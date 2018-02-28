Recalls in February 2018

Seggiano USA of Cheyenne, Wyo., is recalling Tuscan Kale Pesto.
The product is mislabeled with Artichoke & Garlic labels that do not declare that the product contains an allergen – cashews.
No adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.
The following product, which comes in a glass jar with the Lot Code on the gold tamper proof sticker connected to the lid and the jar, is being recalled:
|Brand
Item
Desc.
|Size / UOM
|UPC Code
Batch
/ LOT
|exp.
|Seggiano
Tuscan
Kale
Pesto
(with
Artichoke
& Garlic
label)
|7.1 oz
812603
020381
326 -
17/3
|5.19
The recalled product was sold from January1, 2018 to February 15, 2018, in retail stores in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Kentucky, the District of Columbia, Florida, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Hawaii, Arizona, Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, O, KS, NM, HI, AZ, NV, ND, SD, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and Mississippi.
What to do
Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-804-501-6699, Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM (PST) or by e-mail at us.sales@seggiano.com
