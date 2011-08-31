Write a review
Recalls in August 2011

    BMW Recalls 2009 X5 Models

    Only diesel-engine models are affected

    BMW is recalling 2009 X5 models equipped with a diesel engine.  The company said the fuel filter heater could remain on indefinitely, possibly draining the battery.

    The unit could also overheat, possibly causing a fire.

    BMW will notify owners and dealers will replace the heater free of charge.

    Owners may contact BMW at 1-800-525-7417.

    Petzl America Recalls Belay Devices

    The handle can become stuck

    Petzl America Inc. is recalling about 18,000 GRIGRI 2 belay devices with assisted braking.  Excessive force on the handle can cause it to become stuck in the open position. When stuck open, the assisted braking function is disabled, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

    Seven devices worldwide, including one in the U.S., were returned after the users noticed that the handle could become stuck in the open position. No injuries have been reported.

    The GRIGRI 2 belay device is used by rock climbers to control the climber's safety rope during a fall or while being lowered on the rope. The first five digits of the serial numbers of devices affected by this recall range from 10326 to 11136. The serial number is engraved on the body of the product underneath and protected by the folded handle. The belay devices are 4 inches in length and 2 inches in width, and come in grey, blue, and orange colors.

    Sports and recreation stores in the U.S. and Canada sold the devices from February 2011 to June 2011 for about $95.  They were made in France.

    Consumers should stop use of the affected GRIGRI 2s immediately, and contact Petzl America for a replacement.

    For additional information, contact Petzl America at (800) 932-2978 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or visit http://www.petzl.com/us/outdoor/us/recall-replacement-grigri-2

    Pacific Cycle Recalls Swing Sets Sold at Toys R Us

    Swing seats can crack or split, causing a fall

    Pacific Cycle is recalling about 5,500 Playsafe Dartmouth Swing Sets sold at Toys R Us.  The sling-style swing seats can crack or split prematurely, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

    Pacific Cycle has received five reports of the sling-style swing seats breaking during use, including reports of minor injuries involving bruises and scrapes.

    This recall involves Playsafe's Dartmouth Swing Set, model number 22-PS340, with date codes FSD0115AA and FSD0315AA. The model number and date code can be found in the owner's manual. The swing set has six metal legs and includes two swings with yellow plastic sling-style seats, a yellow plastic sliding board, a two-person glider with yellow plastic seats, yellow plastic trapeze hanging rings and a four-person lawn swing with yellow plastic seats and footboard.

    Toys R Us stores sold the swing sets nationwide from January 2011 through May 2011 for about $270.  They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the sling-style swing seats, remove the seats from the swing set and contact Pacific Cycle to obtain free replacement seats.

    For additional information, contact Pacific Cycle toll-free at (877) 564-2261 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.pacific-cycle.com or email customerservice@pacific-cycle.com

      Fiskars Recalls SmartPower String Trimmers

      Propane can leak, possibly starting a fire

      Fiskars is recalling about 2,200 SmartPower String Trimmers.  

      Engine vibration during use of the trimmers can cause wear on the fuel line, leading to a propane fuel leak. The Straight Shaft Trimmers' propane canister can crack at the neck during use. In addition, high temperatures may develop near the Curved Shaft Trimmers' plastic cutting guard, causing the guard to deform and fall off. These issues pose burn, fire and laceration hazards to the user.

      This recall involves the Fiskars SmartPower Propane 4-Cycle Straight Shaft String Trimmer Model 67016935 and SmartPower Propane 4-Cycle Curved Shaft String Trimmer Model 67036946. Both trimmers use propane fuel. "SmartPower" is printed on the lower shaft and near the pull-start handle. "Fiskars" is printed on the engine cover and on the plastic cutting guard. The trimmers are black, silver and orange.

      The trimmers were sold by the Exchange stores, also known as the Army and Air Force Exchange Service or AAFES, and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Powerequipmentdirect.com and SureSource.com, from January 2011 to July 2011 for between $220 and $280.  They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trimmers and contact Fiskars® to receive a full refund.

