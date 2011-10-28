Recalls in October 2011

General Electric is recalling about 470 GE Monogram Pro Rangetops with grills.
Burners on rangetops operating on liquefied petroleum ("LP" or propane) may fail to ignite or light if the gas control knob is left in a position between OFF and LITE, posing a risk of delayed ignition or explosion.
GE has received six reports involving explosions in units operating on LP gas, including reports of damage to kitchen cabinets beneath the Rangetop. No fires or injuries have been reported.
Grill units operate on liquefied petroleum ("LP" or propane) or natural gas. The Rangetop units are either 36 or 48 inches wide with a stainless steel finish and the GE Monogram® badge located on the front center of the unit. The burner control knobs are located on the front panel that overhangs the cabinet. The model and serial numbers can be found on a label located behind the far left burner knob, or on the bottom of the unit.
The following models and serials are included in this recall:
|Brand
|Model Number Begins With:
|And Serial Number Begins With:
|Monogram®
|LP Model
ZGU364LRP
ZGU484LGP
ZGU486LRP
|Natural Gas Model
ZGU364NRP
ZGU484NGP
ZGU486NRP
|AS, AT, AV, DS, DT, DV, FS, FT, FV, GS,
GT, GV, HR, HS, HT, HV, LR, LS, LT,
LV, MR, MS, MT, RR, RS, RT, SR, SS, ST,
TR, TS, TT, VR, VS, VT, ZR, ZS, ZT
All LP models and only natural gas models that have been converted for use with LP gas are included in the recall. GE will notify known owners of natural gas units and provide a free repair for any consumers who converted their Rangetop with Grill to LP gas.
General Electric authorized representatives and distributors sold the rangetop units nationwide from May 2008 through August 2011 for between $3,400 and $4,700, as determined by retailers. They were made in Mexico.
Consumers who are operating the product on LP (propane) gas should stop using the product immediately, turn off the gas supply to the product, and contact GE to schedule a free repair.
For additional information, contact General Electric toll-free at (866) 645-3956 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.geappliances.com/products/recall
