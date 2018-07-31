Write a review
Recalls in July 2018

    Hirsch Gift recalls wireless charging pads

    The chargers can overheat while in use, posing a burn hazard

    Hirsch Gift of Houston, Texas, is recalling about 21,000 CloudCharge Qi Wireless Charging Pads.

    The chargers can overheat while in use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

    The firm has received seven reports of the phone chargers overheating. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves the CloudCharge Qi Wireless Charging Pad, which were a promotional giveaway to employees and customers of various companies.

    The product name and model number T4706 are printed on the bottom of the product and select company promotional logos and artwork printed on the top.

    The recalled chargers are circular, have a white plastic bottom with the top having various promotional artwork and are about four inches in diameter and a-half inch tall. A white USB power cable is included along with a wireless receiver adapter.

    The charging pad and accessories are packed in a white plastic box with a clear lid, measuring approximately five inches by five inches by 1.25 inches.

    The chargers, manufactured in China, were distributed as a promotional giveaway item to employees and customers of various companies from February 2018 to May 2018.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact Hirsch Gift for a free replacement.

    Consumers may contact Hirsch Gift toll-free at (877) 220-4438, ext. 117, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at recall@hirschgift.com or online at https://hg-promo.com/ and click on the recall link at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Keystone RV recalls model year 2019 Summerland recreational trailers

    The federal identification label may contain incorrect tire rim information

    Keystone RV Company is recalling 20 model year 2019 Keystone Summerland recreational trailers, model 2020QB.

    The federal identification label on these vehicles may indicate an incorrect tire rim size of 15X6, when the correct rim size is 15X5.

    The incorrect rim designation on the label, can cause the operator to replace the rim with an incorrect rim size, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will replace the incorrect federal label with a corrected label, free of charge.

    The recall began on July 11, 2018.

    Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 18-324.

    TeaSource recalls Roasted Chestnut loose leaf tea

    The product may contain almonds, an allergen not declared on the label

    TeaSource of Roseville, Minn., is recalling Roasted Chestnut loose leaf tea that may contain almonds, an allergen not declared on the label.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled product was sold in the company's three retail stores in the Twin Cities region and elsewhere in the U.S. through web and mail order.

    It comes packed in metal foil pouch (either silver or black), with a TeaSource label identifying it as “Roasted Chestnut” in one of four sizes: 1-lb., 4-oz., 2-oz., or sample.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product on or after June 18, 2018, should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact TeaSource at (877) 768-7233.

      Subaru recalls model year 2018 Foresters

      The certification label may contain incorrect wheel and tire information

      Subaru of America is recalling 3,654 model year 2018 Subaru Foresters.

      The certification label may indicate the incorrect wheel size, tire size, and air pressure.

      Installing incorrect tires or applying incorrect tire air pressure may increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will install a corrected label, free of charge.

      The recall began July 26, 2018.

      Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614. Subaru's number for this recall is WTS-78.

      Kraft Heinz recalls Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip

      There are signs of product separation that can lead to a potential health hazard

      Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip.

      The product shows signs of product separation that could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum (C. botulinum), a bacterium that can cause life-threatening illness or death.

      There have been no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this issue to date.

      Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip, distributed to retailers in the U.S., is being recalled:

      Product SizePackaging DescriptionCase Unit 
      Best When Used By Code Date      		Individual Package 
      Best When Used By Code Date      		Individual Package UPC
      15 oz.Glass Jar27 DEC 2018
      23 JAN 2019      		27 DEC 2018
      23 JAN 2019      		021000024490
      15 oz.Glass Jar01 NOV 2018
      26 DEC 2018
      27 DEC 2018
      31 OCT 2018
      23 JAN 2019      		27 DEC 2018
      23 JAN 2019      		021000024490

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not eat it, but return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (800) 310-3704 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (ET).

      Jimmy Hack Golf recalls golf swing trainers

      The orange ball can detach from the trainer while in use

      Jimmy Hack Golf of Easley, S.C., is recalling about 6,100 Orange Whip golf swing trainers.

      The orange ball can detach from the trainer while in use, posing an injury hazard to the user and bystanders.

      The firm has received 36 reports of the ball detaching from the trainer. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the Orange Whip golf swing trainer models OWT and OWM.

      The recalled trainers have a black grip and flexible shaft with a weighted orange ball attached to it. The batch number is printed on the inside of the counterweight steel ball (white or gold color) attached to the grip end of the Orange Whip.

      The recalled trainers have a batch number in the range from 772 to 792. In order to read the batch number, the counterweight steel ball must be unscrewed by hand.

