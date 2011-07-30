Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2011

Recalls in July 2011

Browse by year

2011

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Volvo Recalls 2007 S80

    Power steering may fail suddenly

    Volvo is recalling about 8,400 S80 cars from the 2007 model year.

    The company said a power steering system hose may burst, resulting in a loss of power steering fluid. That could cause a sudden loss of power steering, increasing the risk of a crash.

    Volvo dealers will inspect the routing of the hose and make any necessary repairs free of charge.

    Owners may contact Volvo at 1-201-768-7300.

    Volvo is recalling about 8,400 S80 cars from the 2007 model year. The company said a power steering system hose may burst, resulting in a loss of power st...

    Disney Pogo Sticks Recalled

    The bottom rubber tip can wear out and the handlebar end caps can come off

    Bravo Sports is recalling 159,000 Disney pogo sticks. The bottom rubber tip attached to the pogo stick frame can wear out prematurely, posing a fall hazard to consumers. Also, the end caps on the handlebars can come off, exposing sharp edges. This poses a laceration hazard to consumers.

    There have been 82 reports of the bottom tip wearing out on the pogo sticks, including five reports of injuries. A 9-year-old girl suffered a skull fracture and chipped a tooth. Another 9-year-old girl cut her lip and chin, requiring stitches. Other injuries included scrapes, hits to the head and teeth pushed in.

    This recall includes pogo sticks in various colors. The models included in this recall are the Disney Hannah Montana Pogo Stick, the Disney/Pixar Toy Story Cruising Cool Pogo Stick, the Disney/Pixar Cars Pogo Stick, the Disney Princess Pogo Stick and the Disney Fairies Cruising Cool Pogo Stick. The pogo sticks have Disney labels between the handlebars. The manufacturing date codes between 01/01/2009-022CO and 11/30/2010-022CO are on a clear label on the stem of the pogo stick near the foot pedals.

    The sticks were sold by Burlington Coat Factory, Kmart, Kohls.com, Target and Toys R Us from February 2009 through June 2011 for about $20. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the pogo sticks and contact Bravo Sports for a full refund.

    For additional information, contact Bravo Sports toll-free at (855) 469-3429 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT or visit the firm’s website at www.bravopogorecall.com

    Bravo Sports is recalling 159,000 Disney pogo sticks. The bottom rubber tip attached to the pogo stick frame can wear out prematurely, posing a fall hazard...

    Fisher-Price Recalls Little People Builders' Load 'n Go Wagons

    The reinforced handle can cause lacerations

    Fisher-Prices recalling about 208,000 Little People Builders’ Load ‘n Go Wagons. The back of the wagon’s plastic handle has molded-in reinforcement. This design adds stiffness and facilitates children gripping the handle. The handle poses a laceration hazard if a child falls on it.

    There have been seven reports of injuries, including five reports of children requiring surgical glue or stitches.

    This recall involves the Fisher Price’s Little People Builders’ Load ‘n Go Wagon model number P8977. The product includes a red wagon with a yellow handle, multi-colored plastic blocks and a dog figure. The model number is located on the bottom of the wagon. “Little People Builders” is found on a label on the side of the wagon and “Fisher Price” is embossed on the handle. Wagons with green handles are not included in this recall.

    Mass merchandise retail stores sold the wagons nationwide from June 2009 through July 2011 for about $25. They were made in Mexico.

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled wagons away from children and contact Fisher-Price for instructions on how to obtain a free repair kit.

    For additional information, contact Fisher-Price at (800) 432-5437 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s

    Fisher-Prices recalling about 208,000 Little People Builders’ Load ‘n Go Wagons. The back of the wagon’s plastic handle has molded-in rei...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      phil&teds Strollers Recalled

      The stroller brakes may fail

      phil&teds USA is recalling about 10,000 Explorer and Hammerhead strollers in the United States and Canada.

      The brake mechanism on the strollers can fail, posing an injury hazard. Eight incidents have been reported globally; none in North America. No injuries were reported.

      The recalled strollers have metal frames and were sold as single strollers or with a doubles kit to make them double strollers. The Explorer has three wheels and the Hammerhead has four. Both have a cloth seat and canopy. Explorer strollers were sold in the following colors: black, apple green, navy, red/black and apple green/black. Hammerhead strollers were sold in black only.

