Recalls in March 2018

    H-E-B recalls halogen light bulbs

    The bulbs can shatter while in use in a lamp or light fixture

    HEB Grocery Company of San Antonio, Texas, is recalling about 2.5 million GTC halogen light bulbs.

    The bulbs can shatter while in use in a lamp or light fixture, posing laceration and fire hazards to consumers.

    The firm has received 14 reports of the light bulbs shattering while in a lamp or light fixture. One consumer had a cut on his hand, and another had a burn to his hand and cuts on his foot.

    This recall involves GTC halogen light bulbs sold in packages of 2 or 4 bulbs. The bulb packages were sold in 25 watt, 40 watt, 60 watt, 75 watt, or 100 watt bulb varieties in either clear or soft white colors.

    The bulbs measure approximately 4.5 inches in length and 2.375 inches in diameter. The tops of the bulbs read “GTC” and include the wattage and lumens values.

    The bulbs are packaged in blue and red cardboard boxes that read: “GTC NATURAL LIGHT” across the top, along with the wattage and color of the bulb.

    The UPC codes are printed on the product packaging. Only bulbs with the following UPC codes are included in the recall:                                                       

    ProductName

    UPC

    GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR SW 4PK

    4122043932

    GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR SW 4PK

    4122065268

    GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR SW 4PK

    4122017409

    GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR CLR 4PK

    4122017463

    GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR CLR 4PK

    4122017576

    GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR CL 4PK

    4122065608

    GTC A19 HAL 40W 1500HR CLR 2P

    4122084562

    GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR CLR 2P

    4122029652

    GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR CLR 2PK

    4122029783

    GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR CL 2PK

    4122065177

    GTC A19 HAL 25W 1500HR SW 2PK

    4122030062

    GTC A19 HAL 40W 1500HR SW 2PK

    4122017464

    GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR SW 2PK

    4122017397

    GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR SW 2PK

    4122065271

    GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR SW 2PK

    4122017418

    The bulbs, manufactured in China, were sold at H-E-B stores in Texas or online at www.heb.com from August 2015, to December 2017, for about $2.20 (for 2 pack) and $4 (for 4 pack).

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled halogen light bulbs and return them to H-E-B for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact H-E-B at 800-432-3113 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.heb.com and click on Product Recalls under the Customer Service heading at the bottom of the homepage for more information.

    Polaris recalls model year 2015-2018 Slingshot motorcycles

    The seat belt buckle or seat back could detach from the seat base

    Polaris Industries is recalling 24,235 model year 2015-2018 Slingshot motorcycles.

    The driver-seat and passenger-seat seat belt and seat back anchoring bracket may have been improperly welded.

    Additionally, differences in the seat assembly may prevent proper latching of the seat slider, allowing the driver's seat to move unexpectedly.

    If the seat belt buckle or seat back detach from the seat base, there would be an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash. If the driver's seat unexpectedly moves, it can cause the driver to lose control of the motorcycle, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Polaris will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the seat belt bracket and seat back welds, and the seat slider latching function.

    If the weld is missing or incomplete, or if the slider doesn't latch properly, the seat bases will be replaced, free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin April 16, 2018.

    Owners may contact Polaris customer service at 1-855-863-2284. Polaris' number for this recall is T-18-01.

    Shop LC recalls electric blankets

    The blankets’ heating coils can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards

    Shop LC of Austin, Texas, is recalling about 1,650 electric heated micro plush flannel sherpa throw blankets.

    The blankets’ heating coils can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

    The firm has received four reports of the blanket found burning, including one report of a minor burn to a consumer’s lower body.

    The recall involves Shop LC’s heated micro plush flannel sherpa throw blankets. The blankets were sold in gray, blue, beige, red or brown and measures about 50 by 60 inches. “Homesmart” can be found on a label on the sherpa side of the blanket.

    All blankets with date code 22217 and model number OB205B2 are included in the recall. The date code is printed on the bottom right corner of the textile label, sewn on the fleece side of each blanket.

    The blankets, manufactured in Chin a, were sold exclusively on Shop LC television networks airing on DirecTV channels 75 and 226, Dish Network channels 274 and 225, AT&T channels 399 and 1399, Verizon channel 159, Comcast, Cox, Time Warner, Charter, Roku, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and online at www.shoplc.com. from November 2017, through January 2018, for about $50.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blankets and contact Shop LC for a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.

    Consumers may contact Shop LC toll-free at 877-899-0078 anytime or online at www.shoplc.com and click Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Ferrari recalls California and 458 Italia vehicles

      The passenger front airbag modules have inflators that may explode

      Ferrari North America is recalling 1,870 model year 2009-2011 Ferrari California, and 2010-2011 Ferrari 458 Italia vehicles that have not had their passenger front airbag replaced in an earlier recall.

