Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2018

Recalls in October 2018

Browse by year

2018

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Shimano recalls bicycle helmets

    The helmets do not comply with the federal safety standard

    Shimano North America Holding of Irvine, Calif., is recalling about 4,200 Lazer bicycle helmets.

    The helmets do not comply with the federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Shimano’s Lazer-branded bicycle helmets, models Blade, Elle, Jade and Magma.

    The helmets were sold in the following matte or glossy colors and color combinations: black, black and pink, blue, dark blue, grey and yellow, khaki and orange, titanium, red, yellow, and white.

    Lazer is printed on the side of the helmet. Model LZB-08 is printed on a sticker inside the helmet.

    Only helmets in the sizes below are included in the recall.

    Model Name

    Size

    Blade

    XS and S

    Elle

    S

    Jade

    S

    Magma

    S

    The helmets, manufactured in China, were sold at authorized Shimano bicycle dealers nationwide from January 2015, through April 2018, for between $100 and $125.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Shimano for instructions on how to receive a free replacement helmet.

    Consumers may contact Shimano at (800) 423-2420 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday or online at https://bike.shimano.com/en-US/home.html and click on “Corrective Actions” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Shimano North America Holding of Irvine, Calif., is recalling about 4,200 Lazer bicycle helmets.The helmets do not comply with the federal safety stand...

    UBC Food Distributors recalls hot curry powder and curry powder

    The products contain a high level of lead

    UBC Food Distributors is recalling Baraka brand hot curry powder and curry powder.

    The products contain a high level of lead.

    Lead poisoning in children can cause: learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.

    Fewer than 20 cases of products with UPC CODES 822514265566 & 822514265535 were shipped between June 15 and July 31, 2018, to Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri and Colorado.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should discontinue using them and return any unused portions to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact UBC customer care toll free at (877) 846-8117, Monday – Friday from 9am – 6pm (EST), or by email at customerservice@wellmadefood.com

    UBC Food Distributors is recalling Baraka brand hot curry powder and curry powder.The products contain a high level of lead.Lead poisoning in child...

    Cub Cadet recalls utility vehicles

    The fuel tank’s neck can crack and cause fuel to leak

    Cub Cadet of Cleveland, Ohio, is recalling about 350 Cub Cadet Challenger 400 utility vehicles.

    The fuel tank’s neck can crack and cause fuel to leak, posing a fire hazard.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Cub Cadet model year 2018 Challenger 400 4x4 utility vehicles with model number 37BV3BHK010.

    The yellow utility vehicles have four-wheel drive with side-by-side seating for two people. “Challenger 400” and “4x4” is printed on both sides of the utility vehicle’s bed. “Cub Cadet” is printed on both sides of the front fender.

    The recalled vehicles were manufactured between May 2018, and August 2018. The model number and manufacture date in MM/YYYY format can be found on a label located on the seat frame under driver’s seat.

    The utility vehicles, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at independent Cub Cadet dealers nationwide from May 2018, through August 2018, for about $7,500.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles, store outside and contact an authorized Cub Cadet dealer or customer service representative to arrange for a free repair. Cub Cadet is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Cub Cadet toll-free at (888) 848-6038 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Saturday and Sunday, or online www.cubcadet.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Cub Cadet of Cleveland, Ohio, is recalling about 350 Cub Cadet Challenger 400 utility vehicles.The fuel tank’s neck can crack and cause fuel to leak, p...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Yvolve Sports recalls electric skateboards

      The tire on the skateboard can deflate, posing a fall hazard

      Yvolve Sports Ltd of Torrance, Calif., is recalling about 10,000 Neon one wheel electric skateboards.

      The tire on the skateboard can deflate, posing a fall hazard to the user.

      The firm has received 128 reports of flat tires. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the Neon Nitro 8, a self-balancing, single-wheeled, battery-powered, electric skateboard from Yvolve Sports under the Neon brand.