      For additional information contact Fiskars Brands toll-free anytime 24 hours a day at (877) 495-6645, or visit the firm's website at www.fiskars.com

      Target Expands Recall of Step Stools

      The stools can break apart and collapse

      Target is expanding an earlier recall of wooden step stools with storage compartments.  The stools can break apart and collapse.

      About 206,000 of the stools were recalled earlier this month.  Target is now adding another 341,000 to the recall.

      Target has received 27 reports of the stools breaking or collapsing. Fourteen incidents involved children, eight involved adults, and five incidents where the user's age was unknown. Two adults fractured their wrists, and of those victims, one also fractured her hip and pelvis. Additionally, six children and one adult suffered scrapes and bruising.

      The wooden step stool has two steps and comes in various colors, including natural, natural and red, white, pink, blue and honey. The Circo step stool has a lid on the bottom step that lifts to provide storage. The Do Your Room (DYR) step stool has a lid on the top step that lifts to provide storage. The step stools measure approximately 13" H x 13 5/8" W x 14 1/8" D. The Circo brand name or DYR brand name and UPC numbers are printed on a label found underneath the step stool. The following step stools are included in this recall:

      Step Stools With Storage
      Brand NameStyle DescriptionUPC NumberSelling Period
      CircoWhite step stool w/storage490970403046 or
      180970208597      		June 2009-Feb 2010
      Feb. 2010-Oct 2010
      CircoNatural step stool w/storage490970403053 or
      180970208610      		June 2009-Feb 2010
      Feb. 2010-Oct 2010
      CircoNatural & red step stool w/storage490970403060 or
      180970208665      		June 2009-Feb 2010
      Feb. 2010-Oct 2010
      Do Your Room (DYR)Natural step stool w/storage097168014338Jan. 2007-Aug. 2009
      Do Your Room (DYR)Honey step stool w/storage390970402622Jan. 2007-Aug. 2009
      Do Your Room (DYR)White859090000076 or
      490970401394      		Jan. 2007-Aug. 2009
      Do Your Room (DYR)Pink801116004445Jan. 2007-Aug. 2009
      Do Your Room (DYR)Blue801116004438Jan. 2007-Aug. 2009

      The stools were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from January 2007 through October 2010 for between $25 and $30.  They were made in China, Vietnam, Taiwan and Thailand.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the step stools and return them to any Target store to receive a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Target at (800) 440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.target.com

      Office Depot Recalls Realspace Desk Chairs

      Fingers can be pinched

      Office Depot is recalling about 35,000 Realspace PRO 3000 Series Desk Chairs.  A consumer's finger can get caught in an opening in the chair's tilt mechanism, posing a pinch hazard to consumers.

      Office Depot has received one report of a consumer who was injured when his finger was pinched by the chair's tilt mechanism.

      This recall involves all Realspace PRO 3000 Series Custom Fit desk chairs. The mid-back fabric chairs were sold in black and have SKU number 996-190. The date of manufacture, P.O. number and "Made in China" are printed on labels located on the underside of the seat bottom. Affected chairs have a manufacture date between March 2009 and May 2011, listed in Year/Month/Date format (e.g. date code 20100812 represents August 12, 2010).

      The chairs were sold by Office Depot retail stores nationwide and online at www.OfficeDepot.com from May 2009 through June 2011 for about $170.  They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the chairs and contact Office Depot's recall hotline to receive a free repair kit with a cover for the tilt mechanism. Consumers should write down the P.O. number found on the underside of the chair for reference when contacting Office Depot.

      For additional information, contact Office Depot toll-free at (855) 259-5093 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.officedepot.com/customerservice/errata.do

      Itasca Fusion Hiker Boots Recalled

      "Steel" toe isn't steel

      C. O. Lynch Enterprises, Inc., is recalling about 5,200 Itasca Fusion hiker boots. 

      The boots could fail to provide the intended protection against compression and impact, posing the risk of a foot injury to consumers. The boots have hard composite toe material rather than steel.

