Recalls in April 2018

    Van's Foods recalls gluten free waffles

    The products contain gluten and milk, allergens not declared on the label

    Van's Foods is recalling approximately 1,584 cases of Van's Gluten Free Waffles.

    A limited number of the wrong packaging was used during the production of Van's Belgian Waffles. The products inadvertently packaged in the Van's Gluten Free Waffle box contain gluten and undeclared milk.

    There are no reports of illnesses or adverse reactions to date.

    The following products, distributed to food retailers in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin, are being recalled:

    Pkg SKUBrandProduct DescriptionCode Date
    30206Van'sVan's Gluten Free OriginalBEST BY : AUG 22 2018
    A640234710-WL2
    Case SKUBrandProduct DescriptionCode Date
    30201Van'sVan's Belgian HS WF 12/8BEST BY : AUG 22 2018
    A640234710-WL2

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products or have questions may contact Van's consumer relations department at 866-886-8456 for additional information and/or reimbursement.

    Ethnic Foods recalls Bhavnagri Mix

    The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label

    Ethnic Foods of Port Washington, N.Y., is recalling Bhavnagri Mix snack mix that may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

    No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

    The recalled product, which comes in a 19-oz., clear bag marked with lot # 28517, 31917, 33817, 35317, 01118, 02318, 02918, 05118, 07318 on the bottom right corner of the label, and the UPC code 808550110206, was sold in retail stores nationwide.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the 19 recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at 516-767-7400.

    Model year 2017-2019 Coachmen Crossfit vehicles recalled

    The rear axle Gross Axle Weight Rating is listed incorrectly

    Forest River is recalling 210 model year 2017-2019 Coachmen Crossfit vehicles.

    The vehicles' federal placards incorrectly list a rear axle Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) that exceeds the GAWR assigned by the chassis manufacturer.

    The incorrect GAWR may cause the operator to overload the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Forest River has notified owners and provided a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge.

    The recall began April 25, 2018.

    Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8590. Forest River's number for this recall is 225-0699.

      Labrada Nutrition recalls Leanpro8 Protein Powder

      The product may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label

      Labrada Nutrition of Houston, Texas, is recalling specific lots of LeanPro8 Protein Powder.

      The product may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The following items, which come in 2.2-lb. and 5-lb. tubs marked on the bottom with lot numbers, are being recalled:

      Lean Pro 8 Vanilla 2,268g

      (5lb) Tub (UPC

      # 710779112834)

      		Lot# 073437

      Lean Pro 8 Vanilla

      2,268g (5lb) Tub

      		Lot# 073447

      Lean Pro 8 Vanilla

      2,268g (5lb) Tub

      		Lot# 073457

      Lean Pro 8 Vanilla

      2,268g (5lb) Tub

      		Lot# 073467

      Lean Pro 8 Vanilla

      2,268g (5lb) Tub

      		Lot# 073477

      Lean Pro 8 Chocolate

      2,268g (5lb) Tub

      (UPC# 710779112841)

      		Lot# 083747

      Lean Pro 8 Chocolate

      2,268g (5lb) Tub

      		Lot# 083757

      Lean Pro 8 Chocolate

      2,268g (5lb) Tub

      		Lot# 083767

      Lean Pro 8 Chocolate

      2,268g (5lb) Tub

      		Lot# 083777

      Lean Pro 8 Chocolate

      2,268g (5lb) Tub

      		Lot# 038748

      Lean Pro 8 Chocolate

      2,268 g (5lb) Tub

      		Lot# 038758

      Lean Pro 8 Chocolate

      1,000g (2.2lb) Tub

      (UPC# 710779113411)

      		Lot# 017598

      Lean Pro 8 Cookies &

      Cream 1,000g (2.2lb) Tub

      (UPC# 710779113435)

      		Lot# 083707

      The recalled products were sold in retail stores nationwide and through mail orders.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-832-9948, Monday thru Friday, 9am – 5pm (CT).

      Forest River recalls FR3 and Georgetown RVs

      The entry door may open unexpectedly while while the vehicle is moving

      Forest River is recalling 597 model year 2018-2019 Forest River FR3 and Georgetown recreational vehicles.

