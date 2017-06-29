Write a review
Recalls in June 2017

    Model year 2011-2012 V8 Aston Martin Vantages recalled

    The transmission may act like it has been shifted to neutral

    Aston Martin Lagonda of North America is recalling 315 model year 2011-2012 V8 Vantage vehicles.

    The vehicles received updated transmission and engine control software which may conflict with the pre-existing clutch settings causing the transmission to act like it has been shifted to neutral.

    A transmission that does not operate as intended can increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Aston Martin will notify owners, and dealers will reinstall clutch system software, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 7, 2017.

    Owners may contact Aston Martin customer service at 1-866-278-6661. Aston Martin's number for this recall is RA-07-0022.

    JFC International recalls Futaba Sesame Hijiki rice seasoning

    The product contains wheat, soybean and fish (Bonito), allergens not declared on the label

    JFC International of Los Angeles, Calif., is recalling Futaba Sesame Hijiki rice seasoning.

    The product contains wheat, soybean and fish (Bonito), allergens not declared on the label. In addition, it is missing the English Product label for sale in the U.S.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The following product, distributed between June 19, 2016, and June 19, 2017 to retail stores and other foodservice operators in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia, is being recalled:

    ProductSizeBar codeLot Code
    Futaba Sesame Hijiki Rice Seasoning2.29 ounces4 902533 023173All Lots

    The recalled product comes in a glass bottle with a yellow label.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-633-1004, Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM (PST) or by e-mail at consserv@jfc.com. 

      Channel Fish Processing recalls Swai fillets

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Channel Fish Processing Co., of Boston, Mass., is recalling approximately 840 pounds of breaded Swai fillets.

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following items, produced on February 22, March 20, and May 2, 2017, are being recalled:

      • 10-lb. corrugated box of “North Atlantic BRAND APPROX8OZ RAW BREADED SWAI FILLET,” with lot code 23445 and a date code of 17122.
      • 10-lb. corrugated box of “North Atlantic BRAND APPROX4OZ RAW BREADED SWAI FILLET,” with lot code 23114 and a date code of 17079.
      • 10-lb. corrugated box of “Channel Brand APPROX4OZ RAW BREADED SWAI FILLET,” with a lot code of 22888 and date codes of 17053 and 17054.

      These recalled products were shipped to institutional locations in Indiana.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Steve Atkinson or Bill Hurley at (617) 464-3366.

      Willis Ocean recalls uneviscerated scomber fish

      Uneviscerated fish have been linked to outbreaks of botulism poisoning

      Willis Ocean of Brooklyn, NY,  is recalling its “the duck”  brand frozen steamed scomber fish which was found to be uneviscerated.  

      Uneviscerated fish have been linked to outbreaks of botulism poisoning. 

      No illness have been reported to date in connection with this problem. 

      The product, which comes in a clear plastic wrapped styrofoam tray, containing two whole fish inside with a red label marked “product of thailand” and the UPC code 040459097206, distributed through retail stores nationwide.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product  should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.  

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-386-3053.

      Newmar recalls model year 2012-2015 King Aire and Essex motorhomes

      The starter motor may overheat or draw excessive current

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 210 model year 2012-2015 King Aire and Essex motorhomes built on a Spartan Motors chassis. 

      A component within the starter motor may break, potentially resulting in the starter motor overheating or drawing excessive current and increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Newmar will notify owners, and Spartan Motors dealers will replace the starter, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 13, 2017. 

      Owners may contact Spartan Motors at 1-800-543-4277 or Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar's number for this recall is 17012.

      Phillips Company recalls topical antibiotic products

      The safety, identity, strength, quality and purity of the products are in question

      Phillips Company of Sun City, Ariz., is recalling all lots of Tetrastem, Diabecline, Tetracycline-ABC, VenomX, Acneen, StaphWash, StringMed, NoPain and LidoMed.

      FDA inspection found significant manufacturing practices that call into question the safety, identity, strength, quality and purity of unexpired drug products made at the firm during the past three years.

      Manufacturing practices that are not in adequate control represent the possibility of risk being introduced into the manufacturing process in decreased quality and consistency of the product.

      No adverse events have been reported to date.

      The topical antibiotic products are intended for treatment of minor cuts, scrapes and burns; or as skin cleansers or hair-growth promoters.

      The recalled products are distributed in 5 mL dropper bottles for topical application. The expiration date is printed on the label on the bottle. The products were distributed nationwide as wholesale products.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should stop using them and return any unused and unexpired portions to the manufacturer.

      Consumers with questions regarding the recall may contact Phillips Company by e-mail at hp@valliant.net) or by phone at 580 746 2430 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT). 

      Giant Eagle recalls tilapia and chicken breasts

      The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Giant Eagle is recalling Market District Toasted Crumb Tilapia and Giant Eagle Toasted Crumb Tilapia. sold fresh from it its stores' seafood department, and Giant Eagle Breaded Chicken Breast sold in the prepared foods department.

      The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no reported illnesses associated with these recalls to date.

