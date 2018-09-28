Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2018

Recalls in September 2018

Browse by year

2018

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Boy Scouts of America recalls neckerchief slides

    The colored enamel on the slides contains excessive levels of lead

    Boy Scouts of America of Charlotte, N.C., is recalling about 110,000 neckerchief slides.

    The colored enamel on the neckerchief slides contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Boy Scouts of America’s neckerchief slides.

    The brass neckerchief slides were sold in four styles: red wolf, green bear, orange lion and blue Webelos.

    “Made in China” and P.O. number 200228276, 20023175, 200233281 or 200236630 are printed on a white label attached to the back of the neckerchief slide.

    The slides, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Boy Scouts of America retail stores and authorized distributors nationwide and online at www.scoutshop.org from February 2018, through August 2018, for about $6.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled neckerchief slides, take them away from children and return them to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or distributor for a free replacement neckerchief slide, including shipping.

    Consumers may contact Boy Scouts of America at (800) 323-0736 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at customerservice@scoutshop.org, or online at www.scoutshop.org and click on the Product Recall link at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Boy Scouts of America of Charlotte, N.C., is recalling about 110,000 neckerchief slides. The colored enamel on the neckerchief slides contains levels of...

    Harris Teeter recalls Low Fat Cookies & Cream Frozen Yogurt

    The product contains peanut butter, an allergen not declared on the label

    Harris Teeter is recalling Harris Teeter Low Fat Frozen Yogurt Cookies & Cream.

    The product contains peanut butter, an allergen not declared on the label.

    The product, which comes in a 1.5-quart laminated carton, with UPC 0 72036 98182 0, and all SELL BY DATES up to 07/30/19 was distributed to Harris Teeter stores located in Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia from June 6 thru September 23, 2018.

    What to do

    The company will use loyalty card data to notify shoppers of the recall via voicemail and email.

    Customers who purchased the recalled product and have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts should not consume it, and may return it to Harris Teeter for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact Harris Teeter’s customer relations department at (800) 432-6111, and select option 2 Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 6pm (EST).

    Harris Teeter is recalling Harris Teeter Low Fat Frozen Yogurt Cookies & Cream.The product contains peanut butter, an allergen not declared on the labe...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Provata Health recalls activity trackers

      The tracker wristband can overheat while the user is wearing it

      Provata Health of Portland, Ore., is recalling about 30,000 Provata activity trackers.

      The activity tracker wristband can overheat while the user is wearing it or when charging, posing a burn hazard.

      The firm has received 13 reports of the activity tracker overheating during use or while charging, including three reports of burns to the wrist.

      This recall involves the Provata activity fitness tracker. The wristbands, given to consumers as a promotional giveaway, feature a digital display, a charging terminal, a heart rate and step detector with Bluetooth technology.

      They were distributed in three colors: black, blue or mint green. The packaging displays the word “Provata” and “Activity Tracker [color]” printed on the front cover.

      The trackers, manufactured in China, were distributed as a free promotional item from August 2017, through July 2018, in mailings nationwide and in-person during employer wellness events in Oregon, North Carolina and Arizona.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop wearing or charging the recalled wristbands and contact Provata Health for instructions on how to receive a free replacement wristband.

      Consumers may contact Provata Health toll-free at (888) 343-9820 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.provatahealth.com and click on “Important Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

      Provata Health of Portland, Ore., is recalling about 30,000 Provata activity trackers.The activity tracker wristband can overheat while the user is wea...

      Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corporation recalls multiple products

      The products may be contaminated with E. coli

      Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corporation is recalling all products produced at the Keaau, Hawaii, facility from September 6 – 21, 2018.

      The products may be contaminated with E. coli.

      No illnesses have been reported.

