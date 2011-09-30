Write a review
Recalls in September 2011

    Shermag Recalls Drop-Side Cribs

    Infants can become wedged in the gap created by the drop side

    Shermag is recallikng about 3,000 drop-side cribs in the U.S. and Canada. 

    The drop-side rail hardware on the cribs can break or fail, allowing the drop side to detach from the crib. When the drop side detaches, a hazardous gap is created between the drop-side rail and the crib mattress in which infants and toddlers can become wedged or entrapped, posing risks of suffocation and strangulation.

    In addition, children can fall out of the crib when the drop-side rail falls unexpectedly or detaches from the crib. Drop-side rail failures can also occur due to incorrect assembly or with age-related wear and tear.

    There have been at least 21 incidents involving drop sides that failed or detached. No injuries have been reported.





    Model 202647



    Model 211047



    Model 272547


    This recall involves wooden drop-side cribs with hidden drop-side hardware. The cribs were sold in various colors. Model numbers 202647, 211047 and 272547 are included in this recall. The cribs were sold separately and as part of the “City Lights,” “Fairy Tales” and “Dormez Vous” furniture collections. “Shermag” is printed on a tag on the mattress springs. The model numbers can be found on stickers and warning labels on the crib’s headboard or footboard.

    The cribs were sold at Land of Nod and other baby specialty stores from September 2004 through December 2008 for between $400 and $800. They were made in China.

    Consumers should stop using these cribs immediately and contact the firm to request a free repair kit that will immobilize the drop-side. In the meantime, parents are urged to find an alternate, safe sleeping environment for the child, such as a bassinet, play yard or toddler bed depending on the child’s age.

    For additional information, contact Shermag at (800) 567-3419 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at http://www.shermag.com

    Battat Recalls Musical Wooden Table Toys

    Small parts can create a choking hazard

    Battat is recalling about 14,000 musical wooden table toys. Small pegs on the xylophone toy can loosen and detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

    Battat has received nine reports of loose and detached pegs. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Battat’s Musical Wooden Table toys. The table has a green painted surface and colorful instruments affixed to the top. The table stands about 7 1/2-inches tall and has three supporting legs. Instruments on the table include a xylophone, cymbal, drum and two drumsticks.

    Music and toy stores sold the tables nationwide and on the Internet from September 2006 to October 2010 for about $30. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact Battat to receive a free replacement product.

    For more information, contact Battat at (800) 247-6144 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.battatco.com

    Husqvarna Revalls RedMax Brushcutter

    The fuel tank can leak, causing a fire hazard

    Husqvarna is recalling about 10,000 RedMax brush cutters. Some fuel tanks allow leakage at the fuel cap, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

    The recalled brushcutter / trimmer is a RedMax model TR2350S. Recalled brushcutters have shaft serial numbers ranging from 10215377 to 10625892, and engine serial numbers ranging from 10115390 to 10425910. The product is powered by a 2-cycle gasoline engine and cuts grass or weeds through the use of a spinning black trimmer head containing a spool of filament line.

    Model number and shaft serial number are located on a label on the shaft halfway between the trimmer head and the engine. The engine serial number is located on the bottom of engine between the two screws that secure fuel tank to the engine. See illustration below.

    Authorized RedMax dealers and distributors sold the brush cutters throughout the U.S. and Canada for about $260.00.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the product and return it to their local RedMax dealer for repair.

    For additional information, please contact Husqvarna toll-free between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday at (877) 257-6921 or e-mail recalls@husqvarna.com

      Five More Manufacturers Recall Fuel Gel

      Dangerous gel can cause severe burns

      Five more manufacturers have agreed to recall pourable gel fuel after numerous incidents of flash fires.  At least two deaths have been reported among 65 incidents of fires that caused serious injuries.

      The pourable gel fuel can ignite unexpectedly and splatter onto people and objects nearby when it is poured into a firepot that is still burning. This hazard can occur if the consumer does not see the flame or is not aware that the firepot is still ignited. 

      The latest recalls include:

      Luminosities/Windflame, made by Fuel Barons Inc., of Stateline, Nev.

