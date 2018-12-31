Write a review
Recalls in December 2018

    Mannarich Food recalls Siluriformes (catfish) products

    The products were not inspected prior to entering the U.S.

    Mannarich Food, the importer of record, of Toronto, Canada, is recalling approximately 145,245 pounds of Siluriformes (catfish) products.

    The products were not presented for inspection at the U.S. point of entry.

    There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products

    The following products, which have a shelf life of two years and were imported to the U.S. from June 26, 2017, through November 13, 2018, are being recalled:

    • 300-g. plastic containers containing “FISH PASTE.”
    • 300-g. plastic containers containing “MANNARICH FISH PASTE WITH BLACK MOSS.”
    • 2-kg. sealed plastic bags containing “FISH PASTE WITH BLACK MOSS.”
    • 3-kg. sealed plastic bags containing “FISH BALL WITH BLACK MOSS.”
    • 2-kg. sealed plastic bags containing “FISH PASTE.”

    The recalled products, imported from Malaysia, a country not eligible to export Siluriformes to the U.S., were shipped to a wholesale and retail locations nationwide.

    What to do

    Consumers who purchased the recalled products not consume them, but discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Raphael Lo of Mannarich Foods at (647) 228-0204.

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals recalls Losartan potassium tablets

    The product contains trace amounts of an unexpected impurity

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is recalling two lots of Losartan potassium tablets, USP.

    Trace amounts of an unexpected impurity, N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), which has been classified as a probable human carcinogen as per International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classification.

    There have been no reports of adverse events.

    The following products, used to treat hypertension, hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hypertrophy and for the treatment of nephropathy in Type 2 diabetic patients, are being recalled:

    NDCManufacturerProduct DescriptionLot/BatchExp.
    13668-
    115-30

    Torrent 
    Pharmaceuticals

    LTD

    LOSARTAN

    POTASSIUM

    TAB, USP

    100mg

    30count bottles

    		BO31C01604/2019
    13668-
    115-90

    Torrent 
    Pharmaceuticals

    LTD

    LOSARTAN

    POTASSIUM

    TAB, USP

    100mg

    90count bottles

    		BO31C01604/2019
    13668-
    115-10

    Torrent 
    Pharmaceuticals

    LTD

    LOSARTAN

    POTASSIUM

    TAB, USP 
    100mg

    1000-count bottles

    		4DK3C00504/2019

    The recalled products were distributed nationwide to Torrent’s wholesale distributor, repackager and retail customers.

    What to do

    Patients who are on Losartan should continue taking their medication, as the risk of harm to the patient’s health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment.

    Patients should contact their pharmacist or physician who can advise them about an alternative treatment prior to returning their medication.

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals is notifying customers by phone and in writing, arranging for return of all recalled products to Qualanex. Instructions for returning recalled products are given in the recall letter.

    Consumers with medical questions or reporting an adverse event may contact Torrent at (800) 912-9561 8:00 am – 5:00 pm (ET), or by email at Medinfo.Torrent@apcerls.com

    Questions regarding the return of the recalled product may be be directed to Qualanex at (888) 280-2040 from 8 am - 9:00 pm (ET).

      Navien recalls tankless water heaters and boilers

      There may be a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning to consumers

      Navien Inc., of Irvine, Calif., is recalling about 3,400 Navien condensing tankless water heaters and combination boilers.

      A kit installed on the tankless water heaters and boilers to convert them from natural gas to propane can cause the unit to produce excessive amounts of carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning to consumers.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves only Navien condensing tankless water heaters and combination boilers with model numbers NPE-180A, NPE-180S and NCB-180E that have been or will be converted from using natural gas to propane gas.

      The recalled water heaters and combination boilers were manufactured between July 9, 2018, through October 14, 2018. The manufacturing date is identified within the serial number.

      The serial number is printed on a label which is affixed to the side of the unit and on the product packaging. The first two digits identify the year, the next single digit identifies the month, and the last two digits identify the day.

