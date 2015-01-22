Write a review
Recalls in January 2015

    Winnebago Towable recalls travel trailers

    Propane may leak, increasing the risk of a fire

    Winnebago Towable is recalling 733 model year 2013-2015 Winnebago Minnie 2201DS and 2450BHS travel trailers manufactured May 7, 2012, to November 13, 2014, and 2013-2015 Sunnybrook Remington 2200DS and 2451BHS travel trailers manufactured May 7, 2013, to November 13, 2014.

    The axle may contact the black liquid propane pipe fitting, resulting in the fitting cracking or breaking.

    If the propane pipe fitting cracks or breaks, propane may leak, increasing the risk of a fire.

    Winnebago Towable will notify owners. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

    Owners may contact Winnebago Towable customer service at 1-574-825-5250.

    H-E-B Homestyle White Corn Tortillas recalled

    An earlier recall of products containing Southern Style Spice is being expanded

    H-E-B is recalling H-E-B Homestyle White Corn Tortillas.

    The product may contain foreign material.

    There have been no reported illnesses related to this recall.

    This recall is specific to only the 12 count and 30 count packages of H-E-B Homestyle White Corn Tortillas with a Best Buy Date of January 22, 2015 and earlier.

    The affected products include:

    • H-E-B Homestyle White Corn Tortillas 12 ct. packages with Best By dates of January 22, 2015 and earlier
    • H-E-B Homestyle White Corn Tortillas 30 ct. packages with Best By dates of January 22, 2015 and earlier

    Customers who may have purchased the recalled product should return it to their H-E-B store for a full refund.

    H-E-B is also expanding an earlier recall for items containing seasoning provided by Southern Style Spice to include H-E-B Texas Ranch Casserole and H-E-B Gumbo.

    The products may contains, allergens not listed on the label

    There have been no consumer complaints or reports of allergic reactions at this time.

    The affected products include:

    • Retail packed H-E-B Texas Ranch Casserole purchased from an H-E-B Deli on, or before, January 13, 2015 with a scan code beginning with 279075 or 279108
    • Retail packed H-E-B Gumbo purchased from an H-E-B Deli on, or before, January 13, 2015 with a scan code beginning with 27909

    Consumers may return the recalled products to any H-E-B store for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact H-E-B customer relations at 210-938-8357 or 1-800-432-3113 between 8AM – 5PM, Monday through Friday.

      Polaris recalls motorcycles with fuel pump issues

      The fuel pump could seize up

      Polaris Industries is recalling 2,342 model year 2013-2014 Victory Cross Country, Cross Roads, Hammer Eight Ball, High Ball, Jackpot, Vegas Eight Ball, 2014 Victory Cross Country Eight Ball, Cross Roads Eight Ball, Ness Cross Country, 2015 Victory Gunner, and 2013 Victory Hardball motorcycles.

      The fuel pump in may have been crimped incorrectly during manufacturing, which may result in the fuel pump seizing, causing the motorcycle to stall and increasing the risk of a crash.

      Victory will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel pump, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on January 19, 2015.

      Owners may contact Victory consumer service at 1-877-737-7172. Polaris' number for this recall is V-15-01 A/B.