      Itasca men's shoes sizes 7 to 14 with the model name Fusion Hikers are being recalled. The model name Fusion, style number 45513 and order numbers 22215, 22216 or 22217 are printed on a label on the underside of the tongue. The word Itasca and the Itasca logo are embossed on the top of the tongue of the shoe and are also imprinted on the removable insole. The shoe is black with leather and nylon upper and a thermoplastic rubber (TPR) outsole. "Steel Toe" is printed on a tag on the outside of the shoe.

      Big 5 Sporting Goods Stores sold the boots between March 2011 and June 2011 for about $50. They were made in China.

      Consumers should stop wearing the recalled boots immediately and return the shoes to C. O. Lynch for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact C. O. Lynch toll-free at (800) 225-2565 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or via email at itascacol@aol.com

      phil&teds Recalls Table-Top Clip-On Chair

      Chair can detach from the table

      phil&tds USA Inc. is recalling about 54,000 "metoo" clip-on chairs. Missing or worn clamp pads allow the chairs to detach from a variety of different table surfaces, posing a fall hazard.

      In addition, when the chair detaches, children's fingers can be caught between the bar and clamping mechanism, posing an amputation hazard. Also, user instructions for the chairs are inadequate, increasing the likelihood of consumer misuse.

      phil&teds and safety regulators have received 19 reports of the chairs falling from different table surfaces, including five reports with injuries. Two reports of injuries involved children's fingers being severely pinched, lacerated, crushed or amputated. The three other reports of injury involved bruising after a chair detached suddenly and a child struck the table or floor.

      The product is an infant/toddler chair with a nylon fabric seat and a metal frame that clamps onto tables using two metal vise clamps. The upper part of each clamp rests on the table top and has either a rubber pad on its underside or a rubber boot covering the clamp. The chair is sold in three fabric colors - red, black and navy. Chairs subject to this recall do not have black plastic spacers between the cross bar and the clamps.

      The chairs were sold by Buy Buy Baby, Target, Toys R Us and their online sites; philandteds.com; Amazon.com; other online retailers; and a variety of independent juvenile specialty stores from May 2006 to May 2011 for between $40 and $50. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact the company to receive a free repair kit and revised user instructions. Consumers who previously received a repair kit with only rubber boots should also stop using the chair and contact the company for the new repair kit.

      For additional information, contact phil&teds USA at (855) 652-9019 or visit the company's website at www.philandteds.com/support

      Scoot 'n Zoom Riding Toy Recalled

      Toy can tip over while in motion

      Radio Flyer is recalling about 165,000 Scoot 'n Zoom children's riding toys.  The riding toy can tip over allowing a child to fall forward while riding, posing a fall hazard to young children.

      The firm received reports of ten incidents with six injuries, including three where teeth were loosened or removed, and three with chin lacerations requiring stitches.

      The riding toy is red molded plastic with black wheels and measures 19 inches long, 11 inches wide and 13.5 inches tall. The riding toy's model number 711 can be found molded on the underside of the toy. Units with a yellow UPC sticker underneath the product with model #711B are not recalled.

      The toy was sold by Walmart and other retailers, and online at Amazon.com and Target.com from August 2010 through August 2011 for about $20. They were made in the United States.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled products away from children and contact Radio Flyer to receive a free replacement unit or refund.

      For additional information, contact Radio Flyer at (800) 621-7613 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the company's website atwww.radioflyer.com

      Browning 800 Mag Air Pistols Recalled

      The pistols may fire unexpectedly

      Umarex USA is recalling about 9,500 Browning 800 Mag air pistols. Under a variety of circumstances, the safety will not prevent the gun from firing. This poses a risk of serious injury to the user or bystanders.

      The firm has received one report of the pistol discharging while the safety was engaged. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves all Browning 800 Mag Air pistols, which are black and measure 18 inches by 7 inches. The Browning logo and "800 Mag" are printed on the top of the air pistol's barrel block.

      Sporting goods stores and gun shops sold the pistols nationwide from July 2006 through February 2008 for about $180. They were made in Turkey.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the air pistol, ensure it is unloaded and contact Umarex USA to receive instructions on returning the air pistol for a free repair. Umarex USA will engrave repaired pistols with a "P" on the left side of the receiver, forward of the plastic end cap. Until repaired, consumers should safely store the unloaded pistol in its open or uncocked state.

