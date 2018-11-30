Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2018

Recalls in November 2018

Browse by year

2018

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    BatteryJack recalls DSR 808 adult motorcycle helmets

    The helmets may not adequately protect the wearer

    BatteryJack is recalling 323 DSR 808 adult motorcycle helmets, size medium, large, and extra large.

    The helmets may not adequately protect the wearer in the event of a head impact during a motorcycle crash, and may not be labeled properly labeled.

    A helmet that fails to provide adequate protection from an impact can increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

    What to do

    BatteryJack will notify owners and provide a full refund, free of charge.

    The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification date.

    Owners may contact BatteryJack customer service at 1-815-467-6464.

    BatteryJack is recalling 323 DSR 808 adult motorcycle helmets, size medium, large, and extra large.The helmets may not adequately protect the wearer in...

    Model year 2019 Keystone Montana recreational trailers recalled

    The fasteners that secure the disc brake assembly may fail

    Keystone RV Company is recalling 98 model year 2019 Keystone Montana recreational trailers with the Legacy package.

    The fasteners that secure the disc brake assembly may fail.

    If the fasteners fail, the trailer would lose all braking ability, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the brake disc mounting fasteners, free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin November 30, 2018.

    Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 18-336.

    Keystone RV Company is recalling 98 model year 2019 Keystone Montana recreational trailers with the Legacy package.The fasteners that secure the disc b...

    Keystone recalls Raptor recreational trailers

    The tires may rub against the frame outrigger

    Keystone RV is recalling 95 model year 2018-2019 Keystone Raptor recreational trailers, model 353TS.

    The tires may rub against the frame outrigger while the trailer is being towed.

    Tire contact with the frame outrigger may result in tire damage and can affect vehicle handling, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will cut a notch into the frame outrigger that will provide clearance between the frame and tire, free of charge.

    The recall began November 20, 2018.

    Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 18-339.

    Keystone RV is recalling 95 model year 2018-2019 Keystone Raptor recreational trailers, model 353TS.The tires may rub against the frame outrigger while...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Lumber Liquidators recalls 5-gallon buckets

      Young children can fall into buckets and drown

      Lumber Liquidators Services of Toano, Va., is recalling about 22,700 5-gallon mixing buckets.

      Young children can fall into buckets and drown. The buckets do not have the required cautionary label warning of the drowning risk posed to young children.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves a 5-gallon yellow plastic mixing bucket with LL Pro+ and Lumber Liquidators (an Authorized Partner) printed on the outside of the buckets. The buckets have the SKU #10043866 printed on the product label.

      The buckets, manufactured in China, were sold at Lumber Liquidators (an Authorized Partner) stores nationwide and online at www.lumberliquidators.com from June 2018, through August 2018, for about $3.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled buckets, keep them away from young children and contact Lumber Liquidators (an Authorized Partner) for instructions on receiving the required warning label to be placed on the bucket. Lumber Liquidators (an Authorized Partner) is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Lumber Liquidators (an Authorized Partner) at (800) 366-4204 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Sunday, or online at www.lumberliquidators.com and click on Quality Commitment at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Lumber Liquidators Services of Toano, Va., is recalling about 22,700 5-gallon mixing buckets.Young children can fall into buckets and drown. The bucket...

      Heartland RV recalls model year 2019 Pioneer recreational trailers

      A flexible liquid propane hose was installed incorrectly on the outside cooktop

      Heartland Recreational Vehicles is recalling 368 model year 2019 Heartland Pioneer recreational trailers, model BH280.

      A flexible liquid propane (LP) hose was installed on the outside cooktop running into the firebox of the stove instead of a rigid metal tube supply line.

      Heat from the cooktop can damage the hose, increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will replace the flexible LP hose inside the firebox with a rigid metal one, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin December 21, 2018.

      Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032. Heartland's number for this recall is 99.01.41.

      Heartland Recreational Vehicles is recalling 368 model year 2019 Heartland Pioneer recreational trailers, model BH280.A flexible liquid propane (LP) ho...

      Model year 2018-2019 Reflection fifth wheel trailers recalled

      The circuit for the power converter lacks over-current protection

      Grand Design RV is recalling 1,765 model year 2018-2019 Reflection fifth wheel trailers, models 28BH and 29RS.

      The circuit for the power converter does not have over-current protection.

      An electrical short circuit in the unprotected circuit can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the trailers to determine if the 50-amp mini breaker at the bus bar is installed correctly and that the circuit is wired correctly, correcting it as necessary, free of charge.

      The recall was expected begin November 26, 2018.

      Owners may contact Grand Design RV customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design RV's number for this recall is 910017.

      Grand Design RV is recalling 1,765 model year 2018-2019 Reflection fifth wheel trailers, models 28BH and 29RS.The circuit for the power converter does...