      The entry door latch may not engage fully, allowing the door to open unexpectedly while the vehicle is moving, increasing the risk of injury.

      What to do

      The remedy for this recall is still under development.

      The recall is expected to begin June 4, 2018.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 574-206-7600. Forest River's number for this recall is 68-0700.

      OC Raw Dog recalls Chicken, Fish & Produce Raw Frozen Canine Formulation

      The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

      OC Raw Dog of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., is recalling approximately 1,560 lbs of Chicken, Fish & Produce Raw Frozen Canine Formulation.

      The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

      There have been no reported illnesses of dogs, cats or humans in connection with this product.

      The following products, manufactured on October 11, 2017, with the lot number 3652 and USE BY DATE of 10/11/18, are being recalled:

      Product

      Package

      Nt. Wt.

      		UPC No.Bar Code

      OC Raw Dog

      Chicken

      Fish & Produce

      Meaty Rox

      		3 lb.

      022099

      069171

      OC Raw Dog

      Chicken

      Fish & Produce

      Doggie Sliders

      		4 lb.

      0952258

      52640

      OC Raw Dog

      Chicken

      Fish & Produce

      Doggie Dozen

      Patty Bag

      		6.5 lb.

      022099

      069225

      OC Raw Dog

      Chicken

      Fish & Produce

      Meaty Rox

      		7 lb.

      095225

      852756

      The recalled products were shipped to the following states in these volumes:

      • California – 356 lbs.,
      • Colorado – 153 lbs.,
      • Florida – 195 lbs.,
      • Maryland – 320 lbs.,
      • Minnesota – 429 lbs.,
      • Pennsylvania – 78 lbs. and
      • Vermont – 30 lbs.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 844-215-DOGS Monday – Friday, 8am – 5pm (PST).

      HD Supply recalls ceiling fans

      The brackets connected to the fan blades can break

      HD Supply of Atlanta, Ga., is recalling about 144,000 Seasons ceiling fans.

      The brackets connected to the fan blades can break and allow the blades to fall, posing an impact hazard.

      The firm has received 13 reports of a bracket breaking and allowing a fan blade to fall, including one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Seasons-branded 52” five-blade ceiling fans sold in white, brass, bronze, and brushed nickel finishes and have zero, one, three or four lights.

      Model numbers 269702, 269712, 269714, 269716, 269718, 269808, 269810, 269812, 269816, 269818, 269820 and 269822 are included in this recall. The model number is printed on a label on top of the motor housing.

      The fans, manufactured in China, were sold at HD Supply stores nationwide and online at www.HDSupplySolutions.com from March 2016, through February 2018, for between $60 and $140.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fans and contact HD Supply to receive a free repair kit. HD Supply is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact HD Supply at 800-782-4154 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at FMWarrantySolutions@hdsupply.com or online at www.HDSupplySolutions.com for more information.

      Eataly USA recalls artichoke spread

      The product may contain walnuts, an allergen not declared on the label

      Eataly USA of New York City, N. Y., is recalling Eataly Artichoke Spread that may contain walnuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

      One allergic reaction is reported.

      The recalled product, sold in New York City, is packed in a plastic container with the front label reading “Eataly artichoke spread” nt wt.7 oz. 200g, UPC: 612067, and the back label listing the ingredients and the expiration date of 05.12.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and are allergic to walnuts should return it to the Eataly NYC Flatiron at 200 5th Avenue, New York, 10010.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 201-875-0606, Monday – Friday, 10:00am – 5:00pm.

      Model year 2018 Forest River Salem recreational trailers recalled

      The trailers' federal placards may incorrectly state the tire pressure

      Forest River is recalling 24 model year 2018 Forest River Salem recreational trailers, model SMT282QBXL-OR.

      The federal placards on the vehicles may incorrectly state the tire pressure as 54 PSI, when the correct tire pressure is 65 PSI.

      Incorrect tire pressure information can cause the operator to underinflate the tires, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River has notified owners and provided a tire placard with the correct tire pressure information, free of charge.

      The recall began April 13, 2018.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-503-831-5413. Forest River's number for this recall is 22-0693.

