Recalls in March 2018

HEB Grocery Company of San Antonio, Texas, is recalling about 2.5 million GTC halogen light bulbs.

The bulbs can shatter while in use in a lamp or light fixture, posing laceration and fire hazards to consumers.

The firm has received 14 reports of the light bulbs shattering while in a lamp or light fixture. One consumer had a cut on his hand, and another had a burn to his hand and cuts on his foot.

This recall involves GTC halogen light bulbs sold in packages of 2 or 4 bulbs. The bulb packages were sold in 25 watt, 40 watt, 60 watt, 75 watt, or 100 watt bulb varieties in either clear or soft white colors.

The bulbs measure approximately 4.5 inches in length and 2.375 inches in diameter. The tops of the bulbs read “GTC” and include the wattage and lumens values.

The bulbs are packaged in blue and red cardboard boxes that read: “GTC NATURAL LIGHT” across the top, along with the wattage and color of the bulb.

The UPC codes are printed on the product packaging. Only bulbs with the following UPC codes are included in the recall:

ProductName UPC GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR SW 4PK 4122043932 GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR SW 4PK 4122065268 GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR SW 4PK 4122017409 GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR CLR 4PK 4122017463 GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR CLR 4PK 4122017576 GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR CL 4PK 4122065608 GTC A19 HAL 40W 1500HR CLR 2P 4122084562 GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR CLR 2P 4122029652 GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR CLR 2PK 4122029783 GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR CL 2PK 4122065177 GTC A19 HAL 25W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122030062 GTC A19 HAL 40W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122017464 GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122017397 GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122065271 GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122017418

The bulbs, manufactured in China, were sold at H-E-B stores in Texas or online at www.heb.com from August 2015, to December 2017, for about $2.20 (for 2 pack) and $4 (for 4 pack).

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled halogen light bulbs and return them to H-E-B for a full refund.

Consumers may contact H-E-B at 800-432-3113 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.heb.com and click on Product Recalls under the Customer Service heading at the bottom of the homepage for more information.