      The following items are being recalled:

      Product

      Description

      Impacted

      PLU (s)

      		Department

      Dates

      Available

      In-store

      Market District

      Toasted Crumb

      Tilapia

      		09123Seafood

      March 10

      June 9, 2017

      Giant Eagle

      Toasted Crumb

      Tilapia

      		69123Seafood

      March 10

      June 9, 2017

      Giant Eagle

      Breaded Chicken

      Breast

      		86571

      Prepared

      Foods

      June 3

      10, 2017

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should dispose of them or return them to their local Giant Eagle or Market District store for a refund.

      Consumers with questions may call Giant Eagle customer care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (EST).

      Golden Platter Foods recalls various ready-to-eat turkey, chicken, veal and beef products

      The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Golden Platter Foods of Newark, N.J., is recalling approximately 31,662 pounds of ready-to-eat turkey, chicken, veal and beef products.

      The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following items, produced between March 16 and June 7, 2017, are being recalled:

      • 24-lb bulk cases containing 3-lb. plastic liner retail bags of “Western Beef Fully Cooked CHICKEN TENDERS,” with case code 04952.
      • 24-lb bulk cases containing 3-lb. plastic liner retail bags of “Western Beef Fully Cooked Chicken Patties,” with case code 04951.
      • 10-lb bulk cases of “Golden Platter Fully Cooked CHICKEN PATTIES Breaded Nugget Shaped Patties,” with case code 21017.
      • 24-lb bulk cases containing 3-lb. retail bags of “Western Beef Fully Cooked CHICKEN NUGGETS,” with case code 04950.
      • 20-lb bulk cases of “Golden Platter HALAL Fully Cooked BEEF MEAT BALLS,” with case code 12012.
      • 10-lb bulk cases of “Golden Platter HALAL Fully Cooked CHICKEN NUGGETS Breaded Nugget Shaped Patties,” with case code 21020H.
      • 10-lb bulk cases of “Golden Platter Fully Cooked Breakfast Style Turkey Patties,” with case code 18610.
      • 10-lb bulk cases of “Golden Platter HALAL Fully Cooked Breaded BEEF PATTIES,” with case code 11001.

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. 8813” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to retail and institutional locations in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Scott Bennett at (973) 344-8770

      Slade Gorton recalls various Tilapia products

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Slade Gorton of Boston, Mass., is recalling the following products that may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label:

      • Gourmet Bay Toasted Crumb Tilapia, product code 7396701
      • Gourmet Bay Honey Mustard Tilapia, product code 7324801
      • Gourmet Bay Citrus Coconut Tilapia, product code 7322401

      The company has not received any reports of illnesses.

      The recalled products, produced between January 31 and June 6, 2017, were distributed to Supervalu, Harris Teeter, Cantanese Classic Seafoods, The Fish Guys, Euro USA, Bfresh, Porky Products, and Superior Fish Company in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, New York and Minnesota.

      They are typically sold fresh in the full service or self-service seafood case.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may Slade Gorton quality assurance at 1-800-225-1573 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (EST).

      OFD Foods recalls beef hash

      The product may be contaminated with pieces of rubber

      OFD Foods of Albany, Ore., is recalling approximately 197 pounds of beef hash.

      The product may be contaminated with pieces of rubber rubber.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled product.

      The following item, produced on December 22, 2016, is being recalled:

      • 3.88-oz. pouch of “MOUNTAIN HOUSE FREEZE DRIED SPICY SOUTHWEST BREAKFAST HASH,” with pouch code 3253174 and best by date of Dec. 2046.

      The recalled product, bearing establishment number “EST. 1394” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped to retail locations nationwide and sold directly to consumers through internet sales.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should urged not consume it, but throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact OFD’s customer service center at 1-800-547-0244. 

      Joseph Seviroli recalls beef ravioli

      The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Joseph Seviroli Inc., of Garden City, N.Y., is recalling approximately 114,409 pounds of beef ravioli.

      The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

      The following items, produced from January 9 to May 10, 2017, are being recalled:

      • 25-oz. bag of “LOWES foods beef ravioli square shaped,” with lot code 7040 and a sell by date of 2/9/2018.
      • 30-oz. bag of “Big Y SQUARE Beef Ravioli,” with lot code 7009 and 7130, and sell by dates of 1/9/18 and 5/10/2018.
      • 13-oz. bag of “Seviroli Beef Ravioli,” with lot codes 7041, 7042, 7107, 7109, 7118, 7130, and 7079, and sell by dates of 2/10/18, 2/11/18, 4/17/18, 4/19/18, 4/28/17, 5/10/18, and 3/20/18.
      • 24-oz. bag of “BEST YET beef ravioli,” with lot code 7065 and a sell by date of 3/6/18.
      • 20-lb bulk bag of “SEV MINI HEX BEEF RAVIOLI PAR-COOKED,” with lot codes 7034, 7065 and 7100 and package codes of 7034, 7065, and 7100
      • 20-oz bag of “V’s PRE-COOKED SQUARE BEEF RAVIOLI,” with lot codes 7034, 7040, 7065 and 7100 and sell by dates of 2/3/18, 2/9/18, 3/6/18, and 4/10/18.

