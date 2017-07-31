Write a review
Recalls in July 2017

    Entegra recalls model year 2018 Cornerstone motorhomes

    The fuel pump could malfunction, resulting in an engine stall

    Entegra Coach is recalling 18 model year 2018 Cornerstone motorhomes equipped with Cummins ISX 15L engines.

    The engines have a fuel pump whose drive gear could possibly slip on its drive shaft, causing a fuel pump function loss, resulting in an engine stall that can increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Entegra has notified owners, and qualified Spartan Service Center/Cummins Distributors will replace the fuel pumps, free of charge. The recall began on July 21, 2017.

    Owners may contact Spartan customer service at 1-855-589-9836 or Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137.

    Bush Brothers & Company recalls baked beans

    The cans may have defective side seams

    Bush Brothers & Company is recalling 28-oz. cans of Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans.

    The cans may have defective side seams that may affect can integrity and cause the cans to leak or allow for harmful bacteria to grow inside the product.

    No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported to date in connection with this product.

    The following products, sold in retail stores nationwide, are being recalled:

    • BUSH'S BEST BROWN SUGAR HICKORY BAKED BEANS 28-oz. with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with Best By date of Jun 2019
    • BUSH'S BEST COUNTRY STYLE BAKED BEANS 28-oz. with UPC of 0 39400 01974 9 and Lot Codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR with the Best By date of Jun 2019
    • BUSH'S BEST ORIGINAL BAKED BEANS 28-oz. with UPC of 0 39400 01614 4 and Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC with the Best By date of Jun 2019

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not use them products even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled.

    Consumers may call Bush's consumer relations at 1-800-590-3797 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday for instructions. 

    Kawasaki recalls model year 2017 Versys-X 300 motorcycles

    A loose tail/brake light socket may allow the bulb to fall out

    Kawasaki Motors U.S.A. is recalling 1,888 model year 2017 Versys-X 300 motorcycles.

    A loose tail/brake light socket may allow the bulb to fall out.

    Without a working tail/brake light, there is an increased risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Kawasaki will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tail/brake light socket, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

    Owners may contact Kawasaki customer service at 1-866-802-9381.

      Nestlé Waters North America recalls AccuPure water dispensers

      The dispensers can overheat and smoke, posing fire and burn hazards

      Nestlé Waters North America of Stamford, Conn., is recalling about 12,300 AccuPure floor standing filtration dispensers.

      The dispensers can overheat and smoke, posing fire and burn hazards.

      The company has received 15 reports of overheating, including seven reports of units emitting smoke or catching fire. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Nestlé Waters AccuPure floor standing filtration dispenser with model number HB215-3G (black) and model number HW215-3G (white).

      They measure 44.6 inches tall by 12.5 inches wide and connect to the customer location’s plumbing system, draw and filter water from the local system, and then dispense the filtered water through the unit.

      The upper front panels of the units have an “AccuPure” logo and an illuminated clock display. The model number can be found on a white sticker on the back of the dispenser.

      The dispensers, manufactured in China, were sold and rented to businesses nationwide from April 2011 through April 2017 as part of individual service contracts with Nestlé Waters.

      A limited number of units were purchased by these consumers for between $700 and $900, depending on the filtration system used.

      Nestlé Waters does not sell or provide these units at retail.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately unplug the water dispensers and stop using them. Nestlé Waters is contacting consumers directly to schedule installation of a replacement unit. Consumers with questions should contact Nestlé Waters.

      Consumers may contact Nestlé Waters toll-free at 844-895-9691 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET) Saturday or online at www.readyrefresh.com and click on “Safety & Storage” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Mitsubishi recalls model year 2007-2013 Outlanders

      The windshield wiper motor could fail

      Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) is recalling 100,082 model year 2007-2013 Outlanders.

      Water may drop between the hood and the windshield and leak into the wiper motor breathing hole, causing internal corrosion of the windshield wiper motor and the possible failure of the motor.

      Failure of the wiper motor can cause a loss of visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      MMNA will notify owners, and dealers will replace the wiper motor, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin July 28, 2017.

      Owners may contact MMNA customer service at 1-888-648-7820. MMNA's number for this recall is SR-17-003.

      Keystone RV recalls model year 2016-2017 Outback travel trailers

      The vehicles have an incorrect drawbar installed to tow the travel trailer

      Keystone RV Company is recalling 910 model year 2016-2017 Keystone Outback travel trailers, models 220URB, 240URS, 250URS, 255UBH, and 293UBH.

      The vehicles were built with an incorrect drawbar installed to tow the travel trailer.

      Under certain conditions while traveling, the drawbar may bend, affecting vehicle handling and increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will bolt on a reinforcement channel over the existing drawbar attachment of the frame, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in July 2017.

      Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 17-290.

      Really Good Stuff recalls magnetic dry erase boards

      The thin magnetic metal surface can separate from the wooden board

      Really Good Stuff of Monroe, Conn., is recalling about 1.6 million Write Again magnetic dry erase white boards.

      The thin magnetic metal surface can separate from the product’s wooden board, posing a laceration hazard.

