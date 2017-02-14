Write a review
Recalls in February 2017

    Lamborghini recalls Aventador models because of fire risk

    Gasoline may come in contact with the exhaust system

    Automobili Lamborghini is recalling certain 2012-2017 Aventador models because when the gas tank is full, gasoline may come into contact with the exhaust system, which could lead to a fire.

    Lamborghini will notify owners, and dealers will upgrade the fuel tank's evaporative emissions system, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 24, 2017. Owners may contact Lamborghini customer service at 1-866-681-6276.

    Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

    Target recalls patio benches

    The products can unexpectedly collapse while in use, causing a falling hazard

    Target is recalling approximately 1,300 of its Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base patio benches after six reports surfaced of the products collapsing while in use, resulting in one knee injury.

    The patio benches were sold between Janurary 2016 and July 2016 at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com. They were sold both individually and as part of a six-piece dining set and cost anywhere from $150 to $1,000.

    The recall covers seven different model numbers, which will be detailed below along with the full name and bench size. Consumers can find the model number of their product by looking at the assembly instructions or product packaging.

    Name

    Model Number

     Bench Size

    Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base Bench

    009-00-3894

    56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H)

    Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set-Turquoise

    009-00-2005

    56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H)

    Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set-Seafoam

    009-00-2006

    56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H)

    Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Orange

    009-00-2007

    56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H)

    Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Green

    009-00-2008

    56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H)

    Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Navy

    009-00-4568

    56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H)

    Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Tan

    009-00-4573

    56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H)

    What to do

    Consumers in possession of the patio benches are being urged to stop using them immediately and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

    If the product was purchased as part of set, the company says that the other items are still safe to use. Purchasers of the individual items will receive a full refund for the product, but purchasers of the set will only receive a refund of the individual bench product.

    Consumers who have any questions can contact Target from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST at 800-440-0680. They can also go online to www.target.com and click on the "Recalls" link at the bottom of the page, then "Patio/Garden" to see more information. Social media users can also click on the "Product Recalls" tab on Target's Facebook page.

      Restoration Hardware recalls metal top dining tables

      The metal tops may contain lead, which can be dangerous to exposed children

      Restoration Hardware of Corte Madera, Calif. is recalling approximately 2,700 of its Railroad Tie & Parsons Railroad Tie dining tables after finding that the products contained lead that could be harmful to exposed children. The tables are either round or rectangular and have thin sheets of zinc/dark gray color metal on the table tops.

      The company received reports of elevated blood levels in four children in two homes where the recalled tables were present -- one involving two children in Rhode Island and one involving two children in Beverly Hills, Calif.

      The products were manufactured in India and sold at Restorationhardware.com between March 2012 and December 2016 for between $750 and $2,600.

      What to do

      Consumers who own the tables are urged to immediately stop using them, cover them up, and place them out of the reach of children. 

      The item number for each recalled item can be found on a white sticker located underneath the table top. The affected item numbers subject to recall include: 62430028ZINC, 62430018ZINC, 62430027ZINC, 62430016ZINC, 62430026ZINC, 62430029ZINC, 62430017ZINC, 62430030ZINC, 62430025ZINC, 62430024ZINC, 62430022ZINC, 62430032ZINC, 62430023ZINC, and 62430031ZINC. 

      Consumers can contact Restoration Hardware to receive a replacement table or a full refund for their product. The company can be contacted Mon-Fri between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.at its toll-free number 888-728-8419 or online at www.restorationhardware.com. Click the "Safety Recalls" link at the bottom of that page for more information.

      Forest River recalls Berkshire and Charleston RVs

      The power steering hose can rub the power stud causing arcing

      Forest River is recalling 67 model year 2017-2018 Berkshire and Charleston RVs built on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) RV chassis.

      The vehicle's power steering hose may be improperly routed causing inadequate clearance between the hose and power stud. As a result, the hose can rub the power stud causing arcing and a power steering fluid leak.

      Arcing in the presence of power steering fluid leak under high pressure could increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and FCCC dealers will reroute the power steering hose for proper clearance, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 21, 2017.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-295-2117, or FCCC customer service at 1-800-547-0712. Forest River's number for this recall is 40-01182017-0311.

      Porsche recalls vehicles with fuel system issue

      Fuel may leak in the presence of an ignition source

      Porsche Cars North America is recalling 4,090 model year 2017 911 Carrera, 911 Carrera S, 911 Carrera 4, 911 Carrera 4S, 911 Targa 4, 911 Targa 4S + GTS, 911 Carrera Cabriolet, 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet, 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet, 718 Boxster, 718 Boxster S, 718 Cayman, and 718 Cayman S vehicles.