      The following items, sold only in retail stores in Hawaii, are being recalled:

      ProductUPCLot#Size
      Mauna Loa Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts0-72992-04003-6NOCNCTK,  NOHCCTK, NONECTK4.5 oz. Roasted Salted Can
      Mauna Loa Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts0-72992-04016-6NOCACTK,  NOCOCTK, NOHNCTK,  NOCRCTK27 oz. Roasted Salted 6 Pack Cans Box
      Mauna Loa Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts0-72992-04031-9NOCACTK, NOCHCTK, NOCOCTK, NOCRCTK, NOCSCTK, NOCTCTK, NOCCCTK,  NOCNCTK.5 oz. Roasted Salted Pouch
      Mauna Loa Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts0-72992-04122-4NOHCCTK13.5 oz. Roasted Salted 3 Pack Cans Box
      Mauna Loa Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts0-72992-04170-5NOCCCTK,  NOCHCTK, NOCNCTK1.15 oz. Roasted Salted Pouch
      Mauna Loa Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts0-72992-04200-9NOCHCTK,  NONECTK10 oz. Roasted Salted Bag
      Mauna Loa Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts0-72992-04201-6NONECTK,  NONSCTK10 oz. Roasted Salted Bag
      Mauna Loa Honey Roasted  Macadamias0-72992-04205-4NOCACTK,  NOHCCTK, NONSCTK10 oz. Honey Roasted Bag
      Mauna Loa Maui Onion Garlic Macadamia Nuts0-72992-04210-8NOCNCTK10 oz. Maui Onion Garlic Bag
      Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate  Macadamia Nuts0-72992-04350-1NOCRCTK10 oz. Dark Chocolate Bag
      Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel  Macadamia Nuts0-72992-04355-6NOCRCTK10 oz. Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel
      Mauna Loa Honey Roasted  Macadamia Nuts0-72992-05320-3NOCOCTK,  NONECTK, NONSCTK4.5 oz. Honey Roasted Can
      Mauna Loa Honey Roasted  Macadamia Nuts0-72992-05321-0NOCSCTK,  NOCOCTK, NOCTCTK27 oz. Honey Roasted 6 Pack Cans Box
      Mauna Loa Maui Onion Garlic Macadamia Nuts0-72992-05322-7NOCCCTK4.5 oz. Maui Onion Garlic Can
      Mauna Loa Maui Onion Garlic Macadamia Nuts0-72992-05327-2NOCACTK, NOCHCTK, NOCOCTK, NOCRCTK, NOHCCTK,  NOHNCTK.5 oz. Maui Onion Garlic Pouch
      Mauna Loa Honey Roasted  Macadamia Nuts0-72992-05361-6NONECTK,  NONLCTK, NONSCTK1.15 oz. Honey Roasted Pouch
      Mauna Loa Chocolate Macadamia Nuts0-72992-05463-7NONECTK,  NONSCTK.6 oz. Milk Chocolate Pouch
      Mauna Loa Shortbread Cookies0-72992-05766-9NOCACTK, NOCNCTK, NOCSCTK, NONRCTK, NONSCTK10 oz. Chocolate Dipped Mac Nut Shortbread Cookie Box
      Mauna Loa Macadamia Nuts0-72992-06122-2NOCHCTK13.5 oz. Assorted 3 Pack Cans Box
      Mauna Loa Macadamia Nuts0-72992-06126-0NOCSCTK,  NOCTCTK29 oz. Assorted 3 Pack Cans Box
      Mauna Loa Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts0-72992-34156-0NOCHCTK25 oz. Roasted Salted Bag

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard them return them to the store where purchased.

      Consumers with questions may call (844) 344-5444, toll free, Monday – Friday, 8am – 4pm (HST).

      Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corporation is recalling all products produced at the Keaau, Hawaii, facility from September 6 – 21, 2018.The products may be c...

      Model year 2018 Bentley Mulsannes recalled

      The full rearview camera view may be temporarily obstructed or delayed

      Bentley Motors is recalling ten model year 2018 Bentley Mulsannes.

      When reverse gear has been selected, the rearview camera display may be obstructed or may not be fully visible within two seconds.

      If the full camera view is obstructed or delayed and the driver does not check his surroundings before backing up, there may be an increased risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Bentley will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the software in the infotainment system, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin in late September 2018.

      Owners may contact Bentley customer service at 1-800-777-6923. Bentley's number for this recall is RE 18/11.

      Bentley Motors is recalling ten model year 2018 Bentley Mulsannes.When reverse gear has been selected, the rearview camera display may be obstructed or...

      Traeger Grills Recalls wood pellet grills

      Grease can leak from the drip tray, posing a fire hazard

      Traeger Grills of Salt Lake City, Utah, is recalling about 15,100 Scout and Ranger portable wood pellet grills.

      Grease can leak from the drip tray, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received six reports of grease fires in the grill. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Scout and Ranger portable wood-pellet fueled grills. The portable grills are black-metal rectangular boxes with a clamshell opening for access to the grill. The grills are marked with the word “Traeger” and the Scout model also has an image of mountains on the top of the grill.

