Recalls in June 2018

    Forest River recalls Wildcat recreational trailers

    The trailers are equipped with underrated tires

    Forest River is recalling 30 model year 2019 Forest River Wildcat recreational trailers.

    The trailers were equipped with Load Range D tires instead of Load Range E tires.

    Using the trailer with underrated tires could result in tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the five tires and rims, free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin July 11, 2018.

    Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-503-831-5410. Forest River's number for this recall is 22-0750.

    Daikon Radish microgreens recalled

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Goodleaf Community Farms Ltd., is recalling Goodleaf brand Daikon Radish microgreens.

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    No illnesses are reported associated with the consumption of this product.

    The following product, sold in the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, is being recalled:

    Brand NameCommon NameSizeCode(s) on ProductUPC
    Good-leaf

    Daikon Radish

    (micro

    greens)

    		75 gBB/MAJN 30
    LOT# MR088

    6 28451

    71410 1

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard it or return it to the store where purchased.

    Consumers with questions may contact the comp[any by email at info@goodleaffarms.com.

    Jayco recalls various fifth-wheel recreational trailers.

    The trailers' liquid propane gas bottle could detach

    Jayco is recalling 612 model year 2018-2019 Eagle, Eagle HT, NorthPoint, Pinnacle, Talon and Seismic fifth-wheel recreational trailers.

    The strap that secures the liquid propane gas bottle may separate from its buckle and no longer secure the propane tank.

    An unsecured propane tank could detach from the trailer and increase the risk of a crash or leak propane and increase the risk of a fire.

    What to do

    Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will replace the propane tank securing strap with a new strap that has the correct crimping, free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin August 1, 2018.

    Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco's number for this recall is 9901385.

      Evergreen Herbs recalls pea shoots

      The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

      Evergreen Herbs Ltd., of Surrey, British Columbia, Canada is recalling its brand of pea shoots from the marketplace.

      The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

      No illnesses associated with the consumption of this product are reported.

      The following items, sold in British Columbia and perhaps other Canadian provinces, are being recalled:

      Brand Com. SizeCode(s)UPCInfo

      Ev.

      Herbs

      Pea

      Shoots

      		100g

      Purchased

      from

      5.22.18

      up to

      and

      including

      6.7.18

      6 25

      280

      501

      59 9

      Ev.

      Herbs

      Pea

      Shoots

      		1lb

      Sold in

      bulk

      from 

      5.22.18

      up to and

      including 

      6.7.18

      		None

      Sold

      only

      to

      hotels,

      restaur-

      ants

      and

      nstitut-

      ions.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard them or return them to the store where purchased.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (604) 576-2567 or by email at sales@evergreenherbs.com.

      Starcraft recalls Telluride fifth-wheel recreational trailers

      The trailer's liquid propane gas bottle could detach

      Starcraft RV is recalling 51 model year 2019 Starcraft Telluride fifth-wheel recreational trailers.

      The strap that secures the liquid propane gas bottle may separate from its buckle and no longer secure the propane tank.

      An unsecured propane tank could detach from the trailer and increase the risk of a crash or leak propane and increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Starcraft will notify owners, and dealers will replace the propane tank securing strap with a new strap that has the correct crimping, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin August 1, 2018.

      Owners may contact Starcraft customer service at 1-800-945-4787. Starcraft's number for this recall is 9902385.

      Forest River Forester & Sunseeker, and Coachmen Leprechaun & Freelander motorhomes recalled

      The U-Bolts that secure the rear differential can loosen, causing a loss of control

      Forest River is recalling 479 model year 2019 Forest River Forester & Sunseeker, and Coachmen Leprechaun & Freelander motorhomes.

      The U-Bolts that secure the rear differential may not have been properly tightened, causing them to loosen over time and allowing the rear axles to shift.

      Loose rear axle assemblies can cause a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will inspect the U-Bolts and properly tighten or replace the U-Bolts, as necessary, free of charge.

      The recall began on June 6, 2018.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service for Sunseeker & Forester vehicles at 1-574-206-7600, or Coachmen customer service for Freelander & Leprechaun vehicles at 1-574-825-8602. Forest River's number for this recall is 105-0749.