      The phil&teds logo is located on the crotch piece of the harness on both models. The strollers have the text “phil&teds model EX explorer” or “phil&teds model HH hammerhead” printed on a sticker on the rear axle bar. The serial numbers run consecutively with the month and year followed by the unit number. Affected serial numbers: 0610/0001 to 0111/4788 (June 2010, unit #1, to January 2011, unit #4788). This information can be found on a sticker attached to the inside of the left hand hinge when viewing the stroller from behind.

      The strollers were sold online at philandteds.com, pishposhbaby.com, and albeebaby.com; and at Babies R Us and specialty juvenile retailers in the United States and Canada from August 2010 through June 2011 for between $475 and $500. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact phil&teds to arrange to receive a upgraded brake assembly. Explorer owners will receive a new frame fitted with an upgraded brake assembly. Consumers can perform an in-home swap out of the affected frame. Hammerhead owners will receive a pre-paid return shipping container in order to return the stroller to phil&teds where the brake assembly will be replaced and the stroller returned.

      For additional information in the U.S. and Canada, contact phil&teds USA toll free at (855) 652-9019 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or visit the company’s website at www.philandteds.com/support

      phil&teds USA is recalling about 10,000 Explorer and Hammerhead strollers in the United States and Canada. The brake mechanism on the strollers can fa...

      Honeywell Recalls Electric Baseboard and Fan Heater Thermostats

      The thermostats can overheat

      Honeywell is recalling about 77,000 electric baseboard and fan heater thermostats. The thermostats can overheat, causing them to melt and smoke. This poses a burn hazard to the consumer.

      Honeywell has received 16 reports of thermostats melting. There have been no reports of injuries.

      The recalled thermostats are rectangular, white, programmable thermostats used to control electric baseboard and fan heaters. “Honeywell” or “Cadet” is printed on the front of the thermostats that come in various sizes. The model number and four-digit date code are printed on a label inside the front cover of the thermostat. The model numbers listed below are included in this recall. Only models with date codes beginning with 00, 01, 02, 03, 04, 05 or 06 are included.

      Brand Name

      Model Number

      Honeywell

      CT1950A1003

      Honeywell

      CT1950B1002

      Honeywell

      CT1957A1008

      CADET

      T4700B1030

      CADET

      T4700A1040

      Honeywell

      T4700B1014

      Honeywell

      T4700A1016

      Home improvement stores, HVAC and electrical stores, and contractors sold the devices from January 2000 to December 2007 for between $80 and $300. They were made in Singapore

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled thermostats by setting the thermostats to 45 degrees or turning them off. Only models with a “B” in the model number have an off switch. Consumers should contact Honeywell for a free replacement installed by Honeywell.

      For additional information, contact Honeywell toll-free at (888) 235-7363 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT. Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at http://www.yourhome.honeywell.com/T4700

      Honeywell is recalling about 77,000 electric baseboard and fan heater thermostats. The thermostats can overheat, causing them to melt and smoke. This poses...

      Kohler Recalls Glass Shower Doors

      Hinge panel can shatter, posing a laceration hazard

      Kohler Co. is recalling about 100 glass shower doors because the hinge panel can shatter, posing a laceration hazard.

      The recall involves a 1/2 inch thick hinge panel included in the Kohler Purist, Pinstripe and Finial frameless heavy glass pivot shower doors. The hinge panel was sold as a component under part numbers 705753-L-NA, 705754-L-NA and 705760-L-NA in various shower door packages as described in these tables.

      The hinge panels have a tempering date code imprinted on a bottom corner of the panel, and only hinge panels having a tempering date code of "05/09" are included in this recall. The hinge panels are the side panels opposite the shower door handle, on which the metal swing hinge is mounted.

      The tempering date code also includes the name "Guardian" above the tempering date. If the hinge is covering the tempering date code on the glass panel, please call Kohler Co. at the toll-free number listed below.

