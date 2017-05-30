Write a review
Recalls in May 2017

    Daytona recalls Skull Cap D1, D3 and D6 motorcycle helmets

    The helmets may not adequately protect the wearer

    Daytona Helmets International is recalling 2,454  Skull Cap D1, D3 and D6 helmets in sizes 3XS through 4XL.

    The helmets may not adequately protect the wearer in the event of a head impact during a motorcycle crash, increasing the risk of injury.

    As such, they fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 218, "Motorcycle Helmets."

    What to do

    Daytona will notify owners, and dealers will replace the helmets, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 1, 2017.

    Owners may contact Daytona customer service at 1-800-452-5745.

    Osso Good recalls beef and pork bone broth

    The products did not undergo federal inspection

    The Osso Good Co., of San Rafael, Calif., is recalling approximately 1,210 pounds of beef and spicy pork bone broth that did not undergo federal inspection.

    There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

    The following items, produced and packaged between May 5, 2016, and May 5, 2017, are being recalled:

    • 20-fl. oz. individual plastic pouch containing “THE OSSO GOOD CO, BEEF BONE BROTH, GRASS FED, PASTURE RAISED, NON GMO, HORMONE FREE.”
    • 20-fl. oz. individual plastic pouch containing “THE OSSO GOOD CO, SPICY PORK BONE BROTH Pastured pork bone broth with a touch of heat.”
    • 20-fl. oz. individual plastic pouch containing “THE OSSO GOOD CO, SIMPLY BEEF BROTH, AIP COMPLIANT BONE BROTH, GRASS FED, PASTURE RAISED, NON GMO, HORMONE FREE.”

    The recalled products were shipped to retail stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, New York and Washington.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Meredith Cochran at (415) 988-4808 or by email at hello@ossogoodbones.com.

    Forest River recalls model year 2018 Palomino recreational trailers

    The federal placard contains incorrect tire size, tire pressure, and rim size information

    Forest River is recalling nine model year 2018 Palomino recreational trailers, model PAT251RBSS.

    The federal placard does not list the correct tire size, tire pressure, and rim size information of ST205/75R14C tires requiring 50 PSI and a rim size of 14X5.5JJ.

    As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, "Tire Selection and Rims."

    The incorrect information may cause the operator to install an incorrect replacement rim or tire or overinflate the tire, all of which may increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Forest River will notify owners and will provide a corrected Federal placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 11, 2017.

    Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-269-432-3271. Forest River's number for this recall is 400-05102017-0407.

      Wang GlobalNet recalls Fish Cake, Fish Ball and Fish Tofu

      The products may contain egg and wheat, allergens not declared on the label

      Wang Globalnet of Moonachie, N.J., is recalling Fish Cake, Fish Ball and Fish Tofu that may contain egg and wheat, allergens not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The following products, distributed to retail stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island and new Hampshire, are being recalled:

      • Fish Cake in Polybag 20/1LB. Brand Name: Wang. Item#: 13125. Expiration Date: 03/09/2019. UPC Code#: 087703131256
      • Fish Ball in Polybag 24/12OZ. Brand Name: Wang. Item#: 20072. Expiration Date: 03/15/2019. UPC Code#: 087703200722
      • Fish Cake in Polybag 10/2.2LBS Brand Name: Wang. Item#: 12842. Expiration Date: 03/17/2019 UPC Code#: 087703128422
      • Fish Cake in Polybag 10/930G. Brand Name: Wang. Item#: 15731. Expiration Date: 03/06/2019 UPC Code#: 087703157316
      • Fish Tofu in Polybag 40/240G. Brand Name: Wang. Item#: 17185. Expiration Date: 06/28/2018 UPC Code#: 087703171855

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-917-698-2019 (24/7).

      Sportex recalls salt rock lamps

      The dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite

      Sportex US of New York is recalling about 3,900 Lumiere Salt Rock lamps. Approximately 80,000 lamps were recalled this past January.

      The dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite, posing shock and fire hazards.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Lumière brand Rock Salt Lamps in three styles: Basket of Rocks, Carnival of Lights and Rock of Gibraltar. The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket.

      They were sold in black cardboard boxes with a photo of the lamp on the front of the box and the UPC bar code number on the bottom of the box.

      Lamps with the following UPC numbers are included in the recall:

      Description

      UPC

      Rock of Gibraltar Lamp

      00886946056253

      Carnival of Lights

      00886946058325

      Basket of Rocks

      00886946056277

      The lamps, manufactured in Pakistan, were sold at At Home, Christmas tree shops, Michaels and other stores nationwide from July 2016, through December 2016, for between $15 and $30.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the lamps and return them to the store where purchased to receive a full refund or a replacement kit.

      Consumers may contact Sportex at 800-652-3490 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Thursday or online at www.sportexus.com.