      For additional information, contact Umarex USA toll-free at (866) 503-3389 anytime, or visit their website at www.umarexusa.com

      EQ3 Recalls Scarpa Round Dining Tables

      The tables can collapse unexpectedly

      EQ3 Ltd. is recalling Scarpa Wood and Glass Round Dining Tables because the  wooden table base can split and/or collapse, causing the glass table top to fall. This poses collapse and impact hazards to consumers.

      EQ3 is aware of four incidents where the table base split and/or cracked, causing the table top to slant or fall. No injuries have been reported.

      The recalled dining tables have a round top made of tempered glass, and three interlocking wooden legs, either black or brown in color. The tables measure 60 inches in diameter and 30 inches high. They have a nearly half inch thick (10 mm) clear glass top. Recalled tables have five screw holes in the joint where the legs meet. "Model 24396" and "Made In/Fabrique Au: China" are printed on a label at the joint.

      EQ3 Stores and furniture stores sold the tables nationwide from January 2011 through June 2011 for about $500. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the Scarpa tables and contact EQ3 to arrange for pickup of the table in exchange for a free replacement product or full refund. EQ3 has contacted all known purchasers.

      For additional information, contact EQ3 toll-free at (888) 988-2014 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 12:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, or visit the firm's website at www.EQ3.com

      GM Recalls 2012 Buick LaCrosse

      Electronic Stability Control may malfunction

      General Motors is recalling about 4,000 Buick LaCrosse vehicles from the 2012 model year. The company said the electronic stability control system may be incorrectly calibrated, which could cause it to malfunction.

      The system could activate falsely, resulting in sudden changes in handling and deceleration, which could cause loss of control.

      Dealers will reprogram the electronic brake control module at no charge.

      Owners may contact Buick at 1-866-608-8080 regarding Recall No. 11222.



      GM Recalls 2012 Chevrolet Impala

      Power steering hose may leak

      General Motors is recalling about 10,000 Chevrolet Impalas from the 2012 model year.

      The company said that power steering fluid could leak onto the catalytic converter, possibly causing an engine fire.

      Dealers will inspect the routing of the power steering hose and correct it if necessary.

      Owners may contact Chevrolet at 1-800-630-2438 about Recall No. 11224.



      Philips Recalls EnergySaver and Marathon Compact Fluorescent Dimmable Reflector Flood Lamps

      Part of the lamp may detach and fall

      Philips is recalling about 1.86 million EnergySaver a/k/a/Marathon or Marathon Classic Compact Fluorescent Dimmable Reflector lamps. 

      The glue that attaches the glass outer envelope or globe to the body of the lamp can fail allowing the glass outer envelope to fall and strike persons and objects below, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

      Philips has received 700 reports of lamps where the glue failed and the glass outer envelope fell, including two reports of minor injury and three reports of minor property damage.

      The bulbs were sold at grocery and home center stores nationwide, online retailers, and professional electrical distributors from March 2007 through July 2011, for between $11 and $24.  They were made in Mexico and Poland.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lamps and contact Philips to receive instructions on how to receive a free replacement lamp.

      For additional information, contact Philips toll-free at (866) 622-6372 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the company's website at www.recall.philips.com/en_us.html

      This recall involves Philips EnergySaver, a/k/a Marathon and Marathon Classic Compact Fluorescent dimmable reflector lamps, models R30, R40 and PAR 38 manufactured between March 2007 and May 2010. The following are the model numbers and Universal Product Code (UPC) numbers of the lamps included in this recall:

      Product DescriptionModel NumberUPC
      EnergySaver (a/k/a Marathon or Marathon Classic)
      Dimmable R30 Reflector Flood      		EL/A R30 Dim 16w46677 13 7076 and
      46677 15 0419
      EnergySaver (a/k/a Marathon or Marathon Classic)
      Dimmable R40 Reflector Flood      		EL/A R40 Dim 20w46677 13 7083 and
      46677 15 0426
      EnergySaver (a/k/a Marathon or Marathon Classic)
      Dimmable Par38 Reflector Flood      		EL/A Par38 Dim 20w46677 14 6443 and
      46677 15 0433

      Model numbers are printed on the white ceramic area at the base of the lamps. For boxed products, the UPC number is on the bottom of the box. For products in blister cards, the UPC is at the top right corner of the back of the package.