      Model OWT, the full size trainer, measures 47 inches in length. Model OWM, the mid-size trainer, measures 43 inches in length

      The trainers, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Austad Golf, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, PGA TOUR Superstore, Scheels Sporting Goods, World Wide Golf Shops stores and other golf stores nationwide and online at orangewhipgolf.com from November 2017, through February 2018, for about $110.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled golf swing trainers and contact Jimmy Hack Golf to receive a free replacement product.

      Consumers may contact Jimmy Hack Golf toll-free at (877) 505-9447 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at https://orangewhipgolf.com/ and click on “Safety” at the top of the page for more information.

      Forest River recalls Wildwood and Salem recreational trailers

      The trailer brakes may not function properly

      Forest River is recalling 64 model year 2019 Forest River Wildwood and Salem recreational trailers.

      The break-away safety switch may have been improperly wired so that it is not connected to a constant power source, thereby possibly preventing the trailer brakes from automatically applying if the trailer were to separate from the tow vehicle.

      Failure of the trailer to brake when it becomes detached from the tow vehicle can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a new wiring harness, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin August 4, 2018.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-534-4058. Forest River's number for this recall is 69-0764.

      JCPenney recalls Okie Dokie Denim Patches Shortie shorts

      The patches on the shorts can detach, posing a choking hazard

      J.C. Penney Corporation of Plano, Texas, is recalling about 5,400 pair of Okie Dokie Denim Patches Shortie shorts.

      The patches on the shorts can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Okie Dokie Denim Patches Shortie shorts with a rainbow and a slice of watermelon patch on the front of each pocket with tan stitching along the seams.

      The shorts were sold in toddler sizes 2T through 5T.

      The item number 324-8191 and date code 12/17 are printed on a white tag on the inside back seam of the shorts.

      The sorts, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at JCPenney stores nationwide and online at www.jcpenney.com from February 2018, through June 2018, for about $22.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the shorts and contact JCPenney for instructions on returning the shorts for a full refund in the form of a JCPenney gift card.

      Consumers may contact JCPenney at 800-322-1189 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. (CT) Monday through Sunday or online at www.jcpenney.com and click on “Help” at the bottom of the page and then “Product Recalls” for more information.

      Suzuki recalls model year 2018 DR-Z400S and DR-Z400SM motorcycles

      The brake lamp may not illuminate properly

      Suzuki Motor of America is recalling 191 model year 2018 Suzuki DR-Z400S and DR-Z400SM motorcycles.

      During assembly the resin that fills the rear brake stop lamp switch may have adhered to the internal contacts, which can prevent the brake lamp from illuminating, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Suzuki will notify owners, and dealers will install a new stop lamp switch assembly, free of charge.

      The recall began on July 16, 2018.

      Owners may contact Suzuki customer service at 1-800-934-0934. Suzuki's number for this recall is 2A84.

      Food Lion brand Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips recalled

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Shearer’s Foods of Massillon, Ohio, is recalling Food Lion brand Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips.

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      One consumer has reported suffering an allergic reaction.

      The recalled product comes in a 7.75-oz., bag marked with the UPC # 035826103925 and lot codes 03333405, 03234705, 03334705, 03135505, 03100305, 03200305, 03301205, 03101905, 03202605, 03203409, 03303905, 03104005, 03204605, 03105405, 03305405, 03106106, 03106805, 03307305, 03308105, 03108205, 03109005, 03310305, 03110405, 03111105, 03212505, 03312505, 03113105, 03213105, 03314409, 03114509, 03214509, 03115408, 03215408 on the front of the bag, in the top right corner.

      A total of 7,797 cases were affected. All but 265 cases were shipped to Food Lion distribution centers and sent to stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia between December 1, 2017, and July 19, 2018.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should dispose of it or return it to its place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Shearer’s consumer affairs department toll free at (800) 428-6843 Monday through Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. (ET).

      Mazda recalls model year 2018 CX-5s

      The curtain airbags may not deploy properly

      Mazda North American Operations is recalling 682 model year 2018 Mazda CX-5s.

      In the event of a side impact or rollover crash, the side curtain airbags may not unfold properly during deployment.

      Failure of the air bags to deploy properly in a crash can increase the risk of injury.

      What to do

      Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the curtain air bags, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin in July 2018.

      Owners may contact Mazda customer service at (800) 222-5500, Option 4. Mazda's number for this recall is 2718F.

      GiftTree recalls Sherman Candy Caramels

      The product may contain pecans, walnuts, almonds and/or peanuts, allergens not declared on the label

      GiftTree, a gift basket company based in Vancouver, Wash., is recalling 94,000 units of “Sherman Candy Caramels” sold online in several Gift Baskets.