      For example, 18709 stands for July 9, 2018. X stands for October.

      ProductModelUPC CodeSerial Numbers with date of manufacture
      Navien Condensing Tankless Water HeaterNPE-180A884954 9741017410x 18709xxxx
      7410x 188xxxxxx
      7410x 189xxxxxx
      7410x 18X14xxxx
      Navien Condensing Tankless Water HeaterNPE-180S884954 9741947419x 18709xxxx
      7419x 188xxxxxx
      7419x 189xxxxxx
      7419x 18X14xxxx
      Navien Condensing Combination BoilerNCB-180E884954 9660836608x 18709xxxx
      6608x 188xxxxxx
      6608x 189xxxxxx
      6608x 18X14xxxx

      The water heaters and boilers, manufactured in South Korea, were sold at wholesale distributors to installers nationwide from August 2018, through October 2018, for about $1,400 to $1,700 for water heaters and $3,800 for combination boilers.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water heaters and boilers that are using propane gas and contact Navien for a free replacement conversion kit.

      Consumers who continue use of the water heaters and boilers while awaiting repair, should have a working carbon monoxide alarm installed outside of sleeping areas in the home.

      Consumers may contact Navien at (800) 244-8202 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT), by e-mail at recall@navien.com or online at https://www.navieninc.com/news for more information.

      Miles Industries recalls gas fireplaces

      The trim around the fireplaces can leak hot exhaust air

      Miles Industries of Canada is recalling about 2,900 Valor H5 gas fireplaces sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The trim around the fireplaces can leak hot exhaust air, posing a burn hazard.

      The company has received one report of mantle charring. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Valor H5 gas fireplaces fueled by either natural gas or propane gas.

      The recalled fireplaces were sold in six different trim options and are a fully enclosed rectangular sheet metal box with a shatter resistant glass front. A mesh barrier screen is installed in front of the glass. The fireplace exhaust is vented to the outside through a ventilation duct.

      The model number and serial number are printed on a rating sheet behind the trim.

      Model Number

      Product Name

      Serial Number Range

      1100 Natural Gas

      Valor H5 Gas Fireplace

      1100N10000 – 1100N12173

      1100 Propane Gas

      Valor H5 Gas Fireplace

      1100P20000 – 1100P21132

      1150 Natural Gas

      Valor H5 Gas Fireplace

      1150N10000 – 1150N11448

      1150 Propane Gas

      Valor H5 Gas Fireplace

      1150P20000 – 1150P20822

      The fireplaces, manufactured in Canada, were sold at Northeast Hearth & Home, Sutter Home & Hearth, Wallace's Stove & Fireplace Hearth stores and other stores nationwide and online from June 2014, through March 2018, for about $5,500.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireplaces and contact Miles Industries to schedule a free repair.

      Consumers may contact Miles Industries toll-free at (866) 420-3360 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at h5@valorfireplaces.com or online at www.valorfireplaces.com and click on “H5 Recall Notice” for more information.

      Wegmans recalls various cauliflower products

      The products may be contaminated with E. Coli O157:H7

      Wegmans Food Markets is recalling fresh Cauliflower Rice, Veggie Cauliflower Rice Blend and Stir-Fry Mix with Cauliflower.

      The products may be contaminated with E. Coli O157:H7.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The following items, with use-by dates of 12/11/18 through 12/22/18, are being recalled:

      • Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25313500000
      • Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 8 oz. pkg. UPC #25307200000
      • Wegmans Stir Fry Blend (with cauliflower), 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25335800000
      • Wegmans Veggie (cauliflower) Rice Blend (sold by the pound), UPC #253162000000

      The recalled products, distributed to 98 Wegmans stores in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and Massachusetts, were sold in the produce department between December 12 – 18, 2018.

      What to do

      Wegmans has placed automated phone calls to customers who purchased the product using their Shoppers Club card.

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should return them to the service desk for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Wegmans consumer affairs department toll free at (855) 934-3663 Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (ET).