      Honeywell recalls hard hats

      The hard hats can fail to protect users from impact

      Honeywell Safety Products USA of Smithfield, R.I., is recalling about 148,000 Fibre-Metal E2 and North Peak A79 hard hats sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The hard hats can fail to protect users from impact, posing a risk of head injury.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Honeywell’s type 1 Fibre-Metal E2 and North Peak A79 hard hats sold in a variety of different colors.

      The Fibre-Metal E2 hard hats have a manufacture date of April 2016, May 2016, December 2017, or January 2018.

      The North Peak A79 hard hats were manufactured from April 2016 through January 2018. Only North Peak A79 hard hats with mold identification number 4 are included on this recall.

      North by Honeywell, the mold identification number, and the manufacture date can be found on the underside of the hat’s brim.

      The date code is in a clock format: The numbers around the circle correspond to the 12 months of the year, the arrow points to the month of manufacture and the numbers on either side of the arrow represent the last two digits of the year.

      The hard hats, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at industrial protective equipment distributors nationwide in their stores and through their e-commerce portals and online at www.Amazon.com and other websites from April 2016, through January 2018, for between $7 and $21.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hard hats and contact Honeywell to receive a product credit or voucher equal to the purchase price of the recalled hard hat.

      Consumers may contact Honeywell toll-free at 888-212-6903 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.honeywellsafety.com and click on Voluntary Product Recall for more information.

      TruPet Recalls Boost Me Mighty Meaty Beef Topper Meal Enhancer

      The product may be contaminated with Salmonella

      TruPet of Milford, Ohio, is recalling a limited amount of Boost Me Mighty Meaty Beef Topper Meal Enhancer.

      The product may be contaminated with Salmonella.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recall is limited to 400 cases of "Boost Me Mighty Meaty Beef Topper Meal Enhancer" with lot number #20190531 13815.

      The recalled product was sold throughout the U.S. by Chewy.com and TruDog.com through direct delivery.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

      Consumers with questions may call the company at 800-476-8808.

      Briggs & Stratton recalls surface cleaners

      The surface cleaner’s spray bar can break and detach from the central hub

      Briggs & Stratton Corporation of Wauwatosa, Wisc., is recalling about 206,000 3000 PSI pressure washer surface cleaners sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The surface cleaner’s spray bar can break and detach from the central hub, causing broken pieces to strike consumers, posing an injury hazard.

      The firm has received five reports of the surface cleaners spray bar detaching from the central hub, including one report of the spray bar striking an operator, resulting in a cut on the knee which required sutures to close.

      This recall involves 3000 PSI Briggs & Stratton and Craftsman branded pressure washer surface cleaners.

      The recalled surface cleaners are black, red, or gray and have the Briggs & Stratton or Craftsman brand names printed on the top of the product. All recalled models have 3000 PSI molded into the top of the housing.

      Surface cleaners are designed to clean a variety of outdoor surfaces including concrete, asphalt and stone walkways. The cleaner connects to a pressure washer rated up to 3000 PSI.

      The surface cleaners, manufactured in China, were sold at Briggs & Stratton dealers, Lowe’s and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide and online at www.Lowes.com from March 2010, through February 2018, for between $50 and $80.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled surface cleaners and contact Briggs & Stratton for instructions to register online for a free replacement.

      Consumers may contact Briggs & Stratton toll-free at 877-370-7505 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, or online at www.briggsandstratton.com and click on “Support” at the top of the page and then “Recalls” or www.BriggsSurfaceCleanerInfo.com for more information.

      Epic Products recalls Euphoric capsules

      The product contains sildenafil and tadalafil, which are not declared on the label

      Epic Products of Overland Park, Kan., is recalling all lots of Euphoric capsules.

      The products contain sildenafil and tadalafil, which are used to treat male erectile dysfunction (ED), and are not declared on the label.

      The makes Euphoric an unapproved drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established.

      The company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

      This recalled product, marketed as a dietary supplement for male sexual enhancement, is packaged in 1-count blister cards (UPC 6-9685928646-9), 3-count bottles (UPC 6-9685928646-6), and 12-count bottles (UPC 6-9685928648-3).

      It was sold in retail stores nationwide.

      What to do

      Consumers who purchased the recalled product should stop using it and return it to place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may call 800-589-1470 between 9:00am and 6:00pm (CST).

      Keystone Carbon and Raptor recreational fifth-wheel trailers recalled

      The vehicles are missing a protective barrier to prevent fuel absorption in the main floor

      Keystone RV Company is recalling 423 model year 2018 Keystone Carbon and Raptor recreational fifth-wheel trailers.

      These vehicles were manufactured without a protective barrier in the fuel station to prevent fuel absorption in the main floor.

      Fuel absorption into the main floor can increase the risk of a fire in the presence of an ignition source.

      What to do

      Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the trailers and install a protective barrier free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin June 10, 2018.

      Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 18-317.

      Base Brands recalls children's water bottles

      The pink paint outside the bear bottle contains unacceptable levels of lead

      Base Brands of Atlanta, Ga., is recalling 2,000 children's Reduce Hydro Pro water bottles.

      The pink paint on the outside of the bear water bottle contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint standard.

      Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Base Brands children’s Reduce Hydro Pro Furry Friends water bottles.

      The stainless steel insulated, 14 ounce water bottles were sold in a pack of two bottles: a pink bottle with a character of a bear face and a gray bottle with the character of a lamb head.

      The recalled water bottles have a removable lid gasket and a rubber carry strap.

      Reduce, www.reduceeveryday.com, and 14oz/0.41L are printed on the blue or pink underside of the bottle.

      The bottles, manufactured in China, were sold at Costco Wholesale stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com from January 2018, through February 2018, for about $13.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles, take them away from children and return them to any Costco store for a full refund.

      Costco and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly. Consumers who purchased a water bottle via Amazon should contact Base Brands for a free replacement water bottle, including shipping, or a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Base Brands toll-free at 833-600-2887 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at info@basebrands.com, or online at www.reduceeveryday.com and click on Safety Notices at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Primark recalls decorative cushions

      The cushions can catch fire if exposed to an ignition source

      Primark US of Boston, Mass., is recalling about 14,500 decorative cushions.

      The cushions can catch fire if exposed to an ignition source.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves 21 different Primark decorative cushions sold in various colors and shapes, including square, rectangular, heart-shaped, unicorn-shaped, and pumpkin-shaped.

      The following product codes, which are printed on the label attached to the cushion, are being recalled:

      Product Code

      Color

      Style Description

      0608803

      Pink

      TWO TONE SEQUIN

      0608804

      Mint

      TWO TONE SEQUIN

      0608805

      Black

      TWO TONE SEQUIN

      0608806

      Light Pink

      TWO TONE SEQUIN

      0608808

      White

      TWO TONE SEQUIN

      0822101

      Cream

      TWIN PACK PLAIN CUSHION

      0822102

      Gray

      TWIN PACK PLAIN CUSHION

      4467001

      Cream

      PV FUR SQUARE

      4467002

      Gray

      PV FUR SQUARE

      4727601

      Gray

      HY OVERSIZED FAUX HEART

      5512101

      Cream

      ROSEFUR HEART

      5512102

      Pink

      ROSEFUR HEART

      5512103

      Gray

      ROSEFUR HEART

      8191201

      Pink

      GLITTER HEART CUSHION

      8191202

      Black

      GLITTER HEART CUSHION

      9752806

      Light Pink

      PV FUR HEART CUSHION

      3685901

      Aqua

      UNICORN SHAPED CUSHION

      4467701

      Pink

      CG STAR PRINT CUSHION

      5912001

      Orange

      PUMPKIN SHAPED CUSHION

      4467201

      White

      CG SWAN SHAPED CUSHION

      8167401

      Black

      HOME OBLONG CUSHION

      The cushions, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Primark’s eight stores located in the northeastern U.S. from May 2017, through February 2018, for between $5 and $9.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the cushions and return them to a Primark store for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Primark toll-free at 855-215-5829 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.primark.com/en-us and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Indian recalls various model year 2018 motorcycles

      The motorcycle may start in some cases without the user's intent

      Indian Motorcycle Company is recalling 3,341 model year 2018 Indian Chief, Chief Classic, Chief Dark Horse, Chief Vintage, Chieftain, Chieftain Classic, Chieftain Dark Horse, Chieftain Elite, Chieftain Limited, Springfield, and Springfield Dark Horse motorcycles.

