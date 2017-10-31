Write a review
Recalls in October 2017

    First Source recalls Honey Roast Nut Crunch

    The product contains almonds, an allergen not declared on the label

    First Source of Tonawanda, N.Y., is recalling Honey Roast Nut Crunch containing almonds, an allergen not declared on the label.

    No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

    The recalled item was sold by the pound in the bulk foods department of 30 Wegmans Food Markets in Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia from October 9 – 19, 2017.

    Wegmans is placing automated phone calls to customers who purchased the product using their Shoppers Club card.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product may return it to the Wegmans customer service desk for a refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact Wegmans consumer affairs at 1-855-934-3663, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Les Chateaux De France recalls bacon-wrapped

    The product contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

    Les Chateaux De France of Inwood, N.Y., is recalling approximately 4,225 pounds of bacon-wrapped scallops.

    The product contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

    There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

    The following product, produced from April 19, 2016, through October 13, 2017, is being recalled:

    • 3.5-lb. plastic-lined, boxed packages containing 100 pieces of “MARINATED SCALLOPS WRAPPED IN BACON SECURED WITH A TOOTHPICK.”

    The recalled product, bearing establishment number “EST. 1393” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped to institutional locations in Delaware, Florida, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled should not consume them, but throw them away or return then to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with question may contact Jerry Shapiro at (516) 239-6795 or by email at sales@leschateauxinfo.com.

      Grand Design recalls model year 2017-2018 Imagine recreational trailers

      Air conditioning unit wires may detach from the connector and pose a fire risk

      Grand Design RV is recalling 3,621 model year 2017-2018 Imagine recreational trailers.

      The wires at the air conditioning unit may detach from the connector and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Grand Design has notified owners, and dealers will change the existing wire connectors for the air conditioning unit to positive retention wire connectors, free of charge.

      The recall began on October 23, 2017.

      Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design's number for this recall is 910010.

      Weis Markets recalls store-made BLT sandwiches

      The products contain egg-based mayonnaise, an allergen not declared on the label

      Weis Markets is recalling its store-made bacon, lettuce and tomato (BLT) sandwiches.

      The products contain egg-based mayonnaise, an allergen not declared on the label.

      One customer reported an egg allergy reaction after eating the recalled sandwich.

      The recalled product, packaged in a clear plastic sandwich container, was sold in Weis Markets’ delis in the company’s 204 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia.

      What to do

      Consumers with questions may contact Weis customer service at 1-866-999-9347

      Kenny’s Great Pies recalls Kenny’s Buckeye Pies

      The product may contain wheat, an allergen not declared on the label

      Kenny’s Great Pies of Smyrna, Ga., is recalling 22-oz. packages of Kenny’s Buckeye Pie.

      The product may contain wheat, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The recalled product, which comes in 22 ounce, clear plastic package with a black base and the UPC# 7 11276 50277 7, was sold in retail stores in the Ohio area between the dates of from August 26 to October 16, 2017.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (770) 333-0043 Ext. 113 Monday through Friday from 8am – 5pm (EST).

      Diving Unlimited International recalls scuba diving regulators

      The regulators can malfunction, posing a drowning hazard

      Diving Unlimited International of San Diego, Calif., is calling scuba diving regulators that can malfunction, posing a drowning hazard.

      The firm has received three reports of units malfunctioning during diving. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Ocean Management Systems (OMS) Airstream Evoque regulators for scuba diving. The metal regulator attaches to the scuba tank valve and controls the pressure of the air a diver breathes.

      Only regulators with the following serial numbers are included in the recall:

      Serial Numbers

      57792121 to 57792200

      57813071 to 57813150

      57814061 to 57814100

      57813264 to 57814403

      “Airstream” and the serial number can be found on the body of the regulator.

      The regulators, manufactured Taiwan, were sold at authorized Diving Unlimited International dealers nationwide and online at www.divegearexpress.com and https://www.divedui.com/ from February 2017, through June 2017, for about $500.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled regulators and return them to DUI for a full refund. The firm is notifying all purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Diving Unlimited International at 800-325-8439 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at rcwatts@dui-online.com or online at www.divedui.com/ and click on “Service Bulletins” under the support tab at the top of the page for more information.

      Stonyfield recalls O'Soy Strawberry soy yogurt

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Stonyfield is recalling a specific code date of its O’Soy Strawberry soy yogurt that may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product comes in 5.3-oz. Cups, has the code date of November 4, 2017, on the lid and carries the following product code printed along the side of the cup: O’Soy Strawberry UPC Code:0-52159 00603-7.

      It was initially distributed to the following states: CA, CT, FL, IA, IL, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, SC, VA, WI.

      The list will be updated as information becomes available.

      The yogurts are sold at natural food stores and grocery retailers nationwide.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should immediately dispose of them.

      Consumers with questions may contact Stonyfield consumer relations at 1-800-PRO-COWS, Monday- Friday 9-12pm, 1:30-5pm, or by email at crelations@Stonyfield.com.

