Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2011

Recalls in December 2011

Browse by year

2011

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Dover Dining Table Recalled

    The base can collapse

    West Elm, a division of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., is recalling about 840 Dover dining tables sold in the U.S. and Canada.  The wooden base of the table can collapse, causing the glass table top to fall. This poses an injury hazard to consumers.

    The firm is aware of 14 reports of tables collapsing or breaking, including one report of a bruise to a consumer’s leg.

    The Dover dining table is a tempered glass-top table with a brown wooden base. The base has four legs, four buttress support bars and three glasstop support bars. “West Elm” and “SKU: 2188233” are printed on a white label on the underside of the long, center beam.

    West Elm retail and online stores sold the tables nationwide from July 2011 through October 2011 for about $500. They were made in China.

    Consumers should contact West Elm for a full store credit. West Elm will schedule a free return pickup of the table.

    For additional information, contact West Elm toll-free at (855) 369-4335 between 7 a.m. and midnight ET seven days a week or visit the firm’s website at www.westelm.com

    West Elm, a division of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., is recalling about 840 Dover dining tables sold in the U.S. and Canada.  The wooden base of the ta...

    Madeline Bed Canopy Recalled by Pottery Barn Kids

    Parts of the bed can fall off

    Pottery Barn Kids is recalling about 7,700 bed canopies. The connections of the posts to the top rails of the canopy can come apart, allowing components of the canopy to fall and posing an impact hazard to consumers.

    The firm is aware of 33 reports of components of the canopy falling, including one report of a cut that required stitches and nine other reports of minor cuts, bruises and/or bumps.

    The canopy is part of the Madeline Bedroom Collection. It is made of wood and consists of four posts that connect to the headboard and footboard of the bed and four rails that connect to the top portion of each post. It is available for twin-, full- and queen-sized Madeline Beds and comes in white, antique white, blade green, Sun Valley blade green, Sun Valley light green and Sun Valley espresso. Pottery Barn Kids previously sold the canopy separately as an option for the Madeline Bed.

    The beds, made in Vietnam, were sold by Pottery Barn Kids stores nationwide, online at potterybarnkids.com and through Pottery Barn Kids catalogs from December 2003 until August 2011. When sold separately, the canopy sold for $150 to $300.

    Consumers should immediately remove the canopy from the bed and contact Pottery Barn Kids to schedule a free repair.

    For additional information and to schedule a repair, contact Pottery Barn Kids toll-free at (855) 662-4114 between 4 a.m. and 9 p.m. PT daily or visit the firm’s website at www.potterybarnkids.com

    Pottery Barn Kids is recalling about 7,700 bed canopies. The connections of the posts to the top rails of the canopy can come apart, allowing componen...

    Hanna Andersson Children's Robes Recalled

    They fail to meet flammability standards

    Hanna Andersson, of Portland, Ore., is recalling about 1,000 children's robes. They fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injury to children.

    The robes are fluffy white fleece robes with large multi-color dots. The 100% polyester fleece robes were sold with Euro children’s sizes 80-150 cm (24 months through size 14) printed on the hangtag of the garments. “Style 38310 Hanna Andersson” is printed on the neck tag of the robes.

    The robes were made in China and sold at Hanna Andersson retail stores, catalogs nationwide and the Hanna Andersson website from September 2011 through November 2011 for about $50.

    Consumers should take these recalled robes away from children immediately and return them to the retailer where purchased for a refund, exchange or store credit.

    For additional information, contact Hanna Andersson toll-free at (800) 222-0544 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. PT Monday through Saturday or visit the firm’s website at www.HannaAndersson.com

    Hanna Andersson, of Portland, Ore., is recalling about 1,000 children's robes. They fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children&rsquo...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Yogurt Raisins, Granola Mix, Cinnamon Granola Mix Recalled

      May contain undeclared peanuts

      Eillien’s Candies, Inc. is recalling Yogurt Raisins, Granola Mix and Cinnamon Granola Mix because they may contain undeclared yogurt covered peanuts. Consumers who are allergic to peanuts may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

