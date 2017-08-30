Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017

Recalls in August 2017

Browse by year

2017

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Forest River Dynamax, Forester, Sunseeker and Coachmen Prism vehicles recalled

    The tire labels on the B-pillar list a tire pressure that is too low

    Forest River is recalling 184 model year 2018 Forest River Dynamax, Forester, Sunseeker, and Coachmen Prism vehicles built on Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.

    The labels on the B-pillar list a tire pressure that is too low. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, "Certification."

    Operating the vehicle with low front tire pressures may result in tire damage, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Forest River will notify owners, and authorized Mercedes-Benz or Freightliner Sprinter dealers will inspect and replace the tire pressure label with correct tire inflation pressure, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 16, 2017.

    Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-854-888-3214. Forest River's number for this recall is 35.55.215-0491.

    Forest River is recalling 184 model year 2018 Forest River Dynamax, Forester, Sunseeker, and Coachmen Prism vehicles built on Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans....

    BMW recalls R NINE T motorcycles

    The right-side swingarm pivot pin may loosen, increasing a crash risk

    BMW of North America is recalling 3,368 model year 2014-2017 R NINE T motorcycles.

    The bolts that connect the right-side swingarm pivot pin to the frame may loosen.

    If the right-side pivot pin loosens, the handling and stability of the motorcycle may be affected, increasing the risk of a crash.

    BMW will notify owners, and dealers will remove the pivot pin bolts, clean, and re-install them with the proper torque after applying a thread locking adhesive, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 9, 2017.

    Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 or by email at CustomerRelations@bmwmotorcycles.com.

    BMW of North America is recalling 3,368 model year 2014-2017 R NINE T motorcycles.The bolts that connect the right-side swingarm pivot pin to the frame...

    Dedinas-Franzak Enterprises recalls Big Win Butter Popcorn

    The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

    Dedinas-Franzak Enterprises is recalling Big Win Butter Popcorn.

    The artificially flavored product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

    There have been no illnesses reported to date associated with this product.

    Approximately 3,000 units of the 5-oz. recalled product with the UPC #0-11822-58492-0 and expiration date 16FEB2018 were sold in the snack aisle throughout the Rite Aid chain.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact Dedinas-Franzak Enterprises at 616-784-6095, extension 22. Monday through Friday, 8AM – 4PM (EST) or by email at mballard@cksnacks.com.

    Dedinas-Franzak Enterprises is recalling Big Win Butter Popcorn.The artificially flavored product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the lab...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      President's Choice Blue Menu Trail Mix recalled

      The product contains wheat and soy, allergens not declared on the label

      Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling President's Choice Blue Menu Trail Mix.

      The product contains wheat and soy, allergens not declared on the label.

      There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

      The following item, sold throughout Canada, is being recalled:

      Affected products

      Brand

      name

      Common

      name

      		Size

      Code(s)

      on product

      		UPC

      President's

      Choice®

      Blue Menu

      Trail Mix

      		250 g

      Best

      Before

      2018 

      JN 14

      0 60383

      18390 5

      What to do

      Customers who have purchased the recalled product and have an allergy to wheat and soy or a sensitivity to gluten, should not consumer the product, but throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact the firm at 1-888-495-5111 or by email at customerservice@presidentschoice.ca.

      Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling President's Choice Blue Menu Trail Mix.The product contains wheat and soy, allergens not declared on the label....

      Tiny Idahomes recalls various recreational vehicles

      The vehicles' federal placard may contain incorrect weight ratings

      Tiny Idahomes is recalling 47 model year 2014-2017 Tiny Idahomes Clear Creek, Cascade, Sejour, Carpathian, Cargo Trailers; model year 2016 Tiny Idahomes Zamora Vardo; model year 2017 Tiny Idahomes Yala Peak, and Grand Teton; and model year 2017 Rugged Mountain Custom RVs models Clear Creek, Drive Stream, Chinook Peak, Mt. Hood, Castle Peak, and Lincoln Peak recreational vehicles.

      The federal placard on the vehicles may indicate an incorrect Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR).

      As such, the vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, "Certification."

      A label with an incorrect GVWR can cause confusion to the user and improper loading of the vehicle, possibly increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Tiny Idahomes/Rugged Mountain Custom RV will mail corrected labels. Owners can affix the corrected label themselves or, if they wish, may contact their dealer to have it replaced, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Tiny Idahomes customer service at 1-208-468-0576.