      Russ Davis Wholesale recalls chicken wraps

      The product contains eggs, an allergen not declared on the label

      Russ Davis Wholesale of Pueblo, Colo., is recalling approximately 956 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken wraps.

      The product contains eggs, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled product.

      The following ready-to-eat chicken item, produced from November 12, 2018, through December 16, 2018, is being recalled:

      • 11.3-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “Boar’s Head EVERROAST CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP,” with “SELL BY” dates from 11/15/18 through 12/19/18.

      The recalled product, bearing establishment number “P45204B” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped to retail locations in New Mexico.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Russ Davis Wholesale customer service at (877) 433-2173.

      Moonstruck Chocolate recall Sea Salt Caramels Tumbled In Milk Chocolate

      The product may contain hazelnuts, an allergen not declared on the label

      Moonstruck Chocolate Company of Portland, Ore., is recalling 600 bags of Sea Salt Caramels Tumbled In Milk Chocolate.

      The product may contain hazelnuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product is packaged in a 4-oz., resealable plastic bag with the product number 312235 and the UPC code 7 11175 12235 9.

      It also is sold in cardboard box of 8 4-oz. Bags with the UPC code 10711175122356.

      “Best by” dates found are November 12-13, 2019. with lot numbers 1094276 and 1094275.

      The candy was sold nationwide through retail stores, online orders, and direct delivery between November 28, 2018, and December 11, 2018.

      What to do

      Customers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnuts are urged not to consume the recalled product and should return it to the place of purchase for a replacement or full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Moonstruck Chocolate Company at (800) 557-6666 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PST Monday through Friday.

      Model year 2018-2019 Winnebago Forza motorhomes recalled

      The liquid propane lines may be damaged and leak fuel

      Winnebago Industries is recalling 152 model year 2018-2019 Winnebago Forza motorhomes.

      The liquid propane (LP) lines may have been installed without edge protection where the LP lines pass through the closeout panel, possibly resulting in the lines being damaged and leaking fuel.

      A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will install edge protection at the closeout panel, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin January 18, 2019.

      Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885.

      GNC recalls Women’s Iron Complete Supplements

      The packaging is not child resistant as required by federal law

      General Nutrition Corp. (GNC) of Pittsburgh, Pa., is recalling about 756,000 packages of Women’s Iron Complete Dietary Supplement (60 caplets).

      The dietary supplement's blister packaging is not child resistant, as required by federal law. The supplements could cause serious injury or death if ingested by a child.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Women’s Iron Complete Dietary Supplement 60-count caplets.

      The recalled dietary supplement is in a white box with “Women’s Iron Complete” printed on the front in gray and red font.

      The box contains blister packets with a total of sixty (60) caplets.

      The dietary supplement, manufactured in the U.S., was sold at GNC retail stores nationwide and online at www.gnc.com from September 2000, through August 2018, and online at www.drugstore.com from September 2000, through August 2016, for about $10.

      What to do

      Consumers should keep the recalled products out of the reach of children and contact GNC for instructions on obtaining a refund. Consumers may return the unused product to their local GNC store for a refund.

      Consumers may contact GNC at (888) 462-2548 any time, by email at customer-service@gnc-hq.com or online at www.gnc.com and click on “Recall Notice” link at the top of the page for more information.

      Keystone recalls model year 2019 Montana recreational trailers

      A spindle and wheel assembly may detach from the axle

      Keystone RV Company is recalling 169 model year 2019 Keystone Montana recreational trailers.

      The axles may have defective welds on the spindles, potentially resulting in a spindle and wheel assembly detaching from the axle.

      If the spindle or wheel assembly detaches from the axle, it can affect vehicle handling and increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the axle tag, replacing it as necessary, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin January 21, 2019.

      Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 18-342.

      Heartland RV recalls fifth-wheel recreational trailers

      The forward reflectors on one or both sides may not have been installed

      Heartland RV is recalling 847 model year 2019 Heartland Elk Ridge, Milestone, Elk Ridge Express, Pioneer, Sundance, and Sundance XLT fifth-wheel recreational trailers.