      The product is powered by the user placing one foot on the rear and front decks, gaining balance and then shifting his weight backwards or forwards to control the speed.

      “Neon” is printed on the skateboard.

      The skateboards, manufactured in China, were sold at Walmart, Toys “R” Us and online at Amazon.com from October 2017, through September 2018, for about $500.

      What to do

      Consumers should stop using the skateboards immediately and contact Yvolve Sports to receive a new permanent warning label and updated instructions on how to properly inflate the tire.

      New instructions can also be obtained through the firm’s website at https://www.neonlyghts.com/pub/media/manuals/Neon_Nitro_8_IM.pdf.

      Consumers may contact Yvolve Sports toll-free at (855) 981-7177 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday or online at www.YvolveSports.com and click on “Contact Us” for more information.

      Yvolve Sports Ltd of Torrance, Calif., is recalling about 10,000 Neon one wheel electric skateboards.The tire on the skateboard can deflate, posing a f...

      Shirley’s Cookie Company recalls 'Chocolate Whoopie Pie'

      The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label

      Shirley’s Cookie Company of Claysburg, Pa., is recalling its 16-oz. packages of "Chocolate Whoopie Pie."

      The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      Fifty-five cases/660 units of the recalled product with a wrap around Weis Label with a UPC of 4149710692, a batch code of 227256 and freezer sell by 9/1/19, were shipped to Weis Market Headquarters in Sunbury, Pa.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (814) 239-2208, Monday – Friday, 8am – 4pm EST.

      Shirley’s Cookie Company of Claysburg, Pa., is recalling its 16-oz. packages of "Chocolate Whoopie Pie."The product may contain peanuts, an allergen no...

      Winnebago recalls Minnie Drop recreational trailers

      the refrigerator.

      Winnebago Towable is recalling 1,034 model year 2017-2019 Winnebago Minnie Drop recreational trailers.

      The liquid propane (LP) gas supply line may be missing p-clamps, allowing the supply line to contact the burner assembly on the refrigerator.

      This could cause the hose to melt, resulting in a gas leak, increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the LP supply line for melting, replacing and securing the line as necessary, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin November 5, 2018.

      Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-574-825-5280, extension 5220.

      Winnebago Towable is recalling 1,034 model year 2017-2019 Winnebago Minnie Drop recreational trailers.The liquid propane (LP) gas supply line may be mi...

      Zeagle recalls buoyancy control devices

      The device can suffer a rapid loss of air or auto inflation

      Zeagle of Salt Lake City, Utah, is recalling about 3,400 Zeagle Sport buoyancy control devices (BCDs) sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      Buttons on the Zeagle Sport BCD inflators can break or fracture leading to a rapid loss of air or auto inflation of the BCD, posing a drowning hazard to scuba divers.

      The firm has received 23 reports of the button on the BCD breaking. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Zeagle Sport BCD inflators, which are used to help a diver maintain buoyancy under water during scuba diving.

      Models include Sport Base, Sport Resort, Sport Base Plus, Sport Resort Plus, and Sport Focus.

      Serial numbers are located on the inside of BCD pocket.

      The following serial numbers are affected:

      620150000 – 620150800

      2015081625 – 2015080921

      2016035830 – 2016034676

      1030062 – 1030001

      2015114475 – 2015112942

      1012775 – 1012051

      2015092740 – 2015091746

      1011765 – 1010001

      The BCDs, manufactured in Vietnam, were sold at Zeagle dealers and scuba diving equipment stores nationwide from August 2015, through July 2018, for between $320 and $430.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled BCDs and call Zeagle for instructions on how to receive a free replacement.

      Consumers may contact Zeagle toll-free at (888) 270-8595 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.zeagle.com and click on Product Recall for more information.

      Zeagle of Salt Lake City, Utah, is recalling about 3,400 Zeagle Sport buoyancy control devices (BCDs) sold in the U.S. and Canada.Buttons on the Zeagle...