      Tiny Idahomes is recalling 47 model year 2014-2017 Tiny Idahomes Clear Creek, Cascade, Sejour, Carpathian, Cargo Trailers; model year 2016 Tiny Idahomes Za...

      Heartland recalls model year 2018 Pioneer recreational trailers

      The liquid propane hose may leak

      Heartland Recreational Vehicles is recalling 20 model year 2018 Pioneer recreational trailers, models RD210 and BH250.

      The liquid propane (LP) hose may not have been properly secured to the frame near the tire and, as a result, the tire may rub through the LP hose causing a leak.

      A propane leak can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will properly secure the LP hose against the frame with a D-style hose clamp, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 4, 2017.

      Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032 or by email at warranty@heartlandrvs.com. Heartland's number for this recall is 99.01.34.

      Heartland Recreational Vehicles is recalling 20 model year 2018 Pioneer recreational trailers, models RD210 and BH250.The liquid propane (LP) hose may...

      Keystone recalls Crossroads Redwood and Cameo recreational trailers

      The propane line may be damaged and leak propane

      Keystone RV Company is recalling 161 model year 2018 Crossroads Redwood and Cameo recreational trailers.

      The propane manifold under the kitchen slide may contact the floor, potentially causing damage to the propane line.

      The damaged line may leak propane increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will reposition the propane manifold, and remove the metal trim along the main floor for extra clearance, free of charge. The recall began on August 18, 2017.

      Owners may contact Crossroads customer service at 1-855-226-7496. Keystone's number for this recall is 17-296.

      Keystone RV Company is recalling 161 model year 2018 Crossroads Redwood and Cameo recreational trailers.The propane manifold under the kitchen slide ma...

      par Sophie! brand Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake recalled

      The product may be contaminated with norovirus

      Pâtisserie Jessica is recalling par Sophie! brand Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake from the marketplace due to norovirus.

      The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps.

      Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects.

      There have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the recalled product.

      The following product, sold at retail stores in Quebec, Canada, is being recalled:

      Affected products
      Brand nameCommon nameSizeCode(s) on productUPC
      par Sophie!Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake650 g171858 10175 00926 1

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but throw it away or return it to the store where purchased.

      Consumers with questions may call 613-773-6600.

      Pâtisserie Jessica is recalling par Sophie! brand Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake from the marketplace due to norovirus.The main symptoms of norovirus...

      Model year 2016-2017 Berkshires recalled

      A battery cable may short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire

      Forest River is recalling 47 model year 2016-2017 Berkshire vehicles built on Freightliner Custom Chassis XCR chassis.

      A battery cable mounting bracket may not have been installed correctly, as a result, the improperly routed and clipped battery cable can contact the frame rail, possibly chafing and short circuiting.

      A battery cable short circuit can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Forrest River will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and revise the battery cable mounting bracket and cable routing, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 6, 2017.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-800-34-7440 or DTNA customer service at 1-800-745-8000. Forest River's number for this recall is 40-08032017-0491.

      Forest River is recalling 47 model year 2016-2017 Berkshire vehicles built on Freightliner Custom Chassis XCR chassis.A battery cable mounting bracket...

      Newmar recalls Mountain Aire and Dutch Star RVs

      The battery cable may short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 1,167 model year 2014 Mountain Aire and model year 2014-2017 Dutch Star recreational vehicles built on Freight liner XCR chassis manufactured by Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA).

      These chassis have a battery cable mounting bracket may not have been installed correctly. As a result, the improperly routed and clipped battery cable can contact the frame rail, possibly chafing and short circuiting.

      A battery cable short circuit can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Newmar will notify owners, and DTNA dealers will inspect and revise the battery cable mounting bracket and cable routing, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 8, 2017.

      Owners may contact Daimler Trucks North America at 1-800-547-0712 or Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newman number for this recall is 17V-451.

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 1,167 model year 2014 Mountain Aire and model year 2014-2017 Dutch Star recreational vehicles built on Freight liner XCR ch...

      Lucky 7 brand 2 in 1 Instant Black Coffee recalled

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      D.J. Distributing of Markham, Canada, is recalling Lucky 7 brand 2 in 1 Instant Black Coffee from the marketplace.

