Recalls in February 2018

    Jaguar recalls model year 2018 XF Sportbrakes

    The front airbags may deploy improperly in a low speed crash

    Jaguar Land Rover North America is recalling 307 model year 2018 XF Sportbrakes.

    The Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) calibration may be incorrect, possibly causing the front airbags to deploy improperly in a low speed crash.

    In the event of a crash, the driver and the front seat passenger may not be properly protected, increasing their risk of injury.

    What to do

    Jaguar will notify owners, and dealers will update the software for the air bag system, free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin April 6, 2018.

    Owners may contact Jaguar customer service at 1-800-452-4827. Jaguar's number for this recall is H090.

    Karma recalls model year 2018 Reveros

    The side curtain/head protection airbags may not deploy properly

    Karma Automotive is recalling 94 model year 2018 Reveros.

    In the event of a crash, the side curtain/head protection airbags may partially detach from the inflator during air bag deployment, affecting the performance of the air bags.

    If the airbags are not fully connected to the inflator, they may not inflate properly, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Karma will notify owners, and dealers will install new side curtain/head protection airbags that have an additional clamp on the airbag to secure it to the inflator, free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin April 17, 2018.

    Owners may contact Karma customer service at 1-855-288-6109. Karma's number for this recall is RC-18-84-01.

    La Pasta recalls Heinen’s Potato Gnocchi

    The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

    La Pasta of Silver Spring, Md., is recalling potato gnocchi manufactured for Heinen’s supermarkets.

    The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

    One illnesses has been reported.

    Heinen’s Potato Gnocchi, which comes in 9-oz. clear film plastic trays measuring 8 x 6 x 1 ¾ inches, was sold in Heinen’s stores in Ohio and Illinois.

    The following lot codes, composed of a four digit number found on the side of the tray printed in black ink, are being recalled:

    • 1119-1120 / 1121-1122 / 1132-1133 / 2016-2017 / 2027-2028 / 2034-2035 / 2038-2039 / 2130-2131 / 2139-2140 / 2221-2222 / 2231-2232

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the nearest store for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may call 301-588-1111 – Ext. 102, Monday-Friday, 9:00am to 5:00PM (ET).

      Bella all Natural recalls diet capsules

      The product contains the banned substance sibutramine

      Bella All Natural is voluntarily recalling Bella Diet Capsules containing sibutramine, an appetite suppressant that was withdrawn from the U.S. market in October 2010 due to safety concerns.

      Sibutramine and its active metabolites substantially increase blood pressure and/or pulse rate in some patients and may present significant health risks including heart attack, arrhythmia, and stroke.

      The company has not received any reports of adverse events or injuries.

      The recalled product, used as a diet pill, is packaged in a plastic bottle, with 30 pills, and the Lot Number MFD:10.15.2017 EXP: 10.14.2019. It was distributed in California on the internet and retail sales.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should stop using it immediately and return it to place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Bella all Natural at (323)552-6263 Monday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (PST) or by email at cabral_daisy@yahoo.com.

      Lance recalls various model year 2018 recreational trailers

      The laminated plastic touch pad on the jack may crack or separate

      Lance Camper Manufacturing is recalling 2,054 model year 2018 recreational trailers, models 1475, 1575, 1685, 1995, 2185, 2285, 2295, 2375 and 2465, equipped with a Smart-Jack model power tongue jack.

      The laminated plastic touch pad on the jack may crack or separate allowing water to enter, potentially causing the jack to operate unintentionally.

      If the jack retracts or extends unintentionally, it can increase the risk of injury to those within the trailer or increase the risk of a crash if the jack moves while the trailer is being towed.

      What to do

      Lance will notify owners, and dealers will replace the power tongue jack, free of charge.

      The recall was expected to begin February 26, 2018.

      Owners may contact Lance customer service at 1-661-949-3322.

      Seggiano USA recalls Tuscan Kale Pesto

      The product contains cashews, an allergen not declared on the label

      Seggiano USA of Cheyenne, Wyo., is recalling Tuscan Kale Pesto.

      The product is mislabeled with Artichoke & Garlic labels that do not declare that the product contains an allergen – cashews.

      No adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

      The following product, which comes in a glass jar with the Lot Code on the gold tamper proof sticker connected to the lid and the jar, is being recalled:

      Brand

      Item

      Desc.