      The product may contain pecans, walnuts, almonds and/or peanuts, allergens not declared on the label.

      The recalled product is sold in the Metropolitan Gourmet Gift Basket, Encore Gourmet Gift Basket, Champagne and Confections Gift, Toast of California Wine Basket, California Classic Gift Basket, The 5th Avenue Wine Gift Basket, Fit for Royalty Gourmet Basket, As Good As Gold Gift Basket, Sophisticated Gourmet Mailer, Fresh Fruit and Chocolate Keepsake Chest, Country Estate Gift Basket, Italian Roast Coffee Chest and Veuve Clicquot Tasting Gift Basket.

      The recalled “Sherman Candy Caramels” in gift baskets were shipped directly to consumers nationwide by Gift Services and sold by GiftTree and 1stopflorists.com from July 1, 2017, through July 16, 2018.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased or received gift baskets that contain the recalled product and have an allergy to pecans, walnuts, almonds or peanuts should not to consume, but dispose of the product.

      Consumers with questions or or who would like a replacement or credit towards future purchases may contact GiftTree’s customer relations department at (877) 657-7961 Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (PST) or by email at recall@giftservices.com.

      King Bio recalls Aquaflora Candida HP9, Lymph Detox, and Baby Teething liquids

      The products contain various microbial contaminants

      King Bio is recalling four lots of Aquaflora Candida HP9, Lymph Detox, and Baby Teething liquids.

      Inspection by the Food and Drug Administration found that the products contain microbial contaminants Pseudomonas Brenneri, Pseudomonas Fluroescens and Burkholderia Multivorans.

      The company says there have been no reports of injury or illness.

      Aquaflora HP9 product is used to control Candida, a fungal disease, while the Lymph Detox is for symptoms associated with lymphatic and Baby Teething liquids treat teething pain, irritated gums, delayed teething, etc.

      The following products, whose listed code dates are on the back of the packaging, are being recalled:

      Product;UPCLot #Exp.Distribution
      Aquaflora 
      Candida HP9 8
      oz. liquid in a 
      carton

      3-

      57955-

      80018

      -7

      1202-

      17R 


      1020-

      17C


      1010-

      17G 


      1114-

      17C

      		12/02/19
      10/20/19
      10/10/19
      11/14/19      		8,000 bottles
      nationwide to 
      retail stores and 
      websites
      King Bio 
      Lymph Detox 
      2 oz. liquid in a 
      carton

      3-

      57955

      -50632

      -4

      0101-

      18BE

      		01/01/20276 bottles 
      nationwide to 
      retail stores and 
      websites
      King Bio Baby 
      Teething 2 oz
      liquid in a
      carton

      0201

      18F

      		13 bottles 
      marked NOT 
      FOR RESALE

      What to do

      King Bio is notifying its customers by letter and arranging for return and/or replacement. of all recalled products. Consumers who purchased the recalled products should stop using them and contact King Bio prior to returning them.

      Consumers with questions may contact King Bio at (866) 298-2740 Monday – Friday from 830am – 430pm (EST), or by e-mail at custcare1@kingbio.com.

      Bugatti recalls model year 2018 Chirons

      The side airbags may not deploy properly

      Bugatti is recalling two model year 2018 Chirons.

      The heat shield for the gas generator for the side airbags may have been installed incorrectly during the airbag manufacturing process, potentially reducing the airbag's performance

      A reduction of the airbag's deployment can increase the risk of injury.

      What to do

      Bugatti will notify owners, and dealers will remove the affected seats to repair or replace them free of charge.

      The recall was expected to begin June 20, 2018.

      Owners may contact Bugatti customer service at 1-805-557-1050.

      Model year 2016-2018 Thor Gemini and Compass recreational vehicles recalled

      Water entering the tow modules can cause and electrical short

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 158 model year 2016-2018 Thor Gemini and Compass recreational vehicles built on a Ford chassis and equipped with a trailer tow module.

      Water can enter the tow modules and corrode the wiring causing issues such as rapidly flashing turn signals, loss of instrument panel display, an electrical short and possibly the deployment of seatbelt pretensioner.

      An electrical short can increase the risk of a fire. Turn signal, instrument cluster or seatbelt pretensioner problems can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Ford has notified owners, and Ford dealers will add a drainage hole in the driver's door stepwell and incorporate a fuse into the vehicle's wiring harness, free of charge.

      The recall began on June 19, 2018.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC000154.

      Portland French Bakery recalls Seattle Sourdough Pub Buns & Franz Premium Pub Buns

      The products may contain soy, an allergen not declared on the label

      Portland French Bakery of Portland, Ore., is recalling 26,635 units of Seattle Sourdough Pub Buns and 8,022 units of Franz Premium Pub Buns.

