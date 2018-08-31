Recalls in August 2018

Accord Healthcare is recalling one lot (Lot PW05264 – 46632 Bottles, NDC 16729-182-01) of Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 12.5 mg.

A 100 count bottle of Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 12.5 mg has been found to contain 100 Spironolactone Tablets USP 25 mg.

Use of spironolactone tablets instead of hydrochlorothiazide tablets, poses the risk of increasing potassium levels in certain individuals resulting in adverse events ranging from limited health consequences to life-threatening situations in certain individuals.

Accord has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The Hydrochlorothiazide tablets USP 12.5 mg are light orange to peach colored, round, biconvex tablets debossed with H on one side and 1 on another side.

What to do

Customers who purchased Accord Hydrochlorothiazide that does not match the above description should return the product to the pharmacy.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Accord Healthcare at (855) 869-1081 Monday – Friday from 8 am – 5 pm (EST) by fax at (817) 868-5362 or by e-mail at rxrecalls@inmar.com.