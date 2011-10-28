Write a review
Recalls in October 2011

    Volvo Recalls C70, S60 Models

    Spare tire kits don't meet federal standards

    Volvo is recalling about 20,000 C70 and S60 models to fix a problem with the optional spare tire kit. The affected models are:

    Vehicle Make / Model:Model Year(s):
         VOLVO / C702006-2012
         VOLVO / S602011-2012

    The company said the spare tire kit that was sold as an option fails to meet federal safety regulations.  Labels may be misprinted, which could lead to improper tire inflation.

    Volvo will notify owners and dealers will replace the label if necessary.

    Owners may contact Volvo at 1-201-76807300.

    Hand Trucks Sold at Home Depot are Recalled

    Tires can explode, ejecting pieces of the hub

    Harper Trucks Inc. is recalling about 292,000 hand trucks sold at The Home Depot. When the tires are overinflated, they can explode causing the wheel hub to separate or break, ejecting pieces of the hub. This poses an injury hazard to bystanders.

    Harper Trucks has received 19 reports of overinflated tires exploding that resulted in 19 injuries, including broken bones, loss of sight in one eye, contusions and lacerations.

    This recall involves Harper Trucks hand trucks with model numbers and type of wheels listed below. "Harper Truck" and the model number can be found on an adhesive sticker on the hand truck frame's cross member. Hand trucks with two-piece, grey metal wheels are not included in this recall.

    Model NumberType of HandleType of Wheel
    K52K16P Handle1-piece, composite
    JEDTK1935PDual Hand/Platform Truck
    (Convertible)    		3-piece, four bolt,
    metal/chrome plated
    51TK19Dual Handles3-piece, four bolt,
    metal/chrome plated
    BKTAK19P Handle3-piece, four bolt,
    metal/chrome plated
    PGCSK19BLKDual Hand3-piece, four bolt,
    metal/chrome plated

    The Home Depot from September 2008 through March 2009 and Sam's Club sold the trucks from January 1993 through January 2002 for between $28 and $42. They were made in China, the United States, and Taiwan.

    Consumers should stop using the product immediately and contact Harper Trucks for a free repair kit that includes either lock washers to secure the four bolts on the 3-piece, metal/chrome plated wheels or new design replacement tires for the 1-piece composite tires.

    For additional information, contact Harper Trucks toll-free at (800) 835-4099 between 8:30a.m.and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, e-mail wheels@harpertrucks.com or visit the company's website at www.harpertrucks.com

    GM Recalls 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain Models

    Tire pressure monitoring system may malfunction

    General Motors is recalling about 34,000 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain models to fix a problem with the tire-pressure monitoring system.

    The company said that the tire-pressure warning light on the recalled vehicles does not illuminate until the cold pressure is more than 25% below the recommended pressure.  Under federal regulations, it's supposed to illuminate at the 25% mark, not below it.

    Underinflated tires can cause tire overloading and overheating, which could lead to an accident, as well as premature wear, poor handling and poor economy.

    GM dealers will update the control module free of charge.

    Customers can call GM at  1-800-630-2438 and GMC AT 1-866-996-9463.

      GE Recalls Gas Rangetop with Grill

      Explosion hazard when using propane

      General Electric is recalling about 470 GE Monogram Pro Rangetops with grills.

      Burners on rangetops operating on liquefied petroleum ("LP" or propane) may fail to ignite or light if the gas control knob is left in a position between OFF and LITE, posing a risk of delayed ignition or explosion.

      GE has received six reports involving explosions in units operating on LP gas, including reports of damage to kitchen cabinets beneath the Rangetop. No fires or injuries have been reported.

      Grill units operate on liquefied petroleum ("LP" or propane) or natural gas. The Rangetop units are either 36 or 48 inches wide with a stainless steel finish and the GE Monogram® badge located on the front center of the unit. The burner control knobs are located on the front panel that overhangs the cabinet. The model and serial numbers can be found on a label located behind the far left burner knob, or on the bottom of the unit.

      The following models and serials are included in this recall:

      BrandModel Number Begins With:And Serial Number Begins With:
      Monogram®LP Model
      ZGU364LRP
      ZGU484LGP
      ZGU486LRP      		Natural Gas Model
      ZGU364NRP
      ZGU484NGP
      ZGU486NRP      		AS, AT, AV, DS, DT, DV, FS, FT, FV, GS,
      GT, GV, HR, HS, HT, HV, LR, LS, LT,
      LV, MR, MS, MT, RR, RS, RT, SR, SS, ST,
      TR, TS, TT, VR, VS, VT, ZR, ZS, ZT

      All LP models and only natural gas models that have been converted for use with LP gas are included in the recall. GE will notify known owners of natural gas units and provide a free repair for any consumers who converted their Rangetop with Grill to LP gas.