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No reactions have been reported associated with the consumption of the recalled product.

      The following product, distributed in Quebec, Canada, is being recalled:

      Affected products
      Brand nameCommon nameSizeCode(s) on productUPC

      Lucky 

      7

      		2 in 1 Instant Black Coffee

      288 g

      (18 bags

      x 16 g)

      MFGMAY

      20 2016
      EXPMAY

      19 2018

      8 936

      015

      504

      283

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and have an allergy to milk shound not consume the product, but throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may call 613-773-6600.

      D.J. Distributing of Markham, Canada, is recalling Lucky 7 brand 2 in 1 Instant Black Coffee from the marketplace.The product may contain milk, an alle...

      Beautycounter recalls Volume & Shape Shampoo

      The product contains a pathogen that can cause infections in certain individuals

      Beautycounter of Santa Monica, Calif., is recalling about 496 tubes of Beautycounter Volume & Shape Shampoo.

      The product is contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an opportunistic pathogen which can cause infections in individuals with weakened immune systems.

      The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries to date.

      The recalled product is a translucent, pale yellow hair cleanser with a citrus, floral fragrance and comes in a 250mL size grey-blue plastic tube with Batch/Lot# 7F2819.

      It was sold individually as SKU: 3050, and as part of the following sets: SKU: 7150 Volume & Shape Collection and SKU: 7126 Hair Pre-Sale from July 14 – July 21, 2017.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should immediately stop using it dispose of it. Affected customers will receive a replacement.

      Consumers with questions may contact Beautycounter toll-free at 1-888-988-9108, between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (PST), Monday through Thursday, and between 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday.

      Beautycounter of Santa Monica, Calif., is recalling about 496 tubes of Beautycounter Volume & Shape Shampoo.The product is contaminated with Pseudomona...

      Grand BK recalls California Aloha Mix

      The product may contain tree nuts, allergens not declared on the label

      Grand BK of Maspeth, N.Y., is recalling California Aloha Mix.

      The product may contain tree nuts -- almonds, walnuts and cashews -- allergens not declared on the label.

      No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, which comes in a 14-oz., clear plastic package marked with "Goodies" and the UPC code 846034010048, was sold in H Mart stores nationwide.

      What to do

      Consumers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-417-5607

      Grand BK of Maspeth, N.Y., is recalling California Aloha Mix.The product may contain tree nuts -- almonds, walnuts and cashews -- allergens not declare...

      REV Recreation Group recalls motorhomes with headlight issue

      The headlights may not have tempered glass lenses

      REV Recreation Group is recalling 219 model year 2017-2018 Fleetwood Discovery and Discovery LXE, and Holiday Rambler Endeavor, Endeavor XE, and Admiral XE motorhomes, as well as model year 2018 Monaco Diplomat, Fleetwood Pace Arrow, Bounder, Flair, and Storm motorhomes, and Holiday Rambler Navigator and Vacationer XE motorhomes.

      The vehicles may have been manufactured with headlights that do not have tempered glass lenses.

      If the headlamp lens is not tempered, it may crack or break, which may cause decreased illumination and/or premature failure of the headlight bulb, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      REV will notify owners, and dealers will replace the defective headlamp lenses, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 8, 2017.

      Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REVs number for the recall is 170720REV.

      REV Recreation Group is recalling 219 model year 2017-2018 Fleetwood Discovery and Discovery LXE, and Holiday Rambler Endeavor, Endeavor XE, and Admiral XE...

      Litehouse Foods recalls OPA Ranch Greek yogurt dressing

      The product may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label

      Litehouse Foods is recalling a limited quantity of its OPA Ranch Greek yogurt dressing.

      The product may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled product have been reported.

      The recall involves a total of 742 cases of 11-oz. glass bottles with a “Best By” date of October 24, 2017 on the top of the bottle and the lot code of 13948 6/11fl LH/OPA RANCH.

      The recalled product was shipped to retailers nationwide.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Litehouse customer service at 1-800.669.3169 or online at www.litehousefoods.com.

      Litehouse Foods is recalling a limited quantity of its OPA Ranch Greek yogurt dressing.The product may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the lab...

