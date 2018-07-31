Recalls in July 2018

Hirsch Gift of Houston, Texas, is recalling about 21,000 CloudCharge Qi Wireless Charging Pads.

The chargers can overheat while in use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

The firm has received seven reports of the phone chargers overheating. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves the CloudCharge Qi Wireless Charging Pad, which were a promotional giveaway to employees and customers of various companies.

The product name and model number T4706 are printed on the bottom of the product and select company promotional logos and artwork printed on the top.

The recalled chargers are circular, have a white plastic bottom with the top having various promotional artwork and are about four inches in diameter and a-half inch tall. A white USB power cable is included along with a wireless receiver adapter.

The charging pad and accessories are packed in a white plastic box with a clear lid, measuring approximately five inches by five inches by 1.25 inches.

The chargers, manufactured in China, were distributed as a promotional giveaway item to employees and customers of various companies from February 2018 to May 2018.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact Hirsch Gift for a free replacement.

Consumers may contact Hirsch Gift toll-free at (877) 220-4438, ext. 117, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at recall@hirschgift.com or online at https://hg-promo.com/ and click on the recall link at the bottom of the page for more information.