Recalls in October 2019

    T & R Enterprise USA expands egg roll recall

    The products were produced and packed under unsanitary conditions

    T & R Enterprise USA of St. Louis, Mo., is expanding its earlier recall of meat and poultry egg rolls from 118,000 pounds to approximately 126,000 pounds.

    The products were produced and packed under unsanitary conditions.

    There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

    The following items, produced from August 1 to September 26, 2019, are being recalled:

    • Cases containing 80/2-oz pieces of “SILVER LABEL PORK & VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”
    • Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “Dai Kin PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”
    • Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “TITA’S PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”
    • Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “TITA’S CHICKEN & TEXTURE VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”
    • Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “WORLD CUISINE PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”
    • Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “WORLD CUISINE CHICKEN & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

    The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. 33792” or “P33792” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to institutional locations in Georgia and Missouri.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact Howard Lin at (404) 955-2096.

    Peekay International expands apricot recall

    The products contain sulfites not declared on the label

    Peekay International of Maspeth, N.Y, is expanding its earlier recall of KESHAV Dry Apricot food treats to include SWAN Dry Apricot food treats.

    The products contain sulfites not declared on the label.

    No illnesses or allergic reactions are reported to date.

    The recalled “SWAN DRY APRICOT” and “KESHAV DRY APRICOT” were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The recalled products come in 7-oz and 14-oz clear plastic packages.

    The UPC code for the KESHAV Dry Apricot 7-oz package is 4386423302 and the UPC code for the 14-oz package is 4386423303.

    The UPC code for the SWAN Dry Apricot 7-oz package is 4386413302 and the UPC code for the 14-oz package is 4386413303.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact Swati Narsinghani at (718) 784-4776.

      Subaru recalls Imprezas and Crosstreks with aluminum PCV valve

      The vehicle may lose power while it is being driven.

      Subaru of America is recalling 205,000 model year 2017-2019 Imprezas and model year 2018 Crosstreks equipped with an aluminum Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) valve.

      The PCV valve may come apart, allowing the separated components to enter the engine, possibly resulting in a loss of power while the vehicle is being driven.

      An unexpected loss of power can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the PCV valve, free of charge.

      If the PCV valve has separated and the components cannot be found, the engine will be replaced, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin December 13, 2019.

      Owners may contact Subaru customer service at (844) 373-6614. Subaru's number for this recall is WUP-01.

      Reddy’s recalls all ranitidine products in the U.S.

      The heartburn medications are contaminated with a probable cancer-causer

      Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is recalling of all of its ranitidine medications sold in U.S.

      The products are contaminated with N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable human carcinogen, above levels established by the FDA.

      The firm has not received any reports of adverse events.

      Ranitidine is available as an over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drug used to relieve heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach. The tablets are also used to prevent heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach brought on by eating or drinking certain foods and beverages.

      The following products with expiration dated September 2019, to March 2022, are being recalled:

      Descri.StrengthTypePackNDC

      Ranitidine Capsules

      150mg, 60

      		150 mgRx60 ct bottle

      55111

      12960

      Ranitidine Capsules

      150mg, 500

      		150 mgRx500 ct bottle

      55111

      12905

      Ranitidine Capsules

      300mg, 30

      		300 mgRx30 ct bottle

      55111

      13030

      Ranitidine Capsules

      300mg, 100

      		300 mgRx100 ct bottle

      55111

      13001

      Rantidine Tablets

      USP 150mg,190(2x95)

      Tray (Sam’s Club)

      		150 mgOTC190 ct (2x95) tray

      15006

      2076
      (UPC Code 0787

      420

      897

      20)

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 150mg, 95

      (Walgreens)

      		150 mgOTC95 ct bottle

      0363-0010-

      62

      Ranitidine Tablets, USP 150

      mg 220 CT Btl (Walmart)

      		150 mgOTC220 ct bottle49035-404-65

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 150mg

      50ct Btl (Kroger)

      		150 mgOTC50 ct bottle30142-505-50

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 150mg

      24ct Btl (Kroger)

      		150 mgOTC24 ct bottle30142-505-34

      Ranitidne Tablets

      USP 150mg 65 Ct

      Btl (Walgreens)

      		150 mgOTC65 ct bottle0363-0010-61

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 150 TAB 65ct

      BTL CP32 (Walmart)

      		150 mgOTC65 ct bottle49035-404-61

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 150 Tab

      200Ct Btl (Walgreens)

      		150 mgOTC200 ct bottle0363-0010-01

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 150mg Tabs

      Btl, 24 (Walgreens)

      		150 mgOTC24 ct bottle0363-0010-34

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 75 TAB 30ct

      Bottle NG (CVS)

      		75 mgOTC30 ct bottle69842-871-30

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 75mg Tab 30Ct

      Btl (Walgreens)