      Luvo recalls mislabeled Chicken Chile Verde

      The product contains eggs and fish (anchovies), allergens not declared on the label

      Luvo Inc. (USA), of Blaine, Wash., is recalling approximately 4,805 pounds a product mislabeled as Chicken Chile Verde is actually Turkey Meatloaf.

      The product contains eggs and fish (anchovies), allergens not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following item, produced on June 13, 2017, is being recalled:

      • 10 oz. retail cartons containing “LUVO Steam in Pouch A Little Spice Chicken Chile Verde with white chicken, black beans, and polenta” and lot code: 2018JUN13A, with a best before date of June 13, 2018.

      The recalled product, bearing establishment number “424” inside the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) mark of inspection, was shipped to distributors in California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin for further distribution.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product not consume it, but throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Luvo at (844) 880-5866. 

      Luvo Inc. (USA), of Blaine, Wash., is recalling approximately 4,805 pounds a product mislabeled as Chicken Chile Verde is actually Turkey Meatloaf.The...

      D & D Foods recalls pepperoni pizzas

      The products contain soy lecithin, an allergen not declared on the label

      D & D Foods of Omaha, Neb., is recalling approximately 17,847 pounds of pepperoni pizzas.

      The products contain soy lecithin, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following items, produced and packaged from April 18, 2017, to July 21, 2017, are being recalled:

      • Cases containing four 32-oz., individually packaged pizzas of “Hy-Vee PEPPERONI PIZZA 16″ THIN CRUST” with case code of 88943.
      • Cases containing four 27-oz., individually packaged pizzas of “Hy-Vee PEPPERONI PIZZA 12″ TRADITIONAL CRUST” with case code 88901.
      • Cases containing four 47-oz., individually packaged pizzas of “Hy-Vee PEPPERONI PIZZA 16″ TRADITIONAL CRUST” with case code 88929.
      • Cases containing four 19-oz., individually packaged pizzas of “Hy-Vee PEPPERONI PIZZA 12″ THIN CRUST” with case code 88915.

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. M21275” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to retail locations in Minneapolis, Minn.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Missy Petty, Manager of D & D customer care at (800) 289-8343. 

      D & D Foods of Omaha, Neb., is recalling approximately 17,847 pounds of pepperoni pizzas.The products contain soy lecithin, an allergen not declared on...

      Model year 2018 Salem and Wildwood recreational trailers recalled

      The federal placards may state an incorrect weight of the trailer

      Forest River is recalling 30 model year 2018 Salem and Wildwood recreational trailers. The vehicles' federal placards may state an incorrect weight of the trailer.

      As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, "Certification."

      An incorrect weight on the label may affect how the operator loads the vehicle, affecting the handling and increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a corrected Federal Placard with correct weight and cargo carrying capacity, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 28, 2017.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-534-4058. Forest River's number for this recall is 63-07312017-0485.

      Forest River is recalling 30 model year 2018 Salem and Wildwood recreational trailers. The vehicles' federal placards may state an incorrect weight of the...

      Meijer recalls children’s swimsuits

      The snaps on the swimsuit can detach, posing a choking hazard

      Meijer of Grand Rapids, Mich., is recalling about 22,200 Wave Zone zip swimsuits.

      The snaps on the swimsuit can detach, posing a choking hazard to the child.

      The company has received 11 reports of the snaps detaching. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the Wave Zone one-piece, zip-back swimsuit for newborns, infants and toddlers. The swimsuits have a zipper on the back and four snaps on the bottom and were sold in four colors: blue and gray with a shark on the front; white and navy stripes with an anchor pattern; pink and teal with a strawberry on the front; pink arms with a multi-colored fish pattern.

      The swimsuits were sold in sizes: 0-3m, 3-6m, 6-9m, 12m, 18m, and 24m. “Wave Zone” and “Made in China” are printed on the inner collar. The tracking number located on the sewn-in label on the inner side seam is “NOV 2016 021-14328.”

      The swimsuits, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin from January 2017, through July 2017, for about $14.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swimsuits and return them to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Meijer at 800-927-8699 anytime or online at www.meijer.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Meijer of Grand Rapids, Mich., is recalling about 22,200 Wave Zone zip swimsuits.The snaps on the swimsuit can detach, posing a choking hazard to the c...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.