Recalls in November 2017

    Honda recalls CBR1000RR and CBR1000RR SP motorcycles

    Water could enter the fuel tank

    American Honda Motor Co. is recalling 2,443 model year 2017 Honda CBR1000RR and CBR1000RR SP motorcycles.

    There may be a gap between the fuel tank cap seal and the fuel filler neck which can allow water to enter the fuel tank causing an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel tank cap. If water has gotten into the fuel tank, the affected components will be replaced. These repairs will be performed free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin December 4, 2017.

    Owners may contact 1-866-784-1870. Honda's number for this recall is KH7.

    Colorado Nut Company recalls various trail mixes

    The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

    Colorado Nut Company of Denver, Colo., is recalling Cashew Cranberry Cherry Jubilee, Oat Bran Nutty Crunch, Honey Nutty Granola, Peanut Delight, and Frontier Trail Mix.

    The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The trail mixes were distributed from June 1, 2017, through November 7, 2017, with a sell by date range from December 1, 2017, through May 7, 2018, to car washes, hospitals, colleges, retail stores, national parks and liquor stores via UPS, FedEx or direct deliveries in Arkansas Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

    The product comes in an 8-oz. bag with either Colorado Nut Company label on the front of the bag or a private label with “Distributed by Colorado Nut Company” on the bottom right hand corner of the back label.

    The item name and numbers are: Cashew Cranberry Cherry Jubilee UPC 018142352161, Oat Bran Nutty Crunch UPC 018142352130, Honey Nutty Granola UPC 018142352147, Peanut Delight UPC 018142352512, and Frontier Trail Mix UPC 018142352987, which is sold on Frontier Airlines.

    What to do

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at 303-733-731 Monday – Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm (MST).

    Subaru recalls model year 2018 Crosstreks

    The floor mat could move out of position and interfere with the accelerator or brake pedals

    Subaru of America is recalling 2,367 model year 2018 Crosstreks.

    The vehicles may be equipped with an incorrect floor mat retention bracket, allowing the floor mat to move out of position and interfere with the accelerator or brake pedal operation.

    A floor mat that moves out of position and interferes with the accelerator or brake pedal operation can increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Subaru has notified owners, and dealers will inspect the floor mat retention bracket and replace it if necessary, free of charge.

    The recall began November 14, 2017.

    Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-856-488-8500. Subaru's number for this recall is WTR-77.

      KZRV recalls model year 2017-2018 Connect recreational trailers

      The outside kitchen area outlet lacks Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter protection

      KZRV is recalling 151 model year 2017-2018 Connect recreational trailers equipped with an outside kitchen.

      The outlet for outside kitchen area does not have Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) protection.

      Without the circuit protection, an individual may be shocked.

      What to do

      KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will replace the 110 volt outlet with a GFCI outlet, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin December 22, 2017.

      Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153. KZRV's number for this recall is KZ-2017-08.

      Lipari Foods recalls various dark chocolate products

      The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Lipari Foods is recalling an array of dark chocolate products packaged by sister company JLM.

      The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There are no reported illnesses in connection with these products to date.

      The following products, sold under the Weis and All Natural brand names or as generic producst without branding, are being recalled:

      BrandProduct Prod. #Pack/SizeBest ByUPC
      ALL NAT.

      DARK CHOC.

      CRANBERRIES

      452-

      692

      		1.5oz.2.17-10.17

      94776-

      128198

      ALL NAT.

      DARK CHOC.

      COFFEE BEANS

      452-

      760

      		1.5oz.2.17-10.17

      947761-

      28235

      ALL NAT.

       DARK CHOC.

      ALMONDS

      523-

      089

      		1.7oz.2.17-10.17

      94776-

      139002

      ALL NAT.

      DARK CHOC.

      RAISINS

      523-

      157

      		1.1oz.2.17-10.17

      947761-

      38975

      GEN.

      DARK CHOC.

      COFFEE BEANS

      477-

      308

      		1oz.2.17-10.17

      94776-

      131761

      GEN.

      DARK CHOC.

      RAISINS

      191-

      310

      		.8oz.2.17-10.17

      947761-

      05410

      GEN.

      DARK CHOC.

      ALMONDS

      570-

      910

      		1.0oz.2.17-10.17

      94776-

      142132

      GEN.

      DARK CHOC.

      ALMOND BARK

      538-

      814

      		1.5oz.2.17-10.17

      94776-

      141722

      WEIS

      DARK CHOC.

