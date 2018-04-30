Recalls in April 2018

Schneider Electric USA of Andover, Mass., is recalling about 1.079 million Square D brand safety switches.

The power can stay on when the safety switch handle is in the “OFF” position, posing an electrical shock or electrocution hazard.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Square D brand General Duty 30 & 60A, 120/240-volt, 2-phase and 3-phase NEMA 3R safety switches.

The switches are a dark gray metal box with a black handle on the side that can be moved to an “ON” or “OFF” position. The “OFF” position is designed to shut off the flow of electricity.

The switches, which may be used in or around commercial buildings, outbuildings, apartments and homes, measure about 10 inches by 7 inches by 4 inches.

Brand name “Square D”, the ampere of the safety switch and the 120/240-volt or 240-volt marking is printed on a label on the front of the safety switch.

The recalled switches were manufactured between January 1, 2014, through January 18, 2018, and have date codes 1401 through 1803. The date codes are in the YYWW format (example: 1401 = year 2014, week 1). The date code of the product can only be found on the inside of the cover and is not accessible if the product is installed and in-service.

Only safety switches with the following catalog numbers printed on a separate label on the side are included in the recall:

Catalog Number CD321NRB D211NRB D211NRBCP D221NRB D221NRBCP D221NRBUP D321NRB D321NRBCP D321NRBUP DU221RB DU221RBUP DU222RB DU222RBUP DU321RB DU321RBUP DU321RBCP DU322RB DU322RBCP DU322RBUP

The switches, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at authorized Schneider Electric distributors, Home Depot, Lowe’s, original equipment manufacturers and others stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, HomeDepot.com, and Lowes.com from January 2014, through January 2018, for between $40 and $500.

What to do

Consumers should immediately inspect installed safety switches by moving the handle to the “OFF” position. If the power stays on when the handle is in the “OFF” position, contact Schneider Electric for a free replacement safety switch and free service support to install the replacement switch.

If the safety switch is not installed and included in the recall, contact Schneider Electric for a free replacement safety switch.

Instructions on how to inspect the switch can be found at www.schneider-electric.us/gdss-safetyalert.

Consumers may contact Schneider Electric toll-free at 877-672-1953 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.schneider-electric.com and click on “Square D” (found under Quick Links) for more information.