      The screws that fasten the fuel collection pipes in the engine compartment may shear off, resulting in a fuel leak.

      In the presence of an ignition source, fuel leak increases the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Porsche will notify owners, and dealers will install improved fastening screws, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is AH01.

      Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalls Mickey Mouse nightlights

      Liquid from the nightlight can leak onto the electrical outlet

      Walt Disney Parks and Resorts of Lake Buena Vista, Fla., is recalling about 3,000 Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse nightlights.

      Liquid from the nightlight can leak onto the electrical outlet, posing a fire hazard.

      The company has received two reports of incidents, including one electrical fire. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse Nightlight with a Mickey Mouse face and red and white Santa hat filled with liquid and glitter.

      The date code FAC # 019808-16150 is printed on the bottom rear of the nightlight. The UPC code, 400009489637, is printed on a sticker on the bottom of the product packaging.

      The nightlights, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., Shop Disney Parks mobile app, and online at DisneyStore.com from July 2016, through November 2016, for about $15.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled nightlights and contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. for instructions on returning them for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. toll-free at 844-722-1444 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.disneyparks.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Model year 2014-2015 Masarati Quattroportes and Ghiblis recalled

      The vehicles' fuel lines may weep or leak fuel.

      Maserati North America is recalling 10,879 model year 2014-2015 Quattroportes and Ghiblis.

      The affected vehicles have fuel lines that may weep or leak fuel.

      A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Maserati will notify owners, and dealers will install a new fuel line, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 28, 2017.

      Owners may contact Maserati customer service at 1-201-510-2369. Maserati's number for this recall is 339.

      Teufelberger recalls rescue ropes and throwlines

      The rescue ropes and throwlines cannot be relied upon for any purpose

      Teufelberger Fiber Rope Corp., of Fall River, Mass., is recalling about 95 static ropes and throwlines.

      The static ropes and throwlines are mislabeled as being certified to specific voluntary NFPA safety standards and cannot be relied upon for any purpose, posing fall and injury hazards to users.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves CMC and New England Ropes brand 7.5 mm and 8 mm static ropes and throwlines used for rescue operations.

      The recalled rope models are the CMC Escape Line 5/16”/8mm (orange with yellow tracer), New England Ropes Aramid 7.5mm (tan with black tracer) and New England Ropes KM-III 5/16”/8mm (white with blue tracer).

      The recalled throwline model is New England Ropes NFPA (yellow with red tracer). Only ropes and throwlines with lot numbers that begin with 160101 through 1609915 are included in this recall.

      The model name and lot number is printed on the end band label on the rope and on the product’s packaging.

      The ropes and throwlines were sold in lengths ranging from 150 to 2,400 feet.

      The ropes and throwlines, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at CMC Rescue in Goleta, Calif., Extractor Sled in Escondido, Calif., Excalibur in Sandy, Utah, Liberty Mountain in Sandy, Utah, Rescue Technology in Carrollton, Ga., Rock-n-Rescue in Butler, Pa., Tahoe Sports in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., and West Marine in Watsonville, Calif. from January 2016, through September 2016, for between $140 and $1,800.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ropes and throwlines and contact Teufelberger for a free replacement.

      Consumers may contact Teufelberger toll-free at 844-361-7041 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.teufelberger.com.

      Falafel King recalls Tzatziki Sauce

      The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Falafel King of Boulder, Colo., is recalling Tzatziki Sauce made with sour cream containing milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with our product.

      Falafel King Tzatziki Sauce is distributed to retail stores in certain areas of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Nebraska.

      The recalled product, packaged in a 10-oz. plastic container with a black rimmed lid with the UPC #822986-70015-2 and a “Sell By” date printed on the top label, was distributed to retail stores in certain areas of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Nebraska.

      The old label on this product will have a “Sell By” date prior to 03/04/17.

      What to do

      Consumers with with questions may contact Amnon Gilady at the Falafel King Corporate office at 303-443-1346 Monday-Friday, from 9:00a.m.–5:00p.m. (MST).

      South Shore recalls chests of drawers

      The chests are unstable if not anchored to the wall

      South Shore Industries of Canada is recalling 3,755 5-drawer chests of drawers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

      The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14).

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Summer Breeze style 5-drawer chest of drawers sold in cherry wood. Model number 3746035 is printed on a label affixed to the back of the chest and on the assembly guide.

