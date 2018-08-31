Write a review
Recalls in August 2018

    Accord Healthcare recalls Hydrochlorothiazide tablets

    The product bottles are mislabeled

    Accord Healthcare is recalling one lot (Lot PW05264 – 46632 Bottles, NDC 16729-182-01) of Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 12.5 mg.

    A 100 count bottle of Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 12.5 mg has been found to contain 100 Spironolactone Tablets USP 25 mg.

    Use of spironolactone tablets instead of hydrochlorothiazide tablets, poses the risk of increasing potassium levels in certain individuals resulting in adverse events ranging from limited health consequences to life-threatening situations in certain individuals.

    Accord has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

    The Hydrochlorothiazide tablets USP 12.5 mg are light orange to peach colored, round, biconvex tablets debossed with H on one side and 1 on another side.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased Accord Hydrochlorothiazide that does not match the above description should return the product to the pharmacy.

    Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Accord Healthcare at (855) 869-1081 Monday – Friday from 8 am – 5 pm (EST) by fax at (817) 868-5362 or by e-mail at rxrecalls@inmar.com.

    Hellolife recalls Neuroveen, Respitrol, Thyroveev and Compulsin

    The products may be contaminated with various microbes

    HelloLife of Grand Rapids, Mich., is recalling four products: Neuroveen, Respitrol, Thyroveev and Compulsin.

    Neuroveen has been tested and found to be contaminated with Staphylococcus saprophyticus and Burkholderia cepacia. Compulsin has been identified as containing Burkholderia cepacia. Respitrol and Thyroveev are still pending bacterial identification.

    The company has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recalled products.

    The following products, packaged in 2-oz., amber bottles and distributed worldwide via wholesale, retail and online sales, are being recalled:

    PROD.INDICAT.NDCUPCLOTEXP 

    Neuro-

    veen

    Natural

    temporary

    relief for

    nerve pain

    symptoms

    49726-
    015-02

    8911

    290

    -028

    04

    NV/

    030

    -717D

    		7.19

    Respi-

    trol

    Natural

    temporary

    relief for

    respiratory

    symptoms

    		49726-
    003-02

    8911

    290

    -027

    29

    RE/

    030

    -717E

    		7.19

    Thyro-

    veev

    Natural

    temporary

    relief for

    sluggish

    thyroid

    symptoms

    		49726-
    025-02

    3497

    260

    000

    63

    TVV/

    030

    -717F

    		7.19

    Comp-

    ulsin

    Nervous,

    repetitive

    thought/

    behavior

    relief

    		49726-
    034-02

    8911

    290

    -02

    194

    CO/

    030

    -717B

    		7.19

    The recalled products can be identified by the main label on the bottle which contains the affected lot number label.

    What to do

    HelloLife, Inc. is notifying its customers by email, phone calls and written letters, and is arranging for replacement products where available and/or refunds.

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should stop using them immediately and contact HelloLife to arrange for disposal and refunds.

    Consumers with questions may contact HelloLife at (616) 803-7243 Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (EST).

    Taylor Farms Illinois recalls beef and pork meatloaf

    The product contains eggs and wheat, allergens not declared on the label

    Taylor Farms Illinois of Chicago, Ill., is recalling approximately 75 pounds of beef and pork meatloaf.

    The product contains eggs and wheat, allergens not declared on the label.

    There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

    The following item, produced on August 22, 2018, is being recalled:

    • 14-oz. plastic tray packages containing ready-to-eat “HOMESTYLE BEEF AND PORK MEATLOAF” with lot code “TFIL234A001” and a “USE-BY: 08/28/18” date on the label.

    The recalled product, bearing establishment number “EST. 21794” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may call the Taylor Farms hotline at (855) 455-0098.

      Newmar recalls various motorhomes

      Braking performance of the vehicles may be reduced

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 119 model year 2017-2019 Newmar Ventana LE & Ventana, model year 2018 Mountain Aire & Essex, and model year 2017-2018 London Aire motorhomes.

      The brake caliper mounting bolts on these vehicles may be insufficiently tightened, allowing the bolts to loosen, reducing braking performance and increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Newmar will notify owners, and authorized Daimler Trucks service centers will inspect the caliper mounting bolts and tighten them to the proper specification, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin October 1, 2018.

      Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar's number for this recall is 18V-353.

      Product Quest Manufacturing recalls CVS nasal products and baby oral gels

      The products contain a gram-negative pathogen

      Product Quest Manufacturing is recalling Lot# 173089J of CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal and baby oral gels.

      The products, manufactured at the company's Florida facility, contain microbial contamination identified as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a gram-negative pathogen can potentially lead to colonization and subsequent infection which can be life threatening in certain patient populations.

      The company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall to date.

      This link https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/736517/Product_Quest_Manufacturing.pdf contains a list of the products being recalled

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should stop using them and return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Product Quest Manufacturing at (704) 939-4342, Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm (EST).