      ALMONDS

      668-

      251

      		1.0oz.2.17-10.17

      41497-

      132577

      WEIS

      DARK CHOC.

      ALMOND BARK

      866-

      182

      		1.5oz.2.17-10.17

      41497-

      133253

      The recalled products were distributed to retail stores throughout Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may call customer service at 800-729-3354, from 8:15 am – 4:30 pm (EST) Monday through Friday.

      Land Rover recalls Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles

      The instrument cluster may intermittently go blank

      Jaguar Land Rover North America is recalling 21,998 model year 2017 Land Rover Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles.

      The instrument cluster (IC) may intermittently go blank and will not show important information like vehicle speed, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Land Rover will notify owners, and dealers will update the vehicle software, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin December 19, 2017.

      Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Land Rover's number for this recall is N124.

      Silverstone recalls Ride Eazy Trimless helmets

      The helmets may not adequately protect the wearer

      Silverstone Associates is recalling 620 Ride Eazy Trimless helmets in sizes S, M, L, XL, and XXL.

      The helmets may not adequately protect the wearer in the event of a head impact during a motorcycle crash, thereby failing to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 218, "Motorcycle Helmets."

      A helmet that fails to meet the safety requirements can increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

      What to do

      Silverstone will notify owners and will provide a replacement half helmet, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin December 1, 2017.

      Owners may contact Silverstone customer service at 1-410-696-7180.

      Pride of Iowa Sandwiches recalls chicken, pork and beef wraps

      The products did not undergo federal inspection

      Pride of Iowa Sandwiches of Marengo, Iowa, is recalling approximately 231 pounds of chicken, pork and beef wraps.

      The products did not undergo federal inspection.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

      The the following ready-to-eat items, produced on November 2 and 6, 2017, are being recalled:

      • 11.2-oz. clam shell packages of “Deli Fresh CAESAR SALAD” with “FRESH THRU” dates through 11/13.
      • 6.2-oz. tray packages of “Deli Fresh SOUTHWEST CHICKEN FAJITA TOMATO BASIL WRAP” with “FRESH THRU” dates through 11/16.
      • 8.5-oz. tray packages of “Deli Fresh BBQ/BACON/CREAM CHEESE ROAST BEEF ON JALAPENO CHEESE WRAP” with “FRESH THRU” dates through 11/16.
      • 6.3-oz. tray packages of “Deli Fresh RANCH CHICKEN FAJITA SPINACH WRAP” with “FRESH THRU” dates through 11/16.
      • 7.8-oz. tray packages of “Deli Fresh BISCUITS & GRAVY” with “FRESH THRU” dates through 11/16.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Zack Woods, at (319) 642-5254.

      Seattle Gourmet Foods recalls Dilettante Chocolates Espresso Blend

      The product contain almonds, an allergen not declared on the label

      Seattle Gourmet Foods of Kent, Wash., is recalling 127 cases of Dilettante Chocolates Espresso Blend, Espresso Beans in Semisweet, Milk and White Chocolate.

      The product contain almonds, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no any illnesses or deaths reported to date.

      The recalled product is packaged in a clear plastic bag, net weight 5-lbs., the UPC 37041 0521, is labeled as Dilettante Chocolates Espresso Blend, Item# 2335, Lot Code 12287, and has the Best By 021619.

      It was distributed to Costco Business Centers located in Lynnwood, Wash., Tukwila, Wash., and Costco Northwest located in Salt Lake City, Utah between August 22, 2017, and November 9, 2017.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds should not consume it, but return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-206-957-9834 from 5:00am to 3:30pm PST on Monday to Friday.

      Figi’s recalls dark chocolate gingersnaps

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Figi’s Companies of Marshfield, Wis., is recalling all lots of Figi’s dark chocolate gingersnaps.

      The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The following products are being recalled:

      • Figi’s Gift #0368 Christmas Gingersnap Variety. The gold tin with an old-time winter scene on the lid contains 5.5oz of the dark chocolate gingersnaps (all lots are being recalled). They were sold nationwide through mail orders.
      • Bulk dark chocolate gingersnaps are packaged in a plastic bulk bag with approximately 8-12 ounces of product (all lots are being recalled). They were sold only through Figi’s Outlet Store located in Marshfield, Wis.

