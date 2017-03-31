Write a review
Recalls in March 2017

    Kia recalls model year 2017 Cadenzas

    The vehicle's brake vacuum hose vehicles may kink

    Kia Motors America is recalling 47 model year 2017 Cadenzas.

    The vehicle's brake vacuum hose vehicles may kink, reducing braking performance. Reduced braking performance can lengthen the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Kia will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the brake vacuum hose, replacing it as necessary, free charge. The recall is expected to begin April 17, 2017.

    Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC146.

    Sunshine Bakery recalls Cassava Cake and Mixed Nut Mooncake

    The products contain numerous allergens not declared on the label

    Sunshine Bakery of Alhambra, Calif., is recalling Cassava Cake and Mixed Nut Mooncake.

    The products contain peanut, coconut, almond and cashew, allergens not declared on the label. Some products also contain sunflower seed.

    No illnesses have been report to date.

    The recalled products, with a best by date of March 24, 2017, were distributed to retail stores on February 24, 2017.

    The Cassava Cakes (cut in either red/yellow strips; or brown squares) are packaged on a white foam plate, covered in clear plastic wrap. They have a printed label on top. The best by date is printed on the label.

    The Mixed Nut Mooncakes are individually packaged in clear wrap, with a printed label on top. The best by date is printed on the label.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them if they are allergic to peanut, coconut, almond, cashew, and sunflower seeds.

    Consumers with questions may call Sunshine Bakery at (626) 281-7660 for further information.

      Lakes Farm Raised Catfish recalls siluriformes fish products

      The products may be adulterated with residues of Malachite Green and Leucomalachite Green

      Lakes Farm Raised Catfish of Dundee, Miss., is recalling approximately 1,695 pounds of siluriformes fish (catfish) products.

      The products may be adulterated with residues of Malachite Green and Leucomalachite Green.

      There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following items, produced on March 14 – 17, 2017, are being recalled:

      • 15-lb. cardboard boxes of frozen raw “catfish” fillets identified as LAKE’S FARM RAISED CATFISH and having lot codes T-14, T-15, T-16, and T-17.
      • 15-lb. cardboard boxes of frozen raw “catfish” nuggets identified as LAKE’S FARM RAISED CATFISH and having lot codes T-14, T-15, T-16, and T-17.
      • 15-lb. cardboard boxes of frozen raw “catfish” steaks identified as LAKE’S FARM RAISED CATFISH and having lot codes T-14, T-15, T-16, and T-17.
      • 15-lb. cardboard boxes of frozen raw whole “catfish” identified as LAKE’S FARM RAISED CATFISH and having lot codes T-14, T-15, T-16, and T-17.

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. 48150” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Mississippi and Tennessee.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Earl Lake at (662) 363-1847.

      Pro Sports Club recalls Yogurt Peanut Crunch Bar

      The product may be contaminated with E.

      Pro Sports Club of Bellevue, Wash., is recalling 36,957 Yogurt Peanut Crunch bars that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.

      No illnesses have been reported to date related to the consumption of the recalled product.

      The recalled product has the brand name “20/20 Life Styles,” lot code B.B. 22JUL17 (means best by July 22, 2017), net weight 2-oz., UPC Code 78571 00052.

      It was sold directly to clients at the PRO Sports facilities in Washington (Bellevue, Redmond and Seattle cities) between August 8, 2016, and March 10, 2017, and to internet customers through www.2020lifestyles.com.

      What to do

      Consumers who the recalled product should not consume it, but return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-425-895-6533 Monday through Friday, 9AM-5PM (PST).

      Forest River recalls model year 2017 Cherokee recreational trailers

      The federal placard has incorrect tire and rim size information

      Forest River is recalling 14 model year 2017 Cherokee recreational trailers, model ORCKT244JR-64.

      The federal placard has incorrect tire and rim size information, indicating ST205/75R15C tires with 50 PSI and a rim size of 15X5.5JJ, when the actual combination is ST205/75R14C tires with 50 PSI and a rim size of 14X5.5JJ.

      As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, "Tire Selection and Rims."

      The incorrect tire information can cause the operator to install the wrong size of replacement tires, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a corrected federal placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 8, 2017.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-541-995-3447. Forest River's number for this recall is 64-03082017-0339.

      OPW recalls gas station hose swivel connectors

      The swivel connectors can separate from the hose or nozzle

      OPW of Hamilton, Ohio is recalling about 824,000 gas station hose swivel connectors.

      The swivel connectors can separate from the hose or nozzle of the gas station pump and cause fuel spillage, posing fire and explosion hazards.

      The company has received two reports of the swivel connectors separating from the hose or nozzle. No injuries have been reported.

      The recall involves metal swivel connectors installed between the nozzle and hose of gas station pumps that dispense refined fuels such as gasoline, diesel, ethanol blends, and biodiesel blends.

