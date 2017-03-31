Recalls in March 2017

Adaptive Sound Technologies Inc. (ASTI), of Campbell, Calif., is recalling about 35,000 power adapters sold with LectroFan sound machines.
The casing on the power adapter can break when plugged into an electrical outlet, exposing its metal prongs, posing an electrical shock hazard.
The company has received three reports of power adapters breaking or pulling apart, exposing the metal prongs. No injuries have been reported.
This recall involves power adapters sold with LectroFan sound machines. The adapter has “ASTI AC Adapter” and model number XHY050050UCC printed on the side.
The LectroFans were black or white with a matching black or white power adapter. The LectroFan machines have a serial number between 3 551615 528640 and 3 551615 618639 or between 3 551636 000010 and 3 551636 285179. The serial number is printed on a label on the bottom of the machine and “LectroFan” is printed on the front.
The LectroFan Sound Machine has 10 fan sounds and 10 white noise sounds.
The adapters, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively online at Amazon.com from November 2016, through February 2017, for about $50.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the LectroFan, disconnect the power adapter and contact the firm to receive a free replacement power adapter.
Consumers can continue to use the sound machine with the USB cable supplied with the LectroFan by plugging it into a computer’s USB port or into another power adapter. The firm is contacting all purchasers of the recalled product directly.
Consumers may contact ASTI toll-free at 866-220-7607 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, or online at www.asticorp.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
