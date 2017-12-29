Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017

Recalls in December 2017

Browse by year

2017

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Piaggio recalls Aprilia motorcycles

    The Brembo front brake master cylinders may fail

    Piaggio Group Americas is recalling 1,856 model year 2016-2017 Aprilia RSV4 1000 motorcycles (including RR, Factory Superpole, and RF Superpole), and model year 2017 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 motorcycles (including RR and Factory Superpole).

    The motorcycles are equipped with Brembo front brake master cylinders that may fail.

    As such, they fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 122, "Motorcycle Brake Systems."

    If the front brake master cylinder fails, the loss of front braking ability can increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Aprilia will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front brake master cylinder piston, free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin January 15, 2018.

    Owners may contact Aprilia customer service at 1-212-380-4433.

    Piaggio Group Americas is recalling 1,856 model year 2016-2017 Aprilia RSV4 1000 motorcycles (including RR, Factory Superpole, and RF Superpole), and model...

    Grand Design recalls model year 2017-2018 Reflection and Imagine travel trailers

    The trailer's jack could operate unintentionally

    Grand Design RV is recalling 3,969 model year 2017-2018 Reflection and Imagine travel trailers equipped with a Smart-Jack model power tongue jack.

    The laminated plastic touch pad on the jack may crack or separate allowing water to enter, potentially causing the jack to operate unintentionally and increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

    What to do

    Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will replace the power tongue jack, free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin January 8, 2018.

    Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design's number for this recall is 900012.

    Grand Design RV is recalling 3,969 model year 2017-2018 Reflection and Imagine travel trailers equipped with a Smart-Jack model power tongue jack.The l...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Aston Martin recalls vehicles with a 6-Speed Touchtronic II Automatic Transmissions

      The vehicles may roll unexpectedly, increasing the risk of a crash

      Aston Martin The Americas is recalling 3,493 model year 2009-2016 DB9s, 2009-2012 DBSs, 2010-2015 Rapides, 2012 Virages, and 2014 Vanquishes equipped with a 6-Speed Touchtronic II Automatic Transmission.

      A communication error between the Engine Control Module (ECM) and the Transmission Control Module (TCM) can cause the transmission park pawl to not engage.

      If the park pawl does not engage and the vehicle is stopped on a slope and exited without the parking brake being applied, the vehicle may unexpectedly roll, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Aston Martin will notify owners, and dealers will update the TCM software, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin February 1, 2018.

      Owners may contact Aston Martin customer service at 1-888-923-9988. Aston Martin's number for this recall is RA-07-0028.

      Aston Martin The Americas is recalling 3,493 model year 2009-2016 DB9s, 2009-2012 DBSs, 2010-2015 Rapides, 2012 Virages, and 2014 Vanquishes equipped with...

      John Deere recalls Crossover Gator utility vehicles

      The steering shaft can separate from the steering rack assembly

      Deere & Company of Moline, Ill., is recalling about 68,300 John Deere Crossover Gator utility vehicles.

      The steering shaft can separate from the steering rack assembly and result in a loss of vehicle steering control, posing a crash hazard.

      The firm has received nine reports of steering loss. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves John Deere models XUV825, XUV825 S4, XUV855, and XUV855 S4 Crossover Gator utility vehicles equipped with power steering.

      The model number and “John Deere” are printed on the side of the vehicle. The serial number begins with 1M0825 or 1M0855 and is located on the passenger side of the frame under the cargo box. The vehicles have seating for two or four passengers.

      The following serial number ranges are affected:

      Serial Number Ranges

      1M0825GEXXM040001 - 1M0825GEXXM136520

      1M0825GFXXM060001 - 1M0825GFXXM131607

      1M0825MAXXM010001 - 1M0825MAXXM010667

      1M0825MBXXM010001 - 1M0825MBXXM010419

      1M0825MEXXM010001

      1M0855DEXXM040001 - 1M0855DEXXM130975

      1M0855DFXXM060001 - 1M0855DFXXM130531

      1M0855DHXXM130001 - 1M0855DHXXM131052

      1M0855EBXXM010001 - 1M0855EBXXM010561

      1M0855MAXXM010001 - 1M0855MAXXM010498

      1M0855MBXXM010001 - 1M0855MBXXM010247

      1M0855MDXXM010001 - 1M0855MDXXM010021

      1M0855MBAJM010249

      1M0825MAAJM010719

      1M0825MACJM010720

      1M0825MAAJM010722

      1M0825MAHJM010724

      1M0825MAEJM010725

      1M0825MACJM010726

      1M0825MATJM010727

      1M0825MAPJM010728

      1M0825MAKJM010729

      1M0825MAPJM010731

      The utility vehicles, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at John Deere dealers nationwide from March 2012, through November 2017, for between $13,400 and $16,100.

