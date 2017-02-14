Recalls in February 2017

Teufelberger Fiber Rope Corp., of Fall River, Mass., is recalling about 95 static ropes and throwlines.
The static ropes and throwlines are mislabeled as being certified to specific voluntary NFPA safety standards and cannot be relied upon for any purpose, posing fall and injury hazards to users.
No incidents or injuries are reported.
This recall involves CMC and New England Ropes brand 7.5 mm and 8 mm static ropes and throwlines used for rescue operations.
The recalled rope models are the CMC Escape Line 5/16”/8mm (orange with yellow tracer), New England Ropes Aramid 7.5mm (tan with black tracer) and New England Ropes KM-III 5/16”/8mm (white with blue tracer).
The recalled throwline model is New England Ropes NFPA (yellow with red tracer). Only ropes and throwlines with lot numbers that begin with 160101 through 1609915 are included in this recall.
The model name and lot number is printed on the end band label on the rope and on the product’s packaging.
The ropes and throwlines were sold in lengths ranging from 150 to 2,400 feet.
The ropes and throwlines, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at CMC Rescue in Goleta, Calif., Extractor Sled in Escondido, Calif., Excalibur in Sandy, Utah, Liberty Mountain in Sandy, Utah, Rescue Technology in Carrollton, Ga., Rock-n-Rescue in Butler, Pa., Tahoe Sports in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., and West Marine in Watsonville, Calif. from January 2016, through September 2016, for between $140 and $1,800.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ropes and throwlines and contact Teufelberger for a free replacement.
Consumers may contact Teufelberger toll-free at 844-361-7041 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.teufelberger.com.
Teufelberger Fiber Rope Corp., of Fall River, Mass., is recalling about 95 static ropes and throwlines.The static ropes and throwlines are mislabeled a...