      The passenger front airbag modules have inflators that may explode in the event of a crash due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling.

      An inflator explosion may result in metal fragments striking the vehicle occupants resulting in serious injury or death.

      What to do

      Ferrari will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger front airbag assembly with one that uses an alternate inflator, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin in March 2018.

      Owners may contact Ferrari customer service at 1-201-816-2668. Ferrari's number for this recall is 60A. 

      Weis Markets recalls store-made cole slaw

      The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label

      Weis Markets is recalling its store-made Weis Quality Cole Slaw sold in 1-lb. containers.

      The product, made in the seafood department, contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no reports of allergic reactions related to the consumption of this product to date.

      The recalled product, with sell by dates of March 21– 24, 2018, was sold in eight Weis Markets' stores in the Binghamton, N.Y., area.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product may return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may call 1-(866) 999-9347, option 5. Monday – Friday, 8am to 5pm (EST).

      SpeeCo and Woods recall 4-way wedge accessory for log splitters

      The wedge accessory can loosen or detach from the log splitter during operation

      SpeeCo Inc. and Woods Equipment Company, of Oregon, Ill, are recalling about 15,140 4-way wedge accessory for hydraulic log splitters sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The 4-way wedge accessory can loosen or detach from the log splitter during operation and strike an operator or bystander.

      The firm has received one report of an operator struck by the 4-Way Wedge resulting in a concussion.

      This recall involves 4-way wedge accessories used on SpeeCo, CountyLine, Country Tuff, and Woods hydraulic log splitters. They were sold under the SpeeCo and Woods brand names.

      The SpeeCo brand has model numbers 577483 and 581199. The Woods brand model is 581196.

      Brand names and model numbers are printed on the packaging.

      The wedge accessories, manufactured in China and India, were sold at tractor Supply Company stores in the U.S. from July 2016, through January 2018, under the SpeeCo brand; Orscheln Farm & Home Stores in the U.S. from August 2017, through January 2018, under the SpeeCo brand and authorized Woods dealers in the U.S. and Canada from August 2017, through January 2018, under the Woods brand for about $70.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled 4-way wedge accessory and return it to the place of purchase or contact SpeeCo or Woods for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact SpeeCo at 800-525-8322 between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at speecoproductrecall@speeco.com or online at www.speeco.com and click on the recall information banner for more information.

      Woods may be contacted at 800-319-6637 for Tech Services between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at woodsproductrecall@woodsequipment.com or online at www.woodsequipment.com for more information.

      Piggie Park Enterprises recalls Maurice's Southern Gold BBQ Sauce Honey

      The product contains wheat and soy, allergens not declared on the label

      Piggie Park Enterprises is recalling Maurice’s Southern Gold BBQ Sauce Honey that manufactured March 11, 2016, thru March 11, 2018.

      The product contains wheat and soy, allergens not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The recalled product comes in an 18-oz., clear plastic bottle with the expiration date before March 12, 2020, on the bottom of the bottle and a UPC of 0 75616 54332 6. If the bottle doesn’t contain an expiration date, it is included in this recall.

      It was distributed nationwide through Flying Pig shipping service, through the firm's retail partners in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina and company retail stores in South Carolina.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-628-7423, Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (EST).

      Vietti Foods recalls Southgate Hot Dog Chili Sauce

      The products may contain wheat and egg, allergens not declared on the label

      Vietti Foods is recalling approximately 200 cases of Southgate Hot Dog Chili Sauce.

      Some of the cans may contain Dumplings with Chicken instead of Hot Dog Chili Sauce. The Dumplings with Chicken contain wheat and egg, allergens not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The recalled product, with UPC 0 71846 95242 6, LOT # P642 M1217 70026, comes in a 15-oz. can marked with code P642 M1217 70026 on the bottom.

      It was shipped to eight distributors and sold in retail stores in Alabama, Ohio, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Missouri, Texas, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Florida, California, West Virginia, Louisiana and Georgia.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-615-244-7864 M-F 8am to 5pm (CST).

      Model year 2016 Ferrari 488 GTBs and 488 Spiders recalled

      Faulty software may not warn the driver about critical brake disc wear

      Ferrari North America is recalling 40 model year 2016 488 GTBs and 488 Spiders.

      Due to a software error, the driver may not be warned that the brake discs are critically worn. As a result, the brake disc may be damaged, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Ferrari will notify owners, and dealers will update the instrument panel node software, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin April 2, 2018.

      Owners may contact Ferrari customer service at 1-201-816-2668. Ferrari's number for this recall is 64.