      Corrosion may develop within the right combination switch, potentially resulting in the motorcycle starting without the user's intent if the key fob is near the motorcycle and the required safety interlock conditions are met.

      If the motorcycle starts unintentionally and is parked in an enclosed space, exposure to carbon monoxide may increase the risk of injury.

      What to do

      Indian will notify owners, and dealers will replace the right hand combination switch, free of charge.

      The recall was expected to begin April 19, 2018.

      Owners may contact Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Indian's number for this recall is I-18-04.

      Rhino 69 Extreme 50000 recalled

      The sexual enhancement product contains tadalafil, which is not declared on the label

      AMA Wholesale is recalling Rhino 69 Extreme 50000 capsules.

      FDA analysis found the product to be tainted with tadalafil, an active ingredient in a FDA-approved prescription drug used for erectile dysfunction, which is not declared on the label.

      The firm has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

      The recalled product, which is used as a sexual enhancer and packaged in single capsule, blister packs with an expiration date of 12/2022 and UPC Code: 718122071128, was sold nationwide on the internet.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should immediately stop using it and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (800) 689-6532 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (PST) or by email at amawholesale@hotmail.com.

      Schneider Electric recalls Square D safety switches

      The power can stay on when the safety switch handle is in the “OFF” position

      Schneider Electric USA of Andover, Mass., is recalling about 1.079 million Square D brand safety switches.

      The power can stay on when the safety switch handle is in the “OFF” position, posing an electrical shock or electrocution hazard.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Square D brand General Duty 30 & 60A, 120/240-volt, 2-phase and 3-phase NEMA 3R safety switches.

      The switches are a dark gray metal box with a black handle on the side that can be moved to an “ON” or “OFF” position. The “OFF” position is designed to shut off the flow of electricity.

      The switches, which may be used in or around commercial buildings, outbuildings, apartments and homes, measure about 10 inches by 7 inches by 4 inches.

      Brand name “Square D”, the ampere of the safety switch and the 120/240-volt or 240-volt marking is printed on a label on the front of the safety switch.

      The recalled switches were manufactured between January 1, 2014, through January 18, 2018, and have date codes 1401 through 1803. The date codes are in the YYWW format (example: 1401 = year 2014, week 1). The date code of the product can only be found on the inside of the cover and is not accessible if the product is installed and in-service.

      Only safety switches with the following catalog numbers printed on a separate label on the side are included in the recall:

      Catalog Number

      CD321NRB

      D211NRB

      D211NRBCP

      D221NRB

      D221NRBCP

      D221NRBUP

      D321NRB

      D321NRBCP

      D321NRBUP

      DU221RB

      DU221RBUP

      DU222RB

      DU222RBUP

      DU321RB

      DU321RBUP

      DU321RBCP

      DU322RB

      DU322RBCP

      DU322RBUP

      The switches, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at authorized Schneider Electric distributors, Home Depot, Lowe’s, original equipment manufacturers and others stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, HomeDepot.com, and Lowes.com from January 2014, through January 2018, for between $40 and $500.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately inspect installed safety switches by moving the handle to the “OFF” position. If the power stays on when the handle is in the “OFF” position, contact Schneider Electric for a free replacement safety switch and free service support to install the replacement switch.

      If the safety switch is not installed and included in the recall, contact Schneider Electric for a free replacement safety switch.

      Instructions on how to inspect the switch can be found at www.schneider-electric.us/gdss-safetyalert.

      Consumers may contact Schneider Electric toll-free at 877-672-1953 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.schneider-electric.com and click on “Square D” (found under Quick Links) for more information.

      Guixens Food Group recalls La Marinera Dried Yellow Potatoes

      The product may contain sulfites not declared on the label

      Guixens Food Group of Miami, Fla., is recalling La Marinera brand Dried Yellow Potatoes.

      The product may contain sulfites which are not declared on the label.

      No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

      The recalled product comes in a 10-oz. clear plastic bag marked with "Dried Yellow Potatoes - Papa Seca AmariIla" on the label with an expiration date of July 2018 and the UPC code 7-42287-73054-5.

      It was sold at retail supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, California and Tennessee.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 305-634-0500, Monday – Friday, 9:00AM – 4:00PM (EST).