      Sirob Imports recalls curry powder

      The products contain elevated levels of lead

      Sirob Imports of Lindenhurst, N.Y., is recalling, Corrado, Orlando Imports, Nouri’s Syrian Bakery, Mediterranean Specialty Foods brand and Butera Fruit Market Curry Powder.

      The products contain elevated levels of lead.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The following brands of curry powder, packaged in 8-oz. and 16-oz. plastic containers and distributed in Illinois, New Jersey and New York, are being recalled:

      • Corrado: 16 oz. – UPC: 0 12729 01100 7, 8-oz. – UPC: 0 12729 01102 1
      • Orlando Imports: 16-oz – UPC: 0 53760 45255 8
      • Nouri’s Syrian Bakery: 8-oz. – 0 12729 01102 1, 16-oz. – UPC: 0 1279 0110 7
      • Mediterranean Specialty Foods: 8-oz. – UPC: 0 12729 01102 1
      • Butera Fruit Market: 8-oz. -0 12729 45273 2
      • The following lot numbers are included in the recall: GER302181, GER405081, GER403281, GER306181, GER104281, GER209081, GER301281, GER403281, GER505181, GER406181, GER504181, GER108081, GER106281, GER205181, GER309281, GER503281, GER306181, GER503081, GER302181.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Sirob Imports at (631) 957-8888 from 9am – 5pm, Monday – Friday.

      Sirob Imports of Lindenhurst, N.Y., is recalling, Corrado, Orlando Imports, Nouri’s Syrian Bakery, Mediterranean Specialty Foods brand and Butera Fruit Mar...

      Model year 2019 Forest River Flagstaff and Rockwood recreational trailers recalled

      The brakes may fail prematurely

      Forest River is recalling 1,785 model year 2019 Forest River Flagstaff and Rockwood recreational trailers.

      The brake mounting flanges on the torsion axles may be incorrectly oriented, which can result in premature brake failure, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will replace the axles or hubs, free of charge.

      The recall began on October 12, 2018.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-2640 or Dexter customer service at 1-574-295-7888.

      Forest River is recalling 1,785 model year 2019 Forest River Flagstaff and Rockwood recreational trailers.The brake mounting flanges on the torsion axl...

      Vista Railing Systems recalls ProBuilt aluminum posts

      The posts can separate from base, posing a fall hazard

      Vista Railing Systems of Canada is recalling about 28,000 ProBuilt aluminum deck railing posts sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The posts can separate from their base, posing a fall hazard.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves ProBuilt aluminum posts used in residential aluminum railing systems on exterior porches, decks, and stairways.

      The posts connect the horizontal rails in the system and are designed to be anchored to the floor of the deck or porch. Posts have a ‘PB’, surrounded by a square, stamped on the top of the post base plate.

      The item number is printed on the packaging.

      Product Name      

      Item Number (one for each color)

