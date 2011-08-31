Recalls in August 2011

Petzl America Inc. is recalling about 18,000 GRIGRI 2 belay devices with assisted braking. Excessive force on the handle can cause it to become stuck in the open position. When stuck open, the assisted braking function is disabled, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

Seven devices worldwide, including one in the U.S., were returned after the users noticed that the handle could become stuck in the open position. No injuries have been reported.

The GRIGRI 2 belay device is used by rock climbers to control the climber's safety rope during a fall or while being lowered on the rope. The first five digits of the serial numbers of devices affected by this recall range from 10326 to 11136. The serial number is engraved on the body of the product underneath and protected by the folded handle. The belay devices are 4 inches in length and 2 inches in width, and come in grey, blue, and orange colors.

Sports and recreation stores in the U.S. and Canada sold the devices from February 2011 to June 2011 for about $95. They were made in France.

Consumers should stop use of the affected GRIGRI 2s immediately, and contact Petzl America for a replacement.

For additional information, contact Petzl America at (800) 932-2978 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or visit http://www.petzl.com/us/outdoor/us/recall-replacement-grigri-2