      The chests measure 44-inches high by 31-inches wide and 16-inches deep and weigh 88 pounds.

      The chests, manufactured in Canada, were sold at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com and other online retailers from April 2014, through December 2016, for about $160.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access. Contact South Shore for a choice between two options: full refund with free pick up of the chest, or a free tip-over restraint kit with a one-time in-home installation of the kit.

      South Shore is contacting consumers who purchased the recalled chests directly.

      Consumers may contact South Shore at 800-290-0465 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Sunday, by email at service@southshore.ca., or online at www.SouthShoreFurniture.com.

      REV recalls various motor coaches and motorhomes

      The seat belts may detach from the floor framing

      REV Recreation Group is recalling 886 model year 2016-2017 Renegade RV Verona, Verona LE & Specialty Sprinter vehicles; 2011-2017 Explorer, Ikon & Core vehicles; 2014-2017 XL, Classic with Garage, Toter Home & Villagio vehicles; 2015-2017 Classic-Equine & Vienna vehicles; and 2011-2016 RSV vehicles.

      The seat belt anchorage hardware in the recalled motor coaches and motorhomes may pull out of the floor framing in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

      As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 207, "Seating Systems," and 210, "Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages."

      What to do

      REV will notify owners, and dealers will replace the seat belt mounting hardware and install reinforcement plating, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 10, 2017.

      Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV's number for this recall is 170110REV.

      Simpli Home recalls chests of drawers

      The chests are unstable if not anchored to the wall

      Simpli Home Ltd., of Olympia, Wash., is recalling about 240 chests of drawers.

      The chests are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14).

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Artisan, Bellevue, Holden and Stratford style six-drawer bedroom chests of drawers. The pine wood chests are stained medium auburn brown, weigh 77 pounds and measure 36-inches high by 36-inches wide.

      Warning labels can be found on the back of the chests, near the top of the unit.

      The chests, manufactured in Vietnam, were sold on Amazon.com, Macys.com, Overstock.com and other online retailers from November 2015, through September 2016, for between $500 and $700.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place into an area that children cannot access. Contact Simpli Home for a choice between two options: full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit with a $100 credit towards an in-home installation of the device (with proof of service). Simpli Home is contacting consumers who purchased the recalled chests directly.

      Consumers may contact Simpli Home toll-free at 866-518-0120 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at customerservice@axcess-world.com, or online at www.simpli-home.com and click on the “Customer Support” for more information. 

      Forest River recalls Prime Time Avenger RVs

      The vehicles' federal placards may indicate an incorrect tire and rim combination.

      Forest River is recalling 165 model year 2017 Prime Time Avenger recreational vehicles.

      The vehicles' federal placards may indicate an incorrect tire and rim combination. The placard indicates ST225/75R15E tires with 80 PSI and a rim designation of 15X6.0JJ, while it should indicate ST225/75R15D tires with 65 PSI and a rim designation of 15X5.0JJ.

      As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard(FMVSS) number 110, "Tire Selection and Rims."

      Incorrect tire information can cause the tires to be over inflated, possibly resulting in a tire blowout and increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a corrected federal placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 10, 2017.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River's number for this recall is 48-01162017-0310.

      New American Food Products recalls milk chocolate vanilla caramels

      The products may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label

      New American Food Products is recalling Weigel’s Mountain Valley and Royal Farms Market Place Milk Chocolate Vanilla Caramels Premium Chocolate Treats.

      The products may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to day.

      The following products, packaged in 2.75-oz bags, are being recalled:

      • Weigel’s Mountain Valley Premium Chocolate Treats MILK CHOCOLATE VANILLA CARAMELS with best by date of 11/14/17
      • Royal Farms Premium Chocolate Treats MILK CHOCOLATE VANILLA CARAMELS with best by date of 12/08/17

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should discard them immediately or return them to the nearest Weigel’s or Royal Farms retail location for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm (ET) at 978-682-1855.

      Heartland recalls model year 2017 Mallard recreational trailers

      The certification label may have incorrect tire size and/or tire pressure information

      Heartland Recreational Vehicles is recalling 124 model year 2017 Mallard recreational trailers.

      The vehicles' certification label may have incorrect tire size and/or tire pressure information. As such, the vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, "Certification."

      If the label has incorrect information, the operator may improperly inflate the tires or possibly overload the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Heartland has notified owners, and dealers will replace the certification label with a corrected label, free of charge. The recall began on January 25, 2017.

      Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032. Heartland's number for this recall is 99.01.31.

