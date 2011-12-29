Recalls in December 2011

West Elm, a division of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., is recalling about 840 Dover dining tables sold in the U.S. and Canada. The wooden base of the table can collapse, causing the glass table top to fall. This poses an injury hazard to consumers.

The firm is aware of 14 reports of tables collapsing or breaking, including one report of a bruise to a consumer’s leg.

The Dover dining table is a tempered glass-top table with a brown wooden base. The base has four legs, four buttress support bars and three glasstop support bars. “West Elm” and “SKU: 2188233” are printed on a white label on the underside of the long, center beam.

West Elm retail and online stores sold the tables nationwide from July 2011 through October 2011 for about $500. They were made in China.

Consumers should contact West Elm for a full store credit. West Elm will schedule a free return pickup of the table.

For additional information, contact West Elm toll-free at (855) 369-4335 between 7 a.m. and midnight ET seven days a week or visit the firm’s website at www.westelm.com