Recalls in May 2017

Trident Seafoods Corporation is recalling select lots of frozen Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod.
The product may contain small pieces of plastic that could pose a choking hazard or other physical injury to the mouth.
There have been no reports of injury or illness related to the recalled product to date.
The following product is being recalled:
- Trident Seafoods Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod (Frozen), Net Wt. 12oz., UPC 0 28029 21048 4
- Lot Number A633511, Best By: 11/30/2018
- Lot Number A636225, Best By: 12/27/2018
Lot Number A633511 was distributed between December 1, 2016, and February 9, 2017, to Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin
Lot Number A636225 was distributed between January 23, 2017, and February 17, 2017, to Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin
The recalled product was sold at Albertsons, Amazon, Cub Foods, Jewel, Morey’s, Plaza Extra, Shaw's, Shoprite, Sprouts, SUPERVALU and Woodman’s.
What to do
Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions may contact Trev Foley at 206-297-5825, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. PST, or by email at trevf@tridentseafoods.com.