      The Scout has a curved silver handle on the front of the grill with a round dial to adjust the temperature.

      The Ranger has a straight silver handle on the front of the grill with a push-button touchpad to adjust the temperature.

      The grills are about 21 inches long, 20 inches wide, and 13 inches high.

      The Scout weighs about 45 pounds and the Ranger weighs about 60 pounds including its cast iron griddle.

      The grills, manufactured in China, were sold at Costco, Ace Hardware stores, other stores nationwide, and online from March 2018, through July 2018, for between $300 and $400.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and contact Traeger Grills for a free replacement grill, free replacement drip tray to repair the grill, or a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Traeger Grills at (800) 872-3437 from 5 a.m. – 7 p.m. (PT) Monday through Sunday, by email at productsafety@traegergrills.com or online at www.traegergrills.com and click on “Voluntary Product Recall” for more information.

      Traeger Grills of Salt Lake City, Utah, is recalling about 15,100 Scout and Ranger portable wood pellet grills.Grease can leak from the drip tray, posi...

      Mitsubishi recalls Outlanders with 18-inch alloy wheels

      The certification label lists an incorrect rear wheel rim size

      Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) is recalling 14,791 model year 2018-2019 Outlanders equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels.

      The certification label lists an incorrect rear wheel rim size.

      Such information can cause the operator to replace the rim with an incorrect rim size, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      MMNA will notify owners and send them a corrected certification label, free of charge. Owners can also choose to have the label replaced by a dealer, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin September 26, 2018.

      Owners may contact MMNA customer service at 1-888-648-7820. MMNA's number for this recall is SR-18-006.

      Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) is recalling 14,791 model year 2018-2019 Outlanders equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels.The certification label l...

      365 Everyday Value brand Salted White Corn Tortilla Chips recalled

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Whole Foods Market is recalling 365 Everyday Value brand Salted White Corn Tortilla Chips.

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There are no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

      The following product, sold in Whole Foods Markets in Ontario, Canada, is being recalled:

      Brand NameCommon NameSizeCode(s) on ProductUPC
      365 Everyday ValueWhite Corn Tortilla Chips Salted567 gBest by dates between January 24-25, 20190 99482 47145 3

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and have an allergy to milk should not consume it, but discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may call Whole Foods Market at (844) 936-8255, Monday – Friday 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM (CT) and Saturday and Sunday 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM (CT)

      Whole Foods Market is recalling 365 Everyday Value brand Salted White Corn Tortilla Chips.The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the...

      Desert Harvest recalls Reléveum Skin Repair Cream

      The bottles are not child resistant as required by law

      Desert Harvest of Hillsborough, N.C., is recalling 1,450 bottles of Desert Harvest Reléveum Skin Repair Cream.

      The bottles are not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      Desert Harvest Reléveum Skin Repair Cream is an over the counter skin cream with lidocaine (4%) as the active ingredient.

      It comes in a transparent green bottle with a white pump dispenser cap and a tan/white gradient label with “Desert Harvest Reléveum” printed on the front.

      The cream is sold in a 4-oz. or an 8-oz. bottle with the date code “D02N5” printed above the barcode on the bottle.

      The cream, manufactured in the U.S., is sold at Apotheco Pharmacy, Memorial Medical Center, Oschner Baptist Medical Center, Oschner Wellness, The Herb Bar, Current Medical Technologies, Be Well Pharmacy, Women’s Physical Therapy, other pharmacies nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and DesertHarvest.com from January 2016, through July 2018, for about $27 for the 4-oz. bottle and about $50 for the 8-oz..

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately place the recalled pain relieving cream out of the reach of children and contact Desert Harvest for a free replacement child resistant bottle cap.

      Consumers may contact Desert Harvest at (800) 222-3901 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.desertharvest.com for more information.

      Desert Harvest of Hillsborough, N.C., is recalling 1,450 bottles of Desert Harvest Reléveum Skin Repair Cream.The bottles are not child resistant as re...

      Model year 2018 Entegra Odysseys recalled

      ​The leveling system hoses may leak and cause a fire

      Entegra Coach is recalling 36 model year 2018 Entegra Odysseys.

      The leveling system hydraulic hoses may become damaged due to their location, resulting in a hydraulic fluid leak.