      		75 mgOTC30 ct bottle0363-0131-30

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 75mg Tab 80Ct

      Btl (Walgreens)

      		75 mgOTC80 ct bottle0363-0131-80

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 75 TAB 80ct

      Bottle NG (CVS)

      		75 mgOTC80 ct bottle69842-871-80

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 75 TAB 160ct

      Bottle NG (CVS)

      		75 mgOTC160 ct bottle69842-871-37

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 75mg 30ct

      Btl (Kroger)

      		75 mgOTC30 ct bottle30142-131-30

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 150 TAB 24ct

      TL (CDMA)

      		150 mgOTC24 ct bottle63868-480-24

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 150 Tablet

      130ct Bottle NV (Walmart)

      		150 mgOTC130 ct bottle49035-404-13

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 150 TAB 50ct

      BTL (CDMA)

      		150 mgOTC50 ct bottle63868-480-50

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 75 Tab 60ct

      Btl (Dr. Reddy’s)

      		75 mgOTC60 ct bottle55111-131-60

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 75 TAB

      60ct BTL (CDMA)

      		75 mgOTC60 ct bottle63868-482-60

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 75 TAB

      30ct BTL (CDMA)

      		75 mgOTC30 ct bottle63868-482-30

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 150mg Tablets

      24ct BTL00 (Dr. Reddy’s)

      		150 mgOTC24 ct bottle55111-404-34

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 150 Tab

      95ct Btl (HCA)

      		150 mgOTC95 ct bottle43598-808-62

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 150 Tab

      220ct Btl (HCA)

      		150 mgOTC220 ct bottle43598-808-65

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP Tab 150mg

      40ct Bottle (Target)

      		150 mgOTC40 ct bottle11673-849-40

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 150 Tab 24ct

      Btl (Thirty Madison)

      		150 mgOTC24 ct bottle71713-203-02

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 150 Tab

      95ct Btl (Thirty Madison)

      		150 mgOTC95 ct bottle71713-203-05

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 75mg  (GeriCare)

      		75 mgOTCAll counts57896-715

      Ranitidine Tablets

      USP 150mg (GeriCare)

      		150 mgOTCAll counts57896-717

      The recalled products can be identified by NDC numbers on the product label.

      What to do

      Patients should contact their healthcare provider if they have any problems that may be related to taking or using the recalled product.

      Consumers with questions or who want to report an adverse event may contact the company’s medical information call center at (888) 375-3784 (888-DRL-DRUG) fro 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday.

      Model year 2019 Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles recalled

      A component attached to the door jamb may have been installed incorrectly.

      Daimler Vans USA (DVUSA) is recalling 153 model year 2019 Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles.

      The abutting wedge, a component attached to the door jamb to make opening the door easier after a severe front impact, may have been installed incorrectly.

      If a vehicle that has an incorrectly installed abutting wedge is involved in a severe front accident, a greater force may be necessary to open the doors, increasing the risk of injury.

      What to do

      DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the installation of the abutting wedge on the driver and front passenger side, correcting it, as necessary, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin November 22, 2019.

      Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at (877) 762-8267. DVUSA's number for this recall is VS3KEIL.

      Shivam Distributors recalls dry dates

      The product has a high sulfite content not declared on the label

      Shivam Distributors of of Longwood, Fla. is recalling PARIVAR brand dry dates.

      The product has a high sulfite content not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled Dry Dates were distributed in Florida through retail grocery stores from May 2019 to October 2019.

      The recalled product comes packed in 7-oz. and 14- oz. printed plastic bags marked "Parivar" brand with batch # 125/BIBT and UPC # 879111001844 for 7-oz package and UPC # 879111001226 for 14-oz package.

      It was sold at retail grocery stores in Florida from May 2019, to October 2019 .

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (407) 331-9439 Monday – Friday 9AM – 5PM (EST).

      Tesla recalls model year 2019 Tesla Model 3s

      The driver-side sun visor may not have airbag warning information

      Tesla Motors is recalling 89 model year 2019 Tesla Model 3s.

      The driver-side sun visor may not have the required airbag warning information.

      Failure to provide the airbag warning information increases the risk of injury.

      What to do

      Tesla will notify owners, and Tesla service centers will inspect the visor and replace it, as necessary, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin in October 2019.

      Owners may contact Tesla customer service at (877) 798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-19-15-003.

      Mylan Pharmaceuticals recalls Alprazolam tablets

      The product may be tainted with a foreign substance

      Mylan Pharmaceuticals is recalling one lot of Alprazolam tablets, used for the management of anxiety disorder, the short-term relief of symptoms of anxiety, and the treatment of panic disorder, with or without agoraphobia.

      The product may be tainted with a foreign substance.

      The firm has not received any reports adverse events to date.