      The recall involves pourable OZOfire pourable gel fuel packaged in clear one-quart plastic bottles. The gel fuel does not have citronella. The label on the container include the words “OZOfire™,” “Fuel Barons Inc.,” “Formula 4,” and “Pure Bio-Ethanol Fuel Pourable Gel.” The fuel is poured into a stainless steel cup in the center of ceramic firepots or other decorative lighting devices and ignited. The following products are affected by this recall:

      SizeModelUPC
      1 QTOZOfire™ Pourable Gel Fuel (Formula 4)UPC 804879254133

      Smart Jel Gel Fuel bottles made by Smart Solar Inc., of Oldsmar, Fla.

      This recall involves pourable gel fuels packaged in 30-ounce plastic bottles and sold with or without citronella. The label on the container says “Smart Garden” and “SmartJel.” The fuel is poured into a metal cup in the center of ceramic firepots or other decorative lighting devices and ignited. The following products included in this recall:

      SizeModel Number/SKUDescription
      30 oz.SJ3200SmartJel Citronella Formula IPA Gel Refill
      30 oz.SJ3201SmartJel Unscented Formula IPA Gel Refill

      Real Flame Pourable Gel Fuel Bottles made by Real Flame, of Racine, Wis.

      This recall involves pourable gel fuels sold in 29.9-ounce and 29.98-ounce, one-quart clear plastic bottles and sold with or without citronella oil. The label on the container has a stylized flame and the words “Real Flame” and “Pourable Gel Fireplace Fuel.” The fuel is poured into a stainless steel cup in the center of ceramic firepots or other decorative lighting devices and ignited. The following products are affected by this recall:

      SizeModel NumberSKU
      29.9 ounce2164752-370012641
      1 QT2164752-370012641
      29.98 ounce with Citronella2165752-370021658

      Bond Firebowl Pourable Gel Fuel Bottle and Jugs made by Bond Manufacturing Co., of Antioch, Calif.

      This recall involves pourable gel fuel packaged in 32-ounce and 64-ounce plastic bottles and one-gallon plastic jugs and sold with or without citronella oil. The label on the containers says “Firebowl Gel Fuel” or “Firebowl Gel”. The brand name “Bond” is on some versions of the label. The fuel is poured into a stainless steel cup in the center of ceramic firepots or other decorative lighting devices and ignited. This recall also includes a ceramic fire pot set of two bowls. The box says “2 pack Tabletop Gel Firebowls.” The following products are included:

      SizeModel NameItem NumberUPC
      32 oz.Firebowl Gel Fuel66140034613661402
      32 oz.Firebowl Gel Fuel with Citronella66201034613662010
      64 oz.Firebowl Gel Fuel66141034613661419
      64 oz.Firebowl Gel Fuel with Citronella66202034613662027
      2 packCeramic Firebowl set66146034613661464


      Toy Racing Cars Recalled

      They violate the lead paint standard

      LM Import & Export is recalling about 1,900 toy cars.  Surface paint on the toy cars contains excessive levels of lead, a violation of the federal lead paint standard.

      The products are sold in packages of four or six toy cars which are painted in silver, black or blue with red stickers with “super,” “max” and “racing” labeled on the top and sides of the cars. The 4” plastic car sets have item numbers “43835” and “43836” printed on a white label on the back of the cardboard packaging. “Gallop X” or “RACING CARS” is also printed on the product packaging.

      Mega Wholesale stores sold the cars throughout Miami, Florida from September 2010 through January 2011 for between about $2 and $3 per set.

      Consumers should take these toys away from children immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact LM Import & Export collect at (305) 622-7122 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. LM Import & Export will accept collect calls.

      BMW Recalls 325i, 328i Models

      Drive shaft can come loose

      BMW is recalling about 190 325i and 328i models from the 2011 model year. The company said the front driveshaft bolts may not have been tightened correctly.

      This could cause the bolts to come loose, which could cause a loss of power to the front wheels.

      Dealers will inspect the vehicles and replace the bolts free of charge.

      Owners can call BMW at 1-800-525-7417.

      American Woodcrafters Recalls Bunk Beds

      The guard rails can collapse

      American Woodcrafters is recalling about 180 Wooden Twin Bunk Beds and Loft Bunk Beds. The guard rails on upper bunks can crack and cause the mattress and its support rails to collapse, posing a fall hazard.