      Mickey Brown recalls beef burritos

      The products did not undergo federal inspection

      Mickey Brown, Inc., of Houma, La., is recalling an undetermined amount of beef burritos.

      The products did not undergo federal inspection.

      There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following ready-to-eat beef items, produced from March 28, 2017, through March 6, 2018, are being recalled:

      • 1-lb. 2-oz. plastic packages containing “Mickey Brown’s A Taste of Cajun 3 Beef Burritos.”

      The recalled products bearing establishment number “EST. 33915” inside the USDA mark of inspection, may be frozen and are labeled “Keep Refrigerated.” There is no “best by” or “use by” date.

      These items were shipped to distributors in Louisiana, which then distributed them for further retail and internet sales.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Marshall Brown III at (985) 856-3883.

      Kidde recalls dual sensor smoke alarms

      The alarm may not alert consumers to a fire in their home

      Walter Kidde Portable Equipment Company of Mebane, N.C., is recalling about 492,000 Kidde dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms -- models PI2010 and PI9010 -- sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home.

      The firm has received one report of the yellow protective cap being present on a smoke alarm before it was installed in a consumer’s home. No reports of incidents or injuries as a result of a yellow cap being present have been reported.

      This recall involves models PI2010 and PI9010 of Kidde dual sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms. “KIDDE” is printed on the front center of the smoke alarm. The model number and date code are printed on the back of the alarm.

      Model

      Date Code

      PI9010 (DC/battery powered)

      2016 Sep. 10 through 2017 Oct. 13

      PI2010 (AC/hardwired)

      2016 Sep. 10 through 2017 Oct. 13

      The alarms, manufactured in China, were sold at Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other websites from September 2016, through January 2018, for between $20 and $40.

      What to do

      Consumers should remove the alarm from the wall/ceiling and visually inspect it through the opening on the side of the alarm for the presence of a yellow cap. They should not attempt to take apart the alarm, open the casing, or otherwise remove the yellow cap themselves.

      If a yellow cap is present, the consumer should immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm. They should remove and discard the recalled smoke alarm only after they receive and install the replacement alarm.

      If no yellow cap is present, consumers should reinstall the smoke alarm and no further action is needed.

      Consumers may contact Kidde toll-free at 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

      Entegra recalls model year 2011-2012 and 2015-2016 Aspires

      The power steering hose may leak

      Entegra Coach is recalling 130 model year 2011-2012 and 2015-2016 Aspires built on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) chassis.

      The power steering hose on the affected vehicles may be routed incorrectly, and, as a result, the hose may rub against the power stud on the starter motor, possibly causing electrical arcing and a power steering fluid leak.

      Electrical arcing in the presence of leaking power steering fluid can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Entegra will notify owners, and Freightliner dealers will reroute the power steering hose to provide proper clearance, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin May 7, 2018.

      Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137.

      Forest River recalls model year 2018 Stealth Evo recreational trailers

      The vehicle's federal placard contains incorrect tire size information

      Forest River is recalling 28 model year 2018 Stealth Evo recreational trailers, model SJT2850-CA.

      The federal placard on these vehicles indicate a tire size of ST205/75R15 Load Range E, when the tires installed on the vehicle are ST225/75R15 Load Range E.

      If the placard indicates the wrong tire information, the owner could install incorrect replacement tires, resulting in premature tire wear or failure, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will install a corrected federal placard with correct tire and rim information, free of charge.

      The recall began on March 15, 2018.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-909-873-3777. Forest River's number for this recall is 19-0661.

      Carrier Recalls commercial rooftop HVAC units

      The HVAC’s humidimizer fan can fail to shut off

      Carrier Corporation of Jupiter, Fla.. is recalling about 530 Carrier WeatherExpert commercial packaged rooftop HVAC units with humidimizer option.

      The HVAC’s humidimizer fan can fail to shut off when a connected smoke detector is tripped, posing a fire hazard.

      The company has received one report of a fan not shutting off during installation testing. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Carrier WeatherExpert 6-23 ton, 48/50 series, light commercial rooftop HVAC units intended for use in commercial and institutional buildings and that have a factory installed dehumidification feature.

      The model numbers are 48/50LC07-26 with an A in the 6th digit and a 0 (zero) in the 14th digit of the model number (e.g., 48LCTA24F2M5-0S1B3). Note that dashes should be counted as digits in the model number.

      The serial numbers are 1214P to 3317P. The model and serial number can be found on the unit rating plate located on the back of the unit.

      The HVAC units, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at Carrier distributors nationwide from March 2014, to September 2017, for between $25,000 and $93,000.