      		Size / UOMUPC Code

      Batch

      / LOT

      		exp.
      Seggiano

      Tuscan

      Kale

      Pesto

      (with

      Artichoke

      & Garlic

      label)

      		7.1 oz

      812603

      020381

      326 -

      17/3

      		5.19

      The recalled product was sold from January1, 2018 to February 15, 2018, in retail stores in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Kentucky, the District of Columbia, Florida, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Hawaii, Arizona, Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, O, KS, NM, HI, AZ, NV, ND, SD, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and Mississippi.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-804-501-6699, Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM (PST) or by e-mail at us.sales@seggiano.com

      Market of Choice recalls Sezam Kale Salad

      The product may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label

      Market of Choice of Eugene, Ore., is recalling Sezam Kale Salad that may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product was sold from February 14-20, 2018, in deli cases at the following Market of Choice retail stores in Oregon:

      • Market of Choice 2580 Willakenzie Avenue Eugene, Ore. 97401
      • Market of Choice 1960 Franklin Blvd Eugene, Ore. 97405
      • Market of Choice 1060 Green Acres Road Eugene, Ore. 97408
      • Market of Choice 67 West 29th Avenue Eugene, Ore. 97405
      • Market of Choice 6639 Hood Street Eugene, Ore. 97068
      • Market of Choice 250 NW Lost Springs Terrace Portland, Ore. 97229
      • Market of Choice 1475 Siskyou Blvd Ashland, Ore. 97520

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-541-513-0486 from 8 AM to 5 PM (PT) Monday through Friday.

      Sunneen Health Foods recalls Vegan Buffalo Chicken Bites

      The product contains almonds, an allergen not declared on the label

      Sunneen Health Foods is recalling mislabeled Whole Foods Market Vegan Buffalo Chicken Bites.

      The product contains almonds, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, sold in 9-oz. containers labeled as “Whole Foods Market Vegan Buffalo Chicken Bites,” can be identified by UPC codes 636910500059 and expiration dates of 2/27/2018.

      They were sold at the following New Jersey and new York Whole Foods Market stores:

      • 1255 Raritan Road, Clark, NJ
      • 113 Route 9 South, Marlboro, NJ
      • 1933 State Road 35, Wall, NJ
      • 235 Prospect Avenue, West Orange, NJ
      • 238 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY
      • 120 New Moriches Road, Lake Grove, NY
      • 4 Union Square South, New York, NY
      • 95 E Houston Street, New York, NY
      • 226 East 57th Street, New York, NY
      • 250 7th Avenue, New York, NY
      • 808 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY
      • 1095 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY
      • 1551 3rd Avenue, New York, NY

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product may return it with a valid receipt to stores for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may call Sunneen Health Foods’ customer service at 610 774-9894 between 8 am and 3 pm (EST) Monday – Friday.

      Snyder’s Lance recalls Emerald Glazed Walnuts

      The product may contain peanuts, almonds, cashews and pecans, allergens not declared on the label

      Snyder’s Lance is recalling Emerald Nuts Glazed Walnuts that may contain peanuts, almonds, cashews and pecans, allergens not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported.

      The following product, sold nationwide, is being recalled:

      Product NamePackage
      UPC Code      		Package 
      Production Code      		Best before date
      6.5oz Emerald®
      Glazed Walnuts      		0 1030080894 7EN1216XX215 DEC 2018

      The production code may be found next to the package's nutrition facts panel.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but contact the company for a full refund at 800-438-1880 and select #1 between 8am and 5pm (PT) Monday – Friday, or online at http://slletsconnect.com/emerald/.

      Fuel recalls SH-HHGL1 helmets

      The strap that secures the helmet to the rider's head may fail

      Fuel Helmets is recalling SH-HHGL1 helmets, size small.

      The strap that secures the helmet to the rider's head may fail in low or high temperatures.

      If the helmet strap fails to keep the helmet secured in the event of a crash, the rider has an increased risk of injury.

      What to do

      The remedy for this recall is still under development. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Fuel customer service at 1-855-355-3835.

      Cost Plus World Market recalls bleeding drip taper candles

      The candles’ high flame can ignite the surface of the wax

      Cost Plus Management Services of Alameda, Calif., is recalling about 8,400 bleeding drip taper candles.