      Model year 2017-2018 Raptor fifth-wheel recreational trailers recalled

      The vehicle's tires may contact the outriggers

      Keystone RV Company is recalling 39 model year 2017-2018 Raptor fifth-wheel recreational trailers, model 428SP.

      The recalled trailers have tires that may contact the outriggers. Tire contact with the outriggers may result in tire damage, possibly causing a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will cut a notch in the bottom side of the outriggers located above the tires on the door side of the unit, free of charge. The recall began on May 18, 2017.

      Owners may contact Keystone Customer Service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 17-287.

      Bombardier Recreational Products recalls Can Am Spyder RT motorcycles

      The headlight may shine too high when on the low beam setting

      Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) is recalling 94 model year 2017 Can Am Spyder RT motorcycles.

      Due to a manufacturing error within the headlight assembly, the headlight may shine too high when on the low beam setting.

      As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and associated Equipment."

      If the headlight beam is too high, oncoming traffic may be blinded by the glare, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      BRP will notify owners, and dealers will replace the defective headlights, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact BRP customer service at 1-888-272-9222.

      Blomberg and Summit electric ranges recalled following death of plumber

      The ranges can become energized, posing electric shock and electrocution hazards

      The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Arçelik A.S. of Turkey and Beko US, of Bolingbrook, Ill., are recalling about 6,300 Blomberg and Summit brand freestanding electric ranges.

      The electric ranges can become energized because a screw was not installed to secure the grounding strap during manufacturing, posing electric shock and electrocution hazards.

      In August 2016, a 52-year-old professional plumber from Portsmouth, N.H., died from electrocution when he came in contact with an energized range and a grounded object.

      This recall involves Blomberg BERU 24200 SS, BERU 24100 SS and Summit CLRE24 24-inch wide freestanding glass top electric ranges.

      The ranges were sold in stainless steel and black. A label on the lower frame of the range inside the over door has the brand name “Blomberg” or “Summit,” the model name and number BERU 24200 SS, BERU 24100 SS or CLRE24 and a 10-digit serial number.

      The following serial numbers are included in the recall:

      12 XXXXXX XX

      15 XXXXXX XX

      16 XXXXXX 03

      16 XXXXXX 06

      13 XXXXXX XX

      16 XXXXXX 01

      16 XXXXXX 04

      16 XXXXXX 07

      14 XXXXXX XX

      16 XXXXXX 02

      16 XXXXXX 05

      16 XXXXXX 08

      The ranges, manufactured in Turkey, were sold by AJ Madison, State Street Discount and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from October 2012, through March 2017, for between $1,000 and $1,500.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ranges, and avoid all direct contact with the product until the electricity supply is shut off, and contact Arçelik to schedule a free on-site inspection and repair.

      Consumers may contact Arçelik toll-free at 877-271-1489 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.blombergappliances.us and click on “Electric Range Recall” at the top of the page.

      Michaels recalls ceramic travel mugs

      The mug’s lid does not fit securely and can cause liquids to leak

      The Michaels Companies of Irving, Texas, is recalling about 27,000 ceramic travel mugs.

      The mug’s lid does not fit securely and can cause liquids to leak from the bottom of the lid when tilted, posing a burn hazard. In addition, the mug does not have a silicone hand wrap so consumers could burn their hands on the side walls of the mug.

      The firm has received one report of the lid leaking. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Michaels private brand Celebrate It ceramic travel mugs with a silicone lid. The mugs measure about 6.5 inches tall and hold about 16 ounces of liquid. The travel mugs have four designs:

      • Motherhood the greatest adventure (lime green lid)
      • MOM (lime green lid)
      • Blue floral (turquoise lid)
      • Pink floral (pink lid)

      Ceramic mugs with SKU number 508992 and UPC code 886946619458 printed on a label on the bottom of the mugs are included in the recall.

      The mugs, manufactured in China, were sold at Michael’s stores nationwide from March 2017, through April 2017, for about $8.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Forest River recalls model year 2017 XLR ToyHauler trailers

      The federal placard contains incorrect tire pressure inflation information

      Forest River is recalling 55 model year 2017 XLR ToyHauler trailers, model XLT26HFS.

      The federal placard incorrectly states that the rear tire pressure should be 50psi, when the tires should actually be inflated to 80psi.

      As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, "Tire Selection and Rims."

      The incorrect information may cause the operator to underinflate the tire, potentially causing tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a corrected federal placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on July 3, 2017.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0432. Forest River's number for this recall is 45-05032017-0398.

      Trident Seafoods recalls frozen Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod

      The product may contain small pieces of plastic

      Trident Seafoods Corporation is recalling select lots of frozen Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod.

      The product may contain small pieces of plastic that could pose a choking hazard or other physical injury to the mouth.