      IKEA recalls dining tables

      The table’s glass extension leaf can detach and fall

      IKEA Supply AG of Switzerland is recalling about 9,700 GLIVARP extendable dining tables sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The table’s glass extension leaf can detach and fall, posing a laceration hazard.

      The firm has received three reports of the table’s glass extension leaf detaching and falling unexpectedly, one of which included a minor injury where no medical attention was needed.

      This recall involves IKEA GLIVARP extendable dining tables in white with four steel legs and a glass table top with an extension that can be pulled out to the side.

      They measure about 29 inches tall by 49 inches long. The glass table top extension measures about 25 inches long.

      The supplier number (12003) is printed on a sticker on the underside of the table frame. “GLIVARP” and the IKEA logo are also printed on the sticker.

      The tables, manufactured in Romania, were sold exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from February 2017, through October 2018, for about $300.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dining tables and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund or free replacement table.

      Consumers may contact IKEA toll-free at (888) 966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on Press Room at the bottom of the page, then on Product Recalls at the top of the page for more information.

      IKEA Supply AG of Switzerland is recalling about 9,700 GLIVARP extendable dining tables sold in the U.S. and Canada.The table’s glass extension leaf ca...

      Forest River recalls Georgetown, FR3, Berkshire and Charleston motorhomes

      The driver's motorized windshield roller shade may unroll without warning

      Forest River is recalling 4,790 model year 2017-2019 Forest River Georgetown and FR3, model year 2018-2019 Berkshire and model year 2018 Charleston motorhomes.

      The motorized windshield roller shade at the driver's seating position may unroll without warning while the vehicle is being driven.

      If the windshield roller shade unrolls while the vehicle is being driven, it could block the driver's visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a fastener to ensure the motor will not allow the shade to roll down during driving.

      The recall is expected to begin in November 2018.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-206-7605. Forest River's number for the recall is 68-0822.

      Forest River is recalling 4,790 model year 2017-2019 Forest River Georgetown and FR3, model year 2018-2019 Berkshire and model year 2018 Charleston motorho...

      First Source recalls Chocolate and Nut Trays

      The product contains pecans and cashews, allergens not declared on the label

      First Source of Tonawanda, N.Y., is recalling Chocolate and Nut Trays containing pecans and cashews, allergens not declared on the label.

      No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

      The recalled item was sold from November 8 – 20, 2018, in 98 Wegmans Food Markets in Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

      What to do

      Wegmans will place automated phone calls to notify customers who purchased the product using their Shoppers Club Card of the recall.

      Customers who purchased the recalled product may return it to the Wegmans customer service desk for a refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact First Source at (716) 389-0264, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST).

      First Source of Tonawanda, N.Y., is recalling Chocolate and Nut Trays containing pecans and cashews, allergens not declared on the label.No illnesses o...

      Seabreeze International recalls bathroom heaters

      The safety cutoff can fail to function

      Seabreeze International of Ontario, Canada, is recalling about 5,150 Smart Thermaflo Bathroom Heater Fans with nightlight sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The safety cutoff can fail to function allowing the heater to overheat rapidly, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received one report of a unit overheating and catching on fire when turned on, leaving scorch marks on a wall. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves model SF14TA Smart Thermaflo Bathroom Heater Fans with nightlight, manufactured in 2015 and 2016.

      The fan is a white rectangle about 13 inches wide and 10 inches high with a plastic grill on the front.

      “Seabreeze International Corporation,” SF14TA and date code are on a label on the bottom or side of the fan.

      Affected units have a date code ending in 5 or 6.

      The heater fans, manufactured in China, were sold at Ace Hardware, Amazon, HomeDepot.com, Wayfair, Sharper Image, Brookstone and Air, and Water Inc. in store and online from August 2015, through May 2017, for between $60 and $65.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bathroom heaters and contact Seabreeze International for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Seabreeze International at (800) 668-6095 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at SF14TA@seabreeze.ca or online at www.seabreeze.ca and click on SF14TA Recall for more information.

      Seabreeze International of Ontario, Canada, is recalling about 5,150 Smart Thermaflo Bathroom Heater Fans with nightlight sold in the U.S. and Canada.T...

      Silverstone recalls Ride Eazy DOT Sleek helmets

      The helmets may not protect the wearer adequately

      Silverstone Associates is recalling 5,100 Ride Eazy DOT Sleek helmets, sizes M and XL.

      The helmets may not protect the wearer adequately in the event of a head impact during a motorcycle crash, or the helmet may detach from the wearer.

      A helmet that does not adequately protect the wearer from an impact or becomes detached can increase the risk of injury.

      What to do

      Silverstone will notify owners, and provide replacement helmets, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin December 7, 2018.

      Owners may contact Silverstone customer service at 1-410-696-7180.