      General Electric authorized representatives and distributors sold the rangetop units nationwide from May 2008 through August 2011 for between $3,400 and $4,700, as determined by retailers.  They were made in Mexico.

      Consumers who are operating the product on LP (propane) gas should stop using the product immediately, turn off the gas supply to the product, and contact GE to schedule a free repair.

      For additional information, contact General Electric toll-free at (866) 645-3956 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.geappliances.com/products/recall

      Bad Boy Recalls Buggies

      Steering may fail

      BB Buggies is recalling about 3,200 Bad Boy Baggies off-road utility vehicles.

      The steering assembly arm can break and cause the driver to lose control, posing a crash hazard.

      The firm has received 15 reports of the steering assembly arm breaking. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Bad Boy LT, Classic, XT, XTO and XT Safari model electric off-road utility vehicles. The utility vehicles have four wheels, bench seats for the operator and passengers and were sold in camouflage patterns, hunter green, red and black. “Bad Boy” is printed on the side or front of the vehicles.

      Bad Boy Buggy dealers sold the buggies nationwide from August 2009 through June 2011 for between $7,000 and $15,000.  They were made in the U.S.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an authorized dealer or BB Buggies for a free replacement of the steering assembly.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact BB Buggies toll-free at (855) 738-3711 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET or visit the firm’s website at www.badboybuggies.com

      Big Lots Recalls Glider Recliners

      Fingers can be crushed or pinched

      Big Lots is recalling about 375,000 Microfiber Glider Recliners with Ottomans and Leather Glider Recliners with Ottomans.

      An exposed gap between the moving parts of the chair and the base framework can allow access to toddlers and infants, posing an entrapment hazard. In addition, other exposed moving parts on the chair and the ottoman can pose finger pinching and crushing hazards to older children and adults.

      CPSC received two reports of children under age two who were found trapped at the neck between horizontal components of the frame at the back of the chair. In both incidents, adults were able to release the children who suffered no permanent injuries.

      The Microfiber Glider Recliner and Leather Glider Recliner are reclining glider/rocking chairs on a swivel base. Both the chair and ottoman sit on circular metal bases made from 1.25 inch metal tubing and have cushions covered in either light brown or green microfiber fabric or dark brown simulated leather fabric. A label under the seat of the chair identifies the manufacturer as Dongguan Shindin Metal & Plastic Products Ltd. There is a small label on the front metal rod under the seat that states "Maximum wt load 250 lbs."

      Big Lots stores sold the gliders nationwide from January 2005 through December 2009 for about $170.  They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the chairs and contact Big Lots for a free repair kit that covers the base framework and the moving parts of the chair and ottoman.

      For additional information, contact Big Lots toll-free at (866) 244-5687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.biglots.com

      Target Recalls Frog Masks

      Masks lack proper ventilation

      Target is recalling about 3,400 frog masks.  The plush frog masks lack proper ventilation. When secured in place across a child’s face, it presents a suffocation hazard.

      This recall involves child-sized frog-themed animal masks. The plush mask is green with yellow and red highlights. There are two eye cutouts and a green elastic band with a fastener used to secure the mask at the back of the child’s head. UPC code 06626491474 is printed on a label attached to the mask.

      Target stores sold the masks nationwide from August 2011 through September 2011 for about $1.  They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the masks from young children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Target Guest Relations at (800) 440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website atwww.target.com

      LittleLife Babby Carriers Recalled

      The carriers can disconnect and fall backwards

      Lifemarque is recalling about 50 LittleLife Baby Carriers. The carriers were sold without bolts that attach the carrier’s main frame to the metal stand. Missing bolts cause the carrier to disconnect from the stand and fall backwards, posing a fall hazard to a child in the carrier.

      This recall involves LittleLife Discoverer child carriers. “LittleLife” is printed on the back of the carriers. Number LS55060 is printed on a tab sewn underneath the care label. The carriers are green and gray with a black metal frame at the back with a folding leg bracket to enable the carriers to stand.

      The carriers were sold by outdoor stores nationwide, Champaign Surplus in Champaign, Ill., Skinny Skis in Jackson, Wy., Base Camp stores in Montana, and online at www.amazon.com, www.skinnyskis.com, www.thebasecamp.com, and www.MadAthlete.com from January 2011 through July 2011 for about $200. They were made in Vietnam.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the carriers and check to make sure there are two bolts on each side where the carrier’s main frame attaches to the metal stand. If the bolts are missing, contact LittleLife for a free replacement product.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact the firm toll-free at (877) 922-5462 between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email the firm atcustomer.services@littlelife.co.uk or visit the firm’s website at www.littlelife.com

      Guidecraft Recalls Twist 'n Sort Toys

      Toys present a choking hazard to infants

      Guidecraft is recalling about 760 Twist ‘n Sort Toys. The small pegs on three of the four posts can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

      This recall involves Twist ‘n Sort wooden toys. The toy has a square base, four posts and twelve primary-colored game pieces that can be arranged to fit over the posts. Product number “712” is printed on underside of base.