      What to do

      Consumers should stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting purchasers of the recalled utility vehicles directly.

      Consumers may contact Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ET) or online at www.deere.com and select Product Recall Information on the drop-down menu under Parts & Service for more information.

      Deere & Company of Moline, Ill., is recalling about 68,300 John Deere Crossover Gator utility vehicles.The steering shaft can separate from the steerin...

      Winnebago recalls model year 2017-2018 Grand Tour and Journey motorhomes

      The battery cables and hydraulic lines may not be secured properly

      Winnebago Industries is recalling 58 model year 2017-2018 Grand Tour and Journey motorhomes.

      The battery cables and hydraulic lines may not be properly secured, allowing them to contact the driveshaft or exhaust system, potentially resulting in an electrical short or hydraulic fluid leak.

      An electrical short can increase the risk of a fire. A hydraulic fluid leak can result in a loss of braking ability, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the battery cables and hydraulic lines, rerouting and securing them as necessary. Any damaged cables or lines will be replaced. These repairs will be performed free of charge.

      The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-3535.

      Winnebago Industries is recalling 58 model year 2017-2018 Grand Tour and Journey motorhomes.The battery cables and hydraulic lines may not be properly...

      Harris Teeter recalls HT Traders Mama Biscotti Mini Biscotti – Triple Chocolate

      The product may contain almonds and hazelnuts, allergens not declared on the label

      Harris Teeter is recalling HT Traders Mama Biscotti Mini Biscotti – Triple Chocolate.

      The product may contain almonds and hazelnuts, allergens not declared on the label.

      The following product is being recalled:

      • HT Traders Mama Biscotti Mini Biscotti – Triple Chocolate UPC: 7203670827

      What to do

      The 153 customers who purchased the recalled product since December 8, 2017, and have an allergy or sensitivity to almonds and/or hazelnuts should not consume it, but return it to Harris Teeter for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions about this recall may contact Mom’s Best Gourmet Foods at 1-905-696-8889 or by email at info@momsbest.ca.

      Consumers with questions for Harris Teeter may contact customer relations at 1-800-432-6111, and select Option 2.

      Harris Teeter is recalling HT Traders Mama Biscotti Mini Biscotti – Triple Chocolate.The product may contain almonds and hazelnuts, allergens not decla...

      Mazda recalls model year 2004-2006 B-series trucks

      Excessive internal pressure may cause the driver side front airbag to rupture

      Mazda North American Operations is superseding a previous recall  for 19,781 model year 2004-2006 B-series trucks.

      Upon deployment of the passenger side front airbag, excessive internal pressure may cause the inflator to rupture with metal fragments striking the vehicle occupants, potentially resulting in serious injury or death.

      What to do

      Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger side front airbag inflator with an alternate inflator, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin January 17, 2018.

      Vehicles that received a replacement airbag inflator under a previous campaign need to return to a dealer to have an alternate inflator installed.

      Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500. Mazda's number for this recall is 1817L.

      Mazda North American Operations is superseding a previous recall  for 19,781 model year 2004-2006 B-series trucks.Upon deployment of the passenger side...

      Grand Design recalls model year 2018 Reflection travel trailers

      A tire may contact the slide room and cause a blowout

      Grand Design RV is recalling 114 model year 2018 Reflection travel trailers, model 297RSTS.

      The vehicles may have insufficient clearance between the tire and the ram that moves the slide out room.

      The tire can contact the ram for the slide out room while the trailer is being towed, causing tire damage or a possible tire blowout.

      What to do

      Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will install a lift kit at each of the axle hangers, giving two additional inches of clearance. Tires that show evidence of damage will be replaced. These repairs will be performed free of charge.

      The recall began on December 14, 2017.

      Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design's number for this recall is 910011.

      Grand Design RV is recalling 114 model year 2018 Reflection travel trailers, model 297RSTS.The vehicles may have insufficient clearance between the tir...

      Kia recalls model year 2018 Sorentos

      The side curtain airbags may not deploy properly

      Kia Motors America is recalling 2,014 model year 2018 Sorentos. The side curtain air bags on these vehicles have a component that may detach during deployment of the inflatable curtain air bag.

      If the component detaches during deployment, it may enter the passenger compartment and be a projectile within the vehicle cabin, increasing the risk of injury.