      The forward reflectors on one or both sides may not have been installed.

      If the reflectors are missing, the trailer may have reduced visibility to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will install the missing reflectors, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin January 21, 2019.

      Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032. Heartland's number for this recall is 99.01.43.

      The Children’s Place recalls infant snowsuits

      The snowsuit's metal snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard

      The Children’s Place Services Company of Secaucus, N.J., is recalling about 15,600 infant snowsuits sold in the U.S and Canada.

      The metal snaps on the snowsuit can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

      The firm has received one report of a metal snap detaching from a snowsuit. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves girls’ infant snowsuits sold in infant sizes 0 to 18 months.

      The recalled snowsuits were sold in two styles and three colors/patterns. The style number is printed on a label sewn in to the side seam.

      The snowsuits are 100% polyester and the trim is 95% polyester and 5% spandex. They have matching print hoods with small ears, detachable mittens and a zipper down the front of the suit covered with a fabric snap flap at the chest.

      Style Number

      Colors/Pattern

      2111187

      White Sophy floral – a white snowsuit with a pattern of flowers of different colors

      2111187

      Jazzberry ladybug – a pink snowsuit with a pattern of red ladybugs

      2111188

      Rosebud heart – a pale pink snowsuit with a heart pattern stitched in to the sleeves

      The snowsuits, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at The Children’s Place stores nationwide and online at www.childrensplace.com from August 2018, through November 2018, for about $50.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled snowsuits away from children, stop using them and return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.

      Online customers will receive return instructions by email from The Children’s Place on obtaining a full refund.

      Consumers may contact The Children’s Place toll-free at (877) 752-2387 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday and between 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (ET) on Saturdays, or online at www.childrensplace.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      TJX recalls drawer knobs

      The glass and ceramic drawer knobs can break or shatter

      The TJX Companies of Framingham, Mass., is recalling about 23,200 glass and ceramic drawer knobs.

      The knobs can break or shatter when pulled, posing a laceration hazard.

      The firm has received one U.S. report of a glass knob shattering when it was pulled, which resulted in lacerations to the consumer’s fingers.

      This recall involves glass and ceramic drawer knobs (pulls) that measure about 1.5 inches wide and 2.5 inches long.

      They were sold in sets of four and six in the following styles: Mercury Glass Crackled Style, Bubble Glass Style, Ceramic Style (sold under the Instant Furniture brand), Cut Glass Style (sold under the Instant Furniture brand), and Glass Style (sold under the Cynthia Rowley brand).

      Knob Style

      Description

      Store

      Mercury Glass Crackled Style

      Sets of 4 and 6

      (Silver, Gold and Turquoise)

      HomeGoods

      Bubble Glass Style

      Sets of 4 and 6

      (Green, Clear and Blue)

      HomeGoods

      Ceramic Style (sold under the Instant Furniture brand)

      Sets of 4 and 6

      (Black Flower)

      T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods

      Cut Glass Style (sold under the Instant Furniture brand)

      Set of 4

      (Clear)

      T.J. Maxx, Marshalls

      Glass Style (sold under the Cynthia Rowley brand)

      Set of 6

      (Clear)

      HomeGoods

      The knobs, manufactured in India, were sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods stores nationwide from October 2015, through October 2018, for between $5 and $10.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled drawer knobs, remove them and return them to any T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods store for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact:

      T.J. Maxx at (800) 926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

      Marshalls toll-free at (888) 627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.marshalls.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

      HomeGoods at (800) 888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page.

      Raj Imports recalls women’s scarves

      The scarves fail to meet the federal flammability standard

      Raj Imports of Calif., is recalling about 300 women’s scarves.

      The scarves fail to meet the federal flammability standard for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves 100% silk Raj Imports scarves.

      The scarves are purple with an allover butterfly and bow pattern, and measure about 71 inches long by 20 inches wide.