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. 5342” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to distribution locations in Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio and Rhode Island.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not to consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Lauren Eickhoff at (516) 222-6220 Ext 159.

      Gourmet Boutique recalls ready-to-eat breaded chicken cutlets

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Gourmet Boutique of Jamaica, N.Y., and Phoenix, Ariz., is recalling approximately 294,744 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken cutlets.

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following items, produced from February 3 to June 2, 2017, are being recalled:

      • 3.125-lb. frozen packages of “Breaded Chicken Cutlet” with lot codes J34 through J150 (for Est. number P-18799) and J53 through J153 (for Est. number P-32107).
      • 3.125-lb. frozen packages of “All Natural Breaded Chicken Cutlet” with lot code J34 through J150 (for Est. number P-18799).
      • 5-lb. frozen packages of “Diced Breaded Chicken Cutlet” with lot code J34 through J150 (for Est. number P-18799).

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “P-18799 or P-32107” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to institutional locations nationwide.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Robert Liberto at (347) 887-0128.

      Gulf Stream recalls Vista Cruiser and Vintage Cruiser travel trailers

      The tire identification label contains incorrect information

      Gulf Stream Coach is recalling about 272 model year 2015-2017 Vista Cruisers and model year 2016-2018 Vintage Cruiser travel trailers.

      The tire identification label incorrectly states that the trailers are equipped with ST215/75R 14 Load Range C rated tires when actually they have ST205/65R 14 Load Range D rated tires.

      As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 567, "Certification."

      The incorrect information may cause the user to install the wrong replacement tire, affecting the vehicle's handling, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Gulf Stream will notify owners and will provide them a corrected tire identification label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in June 2017.

      Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at 1-800-289-8787. Gulf Stream's number for this recall is GS250517.

      Little Giraffe recalls children’s robes

      The robes do not meet the federal flammability standards

      Little Giraffe of Van Nuys, Calif., is recalling about 2,000 Luxe Satin children’s robes.

      The garments fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Luxe Satin children’s long-sleeve robes. The robes are 43% acetate with 57% rayon, satin outer shell and a 100% polyester microfiber inside. They were sold in pink, blue and cream in sizes 1 (XS-S/4-6 years), 2 (MD-LG/6-8 years) and 3 (XL-XXL/8-10 years).

      The robes have two belt loops on each side and an unattached belt. Lot number “21706-DFR001” and “Not Intended for Sleepwear” are printed on the robes inside seam label.

      The robes, manufactured in China, were sold at children’s specialty stores nationwide and online at www.littlegiraffe.com from November 2012, through March 2017, for about $100.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children and contact Little Giraffe for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Little Giraffe toll-free at 866-201-6613 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday or online at www.littlegiraffe.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      iFashioning recalls women’s scarves

      The scarves fail to meet federal flammability standard for clothing

      iFashioning of Point Roberts, Wash., is recalling about 2,000 women’s scarves.

      The scarves fail to meet federal flammability standard for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall includes iFashioning women’s fashion scarves that were advertised on Amazon.com as “iF Silk Elegant Fashion 100% Silk Scarf.”

      The recalled scarves measure about 64 inches long by 19 inches wide. They were sold in the following colors and patterns: Blackblue, Blackpink, Blackwhite, Blossom-Beige Red, Coffee, Colorful Poppies-Blue Beige, Leaves-Purplesilver, Paisley-Blackreds, Purple, Romantic Bouquet-Salmon Pink and Rose-Purpleblack.

      There are no tags or labels on the scarves.

      The scarves, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively online at www.amazon.com from October 2015, through August 2017, for between $11 and $14.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scarves and contact the firm for a full refund. iFashioning and Amazon are directly contacting consumers who purchased the scarves.

      Consumers may contact iFashioning toll-free at 866-216-1072 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT and Monday through Friday or by email at sashali688@gmail.com for more information.

      Packer Avenue Foods recalls ready-to-eat chicken salad

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Packer Avenue Foods of Philadelphia, Pa., is recalling approximately 9,690 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad.

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

      The following items, produced from May 17 – 26, 2017, is being recalled:

      • 5-lb. plastic tubs of “MAIN STREET BRAND CHICKEN SALAD WITH WHITE MEAT CHICKEN” with “Use By” dates of 6 10; 6 11; 6 12; 6 13; 6 14; 6 15; 6 16; 6 17; 6 18 and; 6 19.
      • 5-lb. plastic tubs of “Packer Avenue Foods CHICKEN SALAD WITH WHITE MEAT CHICKEN” with “Use By” dates of 6 10; 6 11; 6 12; 6 13; 6 14; 6 15; 6 16; 6 17; 6 18 and; 6 19.

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “P-19977” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to wholesale locations Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Robert Rubin at 215-271-0300. 

