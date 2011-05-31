Recalls in May 2011

Blackman Industries, Inc. of Kansas City, KS is recalling all PrimeTime brand 2 ct. and 5 ct. Premium Pig Ears and all KC Beefhide brand 20 ct. Premium Pig Ears because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products. People handling the recalled pig ears can potentially become infected with Salmonella, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after giving them to their pet.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

These products were distributed in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota and sold through many of the following retail outlets: Price Chopper Stores, Hy-Vee Stores, Hen House Markets, Bag N Save Stores, Dahl’s Food Stores, Baldwin City Market, SunFresh Food Stores, Apple Markets, Brookside Market, Franklin Food Stores, No Frills Food Stores, Alps Food Stores, Big V Food Stores, Country Mart Food Stores, Thriftway Food Stores, County Fair Food Stores, Super Saver Food Stores and Russ’s Food Stores and Feldman’s Farm and Home Stores.

The product was distributed between Jan. 4, 2011 and April 29, 2011. PrimeTime products are in translucent plastic packages with yellow printed headers and are marked with the following UPC codes 7-48976-18316-6 on a 2 ct. package with a $3.49 retail price, 7-48976-09040-2, on a 5 ct. package with a $5.99 retail price and 7-48976-19040-9 on a 5 ct. package with a $6.99 retail price. The KC Beefhide product is packaged in a red mesh nylon bag with a green and white header that says KC Beefhide and has the following UPC code 7-48976-09065-5.

Consumers can tell the difference between the recalled product and the new product by the placement of a production code on the new product located on the back of the product (i.e.2011FBC). A similar code beginning with 2011 and the production run is also printed on the bags under the Made In USA label.

One illness of a dog in Missouri has been reported to date.

The recall is a result of a reported illness of a dog in Missouri who consumed pig ears from the same production lot but from product sold by a different distributor. The distributor has been working with the FDA to identify any products that might contain the bacteria. The company and the FDA is continuing the investigation to determine what caused the problem.

Consumers that have purchased any of the PrimeTime or KC Beefhide pig ear products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-913-342-5010 Monday through Thursday between the hours of 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM.