Recalls in May 2018

    Polaris recalls Slingshot motorcycles

    The brake pedals may have been installed incorrectly

    Polaris Industries is recalling 4,342 model year 2017-2018 Polaris Slingshot, Slingshot SL, Slingshot SLR, Slingshot SL Icon, and Slingshot GT LE motorcycles.

    The brake pedals may have been incorrectly installed, allowing the brake pedal to separate from the brake master cylinder.

    The brake pedal separating from the brake master cylinder would cause a loss of braking ability, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Polaris will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the engagement of the brake pedal retaining clip and reassemble it if necessary, free of charge.

    The recall was expected to begin in May 2018.

    Owners may contact Polaris customer service at 1-855-863-2284. Polaris' number for this recall is T-18-02.

    Divvies recalls Benjamint Crunch chocolate bars

    The peppermint used in the bars may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

    Divvies is recalling its Benjamint Crunch Chocolate bars that were sold online through its website.

    The peppermint used in the bars may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

    The company says approximately 140 purchased Benjamint Chocolate Bars:

    UPCPurchase Dates
    8550011001389Feb 22, 2018 – May 18, 2018

    There have been no consumer complaints regarding the product.

    What to do

    The company is contacting customers who purchased the recalled product by phone or email.

    Consumers with questions or concerns may contact the company at 844-434-8843, Monday – Friday.

    Shadow Holding recalls X-Jow and Acne Shave products

    The products may be contaminated with bacteria

    Shadow Holdings is recalling all lots of Herb-X Solutions X-Jow Pain Gel, United Exchange Acne Shave Moisturizer, Acne Shave Shave Cream with Acne Shield, and Acne Shave Shave Kit.

    The products may be contaminated with bacteria, resulting in potentially serious bacterial infections.

    There are no reports of adverse events to date.

    The following products, distributed to retail and wholesale outlets nationwide, are being recalled: 

    DistributorProduct Description
    Herb-X SolutionsX-Jow Pain Gel, 4oz.
    X-Jow Pain Gel, 8oz.
    United ExchangeAcne Shave Moisturizer, 3.3 oz.
    Acne Shave Shave Cream with Acne Shield, 5.1 oz.
    Acne Shave Shave Kit

    Herb-X Solutions X-Jow Pain Gel, which is packaged in 4-oz. and 8-oz. Bottles, is used as an external analgesic.

    The United Exchange Acne Shave Moisturizer and Acne Shave Shave Cream with Acne Shield are packaged in 3.3-oz. and 5.1-oz. bottles respectively and used as topical acne medications.

    The United Exchange Acne Shave Shave Kit contains potentially affected units of both the Acne Shave Moisturizer and the Acne Shave Shave Cream with Acne Shield.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should stop using and discard them.

    Consumers with questions may contact Shadow Holdings at (661)-673-8519, Monday – Friday, 8am – 5pm. (PDT).

      Jayco recalls Eagle HT fifth wheel trailers

      The spindle placement in the pin box may be incorrect

      Jayco is recalling 610 model year 2018 Jayco Eagle HT fifth wheel trailers equipped with certain 16K rotational rubber pin boxes.

      The spindle placement in the pin box may be incorrect, causing the bearing to be loose.

      Loose bearings could cause the spindle to fail, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will add a spacer to correct the spacing error, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin July 3, 2018.

      Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco's number for this recall is 9901377.

      Bluefin recalls wireless phone chargers

      The charger can overheat while in use, posing a burn hazard

      Bluefin International of Cumming, Ga., is recalling about 3,000 wireless phone chargers.

      The charger can overheat while in use, posing a burn hazard.

      The firm has received three reports of the phone chargers overheating. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves wireless smart phone chargers with model number AC16B printed on the bottom.

      The recalled chargers are circular and have clear edges and a white plastic center with black trim. They measure about 3.9" in diameter and 0.4" tall . A black USB cable is included with the chargers.

      The chargers, manufactured in China, were distributed as a free promotional item to attendees at the FICO World trade show in Miami Beach, Florida and other events and the ad specialty channel in April 2018.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact Bluefin for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Bluefin toll-free at 877-211-7220 ext. 145 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at recall@logoincluded.com or online at www.logoincluded.com and click on the recall link at the bottom of the page for more information.

      New Seasons Market recalls mini butter and mini chocolate croissants

      The products contain egg and soy lecithin, allergens not declared on the label

      New Seasons Market is recalling New Seasons Market 8-pack mini butter croissants and 8-pack mini chocolate croissants.

      The products contain egg and soy lecithin, allergens not declared on the label.

      There have been no reports of illness to date.

      The following products, packaged in a clear plastic clam-shell container and sold in the bakery department of New Seasons Markets in Oregon and Washington, are being recalled:

      Recalled Product NameUPC codeNet Wt.Best By date
      Mini Butter Croissants, 8-Pack8406001090446 ozUp To 5/27/2018
      Mini Chocolate Croissants, 8-Pack8046001090517.6 ozUp To 5/27/2018

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Receipts are not required for the return.

      Consumers with questions may email the company at talktous@newseasonsmarket.com.

      John Deere recalls compact utility loader

      Information on loader ballast is missing from the owner's manual

      Deere & Company of Moline, Ill., is recalling about 13,000 John Deere 120R compact utility tractor loaders sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      Information about the proper ballast when the loader is attached to a John Deere model 2025R tractor is missing from the operator’s manual. If improperly ballasted, the tractor can be unstable and create a risk of injury to the operator or bystanders.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves John Deere model 120R loaders that attach to 2025R tractors.

      The recalled loaders are mostly green with yellow accents. The model number 120R is located on both sides of the loader. The serial number is located on the inside of the left boom arm of the loader.

      A list of serial numbers included in this recall is available at www.JohnDeere.com/120R-Loader-OM-Recall.

      The loaders, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at John Deere dealers nationwide from May 2017, through September 2017, for about $3,600.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loaders and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free correction of the operator’s manual. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers of the recalled loaders directly.

      Consumers may contact Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (E)T on Saturday, or online at www.deere.com and click on “Product Recall Information” on the drop-down menu under “Services & Support” for more information.

      Uno Foods recalls ham and cheese calzones

      The product is labeled as a ham and cheese calzone, but contains a buffalo chicken calzone

      Uno Foods of Brockton, Mass., is recalling approximately 1,881 pounds of ham and cheese calzones.

      Although the product is labeled as a ham and cheese calzone, it contains a buffalo chicken calzone.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following item, produced on May 1, 2018, is being recalled:

      • Cases of 8-count packages containing 6-oz. individually cello-wrapped “UNO PIZZERIA & GRILL Ham & Cheese handcrafted Calzone” and have a “Best if Used By” date of May 1, 2019, and a “8121” package code.

      The recalled product, bearing establishment number “EST. 17426” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was distributed to retail stores in Chicago and Texas.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Lauren Ares at 1-866-402-6105, or by email at lares@unos.com or at 1-866-402-6105.

      Winnebago recalls Travato, Era and Revel RVs

      The roof rack may detach while the vehicle is moving

      Winnebago Industries is recalling 293 model year 2018 Winnebago Travato and model year 2018-2019 Winnebago Era, and Revel recreational vehicles.

      The roof rack may not have been installed with the correct fasteners, possibly resulting in it detaching from the vehicle while the vehicle is moving.

      If the roof rack detaches while the vehicle is moving, it could become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will add a screw adjacent to each rivet, free of charge.

      The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact

      Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago's number for this recall is 150.

      Kohler recalls automatic transfer switches for Kohler generators

      The transfer switch can fail and overheat, posing a fire hazard

      Kohler Power Systems of Kohler, Wis., is recalling about 6,600 Kohler 100-amp service-entrance automatic transfer switches.

      The transfer switch can fail and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Kohler 100-amp service entrance rated automatic transfer switches used with Kohler brand residential and commercial generators.

      “Kohler” is printed on the outside panel. Model number RXT-JFNC 100ASE and the serial number are printed on a nameplate located on the inside cover of the unit.

      The transfer switches, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at authorized Kohler distributors and dealers nationwide from February 2012, through January 2018, for about $530.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately contact an authorized Kohler service representative or Kohler directly to schedule a free repair.

      Consumers may contact Kohler at 800-892-7709 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at generator.feedback@kohler.com or online at www.kohlergenerators.com and click on “Voluntary Recall” for more information.

      Model year 2011-2017 Thor Tuscany and Venetian motorhomes recalled

      The power steering hose may rub against the power stud on the starter motor

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 895 model year 2011-2017 Thor Tuscany and Venetian motorhomes, built on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) chassis.

      The vehicle's power steering hose may be routed incorrectly and -- as a result -- may rub against the power stud on the starter motor, possibly causing electrical arcing and a power steering fluid leak.

      Electrical arcing in the presence of leaking power steering fluid can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      FCCC has notified owners, and dealers will reroute the power steering hose to provide proper clearance, free of charge.

      The recall began on May 1, 2018.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867 or FCCC customer service at 1-800-547-0712. TMC's number for this recall is RC000153.

      Ethanol Extraction recalls 95% Ethyl Alcohol product

      The product may be contaminated with methanol

      Lake Michigan Distilling Company of La Porte, Ind., doing business as Ethanol Extraction, is recalling its 95% Ethyl Alcohol product.

      The product may be contaminated with methanol, a highly toxic type of alcohol that can cause serious and sometimes fatal damage if ingested by humans or animals.

      A consumer in Massachusetts allegedly ingested the product and later died as a result.

      The recalled product, which is intended for use is as a solvent for extracting essential oils from plant material, was first sold in October 2016 and last sold on April 30, 2018 in various size plastic bottles, ranging from 8 oz. to 1 gallon, as well as 2.5-gallon and 5-gallon containers.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not drink or otherwise ingest it, but contact the company immediately to make arrangements for return shipment of the Product.

      Consumers may contact Dennis Zeedyk at Lake Michigan Distilling Company, LLC, 3522 SR104, LaPorte, Indiana 46350, or by phone at (219) 369‐1066, or fax (419) 715‐5070 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (EST).

      Legend Q Trading recalls Fisher Ma Ma and Liao Bu De brand fish products

      The products may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label

      Legend Q Trading is recalling Fisher Ma Ma and Liao Bu De brand fish products that may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No reactions associated with the consumption of these products have been reported.

      The following products, sold at retail stores in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, Possibly National, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and Saskatchewan, are being recalled:

      Brand

      Common

      Name

      		Size

      Code(s) on Product

      		UPC

      Fisher

      Ma Ma

      Cuttlefish

      Ball

      		270 g

      All codes where

      egg is not declared

      on the label

      6 9

      53640

      030026

      Liao

      Bu De

      Frozen

      Fish

      Ball

      		270 g

      All codes where egg

      is not declared

      on the label

      6

      926285

      023425

      Liao

      Bu De

      Frozen

      Fish

      Ball

      		340 g

      All codes where egg

      is not declared

      on the label

      6

      926285

      023425

      Liao

      Bu De

      Frozen

      Sliced

      Moray

      		270 g

      All codes where egg

      is not declared

      on the label

      6

      953640

      000081

      Liao

      Bu De

      Frozen

      Sliced Moray

      		340 g

      All codes where egg

      is not declared

      on the label

      6

      953640

      000081

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products and have an allergy to egg should not consume them, but discard them or return them to the store where purchased.

      Ivolution IV2 HY-811 helmets recalled

      The helmets may block a portion of the rider's peripheral vision

      Ivolution Sports is recalling 4,167 IV2 HY-811 helmets, in all sizes.

      The helmets may block a portion of the rider's peripheral vision, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Ivolution will notify owners, and owners will be sent a prepaid return shipping label to return the helmet for a full refund.

      The recall is expected to begin in May 2018.

      Owners may contact Ivolution customer service at 1-951-852-6327.

      Forest River recalls Prime Time recreational trailers

      The federal placard states an incorrect Gross Vehicle Weight Rating

      Forest River is recalling seven model year 2018 Forest River Prime Time recreational trailers, model WCF35MB.

      The vehicle's federal placard states an incorrect Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) which incorrectly calculated an incorrect Cargo Carrying Capacity (CCC) to indicate a negative CCC in pounds.

      The incorrect information may cause the operator to exceed the CCC and GVWR of the vehicle, potentially increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River has notified owners and provided federal placards with corrected information, free of charge.

