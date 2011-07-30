Recalls in July 2011

Kohler Co. is recalling about 100 glass shower doors because the hinge panel can shatter, posing a laceration hazard.
The recall involves a 1/2 inch thick hinge panel included in the Kohler Purist, Pinstripe and Finial frameless heavy glass pivot shower doors. The hinge panel was sold as a component under part numbers 705753-L-NA, 705754-L-NA and 705760-L-NA in various shower door packages as described in these tables.
The hinge panels have a tempering date code imprinted on a bottom corner of the panel, and only hinge panels having a tempering date code of "05/09" are included in this recall. The hinge panels are the side panels opposite the shower door handle, on which the metal swing hinge is mounted.
The tempering date code also includes the name "Guardian" above the tempering date. If the hinge is covering the tempering date code on the glass panel, please call Kohler Co. at the toll-free number listed below.
Part # 705760-L-NA hinge panel included in these products for 42" wide 1/2" thick doors:
Product Description
Product Model #
Purist Heavy Glass Pivot Shower Door
705703-L-ABV, 705703-L-NX, 705703-L-SHP,
705715-L-ABV, 705715-L-NX, and 705715-L-SHP
Pinstripe™ Heavy Glass Pivot Shower Door
705709-L-ABV, 705709-L-NX, 705709-L-SHP,
705721-L-ABV, 705721-L-NX, and 705721-L-SHP
Finial Heavy Glass Pivot Shower Door
705727-L-ABV, 705727-L-BH, 705727-L-NX, 705727-L-SHP,
705739-L-ABV, 705739-L-BH, 705739-L-NX, and 705739-L-SHP
Part # 705753-L-NA hinge panel included in these products for 48" wide 3/8" thick doors:
Product Description
Product Model Numbers
Purist Heavy Glass Pivot Shower Door
705704-L-ABV, 705704-L-NX, 705704-L-SHP,
705716-L-ABV, 705716-L-NX, and 705716-L-SHP
Pinstripe™ Heavy Glass Pivot Shower Door
705710-L-ABV, 705710-L-NX, 705710-L-SHP,
705722-L-ABV, 705722-L-NX, and 705722-L-SHP
Finial Heavy Glass Pivot Shower Door
705728-L-ABV, 705728-L-BH, 705728-L-NX, 705728-L-SHP,
705740-L-ABV, 705740-L-BH, 705740-L-NX, and 705740-L-SHP
Part # 705754-L-NA hinge panel included in these products for 60" wide 3/8" thick doors:
Product Description
Product Model #
Purist Heavy Glass Pivot Shower Door
705705-L-ABV, 705705-L-NX, 705705-L-SHP, and 705705-ZZ-SHP
Pinstripe™ Heavy Glass Pivot Shower Door
705711-L-ABV, 705711-L-NX, and 705711-L-SHP
Finial Heavy Glass Pivot Shower Door
705729-L-ABV, 705729-L-BH, 705729-L-NX, and 705729-L-SHP
The doors were sold through various plumbing distributors nationwide from May 2009 through November 2010 for between $1,700 and $3,000. They were made in the United States.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shower doors and contact Kohler for a free replacement hinge panel. An Authorized Service Representative (ASR) from Kohler will remove the old hinge panel and install a new hinge panel.
For additional information, contact Kohler Co. toll-free at (866) 782-6329 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.kohler.com