      Baccus recalls Stanley workbench LED light and power stations

      Incorrect wiring can result in reverse polarity, posing a shock hazard

      Baccus Global of Boca Raton, Fla., is recalling about 20,000 Stanley workbench LED light and power stations.

      The recalled workbench and power stations are wired incorrectly, which can result in reverse polarity, posing shock and electrocution hazards.

      The firm has received three reports of the units being wired incorrectly. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Stanley LED workbench light and power stations with model number WLB40PS.

      The recalled units were sold in black/yellow color and measure about 19.75 inches long by 3.75 inches wide and 5 inches tall. They have a 40-chip LED shop light with adjustable angles, four power outlets and an on/off switch mounted on the unit.

      “Stanley” is printed in yellow by the outlets. The model number is printed on a sticker located on the back of the lighting panel.

      The work stations, manufactured in China, were sold at Sam’s Club stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March through August 2017 for between $25 and $40.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled workbench and power stations, unplug the power cord and contact Baccus Global for a free replacement or a full refund. Baccus is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Baccus Global toll-free at (877) 571-2391 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at customerservice@baccusllc.com, or online at www.baccusglobal.com and click on “FAQ” at the top of the page for more information.

      Yakima recalls HoldUp Evo hitch-mounted bike racks

      The rear tire tray may separate from the bike rack

      Yakima Products is recalling 3,184 HoldUp Evo hitch-mounted bike racks, part number 802479-2482.

      The rear tire tray may separate from the bike rack while the vehicle is moving.

      If the rear wheel tray separates from the bike rack while a bicycle is attached to it, the rear bicycle wheel may drag on the road while the vehicle is moving, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Yakima has notified owners, and will provide owners with a repair kit that will secure the rear bicycle wheel rear tray, free of charge.

      The recall began on June 6, 2018.

      Owners may contact Yakima customer service at 1-888-266-3085. Yakima's number for this recall is HU2018.

      Aunt Kitty's Foods recalls canned chicken gravy

      The products may be underprocessed

      Aunt Kitty’s Foods of Vineland, N.J., is recalling approximately 10,805 pounds of canned chicken gravy.

      A possible processing deviation may have led to underprocessing of products.

      There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following items, produced on April 4, 2018, are being recalled:

      • 10.5-oz. canned “Western Beef Chicken GRAVY” with lot codes 1809515, 1809525, 1809535, and 1809545 and a best by date of June 2021.
      • 10.5-oz. canned “ShopRite Chicken GRAVY” with lot code 1809515, 1809525, 1809535, and 1809545 and a best by date of June 2021.
      • 10.5-oz. canned “Price Rite Chicken GRAVY” with lot code 1809515, 1809525, 1809535, and 1809545 and a best by date of June 2021.

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “P-864” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to retail locations in New Jersey and New York.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Craig Adams at (717) 634-3198.

      Huish Outdoors recalls scuba diving regulators

      The regulators can restrict airflow at low tank pressures

      Huish Outdoors, doing business as Oceanic and Hollis, of Salt Lake City, is recalling about 4,800 Oceanic and Hollis scuba diving regulators sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The regulators can restrict airflow at low tank pressures (below 500 psi), posing a drowning hazard to divers.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Oceanic and Hollis regulators for scuba diving. The metal regulator attaches to the scuba tank valve and controls the pressure of the air a diver breathes.

      The serial number is laser etched on the first stage body. Part numbers and UPC numbers are printed on the packaging only. Only regulators with the following part numbers are included in the recall:

      Oceanic CDX First Stage

      Part Number

      Description

      UPC

      40-3770-07

      ALPHA 10 + CDX, YOKE

      020545096023

      40-3771-07

      ALPHA 10 + CDX, DIN

      020545096030

      40-3770

      CDX 1ST STAGE, YOKE

      020545095538

      40-3771

      CDX 1ST STAGE, DIN

      020545095545

      40-6184

      KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG

      020545097075

      Oceanic EDX First Stage

      Part Number

      Description

      UPC

      40-7590-07

      DELTA 5 + EDX, YOKE, BK

      020545043713

      40-7591-07

      DELTA 5 + EDX, DIN, BK

      020545043720

      40-7590-24

      DELTA 5 + EDX, YOKE, WH

      020545096009

      40-7591-24

      DELTA 5 + EDX, DIN, WH

      020545096016

      40-7590

      EDX 1ST STAGE, YOKE

      020545095552

      40-7591

      EDX 1ST STAGE, DIN

      020545095569

      40-6184

      KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG

      020545097075

      Oceanic FDX10 First Stage

      Part Number

      Description

      UPC

      40-6185

      KIT, SVC, FDX10, 1ST STG

      020545097013

      Oceanic FDXi First Stage

      Part Number

      Description

      UPC

      40-8150-07

      ZEO + FDXi, YOKE, SWIV, BK

      020545092094

      40-8150-24

      ZEO + FDXi, YOKE, SWIV, WH

      020545092100

      40-8140-07

      ZEO + FDXi, DIN, SWIV, BK

      020545087960

      40-8140-24

      ZEO + FDXi, DIN, SWIV, WH

      020545087977

      40-8200-03

      FDXi 1ST STG, YOKE, BK

      020545082705

      40-8200-05

      FDXi 1ST STG, DIN, BK

      020545082729

      40-8211-24

      FDXi 1ST STG, YOKE, WT 

      020545094685

      40-8212-24

      FDXi 1ST STG, DIN, WT 

      020545094692

      40-6184

      KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG

      020545097075

      Hollis DC7 First Stage

      Part Number

      Description

      UPC

      240-3500-07-M

      500SE + DC7 YOKE

      020545208921

      240-3501-07-M

      500SE + DC7 DIN

      020545208938

      240-1503-07-M

      150LX + DC7 DIN

      020545211037

      240-1504-07-M

      150LX + DC7 YOKE

      020545211044

      240-3567

      DC7 - YOKE

      020545207054

      240-3568

      DC7 - DIN

      020545207061

      220-9206

      KIT, SVC, DC7, 1ST STG

      020545086314

      Hollis DC3 First Stage

      Part Number

      Description

      UPC

      240-1000-07-M

      100LX + DC3 YOKE

      020545209966

      240-1001-07-M

      100LX + DC3 DIN

      020545209973

      240-3555

      DC3 - YOKE

      020545205715

      240-3556

      DC3 - DIN

      020545205722

      220-9214

      KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG

      020545216148

      Hollis DC1 First Stage

      Part Number

      Description

      UPC

      220-9214

      KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG

      020545216148

      Hollis DC2 First Stage

      Part Number

      Description

      UPC

      220-9214

      KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG

      020545216148

      Hollis DCX First Stage

      Part Number

      Description

      UPC

      240-2010-07-M

      200LX + DCX YOKE

      020545209928

      240-2011-07-M

      200LX + DCX DIN

      020545209935

      240-3572

      DCX - YOKE

      020545210412

      240-3573

      DCX - DIN

      020545210429

      220-9214

      KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG

      020545216148

      The regulators, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at scuba dive equipment stores nationwide from October 2017, through June 2018, for between $240 and $350 for the first stage regulator only, and between $400 and $650 when sold as part of a complete first and second stage regulator.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scuba diving regulators and contact a local Oceanic or Hollis dealer for a free repair.

      Consumers may contact Huish Outdoors toll-free at 888-270-8595 (extension 4) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday or online at www.Hollis.com and www.OceanicWorldwide.com and click on recall at top of page, or https://recall.hollis.com and https://recall.oceanicworldwide.com for more information.

      Model year 2012 Ferrari Californias, 458 Italias, 458 Spiders, and FFs recalled

      The passenger front airbag modules have inflators that may explode

      Ferrari North America is recalling 1,507 model year 2012 Ferrari Californias, 458 Italias, 458 Spiders and FFs that have not already had their passenger frontal air bag replaced.

      The passenger front airbag modules have inflators that may explode in the event of a crash due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling.

      An inflator explosion may result in metal fragments striking the vehicle occupants resulting in serious injury or death.

      What to do

      Ferrari will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger front airbag assembly with one that uses an alternate inflator, free of charge.

      Owners may contact Ferrari customer service at 1-201-816-2668. Ferrari's number for this recall is 61.

      Forest River recalls recreational trailers with LP issue

      The vehicles liquid propane gas bottle could detach

      Forest River is recalling 237 model year 2019 Coachmen Chaparral, Chaparral Lite & Brookstone, and Shasta Phoenix recreational trailers.