      Royal Snacks 14 oz Yogurt Raisins Pouch Bag UPC 34952-57156
      Nutty Bros. 10 oz Yogurt Raisins Pouch Bag UPC 34952-57689
      Eillien’s 1 lb. 2 oz Yogurt Raisins Tray UPC 34952-57254
      Piggly Wiggly 1 lb. 2 oz Yogurt Raisins Tray UPC 34952-57391
      Blain’s Farm & Fleet 2.5 oz “Snacks to Go” Yogurt Raisins UPC 34952-81913
      Blain’s Farm & Fleet 1 lb. Yogurt Raisins UPC 34952-81368
      Mills Fleet Farm 1 lb. Yogurt Raisins UPC 34952-35576

      Granola Mix (contains Yogurt Raisins):
      Eillien’s 1 lb. 6 oz Granola Mix UPC 34952-56648
      Mills Fleet Farm 1 lb. 8 oz Granola Mix UPC 34952-36077

      Cinnamon Granola Mix (contains Yogurt Raisins):
      Eillien’s 1 lb. 2 oz Cinnamon Granola Mix UPC 34952-56647
      Mills Fleet Farm 1 lb. 2 oz Cinnamon Granola Mix UPC 34952-36076

      This recall affects product distributed throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado.

      This recall affects all products listed above with a “sell by” date prior to December 22, 2012.

      There have been no reported illnesses.

      The recall was initiated when it was discovered that Yogurt Covered Peanuts may have been mixed with Yogurt Covered Raisins.

      Consumers with recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Eillien’s Candies, Inc at 920-336-7549, Tuesday December 27.

      Eillien’s Candies, Inc. is recalling Yogurt Raisins, Granola Mix and Cinnamon Granola Mix because they may contain undeclared yogurt covered peanuts....

      2010-11 Cadillac SRX Recalled

      Possible transmission problem

      General Motors is recalling about 9,000 Cadillac SRX models from the 2010-11 model years because of a possible problem with the automatic transmission.

      The company said the cars may have a transmission shift cable that was improperly installed. If the cable slips out of its bracket, the driver may be unable to shift. Also, the shifter may indicate that it is in "Park" when it is not, allowing the car to roll away.

      Dealers will check the cable and, if necessary, repair it.  

      Owners can contact Cadillac at 1-866-982-2339.

      General Motors is recalling about 9,000 Cadillac SRX models from the 2010-11 model years because of a possible problem with the automatic transmission.Th...

      Build-A-Bear Recalls Colorful Hearts Teddy Bear

      Eyes can fall out, posing a choking hazard

      Build-A-Bear is recalling nearly 300,000 Colorful Hearts Teddy Bears. The teddy bear’s eyes could loosen and fall out, posing a choking hazard to children.

      The Colorful Hearts Teddy is a stuffed animal about 16 inches high with black plastic eyes. The bear’s fabric covering is printed with multi-colored heart shapes.

      The bears were sold by Build-A-Bear Workshops nationwide and online at www.buildabear.com from April 2011 through December 2011 for about $18 in the U.S. and $23 in Canada. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled teddy bear from children and return it to any Build-A-Bear store to receive a coupon for any available stuffed animal from Build-A-Bear.

      For additional information, contact the firm toll-free at (866) 236-5683 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT and on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT, visit the firm’s website www.buildabear.com or email the firm at colorfulhearts@buildabear.com

      Build-A-Bear is recalling nearly 300,000 Colorful Hearts Teddy Bears. The teddy bear’s eyes could loosen and fall out, posing a choking hazard t...

      Target Recalls Circo Childrens' Travel Cases

      They violate lead paint standards

      Target is recalling about 139,000 Circo 17” Children’s Travel Cases. The surface coating on the travel cases contain excessive levels of lead, violating the federal lead paint standard.

      The Circo brand label is found on the fabric handle attached to the top of the travel case. The girls’ version has a heart/butterfly/daisy pattern on either a pink or teal background with a plush butterfly attached to the zipper pull. The boys’ version has a pattern of three jet planes in red/blue/green on a red or blue airplane-patterned background with a blue plush jet plane attached to the zipper pull. Travel cases covered by this recall include:

      Style DescriptionUPC NumberDate Codes*
      Circo girls’ 17” travel case – pink or teal618842135844Beginning with 01/11 thru 08/11
      Circo boys’ 17” travel case – red or blue618842135868Beginning with 01/11 thru 08/11

      *Date codes can be found on either the round Circo hang tag underneath the UPC bar code or on the second white tag sewn inside the cover of the zippered main compartment of the travel case.

