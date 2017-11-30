Recalls in November 2017

Colorado Nut Company of Denver, Colo., is recalling Cashew Cranberry Cherry Jubilee, Oat Bran Nutty Crunch, Honey Nutty Granola, Peanut Delight, and Frontier Trail Mix.
The products may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The trail mixes were distributed from June 1, 2017, through November 7, 2017, with a sell by date range from December 1, 2017, through May 7, 2018, to car washes, hospitals, colleges, retail stores, national parks and liquor stores via UPS, FedEx or direct deliveries in Arkansas Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
The product comes in an 8-oz. bag with either Colorado Nut Company label on the front of the bag or a private label with “Distributed by Colorado Nut Company” on the bottom right hand corner of the back label.
The item name and numbers are: Cashew Cranberry Cherry Jubilee UPC 018142352161, Oat Bran Nutty Crunch UPC 018142352130, Honey Nutty Granola UPC 018142352147, Peanut Delight UPC 018142352512, and Frontier Trail Mix UPC 018142352987, which is sold on Frontier Airlines.
What to do
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 303-733-731 Monday – Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm (MST).
