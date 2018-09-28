Recalls in September 2018

Boy Scouts of America of Charlotte, N.C., is recalling about 110,000 neckerchief slides.

The colored enamel on the neckerchief slides contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Boy Scouts of America’s neckerchief slides.

The brass neckerchief slides were sold in four styles: red wolf, green bear, orange lion and blue Webelos.

“Made in China” and P.O. number 200228276, 20023175, 200233281 or 200236630 are printed on a white label attached to the back of the neckerchief slide.

The slides, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Boy Scouts of America retail stores and authorized distributors nationwide and online at www.scoutshop.org from February 2018, through August 2018, for about $6.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled neckerchief slides, take them away from children and return them to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or distributor for a free replacement neckerchief slide, including shipping.

Consumers may contact Boy Scouts of America at (800) 323-0736 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at customerservice@scoutshop.org, or online at www.scoutshop.org and click on the Product Recall link at the bottom of the page for more information.