      Part # 705760-L-NA hinge panel included in these products for 42" wide 1/2" thick doors:

      Product Description

      Product Model #

      Purist Heavy Glass Pivot Shower Door

      705703-L-ABV, 705703-L-NX, 705703-L-SHP,
      705715-L-ABV, 705715-L-NX, and 705715-L-SHP

      Pinstripe™ Heavy Glass Pivot Shower Door

      705709-L-ABV, 705709-L-NX, 705709-L-SHP,
      705721-L-ABV, 705721-L-NX, and 705721-L-SHP

      Finial Heavy Glass Pivot Shower Door

      705727-L-ABV, 705727-L-BH, 705727-L-NX, 705727-L-SHP,
      705739-L-ABV, 705739-L-BH, 705739-L-NX, and 705739-L-SHP

      Part # 705753-L-NA hinge panel included in these products for 48" wide 3/8" thick doors:

      Product Description

      Product Model Numbers

      Purist Heavy Glass Pivot Shower Door

      705704-L-ABV, 705704-L-NX, 705704-L-SHP,
      705716-L-ABV, 705716-L-NX, and 705716-L-SHP

      Pinstripe™ Heavy Glass Pivot Shower Door

      705710-L-ABV, 705710-L-NX, 705710-L-SHP,
      705722-L-ABV, 705722-L-NX, and 705722-L-SHP

      Finial Heavy Glass Pivot Shower Door

      705728-L-ABV, 705728-L-BH, 705728-L-NX, 705728-L-SHP,
      705740-L-ABV, 705740-L-BH, 705740-L-NX, and 705740-L-SHP

      Part # 705754-L-NA hinge panel included in these products for 60" wide 3/8" thick doors:

      Product Description

      Product Model #

      Purist Heavy Glass Pivot Shower Door

      705705-L-ABV, 705705-L-NX, 705705-L-SHP, and 705705-ZZ-SHP

      Pinstripe™ Heavy Glass Pivot Shower Door

      705711-L-ABV, 705711-L-NX, and 705711-L-SHP

      Finial Heavy Glass Pivot Shower Door

      705729-L-ABV, 705729-L-BH, 705729-L-NX, and 705729-L-SHP

      The doors were sold through various plumbing distributors nationwide from May 2009 through November 2010 for between $1,700 and $3,000. They were made in the United States.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shower doors and contact Kohler for a free replacement hinge panel. An Authorized Service Representative (ASR) from Kohler will remove the old hinge panel and install a new hinge panel.

      For additional information, contact Kohler Co. toll-free at (866) 782-6329 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.kohler.com

      Kohler Co. is recalling about 100 glass shower doors because the hinge panel can shatter, posing a laceration hazard. The recall involves a 1/2 inch thick...

      Children's Bathtub Non-Slip Pads Recalled

      The pads can slip, causing the child to fall

      Prime Line Products is recalling about 8,000 sets of children's bathtup non-slip pads. Some pads do not stick to the bathtub surface, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

      Prime-Line has received one report of the pad failure. No injuries were reported.

      The recalled items are whale-shaped, white, vinyl, non-slip bathtub pads with textured surfaces and adhesive backings and are used to help prevent children from slipping and falling in bathtubs. The pads come in sets of 12 and 15. Each set contains pads that range in size from 2 to 4 inches tall. The model number is S-4630 and SKU number is 049793846303. Both are printed on the back of the packaging.

      Ace Hardware & Menards sold the pads nationwide between May 24, 2010 and June 13, 2011 for about $6. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the pads and contact Prime-Line to receive a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Prime-Line at (855) 839-9555 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. Consumers also can visit the Prime-Line website at www.prime-line-products.com

      Prime Line Products is recalling about 8,000 sets of children's bathtup non-slip pads. Some pads do not stick to the bathtub surface, posing a fall hazard ...

      Prime Line Child Safety Latches, Outlet Covers Recalled

      Screws can loosen or break, exposing child to hazards

      Prime Line is recalling about 37,000 sets of child safety latches and outlet covers. The screws on the safety latches and outlet covers can loosen and/or break. When this happens, young children can gain access to electrical outlets and other potentially hazardous items.

      Prime-Line has received four reports of screws breaking. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Prime-Line child safety drawer and cabinet latches and outlet covers with rotating receptacle covers. These products were sold under the brand name Child Safe.

      The drawer and cabinet latches were sold three per package, in model number S 4439 with SKU 049793044396, and model number S 4444 with SKU 049793044440.
      The outlet covers were sold one per package, in ivory, model number S 4447 with SKU 049793044471, and white, model number S 4461 with SKU 049793044617.
      The model number and SKU are printed on the back of the package.

      Drawer and cabinet latches were sold at Ace Hardware, Bostwic-Braun, Cal-Do-It Centers, Do-It-Best, Friedman Brothers, Menards, Orgill, The Andersons Inc. and True Value stores nationwide between October 2010 and June 2011 for between $2.50 and $2.70. Outlet covers were sold at Ace Hardware, Cimarron Lumber & Supply, Do-It-Best, Friedman Brothers, Handy Hardware, Menards and W.E. Aubuchon stores nationwide between October 2009 and June 2011 for about $3.50. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately contact Prime-Line to receive a free replacement kit.

