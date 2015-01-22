Recalls in January 2015

Winnebago Towable is recalling 733 model year 2013-2015 Winnebago Minnie 2201DS and 2450BHS travel trailers manufactured May 7, 2012, to November 13, 2014, and 2013-2015 Sunnybrook Remington 2200DS and 2451BHS travel trailers manufactured May 7, 2013, to November 13, 2014.

The axle may contact the black liquid propane pipe fitting, resulting in the fitting cracking or breaking.

If the propane pipe fitting cracks or breaks, propane may leak, increasing the risk of a fire.

Winnebago Towable will notify owners. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

Owners may contact Winnebago Towable customer service at 1-574-825-5250.