Recalls in June 2019

Keystone Importing & Sales of Lancaster, Pa., is recalling about 1,660 G-Force Artillery Shell Fireworks.

The fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory requirements for this product.

Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.

The fireworks are banned hazardous substances and are prohibited from being sold under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA).

No incidents or injuries are reported.

This recall involves the G-Force Artillery Shells packaged in a box of six with the tube included.

The tube contains the G-Force logo in red and yellow. The shells are about 5 inches long, 2 inches in diameter, and are covered in a blue wrapping.

The fireworks, manufactured in China, were sold at Keystone Fireworks locations from November 2018, through May 2019, for about $60.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers may contact Keystone collect at (717) 299-3180 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at info@keystonefireworks.com or online at www.keystonefireworks.com and click on “News” at the top of the page, and then “Product Recall Notice” for more information.