      Target stores nationwide and Target.com sold the travel cases from April 2011 through August 2011 for approximately $21. They were made in China.

      Consumers should stop using the product immediately and return it to any Target store for a refund.

      For additional information, contact Target at (800) 440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.target.com

      Target is recalling about 139,000 Circo 17” Children’s Travel Cases. The surface coating on the travel cases contain excessive levels...

      Bugaboo Bee Baby Strollers Recalled

      Wheels can lock up, causing baby to fall

      About 7,000 Bugaboo Bee baby strollers are being recalled. The front swivel wheels can lock while the stroller is in motion, causing the stroller to tip and posing a fall hazard.

      Four incidents have been reported where the stroller’s swivel wheels locked and the stroller tipped over. In two of these incidents, the babies suffered minor injuries.

      The recalled strollers are made for newborns and toddlers up to 37 pounds. They are sold in two frame colors: silver and all black. The stroller’s seat comes in black or denim colors and canopy colors include yellow, black, khaki, blue, pink and red, plus special collections colors such as tangerine, soft pink, light green, dark purple, denim and the Missoni print collection.

      Production dates from January 2011 through September 2011, which are printed with the month abbreviated and year, i.e “Jan. 2011”, the “Bugaboo Bee” name and company address are printed on the date code label located on the stroller frame under the seat unit. “Bugaboo Bee” is also printed on the side of the seat backrest.

      The strollers were sold by Toys R Us, Buy Buy Baby and other baby product stores nationwide, online at Bugaboo.com and other online retailers between February 2011 and September 2011 for about $650. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Bugaboo or the retailer where the stroller was purchased to receive free replacement swivel wheels.

      For additional information, contact Bugaboo at serviceus@bugaboo.com or at (800) 460-2922       between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at http://www.bugaboo.com/non-swiveling-wheels

      About 7,000 Bugaboo Bee baby strollers are being recalled. The front swivel wheels can lock while the stroller is in motion, causing the stroller to t...

      Rayovac Battery Packs for Cordless Power Tools Recalled

      Batteries can explode, posing serious injury risk

      BatteriesPlus LLC is recalling about 112,000 Rayovac NI-CD Cordless Tool Battery Packs. The replacement battery pack can explode unexpectedly, posing a risk of serious injury to consumers.

      BatteriesPlus has received five reports of exploding batteries. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves RAYOVAC-branded replacement battery packs used with cordless power tools. “RAYOVAC,” “NI-CD” and a part number beginning with “CTL” are printed in white lettering on the product. The battery packs were sold in voltages ranging between 2.4 and 18 volts in various sizes and shapes. They were sold as replacement batteries to the following brand tools: Black and Decker, Bosch, DeWalt, Makita, Milwaukee, Panasonic, Ryobi and Skil.

      The battery packs were sold at BatteriesPlus retail stores nationwide and online at www.batteriesplus.com between June 2008 and October 2011 for about $60. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using and remove the battery packs from cordless tools. Consumers can contact BatteriesPlus for instructions on how to return the product for a store credit.

      For more information, contact BatteriesPlus toll-free at (877) 856-3232 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.batteriesplus.com













      BatteriesPlus LLC is recalling about 112,000 Rayovac NI-CD Cordless Tool Battery Packs. The replacement battery pack can explode unexpectedly, posing ...

      Chevrolet Recalls 2011-12 Captivas

      Power steering fluid may overheat and leak

      Chevrolet is recalling about 3,000 Captivas from the 2011-12 model year because of a problem with the power steering fluid cooler.

      The company said the fluid may leak, possibly causing a fire.

      Dealers will check the coolerpump and, if necessary, replace it.  Parts are not expected to be available until March 2012.  Chevrolet will notify owners when the recall begins. 

      Owners may contact Chevrolet at 1-800-630-2438 about Recall No. 11333.

      Chevrolet is recalling about 3,000 Captivas from the 2011-12 model year because of a problem with the power steering fluid cooler.The company said the fl...