      What to do

      Purchasers should immediately contact their Carrier dealer for a free repair, which consists of free replacement and installation of the electronic control board. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.

      Consumers may contact Carrier toll-free at 844-864-8748 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.carrier.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” to locate a local Carrier dealer for more information.

      Model year 2017 Maserasti Quattroportes and Ghiblis recalled

      The transmission may unexpectedly shift into neutral or park

      Maserati North America is recalling 9,044 model year 2017 Quattroportes with V6 engines and Ghiblis.

      Due to an engine software problem, at slow speeds such as stop-and-go traffic, the transmission may unexpectedly shift into neutral or park, or the engine may shut off.

      If the transmission shifts into neutral or park unexpectedly, or if the engine shuts down without warning, the risk of a crash increases.

      What to do

      Maserati will notify owners, and dealers will re-flash the software for the engine control module, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin May 3, 2018.

      Owners may contact Maserati customer service at 1-877-696-2737. Maserati's number for this recall is 365.

      Forest River recalls motorhomes with power steering issue

      The vehicles could leak power steering fluid

      Forest River is recalling 416 model year 2016-2017 Forest River Berkshire, model year 2012-2017 Forest River Charleston, model year2013-2015 Coachmen Cross Country and Pathfinder, and model year2014-2015 Glaval Synergy motorhomes built on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) chassis.

      The power steering hose on the affected vehicles may be routed incorrectly, and, as a result, the hose may rub against the power stud on the starter motor, possibly causing electrical arcing and a power steering fluid leak.

      Electrical arcing in the presence of leaking power steering fluid can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and Freightliner dealers will reroute the power steering hose to provide proper clearance, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin May 15, 2018.

      Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712, Forest River customer service at 1-574-295-2117, Coachmen customer service at 1-574-825-8212, or Glaval customer service at 1-574-343-5167. Forest River's number for this recall is 51-0665.

      Beanworthy recalls combination battery chargers/hand warmers

      The chargers can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard

      Beanworthy of Newark, Del., is recalling about 12,700 combination battery chargers and hand warmers.

      The chargers can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

      The firm has received two reports of the recalled battery charger and hand warmer overheating and catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Human Creations EnergyFlux and EnergyFlux Slim model battery chargers and hand warmers used to recharge cell phones, tablets and other electronic devices with a USB port.

      They were sold in eight colors: black, gray, pink, red, orange, green, blue and white.

      “Human Creations EnergyFlux 4400 mAh” or “Human Creations EnergyFlux Slim 4400 mAh” is printed on the side of the chargers/handwarmers.

      EnergyFlux 4400mAh measures about 3.5 by 2.3 by 0.97 inches and EnergyFlux Slim 4400mAh measures about 4.2 by 1.7 by 1 inches.

      The chargers, manufactured in China, were sold online at Amazon.com from October 2015, through February 2016, for about $30.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled combination battery charger and hand warmer and contact Beanworthy for a free replacement product. Beanworthy is contacting purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Beanworthy online at efr.beanworthy.com or toll-free at 877-405-4998 any time for more information.

      Chris’s Cookies recalls chocolate chip cookies

      The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label

      Chris’s Cookies is recalling one lot of its 12-oz. (340g) bags of Trader Joe’s Chocolate Chip Cookies (Barcode#: 0068 0752).

      Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies were discovered in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Bag; thus the product may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product contains a sticker on the side of the bag with Lot CODE: 2060 and date codes SELL BY 031218 through 031818.

      It was sold in Trader Joe’s stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, northern Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington D.C.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and have a peanut allergy should not eat it, but discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 201-288-8881, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (EDT).

      Southwire recalls Wi-Fi switches

      The switches can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

      Southwire Company of Carrollton, Ga., is recalling about 30,000 WiOn Indoor In-wall Wi-Fi Switches sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The switches can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves the WiOn Indoor In-wall Wi-Fi Switch.

      The switch allows a consumer to control and monitor the lights and appliances at home or at the office with a smart phone from anywhere using a smart phone app.

      The product is designed to be installed into a single-switch outlet and is white in color with the “WiOn” logo in green on the front.

      The switches, manufactured in China, were sold at home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and on-line at Amazon.com and Walmart.com for about $40 and about $80 for a three pack.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled switches and contact Southwire to receive $4 to purchase a standard (non Wi-Fi) replacement switch. In addition, consumers will receive a full refund once the recalled Wi-Fi switch is returned to Southwire.

      Consumers should hire an electrician to perform the replacement and Southwire will reimburse them for this cost.

      Consumers may contact Southwire toll-free at 888-770-7156 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m to 6 p.m. (CT) or online at www.wionproducts.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

