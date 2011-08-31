Recalls in August 2011

Philips is recalling about 1.86 million EnergySaver a/k/a/Marathon or Marathon Classic Compact Fluorescent Dimmable Reflector lamps.
The glue that attaches the glass outer envelope or globe to the body of the lamp can fail allowing the glass outer envelope to fall and strike persons and objects below, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.
Philips has received 700 reports of lamps where the glue failed and the glass outer envelope fell, including two reports of minor injury and three reports of minor property damage.
The bulbs were sold at grocery and home center stores nationwide, online retailers, and professional electrical distributors from March 2007 through July 2011, for between $11 and $24. They were made in Mexico and Poland.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lamps and contact Philips to receive instructions on how to receive a free replacement lamp.
For additional information, contact Philips toll-free at (866) 622-6372 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the company's website at www.recall.philips.com/en_us.html
This recall involves Philips EnergySaver, a/k/a Marathon and Marathon Classic Compact Fluorescent dimmable reflector lamps, models R30, R40 and PAR 38 manufactured between March 2007 and May 2010. The following are the model numbers and Universal Product Code (UPC) numbers of the lamps included in this recall:
|Product Description
|Model Number
|UPC
|EnergySaver (a/k/a Marathon or Marathon Classic)
Dimmable R30 Reflector Flood
|EL/A R30 Dim 16w
|46677 13 7076 and
46677 15 0419
|EnergySaver (a/k/a Marathon or Marathon Classic)
Dimmable R40 Reflector Flood
|EL/A R40 Dim 20w
|46677 13 7083 and
46677 15 0426
|EnergySaver (a/k/a Marathon or Marathon Classic)
Dimmable Par38 Reflector Flood
|EL/A Par38 Dim 20w
|46677 14 6443 and
46677 15 0433
Model numbers are printed on the white ceramic area at the base of the lamps. For boxed products, the UPC number is on the bottom of the box. For products in blister cards, the UPC is at the top right corner of the back of the package.
The affected products also have dates codes from March 2007 through May 2010 as follows:
|Date Code on Product
|Month and Date of Production
|C7 to M7
|March to December 2007
|A8 to M8
|January to December 2008
|A9 to D9
|January to April 2009
|0916 to 0953
|April to December 2009
|1001 to 1022
|January to May 2010
Date codes are located on the lamps themselves, either stamped into the metal gold base of the lamp or in the white ceramic area with other product information.
Philips is recalling about 1.86 million EnergySaver a/k/a/Marathon or Marathon Classic Compact Fluorescent Dimmable Reflector lamps. The glue that a...