      For additional information, contact Prime-Line toll-free at (855) 839-9555 anytime, or visit the firm's website at www.prime-line-products.com

      Prime Line is recalling about 37,000 sets of child safety latches and outlet covers. The screws on the safety latches and outlet covers can loosen and/or b...

      Ross Stores Recalls Acacia Chairs

      The chairs can collapse

      Ross Stores are recalling about 1,200 Acacia chairs. The chair can collapse when weight is placed on it, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

      Ross has received five reports of the chair collapsing. Four minor injuries were reported.

      The recalled chairs have a natural finish made of acacia wood with SKU number 400058432585 or 400058432608 printed on the price tag. The price tag is white and located on the front of the seat’s chair. There are no other markings on the chair.

      Ross Stores sold the chairs nationwide between March 2011 and May 2011 for about $40. They were made in Vietnam.

      Consumers should immediately stop using these chairs and return them to any Ross Store for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Ross at (877) 455-7677  anytime or visit the Ross Stores’ website at www.rossstores.com

      Ross Stores are recalling about 1,200 Acacia chairs. The chair can collapse when weight is placed on it, posing a fall hazard to consumers. Ross has recei...

      Homelite Recalls Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner Attachments

      Nozzle and spray bar can break

      Homelite is recalling about 40,000 surface cleaner attachments sold with its power washers.

      The surface cleaner attachment's nozzle and spray bar can break and detach, striking and/or breaking the unit's plastic housing. The broken nozzle, spray bar and/or plastic housing can strike consumers, posing a laceration hazard.

      The firm has received nine reports of incidents involving the recalled surface cleaner attachments, including one laceration injury and three reports of minor property damage.

      This recall involves drum-shaped surface cleaner attachments for pressure washers. The pressure washer attachments were sold in orange or red colors and have hexagonal brass-colored nozzles inside a 15-inch plastic drum holding the spray bar. They were sold with Homelite pressure washer models HL80833 and HL80835. They were sold separately as Powercare model AP31022A and EZ Clean model AEZ231022.

      Home Depot stores sold the washers nationwide from February 2010 through June 2011 for about $70 when sold as an attachment and about $450 when sold with a pressure washer. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled surface cleaner attachments, and contact Homelite to receive a free replacement surface cleaner attachment.

      For additional information, contact Homelite toll-free at (800) 867-9624 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET or visit the firm's website at www.homelite.com

      Homelite is recalling about 40,000 surface cleaner attachments sold with its power washers. The surface cleaner attachment's nozzle and spray bar can brea...

      Uvex, Swix Ski Helmets Recalled

      Helmets present a head injury hazard

      Unvex Sports and Swix Sport USA are recalling about 800 Uvex Funride ski helmets. The helmet provides insufficient shock absorption and resistance to penetration, posing a head injury hazard.

      Uvex Funride ski helmets come in two adult sizes XS-M, and L-XL. Individual sizing is adjusted by a small dial located at the rear of the helmet. The helmets feature a chin strap, ear protection and the word "Uvex" printed toward the back of the helmet. The interior label on affected helmets bears the code "S-58B" or "S-58C". The helmet comes in the following colors and designs: solids in black, white, silver; carbon look matte in white or black; golden flower decal in white or black.

      Independent retail ski shops and ski rental stores sp;d the helmets nationwide from January 2009 to April 2011 for $99.

      Consumers should stop using the product immediately and return it to the store where purchased for a full refund or store credit.

      For additional information, contact Uvex at Swix Sport USA at (800) 343-8335 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.uvex-sports.de/en/recall

      Unvex Sports and Swix Sport USA are recalling about 800 Uvex Funride ski helmets. The helmet provides insufficient shock absorption and resistance to penet...

      Target Recalls Children’s Task Lamps

      The lamps present laceration and fire hazards

      Target is recalling about 13,000 Circo children’s task lamps.

      The lamps may overheat, causing the adhesive inside the lamp socket to melt and migrate into the bulb area of the socket. The cooled glue can adhere to the light bulb base and make the bulb difficult to remove which can result in a broken light bulb, posing a risk of laceration to consumers. Melted flammable glue that migrates onto the electrical components of the lamp poses a risk of fire.