      The liquid propane (LP) gas bottle ring on these trailers may not have a deep enough pierce punch to bind the metal strap, possibly resulting in the LP bottle detaching.

      The LP bottle detaching while the trailer is moving can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install new LP bottle rings, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin in July 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8360. Forest River's number for this recall is 110-0738.

      Talking Rain recalls Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade

      Customers have complained of an off-taste and off-odor

      Talking Rain is recalling specific lot codes of bottles of its Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade beverage.

      The action follows customer complaints of an off-taste and off-odor.

      The following product, which comes in a 17-oz., clear plastic bottle under the name Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade and is sold as a single item, as well as in multipacks of the affected product and multipacks containing a variety of other unaffected flavors, is being recalled:

      Bottle Lot 
      Code

      Expiration

      Date

      Bottle UPC

      Case/Variety

      Pack 
      UPCs

      8064-63

      12/5/18

      016571

      95084

      01657

      1950866

      8065-63

      12/6/18

      01657

      1950927

      8079-63

      12/20/18

      01657

      1951283

      8080-63

      12/21/18

      01657

      1950866

      8087-63

      12/28/18

      01657

      1953126

      8088-63

      12/29/18

      016571

      953614

      8089-63

      12/30/18

      8112-63

      01/22/19

      8113-63

      01/23/19

      8114-63

      01/24/19

      8118-63

      01/28/19

      8119-63

      01/29/19

      8126-63

      02/06/19

      8131-63

      02/11/19

      8132-63

      02/12/19

      8144-63

      02/24/19

      8145-63

      02/25/19

      8146-63

      02/26/19

      8165-63

      03/14/19

      8166-63

      03/15/19

      8167-63

      03/16/19

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not drink it and call the Talking Rain customer center at (855) 201-4333 to receive a coupon to replace their purchase.

      Love Child Organics and PC Organics baby food pouches recalled

      Packaging defects may allow the entry of spoilage microorganisms

      Select Love Child Organics brand and PC Organics brand baby food pouches are being recalled from the marketplace.

      Packaging defects may allow the entry of spoilage microorganisms.

      There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

      The following products, sold throughout Canada, are being recalled:

      Brand NameCommon NameSizeCode(s) on ProductUPC
      Love Child OrganicsVegetarian Chili with Sweet Potato + Kale128 mlAll Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25858860 00170
      Love Child OrganicsVeggie Casserole with Lentils + Quinoa128 mlAll Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25858860 00171
      Love Child OrganicsRatatouille with Lentils + White Beans128 mlAll Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25858860 00172
      Love Child OrganicsPumpkin Risotto with Spinach + Chickpeas128 mlAll Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25858860 00173
      Love Child OrganicsMango Chicken Stew with Spinach + Quinoa128 mlAll Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25858860 00174
      Love Child OrganicsThanks giving Dinner with Veggies + Turkey128 mlAll Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25858860 00175
      Love Child OrganicsHearty Bolognese with Beef + Quinoa128 mlAll Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25858860 00176
      PC OrganicsCarrots strained baby food128 mlAll Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25060383 172800
      PC OrganicsParsnip strained baby food128 mlAll Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25060383 172817
      PC OrganicsPeas strained baby food128 mlAll Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25060383 172824
      PC OrganicsSweet Potatoes strained baby food128 mlAll Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25060383 172831
      PC OrganicsVegetables & Turkey strained baby food128 mlAll Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25060383 174408
      PC OrganicsFruity Chicken strained baby food128 mlAll Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25060383 174415
      PC OrganicsSpaghetti Bolognese strained baby food128 mlAll Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25060383 193201
      PC OrganicsVegetable & Lentil strained baby food128 mlAll Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25060383 193218
      PC OrganicsChicken Casserole strained baby food128 mlAll Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25060383 193225

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard them or return them to the store where purchased.

      Consumers with questions may contact PC Plus customer care at (855) 6PC-PLUS or Love Child Organics by email at hello@lovechildorganics.com

      Honey Mama's recalls Oregon Peppermint bars

      The product may contain almonds, an allergen not declared on the label

      Honey Mama's of Portland, Ore., is recalling 79 Sleeves (948 units) of Oregon Peppermint Cacao Nectar bars.