      Thor recalls Aria and Venetian motorhomes

      Braking performance may be reduced, increasing the risk of a crash

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 175 model year 2017-2018 Thor Aria and model year 2017-2019 Thor Venetian motorhomes.

      The brake caliper mounting bolts on the vehicles may be insufficiently tightened, allowing the bolts to loosen.

      This could reduce braking performance, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      TMC will notify owners, and authorized Daimler Trucks service centers will inspect the caliper mounting bolts and tighten them to the proper specification, free of charge.

      The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC000159.

      Cybex recalls weight-lifting equipment

      The weight bar can fall, posing serious injury hazards

      Cybex International of Owatonna, Minn., is recalling about 15,000 units of Cybex Smith Press plate-loaded weight-lifting equipment.

      The weight bar can fall, posing serious injury hazards to the user.

      The firm has received 27 reports of injuries, including serious injuries of paralysis and spinal fracture.

      This recall involves the Cybex Smith Press model 5340, manufactured and distributed from 1989 through 1993, and model 5341, manufactured and distributed from 1993 through 2009.

      The models have a weight bar seated between two parallel vertical tracks on latch pins. The weight bar can be moved up and down to perform upper body and lower body exercises. The equipment is used primarily in fitness facilities.

      The weight bar was sold with the Smith Press, and the weights were sold separately. The model number is printed on the base of the frame of the Smith Press equipment.

      The weight equipment, manufactured in the U.S. was sold through Cybex direct sales representatives and fitness equipment dealers to fitness facilities and gymnasiums and online at www.cybexintl.com from 1989, through 2009, for between $1,000 and $3,400.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the weight-lifting equipment and contact Cybex for instructions on how to receive a free repair for model 5341 or a credit or refund of the current value for model 5340.

      All known purchasers are being contacted by the firm.

      Consumers may contact Cybex toll-free at (877) 423-3253 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.cybexintl.com and click on “Support” for more information.

      Living Well Remedies recalls Weight Away Remedy

      The product has microbial contamination

      Living Well Remedies is recalling one lot (# 111417LWL614) of Weight Away Remedy, a homeopathic spray that can help with weight loss.

      The manufacturing facility that produced the product in question reported it to be out of specification for microbial testing, which could result in increased infections that may require medical intervention or be life threatening to certain individuals.

      The company has not received any consumer complaints or reports of adverse events related to this recall.

      The product, packaged in a 2-oz spray bottle, was purchased over the internet by 101 consumers.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should discard it. The 101 customers have been notified and the company is arranging for refund or replacement.

      Consumers with questions may contact Living Well Remedies at (800) 249-7705, Monday – Friday from 9AM – 3PM (EST), or by email at CustomerCare@LivingWellRemedies.com.

      Element recalls boys' jackets with waist drawstrings

      Drawstrings on children's outerwear can pose a significant entanglement hazard

      Element is recalling 842 Alder boys' jackets with drawstrings.

      The hooded weather-resistant outerwear has a drawstring at the waist that can become entangled or caught on playground slides, hand rails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing a significant hazard to children.

      The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries.

      The following products, manufactured in China and sold from December 2017, to August 2018, in Canada., are being recalled:

      The following products are involved in this recall:
      Product nameStyle numberColors
      ELEMENT brand Alder TW Boys' JacketB702NEATBlack
      ELEMENT brand Alder TW Boys' JacketB705QEATBlack and bark camo
      ELEMENT brand Alder Boys' JacketB704QEALBlack, grey, and navy

      The style number can be found on the label sewn into the seam of the jacket. The jackets range from sizes S to XL and are available in various colors.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled jackets should immediately stop using them and either remove the cord tightening system at the waist on both sides with scissors and discard the cut pieces or return the jacket for a refund at the place of purchase or by contacting Element directly.

      Consumers may contact Element at (949) 748-5500 x3466, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (PT), or by email at bg@elementbrand.com

      Pfizer recalls Children’s Bubble Gum Flavored Advil

      The dosage cup provided is marked in teaspoons and the instructions on the label are described in milliliters

      Pfizer Consumer Healthcare is recalling one lot of 4 FL-Oz. bottles of Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored.

      Customers have complained that the dosage cup provided is marked in teaspoons and the instructions on the label are described in milliliters.

      Use of the product with an unmatched dosage cup marked in teaspoons rather than milliliters has a chance of being associated with potential overdose.

      Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored 4 FL OZ Bottle temporarily reduces fever, relieves minor aches and pains due to the common cold, flu, sore throat, headaches and toothaches.