      The company has received 40 reports of minor cuts.

      This recall includes Write Again brand dry erase white boards sold in four sizes with SKU numbers: 152277 (double sided, 9 by 12 inches ); 136110 (9 by 12 inches); 152211 (12 by 18 inches) and 301800 (6 by 9 inches).

      Lot numbers XXXXXX-0903 through XXXXXX-1115 and SKU numbers are printed on a label on the back of the dry erase board. The boards were sold individually and in packs of six.

      The boards, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively through Really Good Stuff catalogs nationwide and online at www.reallygoodstuff.com from March 2003, through April 2017. They were sold individually and in sets of six for between $10 and $47

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boards and contact Really Good Stuff for a replacement board.

      Consumers may contact Really Good Stuff at 800-801-4046 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at Recalls@reallygoodstuff.com, or online at www.reallygoodstuff.com and click on “Product Safety” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Model year 2017-2018 Triumph Street Cup motorcycles recalled

      The hazard warning lights may not function properly

      Triumph Motorcycles America is recalling 655 model year 2017-2018 Triumph Street Cup motorcycles.

      The wiring harness for the hazard warning lights may be pulled and strained during normal steering action.

      The pulled wires may cause the wires to pull loose from the connector resulting in a loss of the hazard warning lights, reducing the motorcycle's visibility when hazard warning lights are wanted, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Triumph will notify owners, and dealers will extend the wiring length by installing a supplemental harness, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in July 2017.

      Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph's number for this recall is Safety Recall 549.

      Zero recalls motorcycles for turn signal problem

      The turn signal flasher may fail to alert the operator of a malfunction

      Zero Motorcycles is recalling ten model year 2017 S ZF6.5, S ZF13.0, DSP ZF13.0, and SR ZF13.0 motorcycles.

      If the turn signal stops working, the turn signal flasher may not change its flash rate to alert the operator.

      As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment."

      If motorcycle is operated without knowing that a turn signal is not working, there is an increased risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Zero will notify owners and dealers will test the motorcycle's flasher, replacing it as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on, or before July 28, 2017.

      Owners may contact Zero customer service at 1-888-841-8085. Zero's number for the recall is SV-ZMC-017-369.

      BMW R1200GS and R1200GS Adventure motorcycles recalled

      The fork tube may detach from the sealing plug, posing a crash risk

      BMW of North America is recalling 14,626 model year 2014-2017 BMW R1200GS and BMW R1200GS Adventure motorcycles.

      The motorcycle fixed fork tube may separate from the pressed in seal plug that secures the tube to the upper triple clamp.

      If the fork tube detaches from the sealing plug, the handling and stability of the motorcycle will be affected, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      BMW will notify owners, and dealers will add an additional fixed fork tube bush. A fork that is sufficiently damaged will be replaced with a modified new part. These repairs will be made free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin September 1, 2017. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

      Homestar North America recalls three-drawer TV chests

      If not anchored to the wall, the chest poses a serious tip-over hazard

      Homestar North America of Statesville, N.C., is recalling about 264 Stockholm three-drawer TV chests sold in Canada.

      The chests are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

      The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

      This recall involves Stockholm three-drawer TV chests sold in Java Brown, White Sonoma and Java Brown Sonoma, with a top shelf and three drawers.

      The affected model numbers are EB108631AS, EB108631JB, EB108631JS, EB108631SJ, and EB108631SN.

      The recalled products were sold direct to consumers between August 2015 and June 2017.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products that are not properly anchored to the wall, place them in an area inaccessible by children and contact Homestar for a choice between two remedy options: a full refund of the purchase with receipt and proof that the product has been destroyed the product, or a free tip-over restraint kit with virtual how-to instructions.

      Consumers may contact Homestar toll-free at 855-837-2569 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.homestarna.com/ and click on the Recall Information link for more information.

      Yoplait Minigo and Liberté yogurt pouches recalled

      The products may contain pieces of plastic

      General Mills Canada is recalling Yoplait Minigo brand and Liberté brand yogurt pouches.

      The products may contain pieces of plastic.

      There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.

      The following products are being recalled:

      Affected products
      Brand nameCommon nameSize

      Code(s)

      on product

      		UPC
      Yoplait MinigoStrawberry Yogurt

      4 x 90 g

      pouches

      		17 JL16
      17 JL22
      17 AU01
      17 AU07
      17 AU13
      17 AU19

      0

      56920

      48953 1

      Yoplait Minigo

      Raspberry

      Yogurt

      4 x 90 g

      pouches

      		17 JL16
      17 JL23
      17 JL31
      17 AU07
      17 AU20

      0

      56920

      48954 8

      Liberté

      Greek

      Yogourt Raspberry

      2%

      4 x 120 g

       pouches

      		17 JL16
      17 JL29
      17 AU11
      17 AU19
      17 AU25

      0

      65684

      47963 4

      Liberté

      Greek

      Yogourt

      Coconut

      2%

      4 x 120 g

       pouches

      		17 JL16
      17 JL21
      17 JL29
      17 AU11
      17 AU19

      0

      65684

      48901 5

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, throw them a way or return them to the store where they were purchased.

