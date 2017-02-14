Recalls in February 2017

Target is recalling approximately 1,300 of its Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base patio benches after six reports surfaced of the products collapsing while in use, resulting in one knee injury.

The patio benches were sold between Janurary 2016 and July 2016 at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com. They were sold both individually and as part of a six-piece dining set and cost anywhere from $150 to $1,000.

The recall covers seven different model numbers, which will be detailed below along with the full name and bench size. Consumers can find the model number of their product by looking at the assembly instructions or product packaging.

Name Model Number Bench Size Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base Bench 009-00-3894 56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H) Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set-Turquoise 009-00-2005 56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H) Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set-Seafoam 009-00-2006 56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H) Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Orange 009-00-2007 56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H) Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Green 009-00-2008 56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H) Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Navy 009-00-4568 56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H) Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Tan 009-00-4573 56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H)

What to do

Consumers in possession of the patio benches are being urged to stop using them immediately and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

If the product was purchased as part of set, the company says that the other items are still safe to use. Purchasers of the individual items will receive a full refund for the product, but purchasers of the set will only receive a refund of the individual bench product.

Consumers who have any questions can contact Target from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST at 800-440-0680. They can also go online to www.target.com and click on the "Recalls" link at the bottom of the page, then "Patio/Garden" to see more information. Social media users can also click on the "Product Recalls" tab on Target's Facebook page.