      The recalled swivel connectors have a “MFG date” printed on the end in the format of: MM YY or MM-DD-YEAR or MM-YEAR. The model number is printed on the center body of the swivel connector.

      The following models are included in the recall.

      Model

      MFG Date

      241TPS-0241C (3/4 inch)

      01-01-2013 through 03-12-2017

      241TPS-0241 (3/4 inch)

      01 13 through 03 17

      36S (3/4 inch)

      01-01-2013 through 03-12-2017

      241-1000 (1 inch)

      01 13 through 03 17

      241-1000C (1 inch)

      01-01-2013 through 03-12-2017

      36S (1 inch)

      01-2013 through 03-2017

      The connectors, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold at OPW through distributors and direct to gas stations as individual units and as part of hose kits from January 2013, through January 2017, for about $33.

      What to do

      Gas station owners should immediately stop using and remove the recalled swivel connectors and contact OPW for a free replacement. The hose and nozzle can continue to be used without the swivel connector until the replacement is installed.

      Consumers may contact OPW toll-free at 866-562-5931 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.opwglobal.com and click on “Swivel Recall” for more information.

      Nutiva expands recall of Superfood 30 Shake products

      The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label

      Nutiva is expanding its earlier recall of the Organic Plant Based Protein Superfood 30 Shake -- Vanilla to include all lots of both Vanilla and Chocolate flavored products.

      The product may contain trace amounts peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

      The following products are being recalled:

      Product #DescriptionPackagingPacket UPC/
      Caddy UPC      		Master Case UPCLot CodeExpiration Date Range
      PBP101Organic Plant Based Protein
      Superfood 30 Shake –Chocolate      		10 – 1.2 OZ (34g) Packets6-92752-10713-9
      6-92752-10714-6      		6-92752-10715-324MAY2016 – 11NOV201624 MAY 2018 – 11 NOV 2018
      Product #DescriptionPackagingPacket UPC/
      Caddy UPC      		Master Case UPCLot CodeExpiration Date Range
      PBP105Organic Plant Based Protein
      Superfood 30 Shake -Chocolate      		21.6 OZ
      HDPE Jar      		6-92752-10709-26-92752-10710-803MAY2016 – 11JAN201703 MAY 2018 – 11 JAN 2019
      Product #DescriptionPackagingPacket UPC/
      Caddy UPC      		Master Case UPCLot CodeExpiration Date Range
      PBP201Organic Plant Based Protein
      Superfood 30 Shake -Vanilla      		10 – 1.2 OZ (34g) Packets6-92752-10716-0
      6-92752-10717-7      		6-92752-10718-406MAY2016– 10NOV201606 MAY 2018 – 10 NOV 2018
      Product #DescriptionPackagingPacket UPC/
      Caddy UPC      		Master Case UPCLot CodeExpiration Date Range
      PBP205Organic Plant Based Protein
      Superfood 30 Shake -Vanilla      		21.6 OZ
      HDPE Jar      		6-92752-10711-56-92752-10712-203MAY2016 – 02MAR201703 MAY 2018 – 02 MAR 2019

      These recalled items were sold on the internet and through distributors in Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products and have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts should not consume them, but dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (800) 993-4367 between 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Monday - Friday, or by email at help@nutiva.com.

      Vecaro LifeStyle recalls self-balancing scooters/hoverboards

      The lithium-ion battery packs can overheat

      Vecaro LifeStyle of Cerritos, Calif., is recalling about 500 self-balancing scooters/hoverboards.

      The lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing a risk of smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

      The company has received three reported incidents of hoverboards smoking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

      This recall involves the Vecaro brand Glide65, Drift8, and Trek10 self-balancing scooter, commonly referred to as hoverboards.

      Hoverboards have one wheel at each end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs.

      “Vecaro” is printed on the front outer casing and the hoverboards boards come in black, white, red, blue, metallic gold, metallic silver, graffiti white print, and red flame print. The model number is on the right for both the Glide65 and Drift8. The Trek10 model number is on top of the board.

      The hoverboards, manufactured in China, were sold at the Audio Shop and Stereo Zone in California and online at VecaroLifeStyle.com from November 2015, through November 2016, for between $300 and $400.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled scooters/hoverboards and contact Vecaro to return their unit to receive a free repair or a credit toward the purchase of a UL 2272 certified Vecaro Glide or Glide-X.

      Consumers may contact Vecaro toll-free at 855-637-4061 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday or online at www.VecaroLifeStyle.com and click on Recall Notice at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Forest River recalls model year 2017 Puma recreational trailers

      The federal placard has incorrect tire and rim size information

      Forest River is recalling 44 model year 2017 Puma recreational trailers, models PT23FBC and PT25RSC.

      The federal placard contains incorrect tire and rim size information, indicating ST205/75R15C tires with a 50 psi and rim size of 14X5; the correct information is ST205/75R14C tires with a 50 psi, and rim size of 14X5.5JJ.

