Recalls in April 2017

    Thor Motor Coach recalls Ace, Hurricane and Windsport motorhomes

    The weight rating labels for the vehicle's tow hitch is incorrect

    Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 148 model year 2017 Ace, Hurricane and Windsport motorhomes.

    The weight rating labels for the vehicle's tow hitch indicates a 10,000lb weight capacity when the actual hitch capacity is 8,000lbs.

    If the hitch is loaded to the capacity on the label, the hitch may damage the motorhome or it may disconnect from the tow vehicle, increasing the risk of the crash.

    What to do

    TMC will notify owners and provide them corrected labels, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 7, 2017.

    Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020.

    Soylent 1.8 Powder recalled

    The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

    Soylent of Los Angeles, Calif., is recalling 890 boxes of Soylent 1.8 Powder that may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

    No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

    The following product is being recalled:

    • Soylent 1.8 powder (SKU: 1WK-V108) with Lot #: G7076PA, Expiration / Best Buy date: 02/2018.

    The lot information is printed on the front of the pouch.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should immediately discard it.

    Consumers may request a refund/replacement by email at info@soylent.com.

      Model year 2016 Model S and Model X Teslas recalled

      The parking brake may not adequately hold the vehicle

      Tesla is recalling 31,473 model year 2016 Model S and Model X vehicles.

      The electric parking brake calipers have an internal gear that may be improperly manufactured, possibly resulting in the gear fracturing during parking brake application or release.

      If the gear breaks during parking brake release, the vehicle will not be able to be moved. If the gear breaks during parking brake application, the parking brake may not adequately hold the vehicle, potentially resulting in the vehicle rolling, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Tesla will notify owners, and service centers will replace the electric parking brake calipers, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in April 2017.

      Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-17-33-002.

      Forest River recalls model year 2007-2011 Cherokee recreational trailers

      The vehicles' federal placards contain incorrect weight information

      Forest River is recalling 579 model year 2007-2011 Cherokee recreational trailers.

      The vehicles' federal placards contain an incorrect Gross Axle Weight Rating of 3,970 lbs., when the actual capacity is 3,500 lbs. The Gross Vehicle Weight Rating also is incorrect.

      As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, "Certification."

      The incorrect information may result in a user unintentionally overloading the vehicle, increasing the risk of the crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the federal placard with a corrected one, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 5, 2017.

      Owners may contact Forest River at 1-260-593-4001 extension 17119. Forest River's number for this recall is 17-04042017-0367.

      Model year 2017 Palazzo 36.1 and 36.3 motorhomes recalled

      The federal certification label contains an incorrect front tire rim size

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 90 model year 2017 Palazzo 36.1 and 36.3 motorhomes.

      The federal certification label on these vehicles indicates an incorrect front tire rim size.

      As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, "Certification."

      If the front rim is replaced based on the incorrect label information, it can cause an unsafe driving condition, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      TMC will notify owners and will provide corrected replacement labels, free of charge. The recall expected to begin June 5, 2017.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020. TMC's number for this recall is RC000133.

      Request Foods recalls chicken with cheese burrito products

      The products contain egg and soy, allergens not declared on the label

      Request Foods of Holland, Mich., is recalling approximately 30,537 pounds of burrito products.

      The products, mislabeled as a chicken with cheese and bean burrito, contain egg and soy, allergens not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following frozen items, produced on December 19, 2016, are being recalled:

      • 6 oz. plastic package containing “ATKINS CHICKEN WITH CHEESE AND BEAN BURRITO” with a “Best By” date of Dec. 19, 2017.

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “P-17644” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Request Foods consumer affairs at (844) 342-3400. 

      Tiffin recalls model year 2017 Allegro Breeze motorhomes

      The vehicle could suffer a partial loss of steering

      Tiffin Motorhomes is recalling 154 model year 2017 Allegro Breeze motorhomes.

      The ball joints on the independent front suspension modules can loosen and separate, leading to a partial loss of steering, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Tiffin will notify owners, and dealers will inspect, clean and secure the ball joint free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin's number for this recall is TIF-108.