      Forest River recalls Coachmen Freedom Express recreational trailers

      The vehicle's axles may become misaligned

      Forest River is recalling 594 model year 2013-2014 Coachmen Freedom Express recreational trailers.

      The vehicles' frames may not have had reinforcement stiffeners welded onto the exterior I-Beam in the axle area, allowing the axles to be misaligned.

      Misaligned axles can affect vehicle handling, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and the frame manufacturer will inspect the trailer for frame reinforcements, installing them as necessary and secure the axle mountings, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin November 28, 2017.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8205, or Lippert Components customer service at 1-574-537-8900. Forest River's number for this recall is 220-0529.

      GB Green Gastronome recalls chicken and pork products

      The products contain coconut milk and coconut cream, tree nut allergens not declared on the label

      GB Green Gastronome of Jamaica, N.Y., is recalling approximately 8,000 pounds of chicken and pork products.

      The products contain coconut milk and coconut cream, tree nut allergens not declared on the label.

      There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following heat-treated, not fully-cooked, not shelf-stable items, produced and packaged from September 1, 2017, to October 11, 2017, are being recalled:

      • 2-lb. plastic packages containing “Pork, Sausage & Cabbage Steam Bun.”
      • 2-lb. plastic packages containing “Steam Bun with Roasted Pork.”
      • 2-lb. plastic packages containing “Chicken Vegetable Steam Bun.”

      The recall products, bearing establishment number “EST. 21418” or “EST. P-21418” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to wholesale and retail locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Iris Chen at (929) 405-0234.

      BSH Home Appliances expands dishwasher recall

      The power cord can overheat and catch fire

      BSH Home Appliances Corporation of Irvine, Calif., is recalling about 469,000 recall of Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador brand dishwashers sold in the U.S., and Canada.

      About 149,000 additional units were recalled in October 2015. The date range was expanded for previously recalled models.

      The dishwasher power cord can overheat and catch fire.

      The firm has received 5 reports of the power cords overheating and causing fires resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall expansion involves Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador brand dishwashers sold in stainless steel, black, white and custom panel. The model and serial numbers are printed inside the dishwasher either on the top of the dishwasher inner door panel or on the side of the dishwasher panel.

      Brand

      Model number beginning with

      Serial number range

      *indicates models that were included in the previous recall on October 1, 2015. The date range was expanded for these models.

      Bosch

      SHE33T    SHE53T    SHE65T   SHE68T    SHE7PT    SHE8PT   

      SHP53T    SHP65T    SHP7PT

      SHV53T    SHV68T   SHV7PT   SHV8PT

      SHX53T    SHX65T   SHX68T    SHX7PT    SHX8PT

      FD 9209 – 9403

      SGE53U   SGE63E*     SGE68U  SGV63E*   SGX68U  

      SHE9PT*    SHV9PT*   SHX5ER*    SHX7ER*

      SHX9PT* 

      SPE5ES*   SPE53U   SPE68U   

      SPV5ES*     SPX5ES*

      SPX68U

      FD 9401 – 9501

      Gaggenau

      DF2417*     

      DF2607*

      DF2617*

      FD 9401 – 9501

      Jenn-Air

      JDB9600CWS

      JDB9600CWP

      JDB9600CWX

      FD 9404 –  9501

      Thermador

      DWHD44

      FD 9209 –  9403

      DWHD64*

      DWHD65*

      FD 9401 –  9501

      The dishwashers, manufactured in the U.S., and Germany, were sold at appliance and specialty retailers, department stores, authorized builder distributors, and home improvement stores nationwide and online from January 2013, through May 2015, for between $850 and $2,600.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers and contact BSH Home Appliances for a free inspection and repair.

      Consumers may contact BSH Home Appliances toll-free at 888-965-5813 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) any day or online at the brand websites listed below for more information.

      Bosch: www.bosch-home.com/us and click on Service, then Safety Notices

      Gaggenau: www.gaggenau.com/us  and click on Support, then Safety Notices

      Jenn-Air: www.jennair.com and click on product recalls at the bottom of the page

      Thermador: www.thermador.com and click on Customer Care, then Safety Notices

      John Deere recalls Frontier wood chippers

      The chipper’s knives (blades) can break and discharge

      Deere & Company of Moline, Ill., is recalling 25 Frontier wood chippers.

      The wood chipper’s knives (blades) can break and discharge, hitting the operators or bystanders, posing a risk of injury.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Frontier wood chippers with model numbers WC1103, WC1105, and WC1205.The green and black landscaping machines have knives (blades) that grind up tree branches turning them into wood chips or mulch.

      The model number and “Frontier” brand name are printed on the side of the machine. The serial number is located on the inside surface of the right hand frame on the rear of the machine.