      Target has received six reports of glue on the lamp socket melting and migrating into the bulb area of the socket. No injuries have been reported.

      Target stores sold the lamps nationwide and through Target.com from January 2011 to April 2011 for about $13. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the lamps and return them to any Target store to receive a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Target Guest Relations at (800) 440-0680  between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.target.com

      Four styles of the children’s task lamp are included in this recall with the names Striped, Sports, Dot or Flower Dot and have a label with the UPC number on the bottom. The lamps in this recall include:

      Style Name

      Style Description

      UPC Number

      Striped

      Navy-colored head, with sky blue and white stripes and blue lamp base

      490970221923

      Sports

      White head, with baseball stitch pattern and blue lamp base

      490970222685

      Dot

      White head, with lines of multicolored dots and lavender lamp base

      490970224047

      Flower Dot

      Pink head, with pattern of white flowers and leaves and pink lamp base

      490970221947


      Target is recalling about 13,000 Circo children’s task lamps. The lamps may overheat, causing the adhesive inside the lamp socket to melt and migrate into...

      Chrysler Recalls Dodge Ram Trucks

      Tie rod problem may cause loss of control

      Chrysler is recalling about 242,000 Dod Ram trucks from model years 2008 through 2011 to fix problems with the steering linkages and tie rod assembly.

      The company said the left tie rod ball stud may fracture, often during low-speed parking lot maneuvers when the driver is making a tight turn.

      The problem could cause the “loss of directional stability in the left-hand front wheel,” the company said.

      The recalled models include:

      Vehicle Make / Model:

      Model Year(s):

      DODGE / RAM 1500

      2008

      DODGE / RAM 2500

      2003-2011

      DODGE / RAM 3500

      2003-2011

      Dealers will inspect the tie rod ends and, if necessary, replace them free of charge.

      Owners may contact Chrysler at 1-800-853-1403 about Recall N. L16.

      Chrysler is recalling about 242,000 Dod Ram trucks from model years 2008 through 2011 to fix problems with the steering linkages and tie rod assembly. ...

      Meijer Recalls Touch Point Heaters

      Possible short can create a fire hazard

      Meijer Inc. is recalling about 13,000 Touch Point oscillating ceramic heaters. The oscillating mechanism in the heaters can short out, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

      Meijer has received two reports of incidents involving fires that resulted in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

      This announcement involves previously recalled Touch Point oscillating ceramic heaters with model number PTC-902. The grey/silver color heaters are about 10-inches tall, have a black screen across the front and controls on the top. The model number and UPC code 7-60236-58339 are printed on a metal label/plate on the bottom of the heater. Some models have an additional digit in the UPC code, making it a 12-digit code. In addition, some heaters will have a UPC code 7-13733-29222 sticker on the bottom of the packaging box.

      Meijer stores sold the heaters in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio from October 2009 through April 2011 for about $25. Discount retailers, dollar stores, flea markets and retail liquidators nationwide sold the heaters from November 2010 through April 2011 for various prices. The heaters were sold after the original recall was announced in November 2010. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and return them to the nearest Meijer retail store for a full refund of the purchase price. Consumers who purchased heaters from other retailers should contact Meijer to arrange a refund.

      For additional information, contact Meijer at (800) 927-8699 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.meijer.com

      Meijer Inc. is recalling about 13,000 Touch Point oscillating ceramic heaters. The oscillating mechanism in the heaters can short out, posing a fire hazard...

      Scorpio and Absorbica Safety Lanyards Recalled

      Safety stitch may be missing, creating a fall hazard

      Petzl America Inc. is recalling about 375,000 Scorpio and Absorbica Shock Absorbing Lanyards. Some lanyards are missing a safety stitch on the attachment loop, which can cause the lanyard to disconnect from the climbing harness, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

      One fall injury was reported in France.

      This recall affects all Scorpio and Absorbica lanyards manufactured before May 2011.