      What to do

      Kia will notify owners, and dealers will replace the driver and passenger side curtain air bags, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin in December 2017.

      Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC159.

      Kia Motors America is recalling 2,014 model year 2018 Sorentos. The side curtain air bags on these vehicles have a component that may detach during deploym...

      Squatty Potty recalls children’s toilet step stools

      The top removable step can detach while a child is standing on it

      Squatty Potty of St. George, Utah, is recalling about 2,400 SquattyPottymus toilet step stools.

      The top removable step (hat) on the recalled children’s toilet step stools can detach while a child is standing on it, posing injury and fall hazards.

      The firm has received two reports of children falling from the toilet step stool, resulting in one child hitting her chin on the toilet and biting the inside of her mouth causing her to bleed. Another child fell and hit his head on a wall.

      This recall involves the SquattyPottymus children’s toilet step stools used to assist a child in reaching a toilet seat.

      The plastic step stools measure about 15.8 by 16.8 by 10 inches and were sold individually or as a part of a set, which included a toilet seat and decorative stickers.

      The step stool is designed to look like a gray hippopotamus with blue or purple eyes. It has a height-adjusting aqua blue hat top step and cut-outs that function as handles on each side.

      The step stool, manufactured in China, was sold online at squattypotty.com and Amazon.com from September 2017, through November 2017, for about $50.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the children’s toilet step stools until they remove the hat. Consumers should contact Squatty Potty for instructions on returning the hat portion of the stool, free of cost, for a $10 refund.

      Consumers may contact Squatty Potty toll-free at 855-628-1099 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday, by email at recall@squattypotty.com or online at www.squattypotty.com and hover over the “More” tab and then click “Press” for more information.

      Squatty Potty of St. George, Utah, is recalling about 2,400 SquattyPottymus toilet step stools.The top removable step (hat) on the recalled children’s...

      Superior Importers recalls Home Life mattresses

      The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard

      Superior Importers of New Brunswick, N.J., is recalling about 6,200 Home Life mattresses.

      The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Basic 6-inch and Basic 8-inch models Home Life mattresses sold in twin, full, queen and king sizes.

      Recalled matresses are ivory with tan and gray, with “Made For: Superior Importers company, 502 Jersey Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901” printed on a white tag located on the top side near the foot of the mattress.

      The mattresses, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Amazon.com from May 2016, through May 2017, for between $50 and $150.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Superior Importers or the place of purchase for instructions on receiving a free mattress cover to bring the mattress into compliance with the federal standard.

      Consumers may contact Superior Importers toll-free at 833-502-2500 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at Superiorimporters@gmail.com or online at www.superiorimporters.com and click on Contact Us for more information.

      Superior Importers of New Brunswick, N.J., is recalling about 6,200 Home Life mattresses.The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability...

      Mazda recalls model year 2018 Mazda3s

      The vehicle has an incorrect exhaust valve spring which could cause a stall

      Mazda North American Operations is recalling 144 model year 2018 Mazda3s equipped with an incorrect exhaust valve spring.

      The incorrect exhaust valve spring may fail while the vehicle is being driven, potentially causing an engine stall.

      What to do

      Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the engines and replace any incorrect exhaust valve springs free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin January 20, 2018.

      Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500. Mazda's number for this recall is 1717K.

      Mazda North American Operations is recalling 144 model year 2018 Mazda3s equipped with an incorrect exhaust valve spring.The incorrect exhaust valve sp...

      Travel Lite recalls model year 2018 Falcon recreational trailers

      An incorrect hitch coupler was installed

      Travel Lite RV is recalling 163 model year 2018 Falcon recreational trailers, models F-23TH, and F-23RB.

      A 2" Class III hitch coupler was mistakenly installed instead of a 2 5/16" Class III hitch coupler.

      Because the coupler is under rated for the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of the trailer, the trailer could become unhitched from the tow vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      The remedy for this recall is still under development. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Travel Lite customer service at 1-574-831-3000.

      Travel Lite RV is recalling 163 model year 2018 Falcon recreational trailers, models F-23TH, and F-23RB.A 2" Class III hitch coupler was mistakenly ins...

      Marmex recalls Blue Pearl male enhancement supplement

      The safety and efficacy for the product has not been established

      Marmex Corp. of Orange, Calif., is recalling all lots of 500mg Blue Pearl All Natural Male Enhancement Supplement.

      The product contains sildenafil as an active ingredient which is not declared on the label, making it an unapproved drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established.