      What to do

      Customers who have purchased (or received) the recalled products should return them to Figi’s for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Figi’s at 1-800-437-3817 Monday – Saturday, 9am – 5pm (CST). 

      Rucker’s recalls dark chocolate coffee beans, cranberries and peanuts

      The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Rucker’s Makin’ Batch Candies of Bridgeport, Ill., is recalling Toothsome Chocolate Emporium Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans, Dark Chocolate Cranberries and Dark Chocolate Peanuts.

      The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illness has been reported to date.

      The recalled products are packaged in 8-oz. clear bag within a gold Toothsome Chocolate Emporium box and the UPC 400013041067, 400013041074 and 400013041098, and were sold at Universal Studios Park, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium in Orlando, Fla.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consumer the

      Consumers wishing to receive a refund for unused portions or have questions may contact Kelley Pfeifer at 618-945-7778 or 888-622-2639 Tues – Thur. 8:00 am – 4:00 pm (CST) or by email at kelleyp7@ruckerscandy.com.

      Hot Pockets Four Cheese Pizza Snack Bites recalled

      The product contains egg, milk, soy and wheat, allergens not declared on the label

      Nestlé USA is recalling Hot Pockets Four Cheese Pizza Snack Bites.

      The product contains egg, milk, soy and wheat, allergens not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.

      The frozen triangular-shaped, snack-sized product was donated June 22, 2017, in 600-lb. totes to a charitable organization in Missouri and not sold in retail stores.

      It may have later been repackaged in resealable plastic bags and further distributed and sold to food banks in Missouri.

      What to do

      Customers who have received or purchased the repackaged product should not consume it, but discard it or return it to the place of receipt/purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact the company at (800) 681-1676 or by email at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com. 

      Setton International recalls dark chocolate almond and raisin products

      The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Setton International Foods of Commack, N.Y., is recalling select dark chocolate almonds and dark chocolate raisins products containing milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

      The following items, sold from February 22, 2016, to the present, are being recalled:

      • Deluxe Dark Chocolate Almonds 20oz. UPC: 034325078741
      • Deluxe Dark Chocolate Almonds 14oz. UPC:034325747661
      • Deluxe Dark Chocolate Raisins 24oz. UPC:034325078758
      • Deluxe Dark Chocolate Raisins 16oz. UPC:034325147669

      The recalled products, which include all “Best Before” dates, were sold at Price Chopper Stores and Market Basket Stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

      What to do

      Customers with a milk allergy who purchased the recalled products and should discontinue use immediately and return the product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Setton International Foods, at 1-800-227-4397, Monday-Friday, 9am-3pm.

      Aurora Products recalls various dark chocolate-covered products

      The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Aurora Products is recalling five dark chocolate products produced under the Aurora Natural brand and various private label brands packed by or distributed by Aurora Products.

      The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      The company has received no reports of illness to date. Inc.

      Aurora brand and private label brands distributed by Aurora Products include:

      AFFECTED PRODUCTPACKAGE SIZEUPC CODEBEST IF USED BY DATE CODE RANGE
      Dark Chocolate AlmondsBulkNone11/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Almonds4 oz. Plastic Pouch6558520041111/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Almonds9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520043011/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Almonds9 oz. Stand Up Plastic Pouch6558520030311/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Almonds12 oz. Square Plastic Tub6558520032311/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Almonds17 oz. Family Size Plastic Pouch6558520005611/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cherries8.5 oz. Plastic Cup6558520060211/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cherries11 oz. Square Plastic Tub6558520001711/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate CranberriesBulkNone11/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries3.5 oz. Plastic Cup6558520039411/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries4.75 oz. Plastic Pouch6558520043511/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520004511/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries9 oz. Plastic Pouch6558520005511/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries11 oz. Square Plastic Tub6558520009911/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries18 oz. Family Size Plastic Pouch6558520040411/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries26 oz. Plastic Tray6558520048911/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Coffee BeansBulkNone11/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans4 oz. Plastic Pouch6558520041311/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans8.25 oz. Plastic Pouch6558520030411/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans8.25 oz. Plastic Cup6558520063211/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans17 oz. Family Size Plastic Pouch6558520010911/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Turbinado Almonds w/ Sea Salt7 oz. Plastic Cup6558520074611/01/16 – 7/30/18

      Private Label Products using store branded labeling include:

