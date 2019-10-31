Recalls in October 2019

T & R Enterprise USA of St. Louis, Mo., is expanding its earlier recall of meat and poultry egg rolls from 118,000 pounds to approximately 126,000 pounds.

The products were produced and packed under unsanitary conditions.

There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

The following items, produced from August 1 to September 26, 2019, are being recalled:

Cases containing 80/2-oz pieces of “SILVER LABEL PORK & VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “Dai Kin PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “TITA’S PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “TITA’S CHICKEN & TEXTURE VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “WORLD CUISINE PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “WORLD CUISINE CHICKEN & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. 33792” or “P33792” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to institutional locations in Georgia and Missouri.

What to do

Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions may contact Howard Lin at (404) 955-2096.