      The candles’ high flame can ignite the surface of the wax, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received two incident reports, including one of a candle catching on fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

      This recall involves Cost Plus World Market’s bleeding drip taper candles sold in a pack of two candles.

      The unscented wax candles, which are black and bleed red wax as they melt, measure about 10 inches long.

      World Market, Bleeding Drip Taper Candles and SKU/UPC 544668/000000544668 can be found on the product packaging.

      The candles, manufactured in China, were sold at Cost Plus World Market and World Market stores nationwide and online at www.worldmarket.com from August 2017, through October 2017, for about $7.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Cost Plus World Market or World Market store for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Cost Plus toll-free at 877-967-5362 from 7 a.m. to midnight (ET) daily or online at www.worldmarket.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

      Outdoor gas fire pits recalled

      The bowl base of the fire pits lacks a heat shield

      Yayi of Wuyi, Zhejiang, China, is recalling about 58,000 outdoor gas fire pit table patio heaters.

      The bowl base of the fire pits lacks a heat shield to protect consumers from burns while turning off the propane tank after use, posing a burn hazard.

      The firm has received three reports of consumers who were burned while turning off the propane tank after using the gas fire pit.

      This recall involves Hampton Bay 50,000 BTU, 30 inch Cross Ridge Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table Patio Heaters with model number G-FTB51057B and UPC 6944937601579.

      The fire pit has an antique bronze finish with a natural slate tabletop and a black base that holds a propane tank.

      The model and UPC are printed on the product’s packaging.

      The fire pit table patio heaters, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Home Depot stores nationwide and online from August 2016, through November 2017, for about $200.

      What to do

      Consumers should contact Yayi for a free repair kit which includes a heat shield and installation instructions.

      Consumers may contact Yayi toll-free at 855-600-9294 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at customercare@china-yayi.com or online at www.china-yayi.com/ and click on Recall for more information.

      TR Industries recalls Seapower Marine products

      The products do not meet labelling requirements for consumer chemical products

      TR Industries is recalling approximately 2,800 units of various boat care products sold under the brand name Seapower Marine.

      The products do not meet labelling requirements for consumer chemical products under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act.

      The company has not received any reports of consumer incidents or injuries related to the use of the recalled products.

      The following products, manufactured in the U.S, and sold in Canada from January 2015, to February 2018, are being recalled:

      Product NameDescription
      Seapower Marine Cleaner WaxSG-128B (128oz), SQ-32B (32oz), SP-16B (16oz)
      Seapower Marine Hi-Speed DetailerSPQD-32B (32oz)
      Seapower Marine Scratch and Oxidation RemoverSCR-16B (16oz)

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should immediately stop using them and dispose of them.

      Consumers with questions may contact TR Industries at 1-800-243-3272 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm (PST) Monday through Friday, and by email at info@seapowerproducts.com.

      A & A Finest recalls frozen pork and shrimp dumplings

      The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label

      A & A Finest of Corona, N.Y., is recalling approximately 572 pounds of frozen pork and shrimp dumplings.

      The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled product.

      The following ready-to-cook pork and shrimp dumpling item, packaged between May 2, 2017, and December 6, 2017, is being recalled:

      • 37 cases containing 200 pieces of “PORK & SHRIMP SUI-MAI,” with an Item # of PS24-200, and packaging dates of 05/02/17, 06/23/17, 07/26/17, 11/29/17 and 12/06/17.

      The recalled product, bearing establishment number “EST. 34524” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped to hotel restaurants in New York.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Kevin Yim at (718) 271-8228

      Whirlpool recalls KitchenAid electric kettles

      The handle can loosen and separate from the kettle

      Whirlpool Corporation of Benton Harbor, Mich., is recalling about 89,000 KitchenAid electric kettles sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

      The handle can loosen and separate from the kettle, causing hot contents to spill, posing a burn hazard.

      The firm has received 79 reports in the U.S. (19 in Canada) of handles separating, including three reports in the U.S. (one in Canada) of minor burn injuries.

      This recall involves KitchenAid 1.7 Liter Electric Kettles sold in stainless steel, red, black, white, liquid graphite and cocoa silver. Model numbers and serial numbers are located on the bottom of the kettle. KitchenAid is written on the front of the kettles.