      There have been no reports of injury or illness related to the recalled product to date.

      The following product is being recalled:

      • Trident Seafoods Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod (Frozen), Net Wt. 12oz., UPC 0 28029 21048 4
      • Lot Number A633511, Best By: 11/30/2018
      • Lot Number A636225, Best By: 12/27/2018

      Lot Number A633511 was distributed between December 1, 2016, and February 9, 2017, to Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin

      Lot Number A636225 was distributed between January 23, 2017, and February 17, 2017, to Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin

      The recalled product was sold at Albertsons, Amazon, Cub Foods, Jewel, Morey’s, Plaza Extra, Shaw's, Shoprite, Sprouts, SUPERVALU and Woodman’s.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Trev Foley at 206-297-5825, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. PST, or by email at trevf@tridentseafoods.com.

      Pier 1 Chalk Note Mugs recalled

      They can crack and fall into pieces

      The Pier 1 Imports Chalk Note Mug is unusual in that you can write on it with chalk. Unfortunately, it's also unusual because it can crack and fall into pieces when you put hot liquid -- like, oh, say, coffee -- into it.

      Pier 1 is recalling the mugs. Anyone who bought one should return it for a refund or store credit.

      The stoneware mugs were sold in black and measure 5.25 inches tall by 5 inches in diameter. “Stoneware” and “Pier 1 Imports” are printed on the bottom of the mug.

      The firm has received reports of eight mugs cracking when filled with a hot liquid. No injuries have been reported.  

      About 15,300 of the mugs were sold at Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide and online at Pier1.com from March 2016 through April 2017 for about $8.


      Bradshaw International recalls coffee presses

      The glass beakers can break during normal use

      Bradshaw International of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., about 85,300 coffee presses sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The glass beakers can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard to users.

      The firm has received three reports of the glass beakers breaking and cutting fingers, resulting in two consumers needing stitches.

      This recall involves Bialetti coffee presses with a glass beaker in a plastic frame with a stainless steel metal plunger. The coffee presses were sold in blue, green, black and red and hold eight cups of water. The plunger is stainless steel metal and mesh with a polypropylene lid and handle in matching color to the frame.

      The coffee press exterior measures 6.5 inches by 9.5 inches and the interior of the glass beaker measures 7 inches by 3.75 inches. The polypropylene lid has 14 vents in the bottom of the rim to strain fluids, while pouring.

      The Bialetti icon and logo are printed on each side of the frame and “Bialetti” is printed on the top of the plunger. The date stamp of March 2017 or earlier is printed on the underside of the plunger in a dial date code.

      (Dial date codes are read from the center of the circle outward. The two numbers in the center of the circle represent the year of production. The arrow in the circle points to the month of production on the outer circle.)

      The coffee presses, manufactured in China, were sold at Fred Meyer, Kroger, Ross, Target, HomeGoods and other specialty and grocery stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from July 2016, through March 2017, for between $15 and $20.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee presses and contact Bradshaw International for a free replacement coffee press.

      Consumers may contact Bradshaw International toll-free at 877-614-9571 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday or online at www.bradshawintl.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

      Honeywell International recalls SWIFT wireless gateway

      The smoke detectors connected to the gateway can fail to activate

      Honeywell International of Northford, Conn., is recalling about 900 SWIFT wireless gateways sold with fire alarm systems.

      The smoke detectors connected to the gateway can fail to activate properly when significant environmental contaminants are present, posing a risk that consumers will not be alerted to a fire.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the SWIFT wireless gateway sold with fire alarm systems. The gateways are round, white and measure eight inches in diameter and are the bridge between the fire alarm control panel and the detectors.

      These systems are used primarily for indoor or covered areas in commercial buildings, such as in office buildings, hotels, industrial facilities, and apartment complexes.

      The model number and date codes are printed on the back of the gateway on a white label on the circuit board.

      The gateways have the following brand names, model numbers and date codes:

      Brand

      Model

      Date Code Range

      NOTIFIER

      FWSG

      10 13 14 through 12 15 16

      Fire-Lite

      W-GATE

      Gamewell-FCI

      VW-GATE

      Honeywell

      XLS-WSG

      Johnson Controls

      JFWSG

      The gateways, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Honeywell distributors nationwide between October 2014, and December 2016, for about $440 for the fire alarm system.

      What to do

      Contact Honeywell for an update of the firmware on the SWIFT wireless gateway(s) installed on the system. Commercial building customers should continue using the recalled detectors until the firmware is updated.

      Consumers may contact Honeywell at 800-289-3473 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at http://hwll.co/CPSCsafety and click on Safety Recall for more information.

      Model year 2018 Sport Trek and Durango travel trailers recalled

      The propane line may leak, increasing the risk of a fire or explosion

      KZRV is recalling 113 model year 2018 Sport Trek and Durango travel trailers equipped with the outside kitchen option.

