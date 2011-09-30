Recalls in September 2011

Shermag is recallikng about 3,000 drop-side cribs in the U.S. and Canada.

The drop-side rail hardware on the cribs can break or fail, allowing the drop side to detach from the crib. When the drop side detaches, a hazardous gap is created between the drop-side rail and the crib mattress in which infants and toddlers can become wedged or entrapped, posing risks of suffocation and strangulation.

In addition, children can fall out of the crib when the drop-side rail falls unexpectedly or detaches from the crib. Drop-side rail failures can also occur due to incorrect assembly or with age-related wear and tear.

There have been at least 21 incidents involving drop sides that failed or detached. No injuries have been reported.









Model 202647







Model 211047







Model 272547







This recall involves wooden drop-side cribs with hidden drop-side hardware. The cribs were sold in various colors. Model numbers 202647, 211047 and 272547 are included in this recall. The cribs were sold separately and as part of the “City Lights,” “Fairy Tales” and “Dormez Vous” furniture collections. “Shermag” is printed on a tag on the mattress springs. The model numbers can be found on stickers and warning labels on the crib’s headboard or footboard.

The cribs were sold at Land of Nod and other baby specialty stores from September 2004 through December 2008 for between $400 and $800. They were made in China.

Consumers should stop using these cribs immediately and contact the firm to request a free repair kit that will immobilize the drop-side. In the meantime, parents are urged to find an alternate, safe sleeping environment for the child, such as a bassinet, play yard or toddler bed depending on the child’s age.

For additional information, contact Shermag at (800) 567-3419 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at http://www.shermag.com