      As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, "Tire Selection and Rims."

      The incorrect tire information can cause the operator to install the wrong size of replacement tires, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will provide a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 8, 2017.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0588. Forest River's number for this recall is 420-03072017-0338.

      TMC recalls Chateau, Freedom Elite and Four Winds motorhomes

      The sofa may not have a seat belt for the middle seating position

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 171 model year 2017 Chateau, Freedom Elite and Four Winds motorhomes.

      The sofa may not have a seat belt for the middle seating position.

      Without a seat belt, the occupant sitting in the middle position of the sofa will not be properly restrained in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of an injury.

      What to do

      TMC will notify owners, and dealers will install a middle seat belt, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 7, 2017.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service 1-877-855-2867. TMC's number for the recall is RC000130.

      J & Y Dasung recalls pork dumpling products

      The products did not undergo federal inspection

      J & Y Dasung, a Los Angeles retail firm conducting business as Som See Neh, is recalling approximately 178,335 pounds of frozen pork dumpling products.

      The products did not undergo federal inspection.

      There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following items, produced from January 2015, through March 2017, are being recalled:

      • Boxes containing 12 3-lb. plastic bags of “SOM SEE NEH Vegetable Meat Dumpling” with “Shelf Life: Frozen with 16months” and case code 96859-08224.
      • Boxes containing 12 3-lb. plastic bags of “SOM SEE NEH KIMCHI Dumplings” with “Shelf Life: Frozen with 16months” and case code 96859-08223.

      The recalled products, which do not bear the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to retail locations in Southern California.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact J & Y Dasung at (323) 373-0650 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (PST) Monday through Saturday.

      ASTI recalls power adapters sold with LectroFan sound machines

      The casing on the power adapter can break when plugged into an electrical outlet

      Adaptive Sound Technologies Inc. (ASTI), of Campbell, Calif., is recalling about 35,000 power adapters sold with LectroFan sound machines.

      The casing on the power adapter can break when plugged into an electrical outlet, exposing its metal prongs, posing an electrical shock hazard.

      The company has received three reports of power adapters breaking or pulling apart, exposing the metal prongs. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves power adapters sold with LectroFan sound machines. The adapter has “ASTI AC Adapter” and model number XHY050050UCC printed on the side.

      The LectroFans were black or white with a matching black or white power adapter. The LectroFan machines have a serial number between 3 551615 528640 and 3 551615 618639 or between 3 551636 000010 and 3 551636 285179. The serial number is printed on a label on the bottom of the machine and “LectroFan” is printed on the front.

      The LectroFan Sound Machine has 10 fan sounds and 10 white noise sounds.

      The adapters, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively online at Amazon.com from November 2016, through February 2017, for about $50.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the LectroFan, disconnect the power adapter and contact the firm to receive a free replacement power adapter.

      Consumers can continue to use the sound machine with the USB cable supplied with the LectroFan by plugging it into a computer’s USB port or into another power adapter. The firm is contacting all purchasers of the recalled product directly.

      Consumers may contact ASTI toll-free at 866-220-7607 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, or online at www.asticorp.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

      TMC recalls model year 2017 Aria 3601 motorhomes

      Seat belts on the passenger side sofa may be too short to fasten around passengers

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 58 model year 2017 Aria 3601 motorhomes.

      The seat belts on the passenger side sofa may be too short to fasten around passengers seated there.

      If the seat belt cannot adequately restrain passengers, there is an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash.

      What to do

      TMC will notify owners, and dealers will replace the incorrect seat belt with a longer one, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 7, 2017.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC000129.

      Strategic Sports recalls Zox Nano Helmets

      The helmets may not adequately protect the wearer

      Strategic Sports is recalling 828 Zox Nano Helmets sizes XL through XXXXXL.

      The helmets may not adequately protect the wearer in the event of a secondary head impact during a motorcycle crash.

      As such, these helmets fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 218, "Motorcycle Helmets."

      In the event of a crash where the rider hits the helmet twice in the same spot, the helmet may not adequately protect the wearer, increasing the risk of injury.

      What to do

      Strategic Sports will notify owners and refund the purchase price of the helmets. The recall is expected to begin April 6, 2017. 

      Owners may contact Strategic Sports at helmet.recall.info@gmail.com.

      Maserati recalls model year 2017 Levantes

      The transmission may unexpectedly shift into neutral

      Maserati North America is recalling 3,299 model year 2017 Levantes.

      Due to an engine software problem, at slow speeds such as stop-and-go traffic, the transmission may unexpectedly shift into neutral or the engine may shut off.

      The transmission shifting into neutral unexpectedly or the engine shutting down without warning can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Maserati will notify owners, and dealers will update the engine control module software, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 31, 2017.

      Owners may contact Maserati customer service at 1-201-510-2369.

