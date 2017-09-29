Write a review
Recalls in September 2017

    J-Tech recalls various motorcycle helmets

    The helmet may not stay secured to the rider's head

    J-Tech Corporation is recalling 5,068 Icon Alliance Dark, Alliance GT Rubatone, and Alliance GT Horror motorcycle helmets in sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, and XXXL.

    The helmets may have faulty stitching on the webbing possibly allowing the D-rings to separate from the chin strap.

    The helmet may not stay secured to the rider's head in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    J-Tech will notify owners, and provide replacement helmets, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in October 2017.

    Owners should contact Parts Unlimited at 1-800-369-1000 or by email at helmets@parts-unltd.com for information on returning the helmet for a replacement one.

    Thor Motor Coach recalls various motorhomes with windshield wiper issue

    The windshield wipers may fail due to incorrect installation

    Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 1,105 model year 2014-2016 Ace, Challenger, Daybreak, Hurricane, Miramar, Outlaw, Windsport, Palazzo, Tuscany and Tuscany XTE motorhomes.

    The windshield wipers may fail due to the system being incorrectly installed or secured.

    If the windshield wipers cannot be used, driver visibility would be reduced, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the wiper system to verify it is installed correctly, repairing or replacing the system as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 6, 2017.

    Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC000146.

    First Source recalls Tasty Treats Nonpareils Milk Chocolate

    The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label

    First Source of Pico Rivera, Calif., is recalling Tasty Treats Nonpareils Milk Chocolate containing milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

    One illness/allergic reaction has been reported to date.

    The recalled product is packaged in a 5-oz., plastic pouch containing round chocolate discs with colorful sprinkles (nonpareils) with a green paper label on top reading “Tasty Treats, Nonpareils Milk Chocolate Bristol Farms” with UPC 7 97299 00476 4.

    It was sold at Bristol Farms retail stores in California from December 20, 2016, and September 20, 2017.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should dispose of it.

    Consumers with questions may contact First Source at 1-716-389-0264, Monday – Friday, 8am - 5pm, (EST).

      Forest River recalls model year 2018 Prime Time Tracer recreational trailers

      The federal placard may not list the correct tire pressure information

      Forest River is recalling 60 model year 2018 Prime Time Tracer recreational trailers. The federal mlacard on the vehicles may not list the correct tire pressure information of 65 PSI and 448 kPa.

      As such, the vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, "Tire Selection and Rims," and the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, "Certification."

      Following the incorrect tire pressure information can cause the tires to fail prematurely, causing a loss of vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will provide corrected federal placards, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 27, 2017.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River's number for this recall is 48-0514.

      BMW recalls accessory turn signals manufactured for various motorcycles

      The signals may be insufficiently visible to other drivers

      BMW of North America is recalling 9000 accessory turn signals manufactured for model year 2006-2017 R1200GS, 2007-2008 and 2010-2017 R1200GS Adventure, 2017 F700GS and F800GS, 2013-2017 F800GT, 2015-2016 F800R, 2014-2017 F800GS Adventure, 2014-2016 S1000R, 2015-2017 R1200R, 2016-2017 R1200RS, and 2010-2017 S1000RR motorcycles.

      As designed, the accessory turn signals may be insufficiently visible to other drivers, and, as such, fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment."

      If other drivers cannot easily see the turn signals, there would be an increased risk of a crash.

      What to do

      BMW will notify owners, and dealers will replace the turn signals, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 9, 2017.

      Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

      Model year 2017-2018 Sport Trek, Spree and Connect recreational trailers recalled

      The trailers may lack a 2 amp fuse in the circuit for awning lights

      KZRV is recalling 2,382 model year 2017-2018 Sport Trek, Spree and Connect recreational trailers.

      The trailers may have been manufactured without a 2 amp fuse in the circuit for the awning lights.

      Without the fuse, excessive current can cause the wire to overheat, increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will install a 2 amp fuse assembly as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 2, 2017.

      Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153. KZRV's number for this recall is KZ-2017-06.

      America New York Ri Wang Food Group recalls various seafood products

      The company did not list milk on its products' labeling

      America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co. has issued a recall for several of its seafood products due to undeclared milk, which could lead to life-threatening allergic reactions in certain consumers.

      The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) initally spotted the issue and reported it to the company, which immediately issued a voluntary recall. 

      The list of affected America New York Ri Wang products include all lot numbers of Fish Balls, Fried Pollock Balls, White Fish Balls, Pollock Fish Balls, Cuttlefish Balls, Imitation Lobster Balls, Fish Tofu, Fried Fish Tofu, Fish Tofu with Shrimp Filling, Fish Tofu with Shrimp, and Fish Balls with Custard and Fish Roe.

      The products were sold frozen in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Illinois, but no illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the problem.

      Consumers who have purchased any of the above products are urged to return them to the manufacturer for a refund. For more information, consumers can contact the company at 1-718-628-8999, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

      Death Wish Coffee recalls Nitro Cold Brew cans

      The product may contain a deadly toxin called botulin

      Death Wish Coffee Co., of Round Lake, N.Y., is recalling 11-oz. cans of Death Wish Nitro Cold Brew.

      The company, in conjunction with an outside process authority, has determined that the current process could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulin, in low acid foods commercialized in reduced oxygen packaging.

      Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing.

      Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distention and constipation may also be common symptoms.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase with proof of purchase for a full refund.

      The company says everyone who purchased the product on its website will receive a full refund within 60 days.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company toll free at 1-844-303-2290 Monday through Friday from 8am-5pm (EST), or by email at recall@deathwishCoffee.com.

      John Deere recalls lawn tractors and service part transmissions

      The transmission can fail, posing a crash hazard

      Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill., is recalling more than 25,000 tractors and 500 transmissions sold as service parts in the U.S. and Canada.

      The transmission can fail, posing a crash hazard.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves John Deere model D105 lawn tractors with serial numbers beginning with 1GXD105, and service transmissions sold by John Deere authorized dealers for use in the D105 lawn tractor.

      John Deere and the model number are printed on the side of the engine hood. The serial number is located on the rear frame of the machine above the left rear tire.

      A complete list of serial numbers included in this recall is available at www.JohnDeere.com/D105-Transmission-Recall.

      If the lawn tractor serial number is not on the firm’s website and the transmission had been replaced from March 2016 through August 2017, consumers should contact their John Deere service dealer to check if the recall applies to their replacement service transmission.

      The tractors and transmissions, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at John Deere dealers, Home Depot and Lowe’s stores nationwide from February 2016, through July 2017, for about $1,500. The service transmissions were sold by John Deere authorized dealers from March 2016, through August 2017, for about $300.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn tractors and contact a John Deere dealer for a free repair.

      Consumers may contact Deere & Company at 800- 537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ET) or online at www.deere.com and click on Recalls under the Parts & Service drop-down menu for more information.

      REV recalls Holiday Rambler Vesta and Fleetwood Jamboree motorhomes

      Generator junction box wires may have been improperly stripped before being connected

      REV Recreation Group is recalling 37 model year 2018 Holiday Rambler Vesta and Fleetwood Jamboree motorhomes.

      Wires within the generator junction box may have been improperly stripped before being connected. This could produce in an electrical short, increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      REV will notify owners, and dealers will properly strip and reconnect the junction box wires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 29, 2017.

      Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV's number for this recall is 170823REV.

      PartyMart.com recalls turkey feather boas

      The boas do not meet flammability requirements for textile products

      PartyMart.com is recalling 10,142 turkey feather boas sold from 2012 to 2016 in Canada.

      If exposed to a flame source, such as from candles, matches or lighters, the feathers on the boa could catch fire and possibly cause burns and injury to consumers.