      The firm has received two reports of cracked guard rails causing the mattresses and support rails to collapse. No injuries were reported.

      This recall involves upper guardrails on twin-over-twin bunk beds and twin-over -double bed loft designs. The beds have a permanent label attached to the headboard or the footboard with the American Woodcrafters logo; SKU numbers, 1800-977 or 1800-969; PO Numbers: 103276, 103432, or 300038; and the manufacturing date.

      Furniture dealers nationwide sold the beds from October 2010 to June 2011 for between $600 and $1,000. They were made in Indonesia.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the upper beds and contact American Woodcrafters or their furniture dealer to arrange for the free replacement of upper bunk guard rails.

      For additional information, contact American Woodcrafters at toll-free at (888) 429-7265 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, or visit the firm's website at www.american-woodcrafters.com

      Hyundai Recalls Santa Fe, Veracruz Models

      Driver's airbag may not deploy

      Hyundai is recalling about 205,000 Santa Fe and Veracruz vehicles from the 2007-2008 model years.

      The company said the clock spring contact assembly for the driver's air bag may become damaged over time, which could cause the driver's air bag to fail to deploy.

      Dealers will replace the spring free of charge.  Owners may contact Hundai at 1-800-633-5151. 

      Subaru Recalls 2011 Selected Outback, Legacy Vehicles

      Moonroof can come loose while the car is in motion

      Subaru is recalling abouy 69,500 Legacy and Outback 2011 models. The moonroof glass can come loose and fly off while the car is in motion because of an error in applying the adhesive.

      Subaru dealers will inspect the adhesion condition and either repair or replace the moonroof glass.  

      Owners may contact Subaru at 1-800-782-2783.

      Target Recalls Chefmate 6-Speed Blender

      Pitcher can come loose, exposing rotating blades

      Target and Select Brands are recalling 304,000 Chefmate 6-Speed Blenders.  While in operation, the plastic pitcher can separate from the blade assembly, leaving the blade assembly in the base and exposing the rotating blades. This poses a laceration hazard to consumers.

      Target and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission have received 11 reports of the blade assembly separating from the pitcher, seven of which reported serious lacerations to consumers’ fingers and hands.

      This recall affects all Chefmate® 6-Speed Blenders, model BL-10. The model number is located on the bottom of the base. The blender consists of a six-inch tall, white electrical base with five, white speed-selector buttons labeled 1 through 5, one gray button labeled “Pulse/Off” and the word “Chefmate®” in black letters on the front; a clear plastic pitcher with a handle with U.S. and metric volume measurement markings; a white plastic lid with a removable clear plastic lid stopper; and a white plastic blade assembly with two angled, stainless steel blades.

      Target stores sold the blenders nationwide from September 2007 to February 2011 for about $14. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the blenders and return them to any Target store to receive a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Target Guest Relations at (800) 440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit their website at www.target.com

      Kubota Recalls Riding Mowers

      Fuel hose can detach, causing a fire hazard

      Kubota is recalling about 6,100 riding mowers. The fuel hose clamp can detach from the fuel filter and allow gas to leak out, posing a fire hazard.

      The Kubota Riding Mowers are bright orange, have 48-inch, 54-inch, or 60-inch wide mower decks and have “KUBOTA” stamped on either the sides of the front engine cover, or on the right side behind the driver’s seat. The serial number is located on the left front frame for T series models and the right front frame for GR and ZG series models. This recall involves Kubota Riding Mowers with the following model numbers and serial number ranges.

      ModelSerial Number Range
      T1880A-4220196-20944
      T2080A-4220172-21069
      T2380A-4820139-20827
      GR2010GA-4820062-20318
      GR2010GAB-4820089-20278
      GR2020G-4810002-10113
      GR2020GB-4810006-10098
      ZG222A-4850002-51392
      ZG222A-48S50005-51388
      ZG227-5420369-21040
      ZG227A-5450001-50363
      ZG227L-6010543-11669
      ZG327P-6031160-31549
      ZG327PA-6050004-50165
      ZG327RP-60R10089-10216
      ZG327RPA-60RA0001-A0038

      Authorized Kubota dealers sold the mowers nationwide from April 2010 through April 2011 for between $3,600 and $11,500. They were made in the U.S.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled riding mowers and contact Kubota to schedule a free inspection and repair. Kubota is directly contacting consumers who purchased the riding mowers.