      The following product, distributed nationwide from May 2018, through June 2018, is being recalled: 

      NDCLot 
      Number      		Expiration DateSKUUPC

      Configuration

      /Count

      0573-0207-30R5112911/20

      F00573

      0207300

      		3-0573-0207-30-0

      4 FL OZ (120 ml)
      Bottle
      36 bottles/case

      What to do

      Consumers with questions regarding the recall may contact the Pfizer consumer healthcare information line at (800) 88-Advil ((800) 882-3845) Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm (EST).

      Akoury recalls 108 AK AK88S motorcycle helmets

      The helmets may not adequately protect the wearer

      Akoury is recalling 108 AK AK88S motorcycle helmets, sizes XS, S, M, L, and XL.

      The helmets may not adequately protect the wearer in the event of a head impact during a motorcycle crash, increasing the risk of injury.

      What to do

      Akoury will notify owners, and will provide a replacement helmet or provide a refund, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin October 1, 2018.

      Owners may contact Akoury customer service at 1-514-824-0666. Akoury's number for this recall is REC2015.

      Polaris recalls Slingshot S, SL, GT LE and SLR motorcycles

      The seatbelt may not lock in the event of a crash

      Polaris Industries is recalling 10,658 model year 2017-2019 Polaris Slingshot S, Slingshot SL, Slingshot GT LE, and Slingshot SLR motorcycles.

      In the event of a crash, the seatbelt retractor on the side opposite of the impact may separate, preventing the seatbelt from locking.

      If the seat belt does not lock, the occupant may not be properly restrained, increasing the risk of injury.

      What to do

      Polaris will notify owners, and dealers will install a kit that prevents the retractor from separating in the event of a crash, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin August 28, 2018.

      Owners may contact Polaris customer service at 1-855-863-2284. Polaris' number for this recall is T-18-03.

      Honda recalls centerstand kits for 2018 Africa Twin motorcycles

      The circlip can break allowing the centerstand to detach

      American Honda Motor Co. is recalling 2,933 Honda Genuine Accessory Centerstand Kits, part number 08M70-MJP-G50, sold for possible installation on 2016-2018 Africa Twin motorcycles.

      The circlip can break allowing the centerstand to detach.

      If the centerstand detaches while the motorcycle is moving, it can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash. If the centerstand detaches while the motorcycle is parked on the centerstand, the motorcycle can fall over, increasing the risk of injury.

      What to do

      Honda will notify all registered owners of 2016-2018 Honda Africa Twins advising them that if they purchased the affected centerstand kit, not to use it and to take the motorcycle to a dealer. Dealers will replace the circlip and washer, free of charge.

      The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-866-784-1870. Honda's number for this recall is KJ5.

      King Bio recalls kids and infant products

      Some products have tested positive for microbial contamination

      King Bio is recalling numerous kids and infant products produced between August 1, 2017, and April 2018, after some of them tested positive for microbial contamination.

      Administration or use of the recalled products could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals.

      The firm Bio has not received reports of injury or illness to date.

      The following products, distributed nationwide to retail stores from August 2017 – July 2018, are included in the recall:

      DescriptionBottleUDF_UPCLOT
      DK Attention  & Learning Enh.2 oz. bottle357955 501527050216G, 070816C, 092617F
      Chicken Pox Symptom Relief2 oz. bottle357955 602521021216K, 062716D
      Children's Appetite & Weight2 oz. bottle357955 551720080916M, 091316D, 050516E, 072516E
      Children's Appetite Enhance2 oz. bottle357955 531821020117F, 060216E, 080916B, 092415F
      Children's Cough Relief2 oz. bottle357955 514527021216J, 030916T, 092815E
      Children's Fever Reliever2 oz. bottle357955 515920021216H, 052616H, 102815C, 120816A
      Children's Growth & Development2 oz. bottle357955 514220050516E, 072516E
      DK Newborn Tonic2 oz. bottle357955 511427063016K, 112315F
      DK Nosebleed Relief2 oz. bottle357955 514022050516H, 080916J
      TonsilPlex2 oz. bottle357955 501725041416K, 061616D
      Children's Ear Relief Formula2 oz. bottle357955 531524072516G, 112315B, 050216P
      DK Teething2 oz. bottle357955 501824020717B, 110716C, 080317D, 080317D, 111617E, 020118F
      DK Colic Relief2 oz. bottle357955 515821092017A, 020118H
      Tummy Aches2 oz. bottle357955 514626050516D, 072216Q, 021918B
      Kids Multi- Strain Flu Relief2 oz. bottle357955 042228, 071316A, 071316A, 111015B, 112015A
      Kids Stress & Anxiety2 oz. bottle357955 042327070516E, 081016G
      Kids Sleep Aid2 oz. bottle357955 042426063016D, 081016F
      Kids Bed Wetting (NP)2 oz. bottle357955 501220111717C, 101615B
      Kids Candida 4 oz4 oz. bottle357955 332244011416G, 011917R, 081016E, 092815AA, 041518H
      Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)2 oz. bottle357955 001522121617A, 032316C, 091216A
      Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)2 oz. bottle357955 001225102216B
      Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)2 oz. bottle357955 782520, 042616D
      Childrens Cough (SCRX)2 oz. bottle357955 014522091015B, 120616B
      Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX)2 oz. bottle357955 075721032316B
      Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX)2 oz. bottle357955 015925082516A, 102015F
      Children’s Growth & Development (SCRX)2 oz. bottle357955 014225020917A, 062716E
      Colic Relief (SCRX)2 oz. bottle357955 015826111717E
      Newborn Tonic (SCRX)2 oz. bottle357955 011422110915H
      Teething (SCRX)2 oz. bottle357955 501824032216C
      Tummy Aches (SCRX)2 oz. bottle357955 014621022316F
      Children’s Appetite & Weight (SCRX)2 oz. bottle357955 251729102016J
      Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)2 oz. bottle357955 031826022316G