      The recall began on May 3, 2018.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-2589. Forest River's number for this recall is 61-0704.

      Discount School Supply recalls crayons

      The red crayons in the multi-color sets can contain glass

      Discount School Supply of Monterey, Calif., is recalling about 2,200 sets of Colorations brand extra-large crayons.

      The red crayons in the multi-color sets can contain glass, posing a laceration hazard.

      The company has received two reports of a red crayon with glass in it. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Colorations brand 200 extra-large crayon sets, including 25 red crayons. The extra-large crayons measure about 4.5 inches long and .5 inches in diameter.

      They were packaged in a purple and yellow box with the Colorations logo printed on the box.

      The crayons, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively online at DiscountSchoolSupply.com from June 2017, through October 2017, for about $36.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled crayons and contact Discount School Supply to obtain a free full replacement set. Discount School Supply is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Discount School Supply at 800-338-4430 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at recall@discountschoolsupply.com, or online at www.discountschoolsupply.com and click on “safety information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Melanie Wholesale recalls mini cookies

      The product contains peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label

      Melanie Wholesale of Brooklyn, N.Y.. is recalling Melanie Mini Cookies with Caramel Flavor.

      The product contains peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, which comes in a 17.6-oz. (500g) clear plastic package with the product UPC 4770049082126, was sold in retail stores nationwide.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with the questions may contact Sergey Trotsky at 718-492-8492.

      Model year 2015 Porsche 918 Spyders recalled

      The connecting shafts of the longitudinal and transverse control arms may fail

      Porsche Cars North America is recalling 305 model year 2015 Porsche 918 Spyders.

      The connecting shafts of the longitudinal and transverse control arms may fail due to stress corrosion cracking, affecting vehicle handling.

      If the control arm connecting shafts crack, affecting vehicle handling, the risk of a crash can increase.

      What to do

      Porsche will notify owners, and dealers will replace the longitudinal and transverse control arms, free of charge.

      The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is AJ04.

      Michaels recalls pottery wheel kits

      The battery compartment can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

      The Michaels Companies of Irving, Texas, is recalling about 263,000 Creatology pottery wheel kits.

      The battery compartment in the pottery wheel kit can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

      The firm has received one report of overheating, and one report of a fire in the battery compartment in the pottery wheel kits. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves pottery wheel kits sold under the Michaels private brand Creatology.

      The 16-piece kit includes a battery operated pottery wheel, 2 bags of clay, 4 molding tools, 6 paints, 2 paint brushes, and a sponge.

      The recalled pottery wheel kits are blue and have SKU number 078859 and one of the following UPC codes printed on the barcode on the back of the box.

      SKU Number

      UPC codes

      078859

      0400100663462

      0042409006603

      0042409006702

      0042409006757

      0069545670017

      0886946767692

      The kits, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Michaels stores nationwide and online at www.michaels.com from August 2011, through February 2018, for about $25.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled pottery wheel kits away from children, stop using them and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Play and Park Structures recalls playground slides

      Children can become trapped in a gap between the rails

      Play and Park Structures of Fort Payne, Ala., is recalling about 150 Playground SuperMax Triple Slides.

      A gap between the rails near the entrance way to the slide poses an entrapment hazard to young children.

      The firm has received one report of a gap between the rails that poses an entrapment hazard. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves three models of Play and Park Structures SuperMax triple slides. The molded plastic playground slides were sold in multiple colors and have three single bedways and an eight-foot deck. They are age rated 5-12.

      The Play and Park Structures logo and the age rating are printed on a label located on the upper part of the outside perimeter of the playground structure.

      Model numbers 71717 (triple slide with spiral), 71718 (triple slide hood cascade) and 71732 (triple entrance cascade with square deck) are included in this recall.

      The model number is printed on the sales invoice.

      The slides, manufactured in the U.S. were sold at independent distributors to parks, schools and municipalities from May 2014, through February 2018, for about $8,000.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled playground slides and contact Play and Park Structures to schedule a free inspection and repair to the playground slides.

      Play and Park Structures is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Play and Park Structures at 800-809-4181 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at service@playandpark.com or online at www.playandpark.com and click on “FAQ’s” at the bottom of the page for more information.