      Naturalizer Recalls Women's Dress Shoes

      The heels can lean, posing a fall hazard

      Naturalizer is recalling about 6,800 pairs of “Dare” Women’s dress shoes sold in the United States and Canada.

      The heels of the shoes can lean to either side, posing a fall hazard when worn by consumers.

      The firm has received one report of a consumer in Canada who received a minor leg injury when she fell while wearing the shoes.

      This recall involves women’s faux patent leather dress shoes with the style name “Dare.” They have a three-inch heel, open toes and a decorative faux patent leather bow across the front. The shoes were sold in sizes 5M to 10M, 11M, 7W to 9W and in gray, nude, scarlet and black colors. “Naturalizer” is printed inside and on the bottom of the shoe. The following stock numbers are printed inside the shoes below the size number: A3279S1020 Dare (gray), A3279S1250 Dare (nude), A3279S1600 Dare (scarlet) and A3279S2001 Dare (black).

      Naturalizer stores sold the shoes nationwide from July 2011 through November 2011 for between $25 and $50.  They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop wearing the shoes and return them to any Naturalizer store for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact the firm toll-free at (888) 443-2019 anytime, visit the firm’s website at www.naturalizer.com, or email the firm at NaturalizerDare@BrownShoe.com

      Naturalizer is recalling about 6,800 pairs of “Dare” Women’s dress shoes sold in the United States and Canada.The heels of the shoes ca...

      Swanson Health Products Recalls Organic Celery Seed

      May be contaminated with Salmonella

      Swanson Health Products is recalling Swanson Organic Celery Seed (Whole) which is packaged in plastic bottles with a net weight of 1.4 oz. (40 grams) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

      Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

      The product was sold by several different methods.  It was either sold at the Swanson Health Products retail store, 109 Broadway N., Fargo, ND, shipped directly to on-line or mail-order consumers, or held for pick up by the consumer at Swanson Health Products headquarters.  The product was sold between June 16, 2011, and December 16, 2011.

      The lot number of Swanson Health Products Brand Celery Seed (Whole) with code UPC 0-8761424048-0 included in this recall is BESTBY03JUN2013 1541102C.  The lot number and Best By date can be found on the bottom of the bottle.

      Swanson Health Products became aware of the potential contamination after being notified by its supplier, B & M, Inc., Mount Vernon, Missouri.  B & M, Inc. had earlier learned of the potential contamination from its supplier.

      No other Swanson spices have been affected by this voluntary recall. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this voluntary recall.

      Consumers in possession of this voluntarily recalled product may return it to Swanson Health Products headquarters in Fargo, North Dakota, for a full refund. Consumers or media with questions should contact B&M, Inc. at 1-877-321-5852 (Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm CST) or Swanson Health Products Customer Care at 1-800-451-9304 (Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm).

       Swanson Health Products is voluntarily recalling Swanson Organic Celery Seed (Whole) which is packaged in plastic bottles with a net weight of 1.4 oz...

      B&M Recalls O Organics Celery Seed Sold at Safeway Stores

      May be contaminated with Salmonella

      B&M, Inc. of Mount Vernon, Missouri is recalling O Organics Organic Celery Seed sold in Safeway stores due to potential Salmonella contamination. The product is sold at all Safeway-owned stores, including Safeway, Carrs, Dominick’s, Genuardi’s, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb and Vons.

      Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

      In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

      O Organics Organic Celery Seed is packaged in a glass bottle with a net weight of 1.8oz (51g) and marked with a UPC 0-7989341124-8. The product was sold at stores from May 25, 2011, through December 16, 2011. Bottles with the following lot codes and “Best By” dates are subject to the recall:

      Lot Number

      Best By Date

      1381102A

      May 18, 2013

      2141102A

      August 02, 2013

      2591106A

      September 16, 2013

      2741106A

      October 01, 2013

      2921102A

      October 19, 2013

      3321110A

      November 28, 2013



      The lot number and best by date can be found on the bottom of the bottle.

      No other O Organics spices have been affected by this voluntary recall.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this voluntary recall.

      B&M, Inc was notified by their supplier that a lot of Organic Celery Seed had potential Salmonella contamination. The recall is based on a positive result for salmonella that was found during routine testing.

