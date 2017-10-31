Recalls in October 2017

BSH Home Appliances Corporation of Irvine, Calif., is recalling about 469,000 recall of Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador brand dishwashers sold in the U.S., and Canada.
About 149,000 additional units were recalled in October 2015. The date range was expanded for previously recalled models.
The dishwasher power cord can overheat and catch fire.
The firm has received 5 reports of the power cords overheating and causing fires resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.
This recall expansion involves Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador brand dishwashers sold in stainless steel, black, white and custom panel. The model and serial numbers are printed inside the dishwasher either on the top of the dishwasher inner door panel or on the side of the dishwasher panel.
Brand
Model number beginning with
Serial number range
*indicates models that were included in the previous recall on October 1, 2015. The date range was expanded for these models.
Bosch
SHE33T SHE53T SHE65T SHE68T SHE7PT SHE8PT
SHP53T SHP65T SHP7PT
SHV53T SHV68T SHV7PT SHV8PT
SHX53T SHX65T SHX68T SHX7PT SHX8PT
FD 9209 – 9403
SGE53U SGE63E* SGE68U SGV63E* SGX68U
SHE9PT* SHV9PT* SHX5ER* SHX7ER*
SHX9PT*
SPE5ES* SPE53U SPE68U
SPV5ES* SPX5ES*
SPX68U
FD 9401 – 9501
Gaggenau
DF2417*
DF2607*
DF2617*
FD 9401 – 9501
Jenn-Air
JDB9600CWS
JDB9600CWP
JDB9600CWX
FD 9404 – 9501
Thermador
DWHD44
FD 9209 – 9403
DWHD64*
DWHD65*
FD 9401 – 9501
The dishwashers, manufactured in the U.S., and Germany, were sold at appliance and specialty retailers, department stores, authorized builder distributors, and home improvement stores nationwide and online from January 2013, through May 2015, for between $850 and $2,600.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers and contact BSH Home Appliances for a free inspection and repair.
Consumers may contact BSH Home Appliances toll-free at 888-965-5813 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) any day or online at the brand websites listed below for more information.
Bosch: www.bosch-home.com/us and click on Service, then Safety Notices
Gaggenau: www.gaggenau.com/us and click on Support, then Safety Notices
Jenn-Air: www.jennair.com and click on product recalls at the bottom of the page
Thermador: www.thermador.com and click on Customer Care, then Safety Notices