      Razor Recalls RipStik motorized caster boards

      The rear wheel can stop rotating while in use and lock up

      Razor USA of Cerritos, Calif., is recalling about 158,000 RipStik electric motorized caster boards.

      The rear wheel can stop rotating while in use and lock up, posing a fall hazard.

      The company has received more than 700 reports of the rear wheel locking up, resulting in four injuries, including one loose tooth and three scrapes and bruises.

      This recall involves Razor RipStik electric motorized caster boards with two wheels, a hub motor and a lithium ion battery. They have a wireless digital hand remote that controls the speed up to 10 mph.

      The manufacturing date is on the bar code label located on the bottom of the product and Razor USA LLC is embossed on the bottom. “RipStik” is printed on the top of the board. They are blue and black in color.

      The boards, manufactured in China, were sold at Target, Toys R Us, Walmart, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Razor.com, Target.com, toysrus.com and Walmart.com and other websites from February 2016, through April 2017, for about $180.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled caster boards and contact Razor to receive a free repair kit.

      Consumers may contact Razor toll-free at 866-467-2967 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday or online at www.Razor.com and click on “CPSC Safety Recalls” for more information.

      Model year 2017 King Aire motorhomes recalled

      The driver may not be able to see the speedometer and RPM displays

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 26 model year 2017 King Aire motorhomes.

      The seals on the headlight harness connectors may not be properly seated, allowing water to enter the connector. As a result, the glass dash display may switch to the turn signal camera mode causing the dash to show the turn signal side camera view over the speedometer and RPM displays.

      If the driver cannot see the speedometer and RPM displays, there would be an increased risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and reseat the seals as needed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 3, 2017.

      Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

      Organic Herbal Supply recalls various sexual enhancement supplements

      The products contain drugs that may be hazardous to consumers who use them

      Organic Herbal Supply is recalling all lots of several male and female sexual enhancement products after the FDA found they may be dangerous.

      A complete list of the drugs is available on the FDA website.

      Analysis by the FDA found the products contain tadalafil a FDA-approved drug used as treatment for male Erectile Dysfunction (ED).

      However, the presence of tadalafil in the recalled products renders it an unapproved drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established.

      Consumer dangers

      Using the recalled products my be dangerous because the undeclared active ingredients may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels.

      Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates. ED is a common problem in men with these conditions, and consumers may seek these types of products to enhance sexual performance.

      There have been no reports of illness to date.

      The male enhancement capsules are marketed as a dietary supplement for erectile dysfunction, are are packaged in 2, 4 and 10-count packages and sold nationwide.

      The female products are packaged in 30-count packages and sold nationwide through Amazon.com and other online shopping sites. 

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should stop using them and return any unused portion directly to the company for a full refund.

      Consumers may call 855-429-7328 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. (PST) for instructions on the return and refund process. 

      Forest River recalls model year 2016-2017 XLR Toyhauler RVs

      The patio door could unlatch dropping the deck unexpectedly

      Forest River is recalling 54 model year 2016-2017 XLR Toyhauler RVs.

      The fasteners for the side patio deck bar lock may not be strong enough, allowing the patio door to unlatch and the deck to drop unexpectedly.

      If the patio deck drops while the vehicle is in use, there would be an increased risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fasteners with stronger ones, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 31, 2017.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0432. Forest River's number for this recall is 45-03242017-0360.

      TP Food Processing recalls shrimp and lemongrass satay sauces

      The products may be contaminated with Clostridum botulinum

      TP Food Processing of Westminster, Calif., is recalling Lemongrass Satay and Shrimp Satay.

      The products may be contaminated with Clostridum botulinum.

      No illnesses or customer complaints have been reported to date.

      T following products, sold in supermarkets throughout California, are being recalled:

      Product NameContainer SizeDescriptionLot Code
      TPF Lemongrass Satay9 ozLemongrass satay, 9 oz hexagon glass jar with red lid2016
      TPF Shrimp Satay6 oz and 9 ozShrimp Satay, 6 oz & 9 oz hexagon glass jar with red lid2016

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not eat them, but return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may call Philip Ma at 714-891-3838.