      Thus, they do not meet the flammability requirements for textile products under Canadian law.

      There are no reports to date of consumer incidents or injuries

      The recalled products, in various weights, lengths and colors and manufactured in China, were distributed by PartyMart.com and Holiday Industry Products.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should immediately stop using the recalled products and dispose of them.

      Consumers with questions may contact PartyMart.com at 866-669-MART (6278) or by email at info@partymart.com.

      Greenspace Brands recalls Love Child Organics brand cereal

      The product may contain gluten, an allergen not declared on the label

      Greenspace Brands is recalling Love Child Organics brand Baby's First Buckwheat + Chia Organic Infant Cereal.

      The product may contain gluten, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

      Love Child Organics, sold throughout Canada, is being recalled:

      Affected products
      Common nameSizeCode(s) on productUPC
      Baby's First Buckwheat + Chia Organic Infant Cereal227 g2017NO16
      2017DE21
      2018JA24 *
      2018AL09
      2018SE26      		8 58860 00181 7

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and have a sensitivity to gluten should not consume it, but throw it away or return it to the store where purchased.

      Justice (Tween Brands) recalls various Just Shine cosmetics

      One of the products contains trace amounts of asbestos

      Tween Brands Canada Stores, doing business as Justice, is recalling 190 units of Just Shine Shimmer Powder and 2,370 of the other affected products sold in Canada. 

      Just Shine Shimmer Powder contains trace amounts of asbestos. All other products from the same manufacturer are being recalled as a cautionary measure.

      The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries to date.

      The following products, contained in a hard plastic container and sold individually and marketed under Justice's own private label, are bring recalled:

      Product NameLot Num.UPC
      Just Shine Shimmer Powder

      192307

      5258

      1116

      1905

      2777

      Just Shine Bronzer Brush

      192280

      3862

      1116

      1905

      2764

      Just Shine Makeup Palette

      (11 piece – Pinks)

      192297

      5282

      1116

      192297

      5282

      0617

      1905

      2706

      Just Shine Makeup Palette

      (11 piece – Blues)

      192299

      5258

      1116

      192299

      5258

      0617

      1905

      2719

      Just Shine Eye Shadow

      Palette (5 piece – cool)

      192451

      5282

      0617

      1905

      3734

      Just Shine Eye Shadow

      Palette (5 piece – Pinks)

      192452

      5282

      0617

      192452

      5282

      0217

      1905

      3747

      Just Shine Eye Shadow

      (9 piece glitter cream - Blues)

      192468

      5258

      1116

      1905

      2735

      Just Shine Eye Shadow

      Palette (9 piece glitter cream - Pinks)

      192303

      5258

      1116

      1905

      2722

      The recalled products, manufactured in China, were sold between February and August 2017.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should return them to a Justice store for a full refund. A receipt is not required. Retail stores will accept items that were purchased online.

      Consumers with questions may contact Justice at 1-800-276-1591.

      America New York RI Wang Food Group recalls sausages

      The product contains milk, an allergen, not declared on the label

      America New York RI Wang Food Group of Maspeth, N.Y., is recalling approximately 53,973 pounds of Heat Treated but Not Fully Cooked-Not Shelf Stable pork sausage products.

      The product contains milk, an allergen, not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following frozen items, produced and packaged from January 2016, through June 6, 2017, are being recalled:

      25-lb. institutional pack of “Chinese Brand Big Sausage,” with the following lot codes and package dates:

      • lot code “0118348” and package date “1/17/2017.”
      • lot code “0918296” and package date “3/10/2017.”
      • 255-g. retail packages of “Chinese Brand Big Sausage,” with the following lot codes and package dates:
      • lot code “117338” and package date “1/28/2016.”
      • lot code “117334” and package date “2/1/2016.”
      • lot code “417269” and package date “4/6/2016.”
      • lot code “682016” and package date “6/8/2016.”
      • lot code “817151” and package date “8/4/2016.”
      • lot code “518235” and package date “5/10/2017."

