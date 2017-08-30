Recalls in August 2017

Forest River is recalling 184 model year 2018 Forest River Dynamax, Forester, Sunseeker, and Coachmen Prism vehicles built on Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.
The labels on the B-pillar list a tire pressure that is too low. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, "Certification."
Operating the vehicle with low front tire pressures may result in tire damage, increasing the risk of a crash.
What to do
Forest River will notify owners, and authorized Mercedes-Benz or Freightliner Sprinter dealers will inspect and replace the tire pressure label with correct tire inflation pressure, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 16, 2017.
Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-854-888-3214. Forest River's number for this recall is 35.55.215-0491.