      BELMONT MARKET

      AFFECTED PRODUCTPACKAGE SIZEUPC CODEBEST IF USED BY DATE CODE RANGE
      Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans8.25 oz. Plastic Cup6558520063211/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries26 oz. Plastic Tray6558520048911/01/16 – 7/30/18

      BOICEVILLE MARKET

      AFFECTED PRODUCTPACKAGE SIZEUPC CODEBEST IF USED BY DATE CODE RANGE
      Dark Chocolate Almonds9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520043011/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520004511/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans8.25 oz. Plastic Cup6558520063211/01/16 – 7/30/18

      CERIELLO’S FINE FOODS

      AFFECTED PRODUCTPACKAGE SIZEUPC CODEBEST IF USED BY DATE CODE RANGE
      Dark Chocolate Almonds9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520043011/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520004511/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate AlmondsBulkNone11/01/16 – 7/30/18

      DECICCO’S

      AFFECTED PRODUCTPACKAGE SIZEUPC CODEBEST IF USED BY DATE CODE RANGE
      Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans8.25 oz. Plastic Cup6558520063211/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520004511/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Almonds9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520043011/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries26 oz. Plastic Tray6558520048911/01/16 – 7/30/18

      GRAUL’S MARKET

      AFFECTED PRODUCTPACKAGE SIZEUPC CODEBEST IF USED BY DATE CODE RANGE
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520004511/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Almonds9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520043011/01/16 – 7/30/18

      GOURMET GARAGE

      AFFECTED PRODUCTPACKAGE SIZEUPC CODEBEST IF USED BY DATE CODE RANGE
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries9 oz. Plastic Cup7908450545011/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Covered Turbinado Salt Almonds7 oz. Plastic Cup7908450537211/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans8.25 oz. Plastic Cup7908450009911/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Almonds9 oz. Plastic Cup7908450545211/01/16 – 7/30/18

      HARVEST CO-OP

      AFFECTED PRODUCTPACKAGE SIZEUPC CODEBEST IF USED BY DATE CODE RANGE
      Dark Chocolate Almonds9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520043011/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans8.25 oz. Plastic Cup6558520063211/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520004511/01/16 – 7/30/18

      HURLEY RIDGE

      AFFECTED PRODUCTPACKAGE SIZEUPC CODEBEST IF USED BY DATE CODE RANGE
      Dark Chocolate Almonds9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520043011/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans8.25 oz. Plastic Cup6558520063211/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520004511/01/16 – 7/30/18

      LEES SUPERMARKET

      AFFECTED PRODUCTPACKAGE SIZEUPC CODEBEST IF USED BY DATE CODE RANGE
      Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans8.25 oz. Plastic Cup6558520063211/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520004511/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Almonds9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520043011/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Almonds9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520043011/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Turbinado Almonds w/ Sea Salt7 oz. Plastic Cup6558520074611/01/16 – 7/30/18

      MILES MARKET (Bermuda)

      AFFECTED PRODUCTPACKAGE SIZEUPC CODEBEST IF USED BY DATE CODE RANGE
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520004511/01/16 – 7/30/18

      PALMERS MARKET

      AFFECTED PRODUCTPACKAGE SIZEUPC CODEBEST IF USED BY DATE CODE RANGE
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520004511/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Almonds9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520043011/01/16 – 7/30/18

      WALTER STEWART

      AFFECTED PRODUCTPACKAGE SIZEUPC CODEBEST IF USED BY DATE CODE RANGE
      Dark Chocolate Almonds9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520043011/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520004511/01/16 – 7/30/18

      WINDFALL MARKETS

      AFFECTED PRODUCT`PACKAGE SIZEUPC CODEBEST IF USED BY DATE CODE RANGE
      Dark Chocolate Almonds9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520043011/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Cranberries9 oz. Plastic Cup6558520004511/01/16 – 7/30/18
      Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans8.25 oz. Plastic Cup6558520063211/01/16 – 7/30/18

      WILD BY NATURE

      AFFECTED PRODUCTPACKAGE SIZEUPC CODEBEST IF USED BY DATE CODE RANGE
      Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans8.25 oz. Plastic Cup6558520063211/01/16 – 7/30/18

      The recalled products were distributed nationwide and in Bermuda.

      What to do

      Customers with allergies or sensitivity to milk who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, and may return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Aurora Products at (800) 898-1048 between the hours of 9:00AM to 5:00 PM (EST) Monday – Friday. 