      “Raj RN NO 115832 Made in India 100% Silk ONE SIZE” is printed on a brown side seam label.

      The scarves, manufactured in India, were sold online at www.rajimports.net and www.zulily.com from February 2008, through August 2018, for about $15.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scarves and contact Raj Trading and Imports for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Raj Imports toll-free at (866) 368-9899 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at rajimports@hotmail.com with Product Recall as the email subject, or online at www.rajimports.net for more information.

      Spokane Produce recalls sandwiches and lettuce filets

      The products may be contaminated with E. Coli O157:H7

      Spokane Produce of Spokane, Wash., is recalling sandwiches containing green leaf lettuce and foodservice lettuce filets.

      The products may be contaminated with E. Coli O157:H7.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The following sandwiches, bearing the “best buy” dating 12/14/18-12/21/18, and distributed to grocery markets in Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Oregon, along with Green Leaf Filets (no label) in five(5)- and ten(10)-pound containers, are being recalled:

      Recalled ProductNet Wt.UPCBrandBest Buy Dates Range
      Italian Hoagie7.7 oz88694 79803Northwest Cuisine Creations12/14/18-12/21/18
      Turkey-Bacon-Cheddar7.4 oz88694 79804Northwest Cuisine Creations12/14/18-12/21/18
      Turkey Swiss6.5 oz88694 79806Northwest Cuisine Creations12/14/18-12/21/18
      Ham & Cheeese6.5 oz88694 79807Northwest Cuisine Creations12/14/18-12/21/18
      Roast Beef w/Pepper Jack7.7 oz88694 79808Northwest Cuisine Creations12/14/18-12/21/18
      Club Sandwich6.5 oz88694 79809Northwest Cuisine Creations12/14/18-12/21/18
      Tuscan Turkey7 oz88694 79814Northwest Cuisine Creations12/14/18-12/21/18
      Tuscan Ham7 oz88694 79815Northwest Cuisine Creations12/14/18-12/21/18
      Turkey Hoagie w/Avocado Spread7 oz88694 79816Northwest Cuisine Creations12/14/18-12/21/18
      Roast Beef Hoagie7 oz.88794 79817Northwest Cuisine Creations12/14/18-12/21/18
      Italian Hoagie7.7 oz88694 79803Fresh & Local12/14/18-12/21/18
      Turkey-Bacon-Cheddar7.4 oz88694 79804Fresh & Local12/14/18-12/21/18
      Ham & Cheese6.5 oz88694 79807Fresh & Local12/14/18-12/21/18
      Turkey Swiss6.5 oz88694 79806Fresh & Local12/14/18-12/21/18
      Tuscan Turkey7 oz88694 79814Fresh & Local12/14/18-12/21/18
      Tuscan Ham7 oz88694 79815Fresh & Local12/14/18-12/21/18
      Turkey Hoagie w/Avacado Spread7 oz88694 79816Fresh & Local12/14/18-12/21/18
      Club Sandwich6.5 oz88694 79809Fresh & Local12/14/18-12/21/18

      What to do

      Consumers who purchased the recalled products should not eat them, but destroy or return them to the place of purchase.

      Kimberly-Clark recalls Kotex tampons

      The product contains a quality-related defect

      Kimberly-Clark is recalling U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency, sold throughout the U.S. and Canada.

      The product contains a quality-related defect that could affect its performance.

      The firm has received reports from consumers of the product unraveling and/or coming apart upon removal, and in some cases causing users to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in the body.

      There also have been a small number of reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury, and other symptoms.

      The recalled product was manufactured between October 7, 2016, and October 16, 2018, and sold between October 17, 2016, and October 23, 2018.