      Only wood chippers with the following serial numbers are included in this recall:

      ModelSerial Number

      WC1103                      1XFWC11XCH0801562

                                          1XFWC11XVH0801563

                                          1XFWC11XJH0801530

                                          1XFWC11XPH0801539

                                          1XFWC11XHH0801535

                                          1XFWC11XTH0801524

                                          1XFWC11XEH0801536

                                          1XFWC11XCH0801537

                                          1XFWC11XTH0801538

                                          1XFWC11XCH0801545

                                          1XFWC11XVH0801546

                                          1XFWC11XCH0801540

                                          1XFWC11XAH0801547

                                          1XFWC11XAH0801550

      WC1105                      1XFWC11XCH0801568

                                          1XFWC11XTH0801541

                                          1XFWC11XPH0801542

                                          1XFWC11XJH0801544

                                          1XFWC11XLH0801548

                                          1XFWC11XHH0801549

                                          1XFWC11XLH0801551

                                          1XFWC11XEH0801553

      WC1205                      1XFWC12XAH0800915

                                          1XFWC12XVH0800914

                                          1XFWC12XHH0800917

      The chippers, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at John Deere dealers nationwide from July 2017, through August 2017, for between $3,800 and $8,000.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wood chippers and contact a John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting all purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Deere & Company at 800-537-8233, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ET), or online at www.deere.com and select Recalls on the drop-down menu under Parts & Services for more information. 

      La Terra Fina recalls spinach artichoke & Parmesan dip & sprea

      The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label

      La Terra Fina is recalling 10-oz. containers of Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip & Spread with the date of BEST BY NOV-01-2017.

      The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no reports of illness in relation to this product.

      The following product, usually stocked in the deli or produce sections with other dips, hummus and guacamole, is being recalled:

      ProductSizeUPCBest ByRetailer Regions
      Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip & Spread10 oz.6-40410-51327-3NOV-01-2017Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming

      The best by date can be found on the top label.

      The correct UPC for the recalled product should be 6-40410-51327-3. However, the affected units may scan as 6-40410-51350-1.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and have an allergy to eggs should discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may call La Terra Fina at 855-655-6418 Monday – Friday, 8:30AM – 5PM (PDT).

      Target recalls leather pouf ottomans

      Children may suffocate or choke on the pouf ottoman’s polystyrene beads

      Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn., is recalling about 7,500 Room Essentials leather pouf ottomans.

      The zippers on the pouf ottomans can be opened by children who can then suffocate or choke on the pouf’s polystyrene beads.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall includes black, leather pouf ottomans filled with polystyrene beads. They measure about 22 3/16 inches long by 22 3/16 inches wide by 17 11/16 inches high.

      ‘Room Essentials’ and model number 249-19-1286 are printed on a white tag which is sewn into the seam of the product. The model number can also be found on the sales receipt.

      The pouf ottomans , manufactured in China, were sold at Target stores nationwide and online from June 2017, through August 2017, for about $35.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pouf ottoman, place it out of reach of children and return it to any Target store for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CT) or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then “Furniture” for more information.

      Maserati recalls model year 2015-2017 Quattroporte GTS vehicles

      The vehicle could suffer a loss of engine power or a stall

      Maserati North America is recalling 439 model year 2015-2017 Quattroporte GTS vehicles equipped with a V8 3.8 liter engine.

      A resistor in the low pressure fuel pump resistor may fail, causing a loss of engine power or a stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Maserati will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel pump resistor cable assembly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 13, 2017.

      Owners may contact Maserati customer service at 1-201-510-2369. Maserati's number for this recall is 359.

      Mitsubishi recalls Outlanders, Lancers, Outlander Sports and Lancer Evolutions

      Defective relays can result in engine malfunctions

      Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) is recalling 132,552 model year 2015-2017 Outlanders, model year 2015-2016 Lancers and Outlander Sports, and model year 2015 Lancer Evolutions.

      The vehicles may have defective relays that can result in an engine stall, reduced engine power or the engine overheating.

      An engine stall can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      MMNA will notify owners, and dealers will replace the affected relays, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 28, 2017.

      Owners may contact MMNA customer service at 1-888-648-7820. MMNA's number for this recall is SR-17-005.

      Battistoni Italian Specialty Meats recalls Salami and Capocollo

      The products may be contaminated with pieces of aluminum

      Battistoni Italian Specialty Meats of Buffalo, N.Y., is recalling approximately 22,630 pounds of ready-to-eat Genoa Salami and Capocollo.

      The products may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically aluminum.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following items, produced from January 30 – August 21, 2017, are being recalled:

      • 18.9-lb. VACUUM-SEALED packages containing “Battistoni GENOA SALAMI WITH WINE,” with lot codes 31B and 05A. The products have “Sell by” dates of 2/21/18, 2/23/18, 2/27/18, 3/2/18 and 8/17/18.
      • 15-lb. VACUUM-SEALED packages containing “Battistoni Hot Cooked Capocollo Boneless Pork Shoulder Butt Coated with Spices & Paprika,” with lot code 33D. The products have a “Sell by” date of 11/19/17.

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. 2706” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to foodservice establishments in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

      What to do

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Anne Ashely at (716) 826-2700.