      Silverstone Associates is recalling 5,100 Ride Eazy DOT Sleek helmets, sizes M and XL.The helmets may not protect the wearer adequately in the event of...

      Chukar Cherries recalls Amaretto Rainier Chocolate Cherries

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Chukar Cherries of Prosser, Wash., is recalling Amaretto Rainier Chocolate Cherries that may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      One allergic reaction has been reported to date.

      The recalled product comes in in 7.5-oz., plastic pouches with UPC 0 11261 22307 7, and a Best By date of 09/2019 found underneath the UPC code on the back side of the package.

      It was sold in retail stores in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Maryland, Delaware, Maine, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk should not consume it.

      Consumers with questions may contact Chukar Cherries at (509) 786-2055 from 8am – 5pm (PDT).

      Chukar Cherries of Prosser, Wash., is recalling Amaretto Rainier Chocolate Cherries that may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.One al...

      HoMedics recalls nightlights

      The small feet on the giraffe-shaped nightlight can detach, posing a choking hazard

      HoMedics USA of Commerce Township, Mich., is recalling about 3,000 MyBaby Giraffe Nightlights.

      The small feet on the giraffe-shaped nightlight can detach, posing a choking hazard to small children.

      The firm has received one report of the feet on the giraffe-shaped nightlight detaching.

      This recall involves the HoMedics MyBaby Comfort Creatures Giraffe Portable & Bedside Nightlight, model MYB-N100GIR.

      The affected nightlights have the date code GP230118 or GP290318 and the date code is located on the underside of the product.

      The recalled product, which can be powered by an AC adaptor or two AA batteries, is yellow with brown spots and white underbelly, about 3 inches long, 5 inches wide, 7 inches high, and weighs less than 1 pound.

      The nightlights, manufactured in China, were sold at Hinda Incentives, Power Sales, and online at Amazon.com and HoMedics.com from March 2018, through October 2018, for about $20.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled nightlights and contact HoMedics for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact HoMedics at (800) 466-3342 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.homedics.com and click on the Product Recall tab for more information.

      HoMedics USA of Commerce Township, Mich., is recalling about 3,000 MyBaby Giraffe Nightlights.The small feet on the giraffe-shaped nightlight can detac...

      Lotus Cars Limited recalls model year 2018 Evoras

      The steering column may not collapse properly in a collision

      Lotus Cars Limited is recalling 40 model year 2018 Lotus Evoras.

      Due to an assembly error, the steering column may not collapse properly in the event of a frontal collision to absorb some of the impact energy.

      If the steering column does not collapse as intended in a crash, the risk of injury can increase

      What to do

      Lotus will notify owners, and dealers will correct the steering column assembly, free of charge.

      The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Lotus customer service at 1-800-245-6887. Lotus' number for this recall is 2018/01R.

      Lotus Cars Limited is recalling 40 model year 2018 Lotus Evoras.Due to an assembly error, the steering column may not collapse properly in the event of...

      Ducati recalls model year 2017-2019 Supersport motorcycles

      Vibrations may distort the images in the mirrors

      Ducati North America is recalling 1,676 model year 2017-2019 Ducati Supersport motorcycles.

      Vibrations may distort the images in the mirrors, which can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will replace the mirrors with new mirrors, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin January 7, 2019.

      Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446.

      Ducati North America is recalling 1,676 model year 2017-2019 Ducati Supersport motorcycles.Vibrations may distort the images in the mirrors, which can...

      Model year 2019 Kia Fortes recalled

      The headlights may not be aimed correctly

      Kia Motors America is recalling 1,754 model year 2019 Kia Fortes equipped with LED headlights.

      The headlights may not have been manufactured with the correct low beam aiming.

      If the headlights are not aimed properly, the driver may have reduced visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Kia will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the headlight aiming and replace the headlights, as necessary, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin November 30, 2018.

      Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC171.

      Kia Motors America is recalling 1,754 model year 2019 Kia Fortes equipped with LED headlights.The headlights may not have been manufactured with the co...

      Nor Cal Food Solutions recalls Pumpkin Pesto Tapenade

      The product contains walnuts, an allergen not declared on the label

      Nor Cal Food Solutions of Auburn, Calif., is recalling 567 cases of Purveyors Kitchen – Pumpkin Pesto Tapenade.

      The product contains walnuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There has been one reported allergic reaction to date.

      The recalled product was made by Foodie Tout, doing business as Purveyors Kitchen. Nor Cal Food operates a facility previously owned by Foodie Tout, which filed for bankruptcy on February 14th, 2018, and is no longer in operation.

      Purveyors Kitchen – Pumpkin Pesto Tapenade is a light brown / orange color with pieces of basil and walnuts in it, and comes in 7.75-oz. glass jars with a black metal lid.

      The lot codes being recalled are PKPP17179A, PKPP17179B and PKPP17179C, with the expiration dates of June 2019 and PKPP17230B with the expiration date of August 2019.