      The following lot numbers, which may be found on the bottom of the product package, are being recalled:

      18 Count Package
      NN628201BNN728713C
      NN628301ANN728713D
      NN628301BNN729813A
      NN629101ANN731113A
      NN629101BNN732513B
      NN629201ANN733713D
      NN630201ANN733813A
      NN630201BNN800413B
      NN630301ANN800513C
      NN632713ANN802913B
      NN632713BNN803013A
      NN634713BNN804413A
      NN634813ANN804413B
      NN635713ANN807613D
      NN635713BNN807713C
      NN701813ANN808413C
      NN701813BNN808413D
      NN701913ANN812013A
      NN703213BNN812013B
      NN705713CNN812713B
      NN705713DNN812813A
      NN705813ANN814013D
      NN707613DNN814113A
      NN707713CNN814113B
      NN711513ANN815513A
      NN711513BNN815513B
      NN715213BNN819613D
      NN715313CNN819713A
      NN715313DNN821313A
      NN716713CNN822613B
      NN716713DNN822713A
      NN718313CNN824513D
      NN720713BNN824613A
      NN723413BNN824613B
      NN723513ANN826513D
      NN724913BNN826613C
      NN725013ANN827813D
      NN726913ANN827913C
      NN726913B
      34 Count Multipack  
      (contains 17 U by Kotex  
      Sleek Tampons, Regular  
      Absorbency)
      NN629401BNN728313B
      NN629501ANN729713A
      NN631301BNN729713B
      NN631401ANN730913C
      NN631401BNN730913D
      NN632213ANN732613B
      NN632213BNN733813B
      NN703113BNN733913A
      NN703213ANN735313A
      NN705513DNN735313B
      NN706513ANN801413D
      NN706513BNN801513A
      NN706613ANN802913A
      NN706613BNN803013B
      NN708713ANN804313A
      NN708713BNN804313B
      NN711413ANN805713B
      NN711413BNN805813A
      NN713113ANN809913B
      NN713113BNN811213D
      NN713213CNN812613D
      NN713213DNN812713A
      NN714513BNN814013C
      NN714613CNN814013D
      NN716613ANN815413D
      NN719413BNN815513A
      NN719513CNN816813D
      NN720613BNN816913A
      NN720713ANN819613C
      NN724713BNN819613D
      NN724813ANN822513A
      NN726813ANN822513B
      NN726813BNN826613C
      NN726913ANN826613D
      NN728313ANN826713A
      34 Count Package
      NN628101ANN724713A
      NN628101BNN724713B
      NN628201ANN726713D
      NN628201BNN726813A
      NN629401ANN728213B
      NN629401BNN728313A
      NN631201BNN729613A
      NN631301ANN729613B
      NN632101BNN729713A
      NN632113BNN732513B
      NN632213ANN732613A
      NN632213BNN733913A
      NN633813DNN733913B
      NN634113BNN735213B
      NN634213ANN735313A
      NN635013BNN801413C
      NN635113CNN801413D
      NN703113ANN802813D
      NN703113BNN802913A
      NN705613CNN804213D
      NN706313CNN804313A
      NN706313DNN805813A
      NN706413CNN805813B
      NN706413DNN807513D
      NN707713CNN807613C
      NN707713DNN809913A
      NN711313CNN811213C
      NN711313DNN811213D
      NN711413ANN815413C
      NN713013BNN815413D
      NN713113ANN815513D
      NN714313BNN816813D
      NN714413ANN818113C
      NN714413BNN818113D
      NN719313BNN822413D
      NN719413ANN822513A
      NN722013BNN824613B
      NN722113ANN824713A
      NN722113BNN826713A
      NN722213ANN826713B
      3 Count 
      Package
      XM700604X
      XM700904XXM702304X
      XM702404XXM702504X

      What to do

      Consumers who purchased the recalled product should stop using it immediately and contact Kimberly-Clark's at (888) 255-3499 from 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (CT), Monday through Friday.

      Lotus Foods Recalls ramen noodle soup cups

      The incorrectly instructs consumers to use the microwave for cooking

      Lotus Foods of Richmond, Calif., is recalling about 239,000 rice ramen noodle soup cups.

      The paper soup cup’s labeling incorrectly instructs consumers to use the microwave for cooking, posing fire and burn hazards.