      42” End Post

      PB7468WT0Y, PB7468BK0Y, PB7468XB0Y, PB7468YB0Y, PB7468SW0Y

      42” 90 Deg Corner Post

      PB7469WT0Y, PB7469BK0Y, PB7469XB0Y, PB7469YB0Y, PB7469SW0Y

      42” 45 Deg Corner Post

      PB7494WT0Y, PB7494BK0Y, PB7494XB0Y, PB7494YB0Y, PB7494SW0Y

      42” Mid Post

      PB7470WT0Y, PB7470BK0Y, PB7470XB0Y, PB7470YB0Y, PB7470SW0Y

      42” 2.5” Blank Post

      PB7759WT0Y, PB7759BK0Y, PB7759XB0Y, PB7759YB0Y, PB7759SW0Y

      36” End Post

      PB6804WT0Y, PB6804BK0Y, PB6804XB0Y, PB6804YB0Y, PB6804SW0Y

      36” 90 Deg Corner Post

      PB6805WT0Y, PB6805BK0Y, PB6805XB0Y, PB6805YB0Y, PB6805SW0Y

      36” 45 Deg Corner Post

      PB6809WT0Y, PB6809BK0Y, PB6809XB0Y, PB6809YB0Y, PB6809SW0Y

      36” Mid Post

      PB6806WT0Y, PB6806BK0Y, PB6806XB0Y, PB6806YB0Y, PB6806SW0Y

      36” 2.5” Blank Post

      PB7758WT0Y, PB7758BK0Y, PB7758XB0Y, PB7758YB0Y, PB7758SW0Y

      42” Top Stair Post

      PB7733WT0Y, PB7733BK0Y, PB7733XB0Y, PB7733YB0Y, PB7733SW0Y

      Bottom Stair Post

      PB7735WT0Y, PB7735BK0Y, PB7735XB0Y, PB7735YB0Y, PB7735SW0Y

      36” Top Stair Post

      PB7737WT0Y, PB7737BK0Y, PB7737XB0Y, PB7737YB0Y, PB7737SW0Y

      The posts, manufactured in Vietnam, were sold at Wholesale building materials distributors and lumberyards in Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin from January 2017, through June 2018, for about $35.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Vista Railing Systems for free replacement screws or a set of gussets to repair the posts.

      Consumers may contact Vista Railing Systems at (800) 667-8247 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT), or online at www.post-fix.com or www.probuiltrailings.com and click on “Notices” for more information.

      Vista Railing Systems of Canada is recalling about 28,000 ProBuilt aluminum deck railing posts sold in the U.S. and Canada.The posts can separate from...

      Yamaha recalls model year 2015-2018 SR400 motorcycles

      Oil may leak onto the rear tire

      Yamaha Motor Corporation is recalling 1,902 model year 2015-2018 Yamaha SR400 motorcycles.

      The engine oil line flare nut may be insufficiently tightened, allowing oil to leak onto the rear tire and cause a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Yamaha will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the flare nut connection. If oil is not leaking, the nut will be tightened. If oil is leaking, the engine oil line will be replaced and the flare nut will be tightened, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin October 29, 2018.

      Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926.

      Yamaha Motor Corporation is recalling 1,902 model year 2015-2018 Yamaha SR400 motorcycles.The engine oil line flare nut may be insufficiently tightened...

      Forest River recalls model year 2019 East to West travel trailers

      Tires may contact the floor or wheel well while the trailer is moving

      Forest River is recalling 23 model year 2019 Forest River East to West travel trailers, model 27KNS.

      Incorrect axle shackles may have been installed on these vehicles, allowing the tires to contact the floor or wheel well while

      the trailer is moving.

      If the tires contact a part of the trailer, they may be damaged and fail, causing a loss of vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a taller equalizer to the suspension to add length to the shackle, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin in October 2018.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-264-6664 extension 50008. Forest River's number for this recall is 500-0856.

      Forest River is recalling 23 model year 2019 Forest River East to West travel trailers, model 27KNS.Incorrect axle shackles may have been installed on...

      P. East Trading recalls Fruits Du Sud Golden Seedless Raisins

      The product contains sulfites, which are not declared on the label

      P. East Trading Corp. of Bronx, N.Y., is recalling Fruits Du Sud Golden Seedless Raisins.

      The product contains sulfites, which are not declared on the label.

      No Illnesses have been reported to date.

      The following product, imported from South Africa and sold in retail stores in New York and New Jersey, is being recalled:

      • Fruits Du Sud Golden Seedless Raisins (Lot No. FDS T499/18) ; net weight 30-lb. box, production date: April 2018

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 991-6070.

      P. East Trading Corp. of Bronx, N.Y., is recalling Fruits Du Sud Golden Seedless Raisins.The product contains sulfites, which are not declared on the l...

      Hydrolevel recalls controllers for Slant/Fin boilers

      The boiler to overheat, posing a fire hazard

      Hydrolevel Company of North Haven, Conn., is recalling about 4,000 HydroStat Model 3000 boiler controllers for Slant/Fin boilers sold in the U.S and Canada.