      Consumers in possession of this voluntarily recalled product may return it to the store at which it was purchased for a full refund.  Consumers or media with questions should contact B&M, Inc. at 1-877-321-5852 (Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm CST) or you may contact Safeway directly anytime at 1-800-SAFEWAY.

      B&M, Inc. of Mount Vernon, Missouri is recalling O Organics Organic Celery Seed sold in Safeway stores due to potential Salmonella ...

      Nissan Recalls Selected 2010-11 Sentras

      Battery may not charge properly

      Nissan is recalling about 34,000 Sentras from the 2010-11 model years. The recall affects selected Sentras equipped with MR20 engines.

      The company said the zinc coating applied to the battery cable bolts was thicker than specified.  This could cause trouble starting the vehicle and damage the engine control module.  Also, the engine could stall and the car could fail to restart.

      Nissan dealers will inspect the cars and make the necessary repairs. Owners may contact NIssan at  1-800-647-7261.

      Nissan is recalling about 34,000 Sentras from the 2010-11 model years. The recall affects selected Sentras equipped with MR20 engines.The company said th...

      Nissan Recalls 2011 Juke to Fix Turbocharger

      Engine could stall unexpectedly

      Nissan is recalling about 28,000 2011 Jukes because of a potential problem with the tubocharger.

      The company said that a bracket may separate from the air inlet tube,  causing the vehicle to stall without warning.

      Dealers will inspect the bracket and replace it if necessary.

      Owners may contact Nissan at 1-800-647-7261.

      Nissan is recalling about 28,000 2011 Jukes because of a potential problem with the tubocharger.The company said that a bracket may separate from the air...

      BJ's Recalls Handheld Massagers

      Batteries can leak, posing a burn hazard

      BJ's Wholesale Club is recalling more than 25,000 handheld massage units. The massager's batteries can leak, posing a burn hazard or skin irritation to consumers.

      The firm has received reports from five stores of the batteries in massagers leaking. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves ladybug and bee-shaped "Massage Pet" handheld massagers. The ladybugs are red and black and the bees are yellow and black. The massagers measure 3 1/2 inches tall and 5 inches wide and were sold with two Kendal brand AA batteries. "Massage Pets" and "Dating code 1210A" are printed on the massager's hangtag along with UPC 0 49696 60453 6 for the ladybug and UPC 0 49696 60454 3 for the bee.

      The massagers, made in China, were sold by BJ's Wholesale Clubs from September 2011 through December 2011 for about $8.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled massagers and return them to any BJ's Wholesale Club for a full refund. The firm is directly contacting consumers who purchased this product. The firm advises consumers not to touch the batteries or open the battery compartment.

      For more information, contact Fourstar Group at (866) 290-6191 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.fsgrecall.com/massagepets.html

      div align="center">











      Front of ladybug hangtag





      Back of ladybug hangtag





      Front of bee hangtag





      Back of bee hangtag





      Kendal batteries sold with the product

      BJ's Wholesale Club is recalling more than 25,000 handheld massage units. The massager's batteries can leak, posing a burn hazard or skin irritation t...

      Handbell Toys Recalls Baby Rattles

      Small parts can come off, posing a choking hazard

      Toys Distribution Inc., of Los Angeles, Calif., is recalling about 50 baby rattles. 

      The recalled rattles can break into small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children and violating the federal safety requirements for rattles. In addition, the size of the handle on some of the rattles is small enough to enter an infant's mouth, lodge in the throat and cause a choking hazard or lead to bruises and lacerations.

      The recall includes plastic rattles sold in various pastel colors and shapes, including a toy phone, animal, small buggy and sea horse. The rattles were sold in sets of five or eight rattles per box.

      "HANDBELL TOYS" is printed in the upper left corner of the package. "MADE IN CHINA" is printed on the bottom of the package. One set has "JUNYI" printed on the front upper right corner of the package and "ITEM NO. 58083801" printed on the back lower corner on a white sticker. Another set has "XIN DA MEI" printed on the front upper right corner of the package and "ITEM NO. 308363" printed on the back lower corner on a white sticker.

      Small toy stores sold the rattles in Colorado and Texas from December 2009 through December 2010 for about $2. They were made in China.