      The products may contain soy, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The following products, shipped to Alaska, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Utah through United States Bakery distribution systems from June 24, 2018 to July 17, 2018, are being recalled:

      • Seattle Sourdough Pub Bun 6-pk, net wt. 16 oz., UPC 0-72220-10164-5
      • Franz Premium Pub Buns 12-pk, net wt. 32 oz., UPC 0-72220-70218-7.

      The recalled items are packed in a poly bag with a best before date between JUL- 03-18 and JUL-31-18.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products and have an allergy to soy should not to consume them, but return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Portland French Bakery at (503) 283-3831 from 8am – 5pm, Monday through Saturday (PST).

      Forest River recalls model year 2016-2018 Prime Time recreational trailers

      The federal placard contains incorrect tire pressure information

      Forest River is recalling 302 model year 2016-2018 Forest River Prime Time recreational trailers.

      The vehicle's federal placard incorrectly states that the tire pressure should be 65PSI when the correct tire pressure is 80PSI.

      Incorrect tire information may cause the operator to underinflate the tire, leading to premature tire wear and increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners and will provide a corrected federal placard, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin July 29, 2018.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River's number for this recall is 48-0756.

      Crate and Barrel Recalls Josephine floor mirrors

      The mirror’s glass can separate from the wooden backing and fall

      Crate and Barrel of Northbrook, Ill., is recalling about 830 Josephine floor mirrors.

      The mirror’s glass can separate from the wooden backing and fall, posing a laceration hazard.

      The company has received three reports of the mirror glass becoming loose or separating from the wooden backing. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Crate and Barrel’s Josephine floor mirrors, sold individually or as a set of three mirrors that can be hung vertically or horizontally.

      The mirror consists of a larger rectangular mirror and a smaller square mirror on wooden backing that measures about 16 inches wide, three inches deep and 90.5 inches long.

      The hangtag that came with the mirror has the number 215-037 printed next to the bar code.

      The mirrors, manufactured in Mexico, were sold exclusively at Crate and Barrel stores nationwide and online at www.crateandbarrel.com from December 2016, through February 2018, for about $450 for a single mirror and $1,250 for a three-mirror set.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors and contact Crate and Barrel to arrange for a free replacement. Crate and Barrel is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Crate and Barrel at (800) 451-8217 from 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Major Pharmaceuticals recalls Valsartan

      The product contains a trace amount of an unexpected impurity

      Major Pharmaceuticals is recalling all lots Valsartan which was supplied by Teva Pharmaceuticals and labeled as Major Pharmaceuticals and is used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure) and heart failure.

      Trace amounts of an unexpected impurity -- N- nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA -- were found in an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).

      NDMA has been classified as a probable human carcinogen as per International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classification.

      The following product, distributed nationwide as unit dose blisters with 100 tablets per carton, is being recalled:

      Product DescriptionNDC NumberItem NumberLot NumberExpiration Date
      Valsartan 80mg Tablets, USP0904-6594-61302086T0179505/2019
      T0180705/2019
      T0171202/2019
      T0162502/2019
      T0159602/2019
      T0150002/2019
      T0146607/2018
      T0127007/2018
      Valsartan 160mg Tablets, USP00904-6595-61302087T0164605/2019
      T0178805/2019
      T0166805/2019
      T0152402/2019
      T0126907/2018

      What to do

      Consumers with questions regarding the recall may contact Major Pharmaceuticals customer support at (800) 616-2471, Option #1 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (EST).

      Smithfield recalls pepperoni five cheese calzone

      The product may be contaminated with pieces of hard, sharp, clear plastic

      Smithfield Packaged Meats, doing business as Stefano Foods of Charlotte, N.C., is recalling approximately 24,048 pounds of pepperoni five cheese calzones.

      The product may be contaminated with extraneous materials -- specifically pieces of hard, sharp, clear plastic.

      One consumer has reported suffering a small oral laceration while consuming the product.

      The following not-fully-cooked item, produced on May 23, 2018, is being recalled:

      • 8-oz. deli tray of “Stefano’s Calzone PEPPERONI FIVE CHEESE STUFFED WITH PEPPERONI AND A FIVE CHEESE BLEND,” with “Lot Code 14318B” on the individual packages and “USE BY DATE 1/18/2019” on the product cases.

      The recalled product, bearing establishment number “EST. M-19140” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped to retail stores nationwide.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume it, but discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Wendy Johnson at (877) 933-4625 or by email at WJohnson@Smithfield.com.