      The following product, packaged in bottles of 500 and distributed in the U.S. between July 2019, and August 2019, is being recalled:

      NDC

      Product Description and Strength

      Size

      Lot number

      Expiry

      0378-4003-05Alprazolam Tablets, USP C-IV 0.5 mgBottles of 5008082708Sept. 2020

      What to do

      Mylan has notified customers by letter and is arranging for return of all recalled products.

      Customers who purchased the product should quarantine and discontinue use of it, and contact Stericycle at (888) 843-0255 for the documentation packet to return product.

      Consumers with questions may contact Mylan at (800) 796-9526 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (EST) or by email at customer.service@mylan.com (EST).

      Thor Motor Coach recalls vehicles with labeling issue

      An incorrect carrying capacity is listed, which can allow overloading

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 101 of the following vehicles:

      • Model year 2014 Tuscany 36M, 40E;
      • Model year 2015 Citation 24SL, Siesta 24SL, Axis 25.1 and Vegas 25.1;
      • Model year 2016 Four Winds 31E, 31W, 35SF, Chateau 31E, 31W, Synergy SD24, Citation 24SL, 24SS & Siesta 24SL, 24SS, 2017 Four Winds 31E, 31W, Chateau 31E, 35SD, Citation 24SS & Siesta 24SS;
      • Model year 2018 Citation 24SS & Siesta 24SS;
      • Model year 2019 Quantum CR24, Four Winds 24BL, Citation 24MB & Siesta 24MB; and
      • Model year2020 Quantum CR24, Citation 24MB, Siesta 24MB, Chateau 24BL & Synergy 24MB vehicles.

      The Occupant and Cargo Carrying Capacity (OCCC) label has the incorrect carrying capacity listed, which can allow the vehicle to be overloaded.

      An inadvertently overloaded motorhome due to an incorrect carrying capacity can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      TMC will notify owners, and dealers will issue new OCCC labels with correct seating positions and weight calculations, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin December 2, 2019.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at (877) 855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC000176.

      GL Holdings recalls Green Lumber

      The male sexual enhancement product is tainted with tadalafil, which is not declared on the label

      GL Holdings is recalling six lots of Green Lumber purchased on or before August 10, 2019.

      FDA analysis has found the male sexual enhancement product is tainted with tadalafil, which is not declared on the label.

      Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease often take nitrates. The combination of tadalafil and nitrates may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels which can be life threatening.

      The firm has not received any reports of adverse events.

      The recalled product is packaged in 2-, 4-, and 10-capsule blister packs, some of which are marked with “XC06 EXP 06/2022, “XC12EXP12/2020,” “XC06EXP06/2021,” “XC10EXP10/2021,” “XC02EXP02/2022,” or “XC04EXP04/2022.”

      It is sold in the U.S. and Canada on the internet in a white wrapper with a green Green Lumber logo on the front and has one of the following UPC codes:

      • 2 pack: X0020TSV4R
      • 4 pack: X0020TRRHJ
      • 10 Pack: X0020TUJLZ

      What to do

      GL Holdings is notifying its distributors and customers by email and is arranging for replacement of recalled products, at the request of the customer.

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should stop using it and return any unused product to GL Holdings.

      Consumers with questions may contact GL Holdings at (949) 426-8622 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (ET) or by email at recall@greenlumber.com.

      Subaru recalls model year 2017 Impreza

      The vehicle may lose power while being driven

      Subaru of America is recalling 251 model year 2017 Imprezas equipped with an aluminum Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) valve.

      The PCV valve may come apart, allowing the separated components to enter the engine, possibly resulting in a loss of power while the vehicle is being driven.

      An unexpected loss of power while driving can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will replace the engine free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin December 13, 2019.

      Owners may contact Subaru customer service at (844) 373-6614. Subaru's number for this recall is WUS-04.

      Subaru recalls Imprezas and Crosstreks

      A short circuit could occur while the vehicle is being driven

      Subaru of America is recalling 466,205 model year 2017-2019 Imprezas and model year 2018-2019 Crosstreks.

      The Engine Control Module (ECM) may continue to power the ignition coil after the engine is shut off, which could result in a short circuit and blown fuse.

      If a short circuit occurs while the vehicle is being driven, the vehicle may stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will update the ECM software and inspect and replace the ignition coil, as necessary, free of charge.

      In addition, on vehicles with confirmed ignition coil damage and a certain stored diagnostic trouble code (DTC), Subaru will replace the front exhaust pipe, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin December 13, 2019.

      Owners may contact Subaru customer service at (844) 373-6614. Subaru's number for this recall is WUQ-02.

      T & R Enterprise USA recalls egg rolls

      The products were produced and packed under unsanitary conditions

      T & R Enterprise USA of St. Louis, Mo., is recalling approximately 126,000 pounds of meat and poultry egg rolls.

      The products were produced and packed under unsanitary conditions.

