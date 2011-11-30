Morphie LLC is recalling about 6,000 Rechargeable External Battery Cases for the iPod. The battery case’s integrated circuit switch can overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Mophie has received 110 reports of the product becoming warm to the touch, 44 reports of the product deforming and nine reports of minor burns.

The recalled product is a Mophie Juice Pack Air rechargeable external battery which consists of a lithium polymer battery built into a plastic case designed to snap onto the back of an iPod Touch 4G music player. The battery cases come in black, blue or red. Only battery cases with serial numbers that have the first five alphanumeric characters of TR113 through TR120 are subject to this recall. The serial number can be found inside the housing of the product.

The battery cases were sold at B& H Photo, Barnes & Noble, InMotion Entertainment, J&R Music World, Marine Corps Exchange stores, Amazon.com and mophie.com since April 2011 for about $50. They were made in China.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Mophie for instructions on receiving a replacement product.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Mophie toll-free at (877) 308-4581 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.mophie.com/exchange