      What to do

      King Bio is notifying customers by letter and arranging for return and/or replacement of all recalled products.

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should discontinue using them and contact the firm by email at recall@kingbio.com to make arrangements to return the product.

      Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (866) 298-2740 Monday – Thursday, 830am – 330pm (EST) or by email at recall@kingbio.com.

      Model year 2018 Thor Ace 27.2 RVs recalled

      The rubber LP hose may sag and contact the tire in the wheel well

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 167 model year 2018 Thor Ace 27.2 recreational vehicles.

      The rubber liquid propane (LP) hose may sag and contact the tire in the wheel well.

      Contact with the tire may cause the LP hose to leak, increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the rubber LP hose and replace it as necessary. Dealers will install additional p-clamps or relocate the existing p-clamps to properly secure the hose, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin September 30, 2018.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC000158.

      Model year 2018 TowBlazer Heritage motorcycle tow-behind trailers recalled

      The axle spindle may break

      TowBlazer is recalling seven model year 2018 TowBlazer Heritage motorcycle tow-behind trailers.

      The axle spindles on the trailers may have a poor weld, possibly resulting in the spindle breaking and the wheel detaching, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      TowBlazer has notified owners, and dealers will correct the weld, or replace the chassis with a correctly welded spindle, free of charge.

      The recall began on July 11, 2018.

      Owners may contact TowBlazer customer service at 1-864-501-4559.

      Taylor Farms Northwest recalls ready-to-eat meatloaf

      The product contains anchovies and milk, allergens not declared on the label

      Taylor Farms Northwest of Kent, Wash., is recalling approximately 62 pounds of ready-to-eat meatloaf.

      The product contains anchovies and milk, allergens not declared on the label.

      There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the product.

      The following item, produced on Aug. 19, 2018, is being recalled:

      • 62 units of 16-oz clear containers with “Homestyle Meatloaf,” with a “Sell By: 8/25/2018” on the front packaging label.

      The recalled product bearing establishment number “EST. 34834” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped to retail locations in Oregon and Washington.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard it return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Taylor Farms Northwest at (855) 455-0098.

      Thor Motor Coach recalls Outlaw motorhomes

      The vehicles are missing their rear reflex reflectors

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 119 model year 2018-2019 Thor Outlaw motorhomes, model 29J.

      The vehicles were manufactured without the rear reflex reflectors, which can make the vehicle less visible to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      TMC will notify owners, and dealers will install the missing reflectors, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin September 19, 2018.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC0000157.

      Karma recalls model year 2018 Reveros

      The vehicles have an incorrect driver-side exterior rearview mirror

      Karma Automotive is recalling 50 model year 2018 Karma Reveros.

      The driver's-side exterior rearview mirrors may be made with convex, not flat glass.

      When using the incorrect rearview mirrors, the driver may fail to realize how close a vehicle or object actually is, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Karma has notified owners, and dealers will inspect the driver side exterior rearview mirror, replacing it as necessary, free of charge.

      The recall began August 1, 2018.

      Owners may contact Karma customer service at 1-855-288-6109. Karma's number for this recall is RC-18-78-01.

      American Honda recalls off-road motorcycles

      The clutch outer can break, posing crash and injury hazards

      American Honda Motor Company of Torrance, Calif., is recalling about 3,200 CRF250R off-road motorcycles.

      The clutch outer can break, posing crash and injury hazards.

      has received 19 reports of clutch failure, including two that led to engine lock up. No crashes or injuries reported.

      This recall involves all 2018 Model Year CRF250R off-road motorcycles that were sold in a red color. The names “HONDA” and “CRF250R” are printed on the sides of the motorcycle.

      The model name and model year are printed on a name plate label located at the front right top of the frame, near the steering head.

      The motorcycles, manufactured in Japan, were sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from November 2017, through July 2018, for about $8,000.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled off-road motorcycles and contact their local authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact American Honda toll-free at (866) 784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday or online at http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