      The leaking hydraulic fluid leak may spray onto the exhaust system, increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Entegra has notified owners, and dealers will inspect the location of hoses and replace any damaged hoses, free of charge.

      The recall began on September 13, 2018.

      Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Entegra's number for this recall is 9903407.

      Entegra Coach is recalling 36 model year 2018 Entegra Odysseys.The leveling system hydraulic hoses may become damaged due to their location, resulting...

      Woodcraft Recalls clip-on adapters for motorcycle handlebars

      The adapter plate on the motorcycle handlebars can crack and fail

      Woodcraft Technologies of Winchendon, Mass., is recalling about 400 Woodcraft clip-on adapters for motorcycle handlebars.

      The adapter plate on the motorcycle handlebars can crack and fail, posing a crash hazard.

      The company has received two reports of the adapter plates cracking. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Woodcraft clip-on on adapter plates.

      The adapter plates are the center part of the assembly sold to replace your handlebars with a clip-on style set up that can be adjusted for street riding or track use.

      They can be installed either in an “up” or “down” position, and are compatible with certain Yamaha FZ07 and Ducati Monster motorcycles. They were sold in black and have “Woodcraft” printed in the middle of the plate.

      The part number can be found on the left end side of the packaging.

      Part Number

                          Models 

      12-0407AP

      Adapter plate base unit

      12-1407

      Yamaha FZ07 '15-’18 Clip-on Riser Set 1" w/Adapter Plate

      12-2407

      Yamaha FZ07 '15-‘18 Clip-on Riser Set 1-1/2" W/Adapter Plate

      12-1630

      Ducati Monster 1200 '14-‘16 1 Inch Clip-on Adapter Plate Risers

      12-1631

      Ducati Monster 821 '14-’16 1 Inch Clip-on Adapter Plate Risers

      12-2630

      Ducati Monster 1200 '14-’16, 1-1/2 Inch Clip-on Adapter Plate Risers

      The adapter plates, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Woodcraft stores and Woodcraft dealers nationwide from April 2015, through January 2017, for about $260.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adapter plates and contact Woodcraft for a free replacement.

      Consumers may contact Woodcraft toll-free at (888) 442-6996 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at info@woodcraft-cfm.com or online at www.woodcraft-cfm.com and click on the adapter plate link for more information.

      Woodcraft Technologies of Winchendon, Mass., is recalling about 400 Woodcraft clip-on adapters for motorcycle handlebars.The adapter plate on the motor...

      Jayco recalls model year 2018 Alante motorhomes

      ​The leveling system hoses may leak and cause a fire

      Jayco is recalling 327 model year 2018 Jayco Alante motorhomes. The leveling system hydraulic hoses may become damaged due to their location, resulting in a hydraulic fluid leak.

      The leaking hydraulic fluid leak may spray onto the exhaust system, increasing the risk of a fire

      What to do

      Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the location of hoses and replace any damaged hoses, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin September 28, 2018.

      Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco's number for this recall is 9903407.

      Jayco is recalling 327 model year 2018 Jayco Alante motorhomes. The leveling system hydraulic hoses may become damaged due to their location, resulting in...

      Kaz recalls Stinger Insect Zappers

      The insect kill grid can detach inside the housing, posing a shock hazard

      Kaz USA of Marlborough, Mass., is recalling about 72,000 Stinger Insect Zappers.

      The insect kill grid can detach inside the housing, posing a shock hazard.

      The firm has received three reports of units exhibiting internal grid detachment. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Stinger BK series Insect Zapper electric insect/mosquito zapper including the Stinger Insect Zapper (Model BK 110v3), the Stinger 3-in-1 Insect Zapper (Model BK310v3) and the Stinger 5-in-1 Insect & Mosquito Zapper (Model BK510v3).

      The zappers are black or gray plastic and stand or hang vertically, are about 19 inches high and 6 inches wide and require an extension cord to operate outside.

      The recalled models have codes ending in YTG and Made in China printed on the silver label on the bottom of the product.

