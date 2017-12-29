Recalls in December 2017

Squatty Potty of St. George, Utah, is recalling about 2,400 SquattyPottymus toilet step stools.
The top removable step (hat) on the recalled children’s toilet step stools can detach while a child is standing on it, posing injury and fall hazards.
The firm has received two reports of children falling from the toilet step stool, resulting in one child hitting her chin on the toilet and biting the inside of her mouth causing her to bleed. Another child fell and hit his head on a wall.
This recall involves the SquattyPottymus children’s toilet step stools used to assist a child in reaching a toilet seat.
The plastic step stools measure about 15.8 by 16.8 by 10 inches and were sold individually or as a part of a set, which included a toilet seat and decorative stickers.
The step stool is designed to look like a gray hippopotamus with blue or purple eyes. It has a height-adjusting aqua blue hat top step and cut-outs that function as handles on each side.
The step stool, manufactured in China, was sold online at squattypotty.com and Amazon.com from September 2017, through November 2017, for about $50.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the children’s toilet step stools until they remove the hat. Consumers should contact Squatty Potty for instructions on returning the hat portion of the stool, free of cost, for a $10 refund.
Consumers may contact Squatty Potty toll-free at 855-628-1099 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday, by email at recall@squattypotty.com or online at www.squattypotty.com and hover over the “More” tab and then click “Press” for more information.