      25-lb. institutional pack of “Chinese Brand Mini Bite Size Sausage,” with the following lot codes and package dates:

      • lot code “0118356” and package date “1/10/2017.”
      • lot code “0118345” and package date “1/20/2017.”
      • lot code “0118335” and package date “1/30/2017.”
      • lot code “0118326” and package date “2/10/2017.”
      • lot code “0118296” and package date “3/10/2017.”
      • lot code “0118269” and package date “4/6/2017.”
      • lot code “0118254” and package date “4/21/2017.”
      • lot code “0118247” and package date “4/28/2017.”
      • lot code “0118243” and package date “5/2/2017.”
      • lot code “011229” and package date “5/16/2017.”
      • lot code “0118228” and package date “5/17/2017.”

      255-g. retail packages of “Chinese Brand Mini Bite Size Sausage,” with the following lot codes and package dates:

      • lot code “117338” and package date “1/28/2016.”
      • lot code “117334” and package date “2/1/2016.”
      • lot code “217306” and package date “2/29/2016.”
      • lot code “817150” and package date “5/9/2016.”
      • lot code “682016 and package date “6/8/2016.”
      • lot code “817151” and package date “8/4/2016.”
      • lot code “717110” and package date “9/9/2016.”
      • lot code “121704” and package date “12/19/2016.”
      • lot code “118659” and package date “1/9/2017.”
      • lot code “218315” and package date “2/21/2017.”
      • lot code “218301” and package date “3/7/2017.”
      • lot code “518235” and package date “5/10/2017.”
      • lot code “618208” and package date “6/6/2017.”

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. M/P-40200” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were distributed for institutional use and retail sale in New Jersey and New York.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Karen Tam at (718) 628-8999 or by email at Karenp@riwangusa.com.

      Hurricane, Serrano and Windsport motorhomes recalled

      The wiring transfer switch may overheat, posing the risk of a fire

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 124 model year 2010-2011 Hurricane, and model year 2011 Serrano and Windsport motorhomes.

      The vehicles are wired to be powered by a generator and are equipped with an Iota ITS-50R transfer switch that may fail when exposed to elevated electrical loads and used in higher temperatures.

      The transfer switch may overheat, posing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      TMC will notify owners, and dealers will replace the Iota ITS-50R transfer switch with a transfer switch from another manufacturer, free of charge. The recall began on September 7, 2017.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020. Thor's number for this recall is RC000145.

      Natural Grocers brand Organic Deglet Dates Pitted recalled

      The product may contain coconut, an allergen not declared on the label

      Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets of Lakewood, Colo., is recalling Natural Grocers brand Organic Deglet Noor Dates Pitted.

      The product may contain coconut, an allergen not declared on the label.

      The company has received no reports of illness to date.

      The following item, packaged in clear plastic bags varying in weight and bearing the “Natural Grocers” label and bearing 198-17 as the packed-on date, are being recalled:

      Random Weight UPC Code StartingDescriptionPacked On Date
      200129xxxxxxOrganic Deglet Noor Dates Pitted198-17

      The recalled product was distributed to 45 Natural Grocers’ stores in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

      Consumers can find the specific locations of Natural Grocers’ stores in those states at: http://www.naturalgrocers.com/store-locations.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and are allergic to coconut should not consume it, but return it to the store for credit or refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 303-986-4600, ext. 80531, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (MST).

      Keystone recalls Springdale and Summerland recreational trailers

      The wiring for the electric stabilizer jack could short circuit

      Keystone RV Company is recalling 6,686 model year 2016-2018 Springdale and Summerland recreational trailers.

      The wiring for the electric stabilizer jacks was incorrectly connected to the unprotected side of the breaker.

      An electrical short in the wiring for the electric stabilizer jack can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the installation of the electrical stabilizer jack wiring, correcting it as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 22, 2017.

      Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 17-299.