      The company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

      The recalled product was marketed as a dietary supplement for male enhancement and is packaged in 1 unit of blister packs, with UPC code – 847046009785 and an expiration date of 7/1/2018. It was distributed nationwide in retail stores and the internet between July 2016, and November 2017.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should stop consuming it and return it to place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Marmex at 657-333-2053 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (PST), or by email at marmexcorp@gmail.com. 

      Marmex Corp. of Orange, Calif., is recalling all lots of 500mg Blue Pearl All Natural Male Enhancement Supplement.The product contains sildenafil as an...

      Todd Snyder recalls Champion brand sweatshirts

      The garments fail to meet federal flammability standards

      Todd Snyder of New York, N.Y., is recalling about 2,140 Todd Snyder + Champion brand sweatshirts in the U.S. and Canada.

      The garments fail to meet federal flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a burn risk to users.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Todd Snyder + Champion brand men’s 100 percent cotton brushed fleece knit, long-sleeve, reverse weave sweatshirts with ribbed side gussets and a Champion applique logo on the left wrist. “Champion Processed Sportswear + Todd Snyder New York” is printed on a label at the neck. The SoulCycle sweatshirts have a SoulCycle logo on the front.

      The following items are included in the recall: 

      Product Description

      Colors

      Sizes

      Plain sweatshirt

      (Style Numbers KN0410700 and KN041)

      Midnight Navy, Park Green

      Black, Vintage Green, Surplus

      Mast Blue, Washed Olive, Navy and Crimson

      Men’s sizes XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL

      Sweatshirt with SoulCycle logo

      Midnight Navy

      Men’s sizes XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL

      The sweatshirts, manufactured in Canada, were sold at Bloomingdale’s, Hush Life Boutique, SoulCycle and Todd Snyder stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com, www.net-a-porter.com, www.soulcycle.com and www.toddsnyder.com from August 2014, through October 2017, for between $140 and $150.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sweatshirts and contact Todd Snyder to return them for a full refund plus a $50 gift card. Consumers who purchased the sweatshirts online will be contacted directly by the firm.

      Consumers may contact Todd Snyder toll-free at 866-897-0333 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Saturday and Sunday, by email at recall@toddsnyder.com or online at www.toddsnyder.com and click on Recall Notice for more information.

      Todd Snyder of New York, N.Y., is recalling about 2,140 Todd Snyder + Champion brand sweatshirts in the U.S. and Canada.The garments fail to meet feder...

      Model year 2017 Mazda CX-5s recalled

      The vehicle's trailer hitch wiring harness may short circuit

      Mazda North American Operations is recalling 1,076 model year 2017 CX-5s equipped with an accessory trailer hitch wiring harness.

      This harness may be routed such that there is insufficient clearance between the harness and the exhaust muffler, allowing the wiring harness to contact the muffler.

      Contact with the muffler may damage the trailer wiring harness, potentially resulting in the trailer lighting being inoperative, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will reroute the trailer hitch harness away from the muffler, replacing the harness if it is damaged, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin January 20, 2018.

      Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500. Mazda's number for this recall is 1617K.

      Mazda North American Operations is recalling 1,076 model year 2017 CX-5s equipped with an accessory trailer hitch wiring harness.This harness may be ro...

      Hunter recalls ceiling fans

      The light globe can fall, posing an impact injury hazard

      Hunter Fan Company of Memphis, Tenn., is recalling about 170,000 Hunter Contempo ceiling fans sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The owner’s manual instructs consumers to install the light globe incorrectly and the light globe can fall, posing an impact injury hazard.

      The company has received 38 reports in the U.S., and two in Canada of the light globe falling due to the incorrect instructions. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Hunter Contempo ceiling fan models 59176 and 59174. The model number can be found on a label on top of the motor housing.

      The fan comes with five reversible blades and has a 54-inch blade span. Model 59176 comes with cherry and dark walnut blades. Model 59174 comes with light gray oak and gray walnut blades.

      The fans, manufactured in China, were sold at Costco stores nationwide and online at Costco.com from January 2016, through August 2017, for about $130; refurbished fans were sold online during the same period on eBay, Amazon, and Groupon.

      What to do

      Consumers with a recalled Contempo model ceiling fan should check to ensure that the light globe was installed correctly by turning it clockwise until it stops and is resting firmly in place. Costco and Hunter Fan Company are contacting all known purchasers and providing new instructions for installing the light globe.

      Consumers may contact Hunter toll-free at 866-326-2003 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, or online at www.hunterfan.com/recall.

      Hunter Fan Company of Memphis, Tenn., is recalling about 170,000 Hunter Contempo ceiling fans sold in the U.S. and Canada.The owner’s manual instructs...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.