      The affected products also have dates codes from March 2007 through May 2010 as follows:

      Date Code on ProductMonth and Date of Production
      C7 to M7March to December 2007
      A8 to M8January to December 2008
      A9 to D9January to April 2009
      0916 to 0953April to December 2009
      1001 to 1022January to May 2010

      Date codes are located on the lamps themselves, either stamped into the metal gold base of the lamp or in the white ceramic area with other product information.

      Emergency Exit Signs Recalled

      They can malfunction and fail to illuminate

      Best Lighting Products is recalling about 450 LHQM LED Exit Signs with Emergency Lights. 

      The fixtures can malfunction and fail to illuminate in the event of a power failure. This could result in a failure to provide adequate lighting to guide building occupants to an exit in the event of an emergency.

      There were ten reports of signs malfunctioning during testing after installation. No injuries were reported.

      The recalled exit signs have emergency lights fixed at either end with "EXIT" in red or green in the center. The fixtures are installed in commercial buildings, such as hotels and office buildings. Affected model numbers can be found on a label affixed inside the fixture housing and on the outside of the packaging, and include: LHQM LED G M6, LHQM LED R M6 and LHQM LED R HO M6. Affected models have the following date codes on the inside fixture housing: 1003S10, 1004S10 or 1005S10. Dates on the packaging carton include any calendar dates in March, April or May 2010.

      Authorized distributors sold the signs nationwide from January 2011 through May 2011 for $100 to $200.  They were made in China.

      Consumers should contact Lithonia Lighting for a free replacement product.

      For additional information, contact Lithonia Lighting toll-free at (800) 334-8694 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit their website at www.lithonialighting.com

      Honda Recalls 2.5 Million Cars, SUVs to Fix Software Glitch

      Software problem could damage automatic transmissions

      Honda is recalling nearly 2.5 million cars, small SUVs and minivans worldwide to fix a software glitch that could damage automatic transmissions.

      The recall includes 1.5 million vehicles in the United States, including the popular Accord sedan for the 2005 through 2010 model years.

      In the United States and Canada, the recall also includes the CR-V crossover for the model years 2007 to 2010 as well as the small SUV Element from 2005 to 2008.

      Honda said that without the updated software, the automatic transmission secondary shaft bearing in the affected vehicles can be damaged if the transmission is quickly shifted between each of the reverse, neutral and drive positions, as may be done in an attempt to dislodge a vehicle stuck in mud or snow.

      “If the bearing is damaged in this unusual scenario, it can cause the engine to stall or lead to difficulty engaging the parking gear. The update to the vehicle's automatic transmission control module software will ease the transition between gears to reduce the possibility of damage. No injuries or deaths have been reported related to this condition,” the company said.

      Honda said it will begin notifying customers of the affected vehicles on August 31. Dealers will make the upgrade free of charge and it is expected to take less than an hour.

      In addition to contacting customers by mail, after August 31, Honda owners will be able to determine if their vehicles require repair by going on-line to www.recalls.honda.com or by calling (800) 999-1009, and selecting option 4.

      Chrysler Recalls Minivans to Fix Airbag Problem

      Bags could deploy inadvertently

      Chrysler is recalling nearly 300,000 Chrysler and Dodge vans because of a possible problem with the airbags.

      Chrysler said the heating and air conditioning units can leak onto the airbag control, which could lead to unintended airbag deployment, possibly causing a crash.

      Dealers will replaced the affected module free of charge when the recall begins this month. Owners may contract Chrysler at 1-800-424-9153.

