Recalls in July 2011

phil&teds USA is recalling about 10,000 Explorer and Hammerhead strollers in the United States and Canada.

The brake mechanism on the strollers can fail, posing an injury hazard. Eight incidents have been reported globally; none in North America. No injuries were reported.

The recalled strollers have metal frames and were sold as single strollers or with a doubles kit to make them double strollers. The Explorer has three wheels and the Hammerhead has four. Both have a cloth seat and canopy. Explorer strollers were sold in the following colors: black, apple green, navy, red/black and apple green/black. Hammerhead strollers were sold in black only.

The phil&teds logo is located on the crotch piece of the harness on both models. The strollers have the text “phil&teds model EX explorer” or “phil&teds model HH hammerhead” printed on a sticker on the rear axle bar. The serial numbers run consecutively with the month and year followed by the unit number. Affected serial numbers: 0610/0001 to 0111/4788 (June 2010, unit #1, to January 2011, unit #4788). This information can be found on a sticker attached to the inside of the left hand hinge when viewing the stroller from behind.

The strollers were sold online at philandteds.com, pishposhbaby.com, and albeebaby.com; and at Babies R Us and specialty juvenile retailers in the United States and Canada from August 2010 through June 2011 for between $475 and $500. They were made in China.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact phil&teds to arrange to receive a upgraded brake assembly. Explorer owners will receive a new frame fitted with an upgraded brake assembly. Consumers can perform an in-home swap out of the affected frame. Hammerhead owners will receive a pre-paid return shipping container in order to return the stroller to phil&teds where the brake assembly will be replaced and the stroller returned.

For additional information in the U.S. and Canada, contact phil&teds USA toll free at (855) 652-9019 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or visit the company’s website at www.philandteds.com/support