      For more information, contact Kubota at (800) 752-0290 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.kubota.com

      Weehoo Recalls Bike Trailers

      The trailer can detach

      Weehoo is recalling about 2,700  iGo Bicycle Pedal Trailers. The receiver on the trailer's seat post hitch can crack and cause the trailer to detach, posing fall and crash hazards to the child in the seat.

      CPSC and Weehoo have received one report of the trailer's receiver cracking while in use. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves 2011 Weehoo iGo bicycle trailers manufactured between April 2011 and July 2011. The trailer has a steel frame with an adjustable seat for passengers 38 to 52 inches tall, two pedals with straps, an enclosed sprocket and chain, a 20-inch wheel, two pannier pockets, a flagpole and a flag. The seat, pannier pockets, and flag are made of red, heavy-duty nylon. The pannier pockets and the flag have the word "Weehoo" and the logo printed on them in reflective material. The serial numbers for the recalled trailers contain the letter "D" and can be found on the underside of the iGo frame, by the pedals.

      Bicycle retail stores sold the trailers nationwide between April 2011 and July 2011 for about $390. They were made in Taiwan.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled iGo trailers and contact Weehoo for the repair. Consumers will receive a steel reinforcement sleeve to be installed over the receiver.

      For additional information, contact Weehoo at (800) 538-6950 anytime, or visit the firm's website at www.weehoobicycletrailer.com

      KTM Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles

      Handlebar clamp can crack

      KTM America is recalling about 6,100 off-road motorcycles. The motorcycle handlebar clamp can develop cracks during normal use causing the handlebars to move from their set position. This can result in the rider losing control of the vehicle, posing a fall or crash hazard.

      KTM received a report of one incident in which the consumer was hospitalized from injuries received in a crash after the handlebar clamps cracked and failed to secure the handlebars.

      This recall involves all 2011 KTM and Husaberg off-road/competition motorcycles.

      KTM models included in this recall:

      Engine SizeModel
      150XC, SX
      200XC-W
      250XC, XC-W, XCF-W Six Days, SX, SX-F
      300XC, XC-W
      350SX-F
      450XC-W Six Days, SX-F
      530XC-W Six Days

      Husaberg models included in this recall:

      Engine SizeModel
      390FE
      450FE, FX

      The affected Husaberg bikes are blue, yellow and white in color with the model name and Husaberg logo located on the right and left shrouds.

      Authorized KTM and Husaberg dealers sold the bikes nationwide from April 2010 through May 2011 for between $6,200 and $9,500. They were made in Austria.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled motorcycles and contact authorized KTM and Husaberg dealers to schedule a free repair.

      For additional information, consumers should contact authorized KTM or Husaberg dealers. Authorized dealers can be located by going to www.ktm.com or www.husaberg.com. Consumers may also call KTM North America Inc. customer relations at (888) 985-6090 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday.


      XC, SX and XC-W models



      390 FE and 450 FE



      SX-F models



      450 FX



      XC-W Six Days and XCF-W Six Days models


      Pottery Barn Kids Recalls Dolls

      Hair may contain loops that can cause strangulation

      Pottery Barn Kids is recalling about 81,000 Chloe, Sophie and Audrey soft dolls.

      The hair on the Chloe and Sophie dolls may contain loops that are large enough to fit around a child’s head and neck, and the headband on the Audrey doll, if loosened, can form a loop that fits around a child’s head and neck. These loops can pose a strangulation hazard.

      The firm has received five reports of dolls with looped hair, including one report in which a loop of the Chloe doll’s hair was found around the neck of a 21-month old child. The child was not injured.

      This recall involves soft dolls sold under the names Audrey, Chloe and Sophie. The dolls measure about 17 inches high and have hair made of yarn. Audrey’s hair is black, Chloe’s hair is dark brown and Sophie’s hair is blonde. The dolls are part of Pottery Barn Kids' Girl Doll Collection. The doll’s name can be found on a tag sewn onto her bottom.