      There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following items, produced from August 1 – September 26, 2019, are being recalled:

      • Cases containing 80/2-oz pieces of “SILVER LABEL PORK & VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”
      • Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “Dai Kin PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”
      • Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “TITA’S PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”
      • Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “TITA’S CHICKEN & TEXTURE VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”
      • Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “WORLD CUISINE PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”
      • Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “WORLD CUISINE CHICKEN & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. 33792” or “P33792” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to institutional locations in Georgia and Missouri.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Howard Lin at (404) 955-2096.

      MawMaw's chicken pies and meatloaf recalled

      The products contain milk and soy, allergens, not declared on the label

      MawMaw’s Chicken Pies of Kernersville, N.C., is recalling an undetermined amount of chicken pie and meatloaf.

      The products contain milk and soy, allergens, not declared on the label.

      There aren o confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following not-ready-to-eat items, produced between September 17 and October 16, 2019, with a one-year shelf life, are being recalled:

      • 10-oz. shrink wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.
      • 10-oz. shrink wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies WITH VEGGIES” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.
      • 10-oz. shrink wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES MAWMAW’S KICKIN’ CHICKEN” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.
      • 33-oz. shrink wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.
      • 33-oz. shrink wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies WITH VEGGIES” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.
      • 33-oz. shrink wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES MAWMAW’S KICKIN’ CHICKEN” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.
      • 1-lb. shrink wrapped, aluminum tray containing “MawMaw’s Meatloaf” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. 46456” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to retail locations in North Carolina.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Julia Brown at (336) 416-2334.

      Jayco recalls model year 2016-2017 Alante motorhomes

      The hydraulic lines could be exposed to excessive heat

      Jayco is recalling 190 model year 2016-2017 Alante motorhomes built on Ford F53 chassis.

      A heat shield may have not have been installed, allowing the hydraulic lines to be exposed to excessive heat, which can melt hydraulic lines, increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will install aftermarket heat shields to the chassis free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin November 15, 2019.

      Owners may contact Jayco customer service at (800) 517-9137. Jayco's number for this recall is 9903442.

      Johnson & Johnson Consumer recalls baby powder

      An FDA test indicates sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination

      Johnson & Johnson Consumer is recalling a single lot (#22318RB) of Johnson’s Baby Powder in the U.S.

      A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) test indicates the presence of sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should discontinue using it

      Consumers may contact the company for refund information at (866) 565-2229 or online at www.johnsonsbaby.com.

      Outdoors RV recalls Trail Series MTN toyhauler travel trailers

      The trailer may sway and/or become separated from the tow vehicle

      Outdoors RV Manufacturing (ORV) is recalling 27 model year 2019-2020 Trail Series MTN TRX 22TRX toyhauler travel trailers.

      The axles may be incorrectly mounted too far forward, potentially causing light tongue weight on the tow vehicle.

      Light tongue weight can lead to unsafe towing conditions including trailer sway and/or the trailer becoming separated from the tow vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      ORV will notify owners, and dealers will move the axles ten inches back towards the rear of the trailer to increase the tongue weight free of charge.

      The recall was expected to begin October 21, 2019.

      Owners may contact ORV customer service at (541) 962-1866, extension 222. ORV's number for this recall is 2019-001.

      Blackhawk recalls gun holsters

      The holster design can change the position of the safety switch

      Blackhawk of Virginia Beach, Va., is recalling about 3,100 Blackhawk T-Series L2C gun holsters.

      The holster design can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the user knowing it. When this occurs, if the trigger is pulled the gun could fire unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user and bystanders.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the Blackhawk T-Series black gun holster L2C made of molded plastic material.

      The black holster is designed to be used with Sig Sauer P320/P250 civilian firearms that clip onto the user’s belt.

      “2101213 A” is printed on the outside of the recalled gun holsters.

      The holsters, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Bass Pro Shops and other sporting goods stores nationwide and online at www.blackhawk.com from June 2019, through August, 2019 for about $65.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled holsters and contact Blackhawk for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Blackhawk toll-free at (888) 343-7547 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ETO Monday through Friday or online at https://www.blackhawk.com and click on “Recall Info” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Jayco recalls model year 2014-2018 Precept motorhomes built

      The hydraulic lines may melt from exhaust heat

      Jayco is recalling 1,660 model year 2014-2018 Precept motorhomes built on Ford F53 chassis.

      The hydraulic lines may have been incorrectly routed too close to the exhaust without a heat shield.

      Incorrect routing of the hydraulic line can cause the line to melt from the exhaust heat, resulting in a loss of braking, increasing the risk of a crash or fire.

      What to do

      Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and correct the hydraulic line routing as necessary and install a heat shield free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin November 15, 2019.

      Owners may contact Jayco customer service at (800) 517-9137. Jayco's number for this recall is 9903440.

