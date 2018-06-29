Recalls in June 2018

Honey Mama's of Portland, Ore., is recalling 79 Sleeves (948 units) of Oregon Peppermint Cacao Nectar bars.
The product may contain almonds, an allergen not declared on the label.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recalled product has a blue label with white script and a dark blue Honey Mama's hummingbird logo. The refrigerated or frozen bars are wrapped in brown freezer paper and sealed with a label, measuring 3x3 inches, and is approximately 8mms thick. The UPC is 8 54835 00402 9 and the expiration code -- 112918 -- is printed on white label on reverse of bar.
The bars were sold at retail stores in Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin and online from June 1 – 21, 2018.
What to do
Customers who purchased the recalled product and have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds, should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard it.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at (888) 506-2627 from 9am – 5pm (PST) Monday-Friday.
