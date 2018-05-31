Recalls in May 2018

The Michaels Companies of Irving, Texas, is recalling about 263,000 Creatology pottery wheel kits.
The battery compartment in the pottery wheel kit can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
The firm has received one report of overheating, and one report of a fire in the battery compartment in the pottery wheel kits. No injuries have been reported.
This recall involves pottery wheel kits sold under the Michaels private brand Creatology.
The 16-piece kit includes a battery operated pottery wheel, 2 bags of clay, 4 molding tools, 6 paints, 2 paint brushes, and a sponge.
The recalled pottery wheel kits are blue and have SKU number 078859 and one of the following UPC codes printed on the barcode on the back of the box.
SKU Number
UPC codes
078859
0400100663462
0042409006603
0042409006702
0042409006757
0069545670017
0886946767692
The kits, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Michaels stores nationwide and online at www.michaels.com from August 2011, through February 2018, for about $25.
What to do
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pottery wheel kits away from children, stop using them and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.
Consumers may contact Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
