Recalls in October 2017

First Source of Tonawanda, N.Y., is recalling Honey Roast Nut Crunch containing almonds, an allergen not declared on the label.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

The recalled item was sold by the pound in the bulk foods department of 30 Wegmans Food Markets in Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia from October 9 – 19, 2017.

Wegmans is placing automated phone calls to customers who purchased the product using their Shoppers Club card.

What to do

Customers who purchased the recalled product may return it to the Wegmans customer service desk for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Wegmans consumer affairs at 1-855-934-3663, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.