      A malfunction can cause the boiler to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received five reports of the recalled controllers failing to shut down the boilers after they reach the high temperature limit. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

      This recall involves the Hydrolevel HydroStat Model 3000 boiler controller which is a black rectangular control unit for residential Slant/Fin VSPH boilers.

      The unit has six small LED lights and the word ‘Hydrostat’ on the front. The controller says HydroStat on the front and HydroStat Model 3000 on the back.

      The boiler controllers, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Slant/Fin distributors, residential boiler contractors and boiler distributors nationwide from May 2012, through July 2018 for about $185.

      What to do

      Consumers with Slant/Fin model VSPH boilers should immediately contact a contractor to schedule a free repair. For assistance in locating a contractor, go to http://www.slantfin.com/locator/.

      Consumers may contact Slant Fin at (800) 873-4346 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday though Friday or Hydrolevel at (800) 654-0768 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.hydrolevel.com and click Contact Us at the top of the page for more information.

      Hydrolevel Company of North Haven, Conn., is recalling about 4,000 HydroStat Model 3000 boiler controllers for Slant/Fin boilers sold in the U.S and Canada...

      Model year 2019 Winnebago Horizons recalled

      The door may open unexpectedly while the vehicle is moving

      Winnebago Industries is recalling 13 model year 2019 Winnebago Horizons.

      The vehicles' entry doors have latch rods that may be improperly adjusted, allowing the door to open while the vehicles are moving, increasing the risk of injury or a crash.

      What to do

      Winnebago has notified owners, and dealers will readjust the door latch rod, free of charge.

      The recall began on October 12, 2018.

      Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago's number for this recall is 154.

      Winnebago Industries is recalling 13 model year 2019 Winnebago Horizons.The vehicles' entry doors have latch rods that may be improperly adjusted, allo...

      Flushmate recalls Flushmate II 501-B pressure-assisted flushing systems

      The system can burst at or near the vessel weld seam releasing stored pressure

      Flushmate of New Hudson, Mich., is recalling about 1.4 million Flushmate II 501-B pressure-assisted flushing systems sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The system can burst at or near the vessel weld seam, releasing stored pressure. This pressure can lift the tank lid and shatter the tank, posing impact and laceration hazards to consumers and property damage.

      The firm has received 1,446 reports in the U.S. and seven reports in Canada of the units included in this recall bursting, resulting in property damage, totaling about $710,000, including 23 injury reports with one requiring foot surgery.

      This recall is for Flushmate II 501-B pressure-assisted flushing systems installed inside toilet tanks that were manufactured from September 3, 1996 through December 7, 2013.

      The units are rounded oval, black, two-piece vessels made of injection molded plastic.

      Recalled units have a date code/serial number that is 15 characters long and is located on the label on top of the Flushmate II 501-B unit. The first six numerals of the serial number are the date code.

      The date code range for units included in this recall in MMDDYY format is 090396 (September 3, 1996) through 120713 (December 7, 2013). The model code is 10 characters long and is located on the same product label. The model code starts with M and ends with F.

      Units included in this recall were sold individually and installed in toilets manufactured by American Standard, Corona, Crane, Kohler and Mansfield.

      The flushing systems, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Home Depot and Lowe’s stores, toilet manufacturers, distributors and plumbing contractors nationwide and online at www.grainger.com, www.hdsupply.com, www.homedepot.com and other online retailers from September 1996, through December 2015, for about $108 for the units without toilets.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Flushmate II 501-B systems, turn off the water supply to the unit and flush the toilet to release the internal pressure. Consumers should contact Flushmate to request a free Flushmate replacement unit and installation by a technician.

      Consumers may contact Flushmate toll-free at (844) 621-7538 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday and between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. (ET) Saturday, or online at www.flushmate.com and click on “501-B Recall” in the blue box on the top of the page for more information.

      Flushmate of New Hudson, Mich., is recalling about 1.4 million Flushmate II 501-B pressure-assisted flushing systems sold in the U.S. and Canada.The sy...