      The following model and serial numbers are included in the recall:

                          Model Numbers

                            Serial Numbers

      KEK1722SX (Stainless)

      YA325***** thru YA724*****

      KEK1722ER (Red)

      YA325***** thru YA724*****

      KEK1722OB (Black)

      YA325***** thru YA724*****

      KEK1722WH (White)

      YA325***** thru YA724*****

      KEK1722QG (Liquid Graphite)

      YA325***** thru YA724*****

      KEK1722CS (Cocoa Silver)

      YA325***** thru YA724*****

      RKEK1722SX (Stainless)

      YA325***** thru YA724*****

      RKEK1722ER (Red)

      YA325***** thru YA724*****

      RKEK1722OB (Black)

      YA325***** thru YA724*****

      RKEK1722WH (White)

      YA325***** thru YA724*****

      RKEK1722QG (Liquid)

      YA325***** thru YA724*****

      RKEK1722CS (Cocoa Silver)

      YA325***** thru YA724*****

      The kettles, manufactured in China, were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Dillard's, Fry’s Electronics, Kitchen Kaboodle, Kohl’s, Navy Exchange, Target, Williams Sonoma, and other home improvement, home appliance and retail stores and online at Amazon.com as well as other online retailers from September 2013, through February 2018, for about $100 to $120.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled kettles and contact Whirlpool for a free replacement.

      Consumers may contact Whirlpool Corporation at 800-874-0608 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at http://repair.whirlpool.com for more information.

      TMC recalls model year 2018 Freedom Traveler motorhomes

      A heat shield between the liquid propane tank and the generator exhaust pipe may be missing

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 25 model year 2018 Freedom Traveler motorhomes, model A27.

      The vehicles may be missing a heat shield between the liquid propane (LP) tank and the generator exhaust pipe.

      Lack of a heat shield can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      TMC has notified owners, and dealers will install the missing heat shield, free of charge.

      The recall began on January 12, 2018.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC000150.

      Saker ShopRites recalls empanadas

      The products contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      Saker ShopRites of Linden, N.J., is recalling approximately 19,757 pounds of pork and chicken empanadas.

      The products contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following fully-cooked items, produced between October 7, 2017, and February 12, 2018, are being recalled:

      • 9-oz. vacuum-packed plastic packages containing three pieces of “3 pk CHICKEN EMPANADA wheat shell filled with seasoned chicken” with various expiration dates between Oct. 15, 2017 and Feb. 20, 2018.
      • 6-oz. vacuum-packed plastic packages containing three pieces of “2 pk CHICKEN EMPANADA wheat shell filled with seasoned chicken” with various expiration dates between Oct. 15, 2017 and Feb. 20, 2018.
      • 9-oz. vacuum-packed plastic packages containing three pieces of “3 pk PORK EMPANADA wheat shell filled with seasoned pork” with various expiration dates between Oct. 15, 2017 and Feb. 20, 2018
      • 6-oz. vacuum-packed plastic packages containing three pieces of “2 pk PORK EMPANADA wheat shell filled with seasoned pork” with various expiration dates between Oct. 15, 2017 and Feb. 20, 2018.

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. 5495” or “EST. P-5495” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to retail locations in New Jersey.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumer with questions may call 1-800-ShopRite (1-800-746-7748).

      Model year 2017 Bay Stars, Bay Star Sports, and Canyon Stars recalled

      Brake fluid may leak or air may be ingested during braking

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 30 model year 2017 Bay Star, Bay Star Sport, and Canyon Star vehicles, built on Ford chassis and equipped with Antilock Brake Systems (ABS).

      The brake Hydraulic Electronic Control Units (HECU) on these vehicles may be missing valve block ball plugs, potentially causing a brake fluid leak or air ingestion during electronic brake distribution and/or ABS activation.

      A brake fluid leak or air ingestion can lengthen the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Newmar will notify owners, and Ford or Lincoln dealers will inspect the HECU for missing valve block ball plugs, replacing the unit as necessary, free of charge.

      The recall began on January 24, 2018.

      Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar's number for this recall is 17V-768.

      Newmar recalls model year 2018 Essex motorhomes

      The low beam headlights do not illuminate as intended in some cases

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 11 model year 2018 Essex motorhomes built on a Freightliner chassis.

      The low beam headlights do not also illuminate as intended when the high beam headlights are activated, reducing the driver's visibility.

      Reduced visibility can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Newmar will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks North America authorized service facilities will reprogram the Freightliner chassis module, free of charge.

      The recall began on February 9, 2018.

      Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