      CC Kitchens recalls various meat and poultry products

      The products did not undergo federal inspection

      CC Kitchens of Cincinnati, Ohio, is recalling approximately 269 pounds of meat and poultry products.

      The products did not undergo federal inspection.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following ready-to-eat meat and poultry items, produced on November 1, 2017, are being recalled:

      • 10-oz. clamshell packages containing “Chicken Caesar Salad” with a “Sell By: 11/6/2017” date and case code 71003.
      • 8.1-oz. clamshell packages containing “Italian Style Pinwheels Contains: Salami, Pepperoni, Ham” with a “Sell By: 11/6/2017” date and case code 73015.
      • 42.5-oz. tray containing “Meat & Cheese Tray Contains: Turkey, Ham” with a “Sell By: 11/6/2017” date and case code 72001.
      • 13.5-oz. clamshell packages containing “Turkey & Bacon Cobb Wrap” with a “Sell By: 11/6/2017” date and case code 73021.

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. 45676” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to retail locations in Ohio.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact CC Kitchen’s consumer hotline, at (513) 956-0070. 

      Keystone Cougar western edition recreational trailers recalled

      The stabilizer jacks could detach from the trailer during transit

      Keystone RV Company is recalling 1,890 model year 2017-2018 Keystone Cougar western edition recreational trailers.

      The stabilizer jacks may not have been properly welded to the chassis frame, possibly resulting in the jacks detaching from the trailer during transit.

      If the stabilizer jacks separate during transit, they could be a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the mounting of the four stabilizer jacks and install appropriate fasteners, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin November 20, 2017.

      Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 17-306.

      OshKosh recalls Baby B’gosh quilted jackets

      The snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard

      OshKosh B’gosh of Atlanta, Ga., is recalling about 43,000 Baby B’gosh quilted jackets sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard.

      The company has received three reports of a snap detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached snap in her mouth.

      This recall involves OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jackets in pink and gray.

      The style number can be found on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the product, and the UPC number can be found on the back of the same care tag. The style number and UPC number can also be found on the price tag.

      Jackets with the following style numbers and UPC codes are being recalled:

      Color

      Style Numbers

      Size

      UPC Codes

      Pink

      13003910

      0-3M

      190795946918

      6M

      190795946956

      9M

      190795946963

      12M

      190795946925

      18M

      190795946932

      24M

      190795946949

      23003910

      2T

      190795946062

      3T

      190795946079

      4T

      190795946086

      5T

      190795946093

      Gray

      12691410

      0-3M

      190795930399

      12M

      190795930405

      18M

      190795930412

      24M

      190795930429

      6M

      190795930436

      9M

      190795930443

      22691410

      2T

      190795919660

      3T

      190795919677

      4T

      190795919684

      5T

      190795919691

      The jackets, manufactured in Indonesia, were sold at OshKosh, Bon-Ton, Kohl’s, Fred Meyer and other retail and department stores nationwide, and online at www.oshkosh.com in August 2017, and September 2017, for between $35 and $40.”

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and return them to any OshKosh or Carter’s store or contact OshKosh for a full refund in the form of a $34 gift card (for an infant size) or $36 gift card (for a toddler size).

      Consumers may contact OshKosh at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.oshkosh.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Model year 2017-2018 KZRV Sportsmen Sportster trailers recalled

      The vehicle tire may come in contact with the slide out support arm during towing

      KZRV is recalling 19 model year 2017-2018 KZRV Sportsmen Sportster trailers.

      There is insufficient clearance between the slide out support arm and the vehicle tires. Thus, the axle travel can allow the tire to contact the support arm while the trailer is being towed.

      Tire contact with the slide support arm adjustment bolt may damage the tire, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin December 8, 2017.

      Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extensions 154 or 153. KZRV's number for this recall is KZ-2017-07.

      21st Century Snack Foods recalls Dark Chocolate Almonds

      The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      21st Century Snack Foods of Ronkonkoma N.Y., is recalling Dark Chocolate Almonds containing milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No Illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product is packaged in a 6-oz. plastic hanging/stand-up bag with the UPC# 030603 228549 and lot numbers 16100 thru 17300, and was sold in retail stores nationwide.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled should dispose of it and contact the company by email at centurysnack@gmail.com for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact recall coordinator Michael Bell at 631-588-8000 from 9:30 am – 3:30 pm.