      Kikkerland recalls wireless charger bedside pockets

      The device can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards

      Kikkerland Design of New York is recalling about 3,600 wireless charger bedside pockets.

      The wireless charger bedside pockets can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

      The firm has received three reports of smoke coming from the charger pockets. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Kikkerland’s wireless charger bedside pockets used for recharging mobile phones and devices.

      The recalled chargers have a wireless charging pocket in which a mobile phone or other electronic device is placed.

      The configuration is of an expanding v-shaped file folder with a single pocket and a rigid flap that is pivotally attached on one side. The pocket is typically placed between the mattress and the bed frame. They are made of a dark gray felt material and were sold with a power cord.

      In operation, the cord is plugged into an electronic outlet and the mobile phone is placed into the pocket for recharging.

      The charger pockets, manufactured in China, were sold at Annie’s Blue Ribbon, Kowalski’s, SF MOMA, Therapy stores and other stores nationwide from March 2018, through August 2018, for about $35.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled charger pockets and contact Kikkerland for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Kikkerland at (800) 766-8523 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at info@kikkerland.com or online at www.kikkerland.com and click on “Recalls” near the bottom of the page for more information.

      Kikkerland Design of New York is recalling about 3,600 wireless charger bedside pockets.The wireless charger bedside pockets can overheat, posing fire...

      Model year 2012-2013 Yamaha XTZ12 Super Tenere motorcycles recalled

      The engine may not return to idle after the throttle is released

      Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA is recalling 4,736 model year 2012-2013 Yamaha XTZ12 Super Tenere motorcycles.

      Over time, a gap may develop in the protective sealant where the lead wires of the accelerator position sensor and throttle position sensor connect to the electronic control unit. This may cause corrosion on the wires, preventing the engine from returning to idle after the throttle is released.

      Failure of the engine to return to idle when the throttle is released can lead to a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Yamaha will notify owners, and dealers will bypass the wire lead connection with a new sub lead harness multi-connector, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin in October 2018.

      Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926. Yamaha's number for this recall is 990122.

      Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA is recalling 4,736 model year 2012-2013 Yamaha XTZ12 Super Tenere motorcycles.Over time, a gap may develop in the protect...

      Abond Group recalls Tubeez Baby Bath Support Seats

      The bath support seat fails to meet the federal safety standard

      Abond Group of Canada is recalling about 5,200 Tubeez Baby Bath Support Seats sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The bath support seat, which fails to meet the federal safety standard including the requirements for stability, can tip over or an infant can slip underneath the front support, posing a drowning hazard.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the Tubeez Baby Bath Support Seat, a rigid plastic seat attached to a foam mat for use in the bathtub.

      The foam mat is either blue, with the model code B9150BL, or gray, with the model code B9150GY, and features multiple suction cups on the underside.

      The affected seats have the date codes 1251-0916-enj-nacn or 1434-0617-enj-nacn printed on the underside of the mat.

      The bath support seats, manufactured in China, were sold at Bealls Outlets nationwide and La Bebe Boutique in Midland, Texas, from October 2017, through March 2018, for about $40.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bath support seats and contact Abond Group for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Abond Group at (800) 886-7947 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.abondcorp.com and click on Safety Alerts and Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Abond Group of Canada is recalling about 5,200 Tubeez Baby Bath Support Seats sold in the U.S. and Canada.The bath support seat, which fails to meet th...

      Model year 2019 Newmar Dutch Star motorhomes recalled

      The brake pedal may not release fully

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 123 model year 2019 Newmar Dutch Star motorhomes.

      The brake pedal assembly may catch on the dash, preventing the brake pedal from fully releasing.

      Failure of the brake pedal to release properly can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Newmar has notified owners, and dealers will reroute the brake adjustment cable, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin November 3, 2018.

      Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 123 model year 2019 Newmar Dutch Star motorhomes.The brake pedal assembly may catch on the dash, preventing the brake p...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.