      Subaru recalls model year 2017 Imprezas with engine issue

      Fuel vaporization could cause the engine to stall

      Subaru of America is recalling 33,131 model year 2017 Imprezas.

      Winter fuels may vaporize prematurely in the fuel line, resulting in a reduction in fuel pressure, possibly causing the engine to stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the engine control unit to turn the radiator cooling fan on at a lower temperature, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-800-782-2738. Subaru's number for this recall is WTP-75.

      Captain's Crew brand breaded fish strips and fish nuggets recalled

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      High Liner Foods is recalling High Liner Captain's Crew brand breaded fish strips and High Liner Captain's Crew brand breaded fish nuggets.

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

      The following products, sold throughout Canada, are being recalled:

      Affected products
      Brand nameCommon nameSize

      Code(s) on product

      		UPC
      High Liner Captain's CrewBreaded Fish Strips750 g7082U, 7048U, 7006U, 6293U followed by a time stamp

      0

      61763

      06871

      3

      High Liner Captain's CrewBreaded Fish Nuggets750 g7082U, 7048U, 7006U followed by a time stamp

      0

      61763

      06875

      1

      What to do

      People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled products, but thrown them away or return them to the store where purchased.

      Consumers with questions may contact High Liner Foods at 1-877-991-3474.

      Whole Foods Market recalls decorated (iced) cookies

      The products contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label

      Nine Whole Foods Market stores in Northern California are recalling some decorated (iced) cookies from the self-service cookie displays.

      The products contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The cookies, iced in the shape of eggs, bunnies or chicks and available unwrapped in the self-service bulk cookie displays were sold in the following locations in Northern California:

      • 777 The Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126
      • 390 Coddingtown Mall, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
      • 4800 El Camino Real, Los Altos, California, 94022
      • 3682 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, California, 94558
      • 1001 Galleria Blvd., Roseville, California, 95678
      • 2001 Market Street, San Francisco, California, 94114
      • 6910 McKinley St, Sebastopol, CA 95472
      • 911 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
      • 201 W. Napa Street, Sonoma, CA 95476

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products and wish to return them may bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact their local store or call (510) 428-7400 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (PST) Monday through Friday.

      Hyland's Baby Teething Tablets recalled

      The products contain inconsistent amounts of belladonna alkaloids

      Standard Homeopathic Company is recalling all lots of Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets and Hyland’s Baby Nighttime Teething Tablets.

      The medicines contain inconsistent amounts of belladonna alkaloids that may differ from the calculated amount on the products’ labels.

      The Food & Drug Administration believes belladonna represents a serious health hazard to children and that the effects of belladonna are unpredictable.

      According to the agency, “There is no known safe dose or toxic dose of belladonna in children because of the many factors that affect it.”

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should discard them.

      Consumers with questions may contact Standard Homeopathic Company by calling 1-800-991-3376 Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT). 

      Mitsubishi Outlander and Outlander Sport vehicles

      The inside door latch mechanisms may not latch securely

      Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) is recalling 35,674 model year 2016 Outlander and Outlander Sport vehicles.

      The inside door latch mechanisms may not latch securely in high temperatures, allowing the doors to open while vehicle is in motion.

      If a door opens while the vehicle is being driven, it can increase the risk of injury.

      What to do

      MMNA will notify owners, and dealers will replace the door latches, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact MMNA customer service at 1-888-648-7820. MMNA's number for this recall is SR-17-002.

      Forest River recalls model year 2017 Salem and Wildwood RVs

      The federal placard on these vehicles incorrectly lists the GAWR capacity

      Forest River is recalling six model year 2017 Salem and Wildwood RVs.

      The federal placard on these vehicles lists the Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) capacity as 5,080 lbs, when the axles actually have a capacity of 4,400 lbs.

      As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, "Certification."

      The incorrect GAWR may result in the vehicle being overloaded, causing a loss of control and increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will provide a new federal placard with the correct GAWR, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 29, 2017.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-534-4058. Forest River's number for this recall is 27-03292017-0362.

