of charge.

      The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Spartan customer service at (800) 543-5008 or Jayco at (800) 517-9137.

      Jayco is recalling 23 model year 2020 Greyhawk motorhomes.The brake relay valve may have an air flow restriction due to a partially blocked orifice, wh...

      WinCo Foods recalls frozen red raspberries

      The product may be contaminated with Norovirus

      WinCo Foods of Boise, Idaho, is recalling Frozen Red Raspberries, manufactured by Rader Farms.

      The product may be contaminated with Norovirus, a highly contagious virus with symptoms including acute onset of vomiting, watery, non-bloody diarrhea with abdominal cramps and nausea.

      No customer illnesses have been reported to date.

      The following item, distributed to WinCo Foods stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Utah, is being recalled:

      • WINCO FOODS FROZEN RED RASPBERRIES, 12 oz bag, UPC 0 70552 30501 4, Best By Code Feb/13/2021 with lot number 4045902.

      The best code is on the back side of a bag next to the UPC bar code.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should discard or return it to the store for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (800) 824-1706, Monday – Friday, 7:30 – 4:30 (MST).

      WinCo Foods of Boise, Idaho, is recalling Frozen Red Raspberries, manufactured by Rader Farms.The product may be contaminated with Norovirus, a highly...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.