      The product may contain almonds, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product has a blue label with white script and a dark blue Honey Mama's hummingbird logo. The refrigerated or frozen bars are wrapped in brown freezer paper and sealed with a label, measuring 3x3 inches, and is approximately 8mms thick. The UPC is 8 54835 00402 9 and the expiration code -- 112918 -- is printed on white label on reverse of bar.

      The bars were sold at retail stores in Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin and online from June 1 – 21, 2018.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds, should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard it.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (888) 506-2627 from 9am – 5pm (PST) Monday-Friday.

      GPM brand pea shoots recalled

      The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

      Golden Pearl Mushrooms Ltd. is recalling GPM brand Pea Shoots that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

      There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled product.

      The following item, sold in Alberta and British Columbia, Canada, is being recalled:

      Brand NameCommon NameSizeCode(s) on ProductUPC
      GPM

      Sweet

      Pea Shoots

      		230 g11421

      6

      84469

      00008

      7

      GPM

      Pea

      Shoots

      		100 g11421

      6

      84469

      00012

      4

      GPM

      Pea

      Shoots

      		455 g11421

      6

      84469

      00018

      6

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but return it to the store where purchased.

      Quay Corporation recalls pork lard

      The product did not undergo federal inspection

      The Quay Corporation of Skokie, Ill., is recalling approximately 258,121 pounds of pork lard.

      The product did not undergo federal inspection.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following shelf-stable item, produced from July 29, 2016, through June 22, 2018, is being recalled:

      • 28-oz. sealed plastic cups containing “MARGARITA MANTECA PORK LARD” with sell by dates ranging from Jan. 29, 2017 through Dec. 22, 2018.

      The recalled product, bearing establishment number “EST. 17445” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was were shipped to retail locations in Texas.

      What to do

      Consumers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Victor Cuellar at (847) 676-4233.

      Pepsico Foods Canada recall Ruffles potato chips

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      PepsiCo Foods Canada is recalling Ruffles brand Regular Potato Chips that may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

      The following item, which was sold at retail stores in Ontario, Canada, is being recalled:

      Brand NameCommon NameSizeCode(s) on ProductUPC
      RufflesRegular Potato Chips220 g

      JL 17
      608113249
      38 HH:MM*

      (*indicates the time)

      		0 60410 90135 9

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and have a milk allergy should not consume it, but discard it or return it to the store where it was purchased.

      Consumers with questions may call PepsiCo Foods Canada at (800) 376-2257.

      Werner recalls aluminum ladders

      The ladders can break while in use, posing a fall hazard to the user

      Werner Co. of Greenville, Pa., is recalling about 78,000 multi-purpose telescoping aluminum ladders.

      The ladders can break while in use, posing a fall hazard to the user.

      The firm has received one report of a ladder breaking while in use, resulting in an injury to the user's left side and elbow.

      This recall involves five models of aluminum telescoping ladders that can be used in five different positions (twin step ladder, stairway step ladder, extension ladder, wall ladder and as two scaffold bases).

      The date code is stamped on the inside of the outer leg of the ladder, beneath the bottom step. The recalled ladders have a load capacity of 375 lbs.

      The model number is printed on a label located on the side of the ladder rail.

      Model Number

      Date Codes

      Ladder Size

      MT-IAA-13A

      121744XX

      or

      011844XX

      13 feet

      MT-IAA-17A

      17 feet

      MT-IAA-22A

      22 feet

      MT-IAA-26

      26 feet

      MT-IAA-26A

      26 feet

      The ladders, manufactured in China, were sold Home Depot and Lowe’s stores nationwide from April 2018, through May 2018, for between $180 and $275.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ladders and return the ladder to the store of purchase to receive a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Werner toll-free at 888-523-3370 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at customercare@wernerladder.com or online at www.wernerco.com and click on “News & Recalls” at the top of the page.

      Ducati recalls Supersport and Supersport S motorcycles

      The Airbox blow-by and fuel tank overfill hoses could melt

      Ducati North America is recalling 1,462 model year 2017-2018 Ducati Supersport and Supersport S motorcycles.

      The Airbox blow-by and fuel tank overfill hoses may be routed too close to the exhaust manifold, which may cause the hoses to melt.

      If the hoses melt, fuel could leak, increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the hose routing and correct as necessary, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin August 11, 2018.

      Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446.