      The firm has received 12 reports of the soup cups becoming extremely hot and/or sparking or catching fire during microwaving, including one report of a minor burn. Reported damage has been limited to the noodle cups.

      This recall involves Lotus Foods two ounce ramen noodle soups packaged in paper cups that are not microwave safe.

      The recalled soup cups contain organic brown rice noodles and were sold in three flavors: Red miso rice ramen noodle soup, masala curry rice ramen noodle soup and tom yum rice noodle soup.

      The UPC code is printed on the back side of the cup to the left of the front panel.

      Soup Flavor

      Cup Color

      UPC Code

      Red Miso Rice Ramen Noodle Soup

      red

      7 08953 65101 9

      Masala Curry Rice Ramen Noodle Soup

      purple

      7 08953 65102 6

      Tom Yum Rice Ramen Noodle Soup

      green

      7 08953 65103 3

      The soups, manufactured in China, were sold at Whole Foods Market stores and other independent natural and specialty stores nationwide, Safeway stores in Northern California and online at Amazon.com and Lotusfoods.com from August 2018, through November 2018, for about $2.50.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled soup cups and contact Lotus Foods for a coupon for a replacement product.

      Consumers may contact Lotus Foods toll-free at (866) 330-4390 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, online at www.lotusfoods.com and click on the noodle soup cup recall banner at the top of the page for more information.

      Model year 2019 Gulf Stream Vintage Cruiser recreational trailers recalled

      The inner hub bearings may overheat and fail

      Gulf Stream Coach is recalling 16 model year 2019 Gulf Stream Vintage Cruiser recreational trailers.

      The inner hub bearings may not have been sufficiently greased, which can cause the bearings to overheat and fail.

      If the bearings overheat, the hub may fail, affecting handling and increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Gulf Stream will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and repair the hubs and bearings, as necessary, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin December 21, 2018.

      Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at 1-800-289-8787. Gulf Stream's number for this recall is GS03122018.

      dormakaba USA recalls Stanley Commercial hardware locksets

      The lockset can fail to open, posing an entrapment hazard

      dormakaba USA of Indianapolis, Ind., is recalling about 14,300 door locksets sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The lockset can fail to open, posing an entrapment hazard and inability to vacate a location in an emergency.

      The firm has received eight reports of lockset latch failures. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Stanley Commercial Hardware’s grade 1 mortise lever lock QMS/QME 100 Series.

      The recalled locksets have Bright Brass, Satin Brass, Oil Rubbed Bronze, Satin Nickel, Bright Chrome or Satin Chrome finish. They were sold in 15 different “functions” or models that can be identified by the three digit number following the QMS/QME series, which is located on the mortise case that is installed in the door cavity.

      Only mortise locksets with the following model/series numbers are included in the recall:

      Model/Series

      Case

      Description

      QMS130

      F1

      Privacy

      QME130

      QMS140

      F22

      Passage

      QME140

      QMS145

      F19

      Privacy with Deadbolt

      QME145

      QMS150

      F4

      Entry

      QME150

      QMS152

      F13

      Exit

      QME152

      QMS154

      F20

      Corridor

      QME154

      QMS158

      F11

      Dormitory

      QME158

      QMS160

      F5

      Classroom

      QME160

      QMS162

      F32

      Classroom Security

      QME162

      QMS164

      F9

      Apartment

      QME164

      QMS170

      F7

      Storeroom

      QME170

      QMS172

      F30

      Institutional

      QME172

      QMS174

      F14

      Store Door

      QME174

      The locksets, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold at Newport Distribution, CBS Manhattan, Columbus Door Company and other lock distributors and retailers nationwide, and online at www.Grainger.com from December 2013, through June 2018, for between about $450 and $650.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled locksets and contact the firm for instructions on receiving a free replacement lockset.

      Consumers may contact dormakaba USA toll-free at (855) 885-1296 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or www.stanleyhardwarefordoors.com and click on Products for more information.