      Consumers should take the recalled rattles away from children immediately and return them to the place of purchase or contact Toys Distribution Inc. to receive a full refund or replacement product.

      For additional information, contact Toys Distribution Inc. collect at (323) 266-8088 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. Consumers can also e-mail the firm at mailbox@shoptdi.com



      Toys Distribution Inc., of Los Angeles, Calif., is recalling about 50 baby rattles. The recalled rattles can break into small parts, posing a chokin...

      E-Z-GO Recalls Golf Cars, Shuttles, Utility Vehicles

      Steering may fail

      E-Z-GO is recalling nearly 22,000 TXT golf cars, Cushman shuttle vehicles and Bad Boy off-road utility vehicles. The threaded end of the rack rod ball joint can break and the ball joint can become displaced, causing the driver to lose steering control. This can result in a crash.

      The firm is aware of 71 reports of the ball joint breaking, 13 of which resulted in the ball joint displacing. No injuries have been reported.

      The recalled vehicles are gas- and electric-powered, four-wheeled vehicles with bench seats for the driver and passengers. The following models are included:

      ModelSerial Number
      E-Z-GO TXT Fleet golf cars2748187 thru 2770316
      E-Z-GO Freedom TXT golf cars2748187 thru 2770316
      E-Z-GO TXT shuttle vehicles2748187 thru 2770316
      Cushman Bellhop shuttle vehicles2748187 thru 2770316
      E-Z-GO ST utility vehicles2748187 thru 2770316
      Bad Boy Buggies HD, LD and LTO utility vehicles8000035 thru 8002809

      The brand and model names are printed on the side and front panels of the vehicles. Serial numbers are printed on a plate or label located on the exterior of the vehicle below the driver’s seat.

      E-Z-GO and Bad Boy dealers sold the recalled vehicles nationwide from February 2011 through July 2011 for between $6,650 and $10,650. They were made in the United States.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact E-Z-GO or an authorized dealer for a free repair. E-Z-GO and E-Z-GO dealers are contacting known owners.

      For additional information, contact E-Z-GO toll-free at (800) 774-3946 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET or visit the firm’s website at www.ezgo.com




      E-Z-GO TXT Golf Car
      E-Z-GO Freedom TXT Golf Car




      E-Z-GO TXT Shuttle 6



      Cushman Bellhop 6



      E-Z-GO ST Sport Utility Vehicle



      Bad Boy HD



      Bad Boy LD
      Bad Boy LTO

      E-Z-GO is recalling nearly 22,000 TXT golf cars, Cushman shuttle vehicles and Bad Boy off-road utility vehicles. The threaded end of the rack rod...

      Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan Recalled

      Wheels studs may fracture, causing wheel to fall off

      Ford is recalling about 128,000 Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan models from the 2010-2011 model years.  The recall affects vehicles equipped with 17-inch steel wheels.

      The company said the wheel studs may fracture, possibly causing a wheel to separate.

      Dealers will inspect the studs and replace them if necessary.

      Owners may contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332.

      Vehicle Make / Model:Model Year(s):
           FORD / FUSION2010-2011
           MERCURY / MILAN2010-2011
      Manufacturer: FORD MOTOR COMPANYMfr's Report Date: DEC 05, 2011

      Ford is recalling about 128,000 Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan models from the 2010-2011 model years.  The recall affects vehicles equipped with 17-inc...

      Bella Bliss Recalls Children's Cotton Pajamas

      They don''t meet flammability standards

      Bella Bliss is recalling about 2,300 sets of children's cotton pajames. The pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear posing a risk of burn injury to children.

      The pajamas are a two-piece, cotton sleepwear set sold in sizes 2 to 12. The pajamas are white, blue, pink or red. "Bella Bliss" is written on the neck tag.

      The pajamas were sold by Bella Bliss catalog and website, and specialty clothing retailers and online stores from January 2008 to June 2011 for about $48 to $58. They were made in Peru.

      Children should stop wearing the recalled sleepwear immediately and consumers should return it to the retailer where the product was purchased for a refund, exchange or store credit.

      For additional information, contact Bella Bliss toll-free at (866) 846-5295 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.bellabliss.com

      Bella Bliss is recalling about 2,300 sets of children's cotton pajames. The pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sle...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.