      The recalled vehicles are:

      Vehicle Make / Model:

      Model Year(s):

           CHRYSLER / TOWN AND COUNTRY

      2008

           CHRYSLER / VOYAGER

      2008

           DODGE / GRAND CARAVAN

      2008

      Target Recalls Step Stools with Storage

      The stools can collapse

      Target is recalling about 200,000 step stools with storage bins.  The wooden step stools can break apart or collapse under the weight of the user, posing a fall hazard.

      Target has received 26 reports of the stools breaking or collapsing. Fourteen incidents involved children, seven involved adults, and five incidents where the user’s age was unknown. Two adults fractured their wrists, and of those victims, one also fractured her hip and pelvis. Additionally, six children and one adult suffered scrapes and bruising.

      The wooden step stool has two steps and comes in various colors, including natural, natural and red, white and honey. The Circo step stool has a lid on the bottom step that lifts to provide storage. The Do Your Room (DYR) step stool has a lid on the top step that lifts to provide storage. The step stools measure approximately 13” H x 13 5/8” W x 14 1/8” D. The Circo brand name or DYR brand name and UPC numbers are printed on a label found underneath the step stool. The following step stools are included in this recall:

      Step Stools With Storage

      Brand Name

      Style Description

      UPC Number

      Selling Period

      Circo

      White step stool w/storage

      490970403046 or
      180970208597

      June 2009-Feb 2010 
      Feb. 2010-Oct 2010

      Circo

      Natural step stool w/storage

      490970403053 or
      180970208610

      June 2009-Feb 2010
      Feb. 2010-Oct 2010

      Circo

      Natural & red step stool w/storage

      490970403060 or
      180970208665

      June 2009-Feb 2010
      Feb. 2010-Oct 2010

      Do Your Room (DYR)

      Natural step stool w/storage

      097168014338

      Jan. 2007-Aug. 2009

      Do Your Room (DYR)

      Honey step stool w/storage

      390970402622

      Jan. 2007-Aug. 2009

      The stools were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from January 2007 through October 2010 for between $25 and $30. They were made in China, Vietnam, Taiwan and Thailand.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the step stools and return them to any Target store to receive a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Target at (800) 440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.target.com

      Build-A-Bear Workshop Recalls Lapel Pins

      The pins violate the lead paint standard

      Build-A-Bear Workshop is recalling about 30,000 Love Huge Peace lapel pins. Surface paints on the lapel pin contain excessive levels of lead which is prohibited under federal law.

      The 1.5 inch lapel pin features graphics of a heart, bear head, and peace sign all positioned in front of a globe. The words “Love.Hugs.Peace.” appear at the bottom of the pin.

      The pins were sold by Build-A-Bear Workshop stores nationwide and online at www.buildabear.com from July 2009 through October 2010 for $3.50 in the US and $4 (CDN) in Canada. They were made in China.

      Consumers should stop using the lapel pins and return the lapel pin to any Build-A-Bear Workshop store to receive a $5 store coupon. If it is not possible to return the pin to a store, you can contact the company for alternate instructions on receiving a refund.

      For additional information, please contact Build-A-Bear Workshop toll-free at (866) 236-5683 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT Saturday, or visit the company’s website at www.buildabear.com

      NexTorch Recalls Flashlight Batteries

      Batteries can overheat, creating a fire hazard

      NexTorch is recalling about 16,000 NexTorch NT123A flashlight batteries. The batteries can overheat and rupture, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

      There has been one report of NexTorch NT123A flashlight batteries rupturing and catching fire, causing burns to the consumer’s body, clothes and vehicle.

      The recalled product is a NexTorch NT123A flashlight battery, bearing the trademark ™ superscript, rather than registered trademark ® superscript. Its body is silver metallic-colored and has the NexTorch logo and the voltage (3 V) on it. The battery is often packaged with NexTorch flashlights.

      The batteries were sold by firearm dealers and law enforcement supply stores, and on the Web, including amazon.com and the firm’s website www.nextorch.com, from July 2007 to July 2011 for about $2 per battery. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop use of the battery and contact NexTorch for instructions on how to receive a free replacement.

      For additional information, please call the firm toll-free at (877) 867-2415 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT, visit the firm’s web site at www.nextorch.com or e-mail the firm at usa@nextorch.com