      Consumers with questions may call 1-800-754-3517 (Yoplait); 1-888-340-9306 (Liberté).

      Newmar recalls Dutch Star and Ventana motorhomes

      The driver side and passenger side powered night shades can be lowered when driving

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 1,289 model year 2014-2018 Newmar Dutch Star and model year 2015-2017 Newmar Ventana motorhomes.

      The driver side and passenger side powered night shades can be lowered by using the remote when the ignition is in the ON position.

      If the vehicle is being driven and the button on the remote is pushed, the night shades may lower, blocking the driver's view, possibly increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will install a relay to disable the operation of the driver and passenger night shade by the remote when the ignition is in the ON position. The recall is expected to begin on August 29, 2017.

      Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

      Yamaha recalls model year 2017 Yamaha YZFR3 motorcycles

      The stamped vehicle identification number may not match the VIN on the vehicle certification label

      Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA is recalling 40 model year 2017 Yamaha YZFR3 motorcycles.

      The recalled motorcycles, intended for the US market, may have been manufactured with a Canadian motor vehicle certification label. As such, they fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, "Certification."

      If the stamped vehicle identification number (VIN) does not match the VIN on the vehicle certification label, owners may be unable to tell if their vehicle is under an important safety recall.

      What to do

      Yamaha will notify owners, and dealers will replace the vehicle certification label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 20, 2017.

      Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926. Yamaha's number for this recall is 990115.

      Newmar recalls London Aire, King Aire and Essex motorhomes

      The fuel pump may fail resulting in an engine stall

      Newmar Corporation is recalling four model year 2018 London Aire, King Aire and Essex motorhomes built on Spartan Motors chassis and equipped with Cummins ISX 15L engines.

      Thee engines have a fuel pump whose drive gear could possibly slip on its drive shaft, causing a fuel pump function loss, resulting in an engine stall and increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Spartan will notify the vehicle owners, and Cummins dealers will replace the fuel pumps, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 28, 2017.

      Owners may contact Cummins customer service at 1-800-286-6467, Spartan customer service at 1-800-543-5008 or Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar's number for this recall is 17015.

      Custom Culinary recalls chicken and beef base paste

      The products contain soy, an allergen not declared on the label

      Custom Culinary of Oswego, Ill., is recalling approximately 9,444 pounds of chicken and beef base paste.

      The products’ labels incorrectly identified the products as chicken, but may contain beef. Additionally, the products contain soy, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following products, packaged on May 25, 2017, are being recalled:

      • 6-lb. corrugate case “Molly’s Kitchen Soup Base Paste Beef Base Paste - NO MSG Added with a lot code of 72505 239497 or 72505 239498.
      • 1-lb. white plastic jars of “Molly’s Kitchen Chicken Base Paste / 301817 / No MSG Added with a lot code of 72505 239497 or 72505 239498

      The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2016” or “EST. P-1278” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

      The recalled products were shipped to food service distributors nationwide.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Scott Freitag at (630) 299-0501. 

      Keystone recalls Dutchmen Coleman recreational trailers

      Wires may com loose and short together, increasing the risk of a fire

      Keystone RV Company is recalling 142 model year 2018 Dutchmen Coleman recreational trailers, models 1705RB, 1755FD, 3015BH, 2605RL, 2305QB, 2515RL, 3025RE, and 2855BH.

      The trailers may have been built with incorrect wiring connectors at the air conditioner junction box.

      The incorrect connectors may result in the wires coming loose and shorting together, increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the incorrect crimp style connector with a twist-on style connector, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in July 2017.

      Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 17-291.'

      Model year 2018 Sportsmen LE recreational trailers recalled

      Both the size and load capacity if the vehicle's spare tired are incorrect

      KZRV is recalling 38 model year 2018 Sportsmen LE recreational trailers. The trailers were supplied with spare tires whose size and load capacity are incorrect.

      If the spare tire is used while the trailer is fully loaded, it may fail, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      KZRV will notify owners and dealers will replace the spare tire with the proper one, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on August 12, 2017.

      Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153. KZRV's number for this recall is KZ-2017-04.

      Sunneen Health Foods recalls parfaits sold at Whole Foods Markets

      The products contain soy and tree nuts allergens not declared on the label

      Sunneen Health Foods is recalling Whole Foods Market PB&J parfaits sold at five Whole Foods Market stores in New York and New Jersey.

      The products contain soy and tree nut (almond and coconut) allergens not declared on the label.

      No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

      The recalled products come in 8-oz. containers labeled as Whole Foods Market PB&J Parfaits, with UPC code 636910500448 and best-by dates before 7/13/2017, and were sold at the following Whole Foods Market stores:

      • 905 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
      • 4 Union Square South, New York, NY
      • 238 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY
      • 1095 6th Ave, New York, NY
      • 113 Route 9 S, Englishtown, NJ

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products and wish to return them may bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may call Sunneen Health Foods’ customer service at 610 774-9894 from 8 am – 3 pm (EST) Monday through Friday.