      Model Number

      Product Name

      BK510v3 (ULG510YTG)

      Stinger 5-in-1 Insect & Mosquito Zapper

      BK310v3 (ULG310YTG)

      Stinger 3-in-1 Insect Zapper

      BK110v3 (ULG110YTG)

      Stinger Insect Zapper

      The zappers, manufactured in China, were sold at Home Depot, Ace Hardware, other stores nationwide, and online from April through August 2018, for between $30 and $80.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Stinger Insect Zappers, unplug them, and contact Kaz to return the product for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Kaz toll-free at (888) 480-2880 from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.Kaz.com or www.stingerproducts.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Kaz USA of Marlborough, Mass., is recalling about 72,000 Stinger Insect Zappers.The insect kill grid can detach inside the housing, posing a shock haza...

      Zweigle’s recalls olive loaf pork products

      The products contain sodium nitrite levels exceeding the regulatory limit

      Zweigle’s of Rochester, N.Y., is recalling approximately 6,082 pounds of ready-to-eat olive loaf pork products.

      The products contain sodium nitrite levels in excess of the regulatory limit.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following items, produced from June 29, 2018, through Aug. 27, 2018, are being recalled:

      • Approximate 9-lb. boxes containing two-half loaves of “Olive LOAF Oven Baked” with “Use By” dates of 8/22/18, 9/12/18, 9/19/18, 10/4/18 and 10/17/18 and case code 070534075225.

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. 5333” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to retail locations in western New York as intact loaves for slicing.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Derek Annechino at (585) 546-1740, Ext 36.

      Zweigle’s of Rochester, N.Y., is recalling approximately 6,082 pounds of ready-to-eat olive loaf pork products.The products contain sodium nitrite leve...

      Model year 2018-2019 Outlaw motorhomes recalled

      The wiring for the coach may have be improperly wired to the battery

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 138 model year 2018-2019 Outlaw motorhomes, model 29J.

      The 12V wiring for the coach may have been improperly wired to the battery instead of wired through a circuit breaker.

      In the event of an electrical short circuit, the unprotected circuit can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      TMC will notify owners, and dealers will correct the circuit's wiring, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin October 29, 2018.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC000160.

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 138 model year 2018-2019 Outlaw motorhomes, model 29J.The 12V wiring for the coach may have been improperly wired t...

      Weeplay Kids recalls children’s coveralls

      The bunny applique on the coveralls can detach, posing a choking hazard

      Weeplay Kids of New York, N.Y., is recalling 2,630 ED by Ellen DeGeneres coveralls sold in the U.S and Canada.

      The bunny applique on the coveralls can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

      The firm has received one report in Canada where the bunny applique detached from the garment, and a young child put it in his mouth. A grandparent removed it before it caused him to choke. No incidents or injuries have been reported in the U.S.

      This recall involves infant ED by Ellen DeGeneres coveralls with hat. The pink striped, two-piece, long-sleeve coveralls are 100% cotton, and have a kangaroo pocket and bunny-shaped applique on the left chest, a hat with pompom and snaps in the crotch.

      Style ED01210 was sold in infant sizes 3M, 6M and 9M; and style ED13210 was sold in 12M, 18M and 24M. The style number and manufacture date code of August 2017 (08/2017) are printed on the inside garment tag located inside the seam of the garment.

      “ED by Ellen DeGeneres” and the garment sizes are printed on the inside back of the garment.

      The coveralls, manufactured in China, were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Marshalls stores nationwide and online at www.buybuybaby.com from September 2017, through January 2018, for about $16.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coveralls and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Weeplay Kids toll-free at (888) 854-6563 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.weeplaykids.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.

      Weeplay Kids of New York, N.Y., is recalling 2,630 ED by Ellen DeGeneres coveralls sold in the U.S and Canada.The bunny applique on the coveralls can d...

      Purus Labs recalls MyoWhey Chocolate Cookie Crunch

      The product may contain undeclared milk and soy, allergens not declared on the label

      Purus Labs is recalling MyoWhey Chocolate Cookie Crunch.

      The product may contain milk and soy, allergens not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product is sold in a white plastic container with a net weight of 5-lbs (2.26 kg.) with lot number PL: 0100518 and the expiration date 04/2020, which is printed on the bottom of the container.

      It was sold through online mail orders to Arkansas, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Virginia and Oklahoma, was available through retail stores in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Colorado and Missouri, and internationally in Chile and the UAE.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and soy should not consume it, but discard it.

      Consumers with questions may call Purus Labs at (214) 221-1813.

      Purus Labs is recalling MyoWhey Chocolate Cookie Crunch.The product may contain milk and soy, allergens not declared on the label.No illnesses have...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.