      The recalled travel trailers may not have had the proper sealing tape installed on the propane gas line. Additionally, the gas line may not have been tested during production.

      Due to either being untested, or improperly sealed, the propane line may leak, increasing the risk of a fire or explosion.

      What to do

      KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will seal the propane line and test the system for leaks, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on June 30, 2017.

      Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 153 or 154.

      Porsche recalls various models of Macans

      The fuel pump flange may crack, allowing fuel to leak.

      Porsche Cars North America (Porsche) is recalling 51,497 model year 2015-2017 Macan S and Macan Turbo vehicles, and model year 2017 Macan, Macan Turbo with the Performance Package, and Macan GTS vehicles.

      The vehicle's fuel pump flange may crack, allowing fuel to leak.

      A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Porsche will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the flanges, replacing any that are cracked. Flanges that aren't cracked will have a protective film applied. These repairs will be performed free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is AH06.

      Jayco recalls various fifth wheel recreational trailers

      The LED ceiling lights may produce excessive heat

      Jayco Inc. is recalling 13,049 model year 2017 Jay Flight Bungalow, Hummingbird, White Hawk, Jay Flight SLX, Jay Feather 7, Jay Feather and Jay Flight fifth wheel recreational trailers.

      The LED ceiling lights may produce excessive heat, which may increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will replace the affected LED ceiling lights with a different light, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on June 30, 2017.

      Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco's number for the recall is 9901349.

      Carrier and Bryant recall heat pumps

      The unit can overheat, posing a fire hazard

      Carrier Corporation, of Jupiter, Fla., is recalling about 25,300 Carrier Greenspeed and Bryant Evolution Extreme Heat Pumps sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The capacitors in the fuse boards in the heat pumps can stop working causing the unit to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

      Carrier has received 41 reports of the heat pumps overheating. No injuries, fires or property damage have been reported.

      This recall involves 2, 3, 4, and 5-ton size heat pump units sold under the Carrier Greenspeed and Bryant Evolution Extreme brand names. The units are used for cooling and heating homes.

      The Carrier Greenspeed model numbers are: 25VNA024, 25VNA036, 25VNA048, and 25VNA060.

      The Bryant Evolution Extreme model numbers are: 280ANV024, 280ANV036, 280ANV048, and 280ANV060.

      The model number can be found on the unit nameplate (or rating plate) located on one side of the unit’s exterior. On the Bryant unit, there is a label on top of the unit that reads “Bryant Evolution System.”

      The heat pumps, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Sears stores and HVAC dealers nationwide from June 2011, through August 2016, for between $12,000 and $18,000.

      What to do

      Consumers should contact Carrier or Bryant for instructions on receiving a free replacement fuse board installed by authorized Carrier or Bryant technicians.

      Consumers may contact Carrier toll-free at 844-864-8233 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.carrier.com or www.bryant.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

      Quality Nut recalls various nut products

      The products contain numerous allergens not listed on the package labels

      Quality Nut Co. of Massillon, Ohio, is recalling five nut products containing various allergens not listed on the product labels.

      There have been no reports of illness involving the recalled products.

      The following products, available for sale prior to May 1, 2017, are being recalled:

      • SWEET AND SPICY MIX - 2 oz. bags. Labels did not declare the allergens soy and wheat.
      • SWEET AND SPICY MIX - 3 oz. bags. Labels did not declare the allergen soy.
      • HUNTER TRAIL MIX - 2.5 oz. bags. Labels did not declare the allergen milk.
      • CHOCOLATE PEANUTS - 5 oz. bags. Labels did not declare the allergen soy.
      • MILK CHOCOLATE PEANUTS - 4 oz. bags. Labels did not declare the allergen soy.

      The recalled products were sold at locations throughout Ohio.

      What to do

      Customers with allergies or sensitivity to the allergens who purchased the recalled products should dispose of them or return them to Quality Nut Co. for replacement.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact the company at 330- 327-6161.

      AM Conservation Group recalls night lights

      The night lights can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

      AM Conservation Group of Charleston, S.C., is recalling about 37,000 luminescent night lights.

      The night lights can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm is aware of 14 incidents of the night lights smoking or smoldering. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves luminescent night lights Model 2017-G, a square-shaped night light with a rounded top. The night light glows green when plugged into an electrical outlet.

      The back of the night light has a metallic sticker with the “UL” logo on it. If the UL label has a number on it beginning with the letter H or I followed by seven numbers, it is included in this recall.

      The night lights, manufactured in China, were distributed as free promotional products by various companies between November 2016 and March 2017.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled night lights and contact the firm for a free replacement.

      Consumers may contact AM Conservation Group toll free at 866 878-1060 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or visit www.amconservationgroup.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

