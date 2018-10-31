Recalls in October 2018

Shimano North America Holding of Irvine, Calif., is recalling about 4,200 Lazer bicycle helmets.

The helmets do not comply with the federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Shimano’s Lazer-branded bicycle helmets, models Blade, Elle, Jade and Magma.

The helmets were sold in the following matte or glossy colors and color combinations: black, black and pink, blue, dark blue, grey and yellow, khaki and orange, titanium, red, yellow, and white.

Lazer is printed on the side of the helmet. Model LZB-08 is printed on a sticker inside the helmet.

Only helmets in the sizes below are included in the recall.

Model Name Size Blade XS and S Elle S Jade S Magma S

The helmets, manufactured in China, were sold at authorized Shimano bicycle dealers nationwide from January 2015, through April 2018, for between $100 and $125.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Shimano for instructions on how to receive a free replacement helmet.

Consumers may contact Shimano at (800) 423-2420 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday or online at https://bike.shimano.com/en-US/home.html and click on “Corrective Actions” at the bottom of the page for more information.