      The recalled product was distributed at Purveyors Pantry in Nevada City, Calif., Cost Plus - World Market in Stockton, Calif., and Windsor, Va., from July through November 2017 and sold through retail stores.

      What to do

      Consumers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase or dispose of it.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (530) 823-8527, Monday through Friday, 8am – 4:30pm or by email at norcalfoodsolutions@gmail.com.

      Nor Cal Food Solutions of Auburn, Calif., is recalling 567 cases of Purveyors Kitchen – Pumpkin Pesto Tapenade.The product contains walnuts, an allerge...

      Restoration Hardware recalls metal-wrapped coffee tables

      The tables’ metal top can present a risk of lead exposure to children

      Restoration Hardware (RH) of Corte Madera, Calif., is recalling 1,524 metal-wrapped coffee tables.

      The tables’ metal top can contain lead and presents a risk of lead exposure to children. Lead is toxic if ingested and can cause adverse health effects.

      The firm has received reports of elevated blood lead levels in two children in two separate homes where the recalled coffee table was present.

      This recall involves RH Annecy and La Salle metal-wrapped coffee tables.

      The recalled coffee tables are rectangular with thin sheets of dark-colored metal wrapped around the frame to form the outside of the coffee table.

      Recalled coffee tables must have one of the following item numbers and one of following P.O. Numbers which are printed on a green sticker underneath the coffee table:

      Product Name

      Item Number

      Annecy 48 inch Coffee Table

      61010725ZINC

      Annecy 55 inch Coffee Table

      61010678ZINC

      Annecy 67 inch Coffee Table

      61010728ZINC

      La Salle 60 inch Coffee Table

      61190191ZINC

      La Salle 52 inch Coffee Table

      61190193ZINC

      La Salle 72 inch Coffee Table

      61190195ZINC

      P.O. Numbers

      1663995

      1819764

      1880365

      1897071

      2023453

      2060484

      2134094

      2255203

      1664594

      1819766

      1880366

      1898899

      2023457

      2079266

      2134098

      2291540

      1664595

      1819768

      1880367

      1898901

      2023459

      2079267

      2204622

      2291574

      1664598

      1826464

      1880368

      1898902

      2023463

      2079268

      2253481

      2309272

      1664599

      1826468

      1880381

      1900615

      2041955

      2079269

      2253482

      2309274

      1664600

      1826469

      1880382

      1917737

      2051946

      2079270

      2253483

      2309275

      1713610

      1826470

      1880383

      1920913

      2060479

      2079271

      2253484

      2309277

      1713611

      1859759

      1880385

      1920937

      2060481

      2079272

      2255200

      2329698

      1713612

      1859760

      1885882

      1933832

      2060482

      2079273

      2255201

      253950

      1819762

      1859761

      1885883

      1933891

      2060483

      2107239

      2255202

      259442

      If the table does not have a green sticker contact RH to determine if the table is part of the recall.

      The tables, manufactured in India, were sold at RH Galleries and outlet stores nationwide and online at restorationhardware.com from August 2013, through December 2017, for between $1,900 and $2,600.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee tables, cover them, and place them out of the reach of children. Consumers can contact RH to receive a full refund or a free replacement table. RH is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Restoration Hardware toll-free at (888) 728-8419 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at recall@rh.com, or online at www.restorationhardware.com and click on Safety Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Restoration Hardware (RH) of Corte Madera, Calif., is recalling 1,524 metal-wrapped coffee tables.The tables’ metal top can contain lead and presents a...

      Thor recalls model year 2018-2019 Aria and Venetian motorhomes

      The brake caliper mounting bolts may not be sufficiently tightened

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 134 model year 2018-2019 Thor Aria and Venetian motorhomes.

      The brake caliper mounting bolts may have been insufficiently tightened.

      Loose brake caliper mounting bolts can reduce brake effectiveness, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      TMC will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) authorized service facilities will check and tighten the brake caliper mounting bolts, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin January 5, 2019.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC000164.

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 134 model year 2018-2019 Thor Aria and Venetian motorhomes.The brake caliper mounting bolts may have been insuffici...

      Thor recalls Four Winds, Chateau, and Freedom Elite vehicles

      The liquid propane hose may sustain damage and leak

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 1,384 model year 2018-2019 Four Winds, Chateau, and Freedom Elite vehicles.

      The liquid propane (LP) hose may not have adequate space between the floor and the metal plate on the refrigerator, causing damage to the hose and possibly creating a propane leak.

      A propane leak can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      TMC will notify owners, and dealers will remove a portion of the refrigerator base plate to provide additional clearance for the LP hose, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin December 11, 2018.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC000162.

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 1,384 model year 2018-2019 Four Winds, Chateau, and Freedom Elite vehicles.The liquid propane (LP) hose may not hav...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.