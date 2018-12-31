Recalls in December 2018

Mannarich Food, the importer of record, of Toronto, Canada, is recalling approximately 145,245 pounds of Siluriformes (catfish) products.

The products were not presented for inspection at the U.S. point of entry.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products

The following products, which have a shelf life of two years and were imported to the U.S. from June 26, 2017, through November 13, 2018, are being recalled:

300-g. plastic containers containing “FISH PASTE.”

300-g. plastic containers containing “MANNARICH FISH PASTE WITH BLACK MOSS.”

2-kg. sealed plastic bags containing “FISH PASTE WITH BLACK MOSS.”

3-kg. sealed plastic bags containing “FISH BALL WITH BLACK MOSS.”

2-kg. sealed plastic bags containing “FISH PASTE.”

The recalled products, imported from Malaysia, a country not eligible to export Siluriformes to the U.S., were shipped to a wholesale and retail locations nationwide.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the recalled products not consume them, but discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Raphael Lo of Mannarich Foods at (647) 228-0204.