      Scorpio: Affected Scorpio lanyards manufactured between 2002 and 2005 are model numbers L60 and L60 CK. These are yellow and blue, Y-shaped lanyards with yellow stitching on both ends. They are connected by a metal O-ring to one end of a blue pouch which contains the tear-webbing shock absorber. The pouch has a tag on it with the word "PETZL" in white letters. The other end of the blue pouch has a blue and yellow webbing attachment loop that connects to the climbing harness. Affected Scorpio lanyards manufactured between 2005 and 2011 are model numbers L60 2, L60 2CK, L60 H, L60 WL. These are red, Y-shaped lanyards connected by a black metal O-ring to one end of a grey zippered pouch which contains the tear-webbing shock absorber. The other end of the pouch has a black webbing attachment loop that connects to the climber's harness.
      Absorbica: Absorbica comes in several models with varying lanyard configurations and several different connector options. Affected model numbers are L70150 I, L70150 IM, L70150 Y, L70150 YM, L57, L58, L58 MGO, L59, and L59 MGO. The lanyards have a black zippered pouch with yellow trim and the Petzl logo on the side. All have a common tear-webbing shock absorber accessible through the zippered pouch. This zippered pouch has a connector attachment on one end. The other end can have a connector attachment, a single lanyard or a Y-shaped lanyard. All lanyard options are constructed of black nylon webbing or rope and have either a connector attachment point or a snap hook connector sewn directly to the lanyard.

      Authorized Petzl dealers sold the lanyards nationwide and in Canada from January 2002 through May 2011 for $75 to $220. They were made in France.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the lanyards and contact Petzl America Inc. for a free inspection and replacement of any non-conforming products.

      For additional information, contact Petzl America Inc. at (877) 740-3826 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.petzl.com

      Petzl America Inc. is recalling about 375,000 Scorpio and Absorbica Shock Absorbing Lanyards. Some lanyards are missing a safety stitch on the attachment l...

      Diving Unlimited International Recalls Weight Systems

      Weight pocketes can detach, posing a drowning hazard

      About 1,500 DUI Weight & Trim System Classic and DUI Weight & Trim System II sets of diving weights are being recalled.

      Manufacturing defects in the lanyard connecting the handle to the pocket or the cable securing the pocket to the harness can prevent the weight pockets from easily detaching from the harness and releasing the weights when the handle is pulled. This poses a drowning hazard to consumers.

      The weight harnesses are made of heavyweight nylon and are black in color with gray handles. The DUI logo appears on the pockets. The Weight & Trim System Classic has two small weight pockets on each side. The Weight & Trim System II has one large weight pocket on each side. Systems with large silver stripes on the sides have been inspected or repaired and are not affected by this recall.

      Diving equipment retailers nationwide and in Canada between July 2010 and April 2011 for about $124. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the systems and call DUI at (800) 325-8439 Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT or e-mail CustomerService@DUI-Online.com to receive a free repair of the system.

      For additional information, contact DUI Customer Service between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday at (800) 325-8439, by e-mail at CustomerService@DUI-Online.com or visit www.DUI-Online.com

      About 1,500 DUI Weight & Trim System Classic and DUI Weight & Trim System II sets of diving weights are being recalled....

      Task Force Electric Log Splitters Recalled

      Laceration, amputation hazard reported

      Changzhou Globe Tool Group is recalling about 20,000 Task Force electric log splitters sold at Lowe's stores.

      The electric log splitters have a hydraulic arm that, during use, slides under the handle used to move the machine. The moving hydraulic arm poses a laceration or amputation injury hazard to individuals who place their hands on that handle while the splitter is in operation.

      There have been two reports of injuries including a fingertip amputation of an 18-year-old man and one finger laceration injury of a 60-year-old man. Both individuals were injured after placing their hands on the handle while the splitter was in operation.

      The log splitters are silver and black, electric 5-ton models. The log splitter brand name, model and item number below is included in this recall.

      Brand Name

      Mfg. Model No.

      Item Number

      Task Force

      26083

      241483

      The item number and model number is printed on the power switch label at the rear of the log splitter. "Task Force" is printed on the side rail of the log splitters.

      Lowe's stores sold the log splitters nationwide from January 2008 through March 2011 for about $300. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled log splitters and contact Changzhou Globe Tool Group Co. Ltd. to receive a free set of warning labels including placement instructions.

      For additional information contact Changzhou Globe Tool Group Co. Ltd. toll-free at (866) 456-8934 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday or send an e-mail to logsplitter@sunrisetools.ca

      Changzhou Globe Tool Group is recalling about 20,000 electric log splitters sold at Lowe's stores....

      Chanel Recalls Silk Scarves and Garments

      The recalled items violate federal flammability standards

      Chanel is recalling silk garments that do not meet federal flammability standards. The scarves, dresses, skirts and blouses are made of 100 percent silk and come in a variety of designs. Nearly all items were returned to Chanel in May 2010.