      The dollars were sold by Pottery Barn Kids stores nationwide, online at www.potterybarnkids.com and through Pottery Barn Kids catalogs from July 2006 to April 2011 for about $40. They were made in China.

      Consumers should take the dolls away from children immediately and cut the looped hair of the Chloe and Sophie dolls and remove the headband of the Audrey doll to eliminate the hazard. Consumers may also call Pottery Barn Kids for instructions on how to return the affected dolls for a merchandise credit.

      For additional information, contact Pottery Barn Kids toll-free at (855) 880-4504 between 4 a.m. and 9 p.m. PT seven days a week or visit the firm’s website at www.potterybarnkids.com

      Target Recalls Embark Resistance Cords

      Part of the cord can come loose and strike the user

      Target is recalling about 447,000 Embark Resistance Cords and Cord Kits. A black plastic ball attached to the resistance cord’s door anchor can unexpectedly release and strike the user, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

      Target has received three reports of incidents in which consumers were struck in the eye by the door anchor ball. Two incidents resulted in permanent vision loss, and the severity of the injury in the third incident is unknown.

      This recall involves Embark brand individual resistance cords and cord kits listed below. The resistance bands are made of green, blue or black rubber with black foam handles and a door attachment. A strap of nylon webbing is looped onto the band with a plastic ball attached or encased that serves as a door anchor. “Embark” is printed on either the black strap attached to the foam handle or on the middle of the rubber cord itself.

      Style Description
      Embark Light (tension) Resistance Cord (green)
      Embark Medium (tension) Resistance Cord (blue)
      Embark Heavy (tension) Resistance Cord (black)
      Embark Resistance Cord kit (set of 3 cords in green/blue/black stored in a mesh bag)

      Target stores nationwide and Target.com sold the cords from July 2009 through August 2011 for between $10 and $20. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the resistance cords and remove the door anchor strap before resuming use or contact the company to receive instructions to repair the cords to eliminate the hazard.

      For additional information, contact Target Guest Relations at (800) 440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.target.com

      Camsing LED Night Lights Recalled

      The lights can overheat, possibly causing minor burns

      Camsing Global is recalling about 10,000 LED night lights. The  lights can overheat, smolder, and melt which may cause minor burns to consumers.

      The firm has received five reports of the recalled LED night lights overheating, smoldering or melting. No injuries have been reported.

      The LED night light contains flame retardant elements, plugs into an electrical outlet, has a white or blue LED bulb, and a clear bulb cover. "Model SBD01", the number "E314462" and "Made in China" are stamped on the back of the night light's plastic white base. The night lights measure about 1 3/4 inches wide by 3 3/4 inches high.

      Various companies distributed the lights as a free promotional product, imprinted with the company's name from December 2010 through March 2011. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled night lights and discard them.

      For additional information, contact Camsing Global toll-free at (877) 924-4624 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, or visit the firm's website at www.camsingglobal.com

      Twirlla Wooden Rattles Recalled

      Parts can break, creating a choking hazard for infants

      About 3,300 Twirlla Wooden Rattles are being recalled. The toy's U-shaped parts can break, posing a choking hazard.

      The painted wood rattle is approximately 6 inches long and has a yellow ball at each end, two U-shaped pieces (red and pale blue) and an orange bead in the center with a green center post connecting all pieces. The moving parts make noise when they come together.

      Baby and gift and specialty stores sold the rattles nationwide and online at ManhattanToy.com from March 2011 through July 2011 for about $12. They were made in Thailand.

      Consumers should take the rattles away from children immediately and return them to the store where purchased to receive a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Manhattan Group at (800) 541-1345 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.manhattantoy.com


      BMW Recalls 300-Series Models from 2002-2005 Model Years

      Turn signals, brake lamps may fail over time

      BMW is recalling about 241,000 300-series cars from the 2002-2005 model years.  

      The company said that over time resistance in the electrical contacts may cause the turn signals, brake lamps and turn signals to stop working. 

      The recalled models are: 

      Vehicle Make / Model:Model Year(s):
           BMW / 325I2002-2005
           BMW / 325XI2002-2005
           BMW / 330I2002-2005
           BMW / 330XI2002-2005

      Dealers will inspect the cars and make necessary repairs when the recall begins in October.  Owners may contact BMW at 1-800-525-7417.