      Chanel Boutiques, Neiman Marcus and Maxfield stores sold the items for $430 to $3,650 in March and April 2010. They were made in France and Italy.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the garments and contact the firm to receive a full refund.

      For more information, contact Chanel customer service at (800) 550-0005 or ConsumerRelations@chanelusa.com

      Chanel is recalling silk garments that do not meet federal flammability standards. The scarves, dresses, skirts and blouses are made of 100 percent silk an...

      Edushape Recalls Mini Stars Building Sets

      Knobs can break off and create a choking hazard

      Edushape Ltd. is recalling about 18,000 Mini Stars building sets. Additional sets were  recalled in September 2010.

      Plastic knobs can break from the center of the stars, posing a choking hazard to young children.

      CPSC and Edushape have received two reports of the knobs breaking off from the center of the stars. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Mini Stars building sets. The Mini Stars measure three inches in diameter and are made of opaque plastic. Each star has six circular knobs protruding from a ring-shaped center.

      Edushape only makes Mini Stars in red, green, yellow or blue colors which are included in this recall. The Mini Stars do not have any markings, codes or logos stamped into the plastic. They were sold in sets of 12, 24, 36, 48 and 72 pieces.

      The Mini Stars were sold by small retail stores nationwide, online at Toys R Us.com, Amazon.com and CSN on walmart.com from January 2007 through December 2009 for between $10 and $50. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled Mini Star building sets away from children and contact Edushape for a free replacement set or credit towards another Edushape product of equal or lesser value.

      For additional information, contact Edushape at (800) 404-4744 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.edushape.com

      Edushape Ltd. is recalling about 18,000 Mini Stars building sets. Additional sets were  recalled in September 2010. Plastic knobs can break fr...

      Mizuno USA Inc. Recalls Baseball and Softball Gloves

      Gloves may contain mold

      Mizuno USA is recalling about 131,000 MIZUNO Supreme Series and Ballpark Pro baseball and softball gloves. Some gloves were found to contain a variety of molds that could cause respiratory or other infections in individuals with chronic health problems, or in individuals who have impaired immune systems.

      The recalled items are leather Mizuno baseball and softball gloves. The gloves have a sewn-in white label on the heel of the glove with the words “Made in Vietnam” and the model number. Supreme Series gloves affected are further identified by the date code imprinted on the heel of the glove near the thumb opening.



      GSP1251TG front and back


      GSP1300T front and back


      GSP1401TG front and back


      MMX122P front and back


      MMX115PWM front and back
      MMX130 front and back

      The following models are affected by this recall:

      Model

      Description

      Date Code

      GSP1251TG

      The glove is dark brown on the top and palm sides with a yellow wrist strap. The words “SUPREME SERIES” are stamped into the palm of the gloves.

      SV0910
      SV1110
      SV1210
      SV0111
      SV0311

      GSP1300T

      The glove is light tan on the top and palm sides with a dark brown wrist strap and dark brown bindings. The words “SUPREME SERIES” are printed in dark brown on the palm of the gloves.

      SV0310

      GSP1401TG

      The glove is dark tan on the top and palm sides with a brown wrist strap and dark brown bindings. The words “SUPREME SERIES” are printed in dark brown on the palm of the gloves.

      SV0610
      SV0910
      SV1010
      SV1110
      SV0111
      SV0311

      MMX122P

      The glove is dark brown on the top and palm sides with a dark brown wrist strap and dark brown bindings. The words “BALLPARK PRO” are printed in gold on the palm of the gloves.

      N/A

      MMX115PWM

      The glove is tan on the top and palm sides with a light tan wrist strap and dark brown bindings. The words “BALLPARK PRO” are printed in dark brown on the palm of the gloves.

      N/A

      MMX130

      The glove is tan on the top with dark brown palm and webbing and tan wrist strap and bindings. The words “BALLPARK PRO” are printed in gold on the palm of the gloves.

      N/A

      Walmart and Target stores sold the gloves nationwide from April 2010 through May 2011 for between $24 and $60. They were made in Vietnam.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the gloves and contact Mizuno USA to receive a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Mizuno USA Inc. at (800) 451-7913 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.


      Mizuno USA is recalling about 131,000 MIZUNO Supreme Series and Ballpark Pro baseball and softball gloves. Some gloves were found to contain a variety of ...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.