      The toys were sold by specialty toy stores and gift shops nationwide, catalogs and online from September 2009 through November 2010 for about $20. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys from children and contact Guidecraft to receive a replacement or another product of equal value.

      For additional information, contact Guidecraft toll-free at (888) 824-1308 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.guidecraft.com

      BOB, IronMan, Stroller Strides Jogging Strollers Recalled

      Canopy's logo can detach, posing a choking hazard

      B.O.B. Traillers is recalling about 412,000 jogging strollers.  The stroller canopy's embroidered logo's backing patch can detach, posing a choking hazard to babies and young children.

      The firm has received six reports of children mouthing the detached patch. Gagging and choking were reported in two incidents. The backing was removed from the children's mouth without injury. In each of the reported incidents, the children were seated in an infant car seat attached to the stroller.

      This recall involves all B.O.B. strollers manufactured between November 1998 and November 2010. Strollers manufactured after October 2006 have a white label affixed to the back of the stroller's leg with the manufacturing date. Strollers with no manufacturing date listed were produced prior to October 2006 and are included in this recall. The strollers were sold in single seat and double-seat models. The BOB®, Ironman® or Stroller Strides® brand name is embroidered on the canopy of the strollers.

      The strollers were sold at REI, Babies R' Us and other children's product and sporting goods stores nationwide and Amazon.com between November 1998 and October 2011 for between $280 and $600.  They were made in Taiwan and China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers until they remove the embroidery backing patch from the interior of the canopy's logo. Consumers should contact B.O.B. Trailers for instructions on removing the backing.

      For additional information, contact B.O.B. Trailers toll-free at (855) 242-2245 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.bobnotices.com

      IKEA Recalls Children's Folding Tent

      Steel frame can break, exposing sharp ends

      IKEA is recalling about 58,000 BUSA folding children's tents sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The steel wire frame of the tent can break, producing sharp wire ends that can protrude through the tent fabric, posing a laceration or puncture hazard.

      This recall involves a cube-shaped children’s folding tent with model number 90192009. The brand name BUSA and IKEA and the model number are printed on a sewn-in label attached to an interior seam in the tent. The tent frame is made of flat steel wire and the tent material is pale green polyester fabric with turquoise, pink and white trim. The tent’s dimensions are: L 28 1/4, W 28 1/4, H 28 1/4.

      IKEA stores sold the tents nationwide from August 2011 through September 2011 for about $8. They were made in Vietnam.

      Consumers should immediately take it away from children and return it to their nearest IKEA store for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact IKEA toll-free at (888) 966-4532 anytime, or visit the firm’s website at http://www.ikea-usa.com

      J.C. Penney Recalls Cribs Sold On Its Website

      Yu Wei drop-side cribs can cause suffocation, entrapment

      J.C. Penney is recalling about 8,000 Yu Wei drop-side cribs sold on its Website and through its catalog. 

      Hazard: The drop-side rails on the crib can malfunction, detach or unexpectedly fall down, causing part of the drop side to fall out of position. When this happens, a space is created into which an infant or toddler can roll and become wedged or entrapped, which can lead to strangulation or suffocation. A child can also fall out of the crib. Drop-side incidents can also occur due to incorrect assembly and due to age-related wear and tear.

      CPSC and the firms are aware of nine incidents involving drop side rails that malfunctioned or detached, including one report of a child who sustained minor abrasions to the arm.

      This recall involves Yu Wei full-size cribs sold under the Scroll and Lauren model names. The cribs were sold in antique white, pecan and dark cherry, and have the following model numbers and date codes listed on the inside of the crib’s end panels.

      Model #DescriptionDate Code Between
      343-8225Scroll Crib01/2006-12/2010
      343-9117Lauren Crib01/2007-12/2010

      The cribs were sold at jcpenney.com and in the jcpenney catalog from January 2006 through December 2010 for between $300 and $450. They were made in Taiwan.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact Yu Wei to get a free immobilizer kit that will immobilize the drop side. In the meantime, parents are encouraged to find an alternate, safe sleep environment for the child, such as a bassinet, play yard or toddler bed depending on your child’s age.

      For additional information, contact Yu Wei at (877) 806-8190 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.yuweicribrecalls.com . Consumers can also email the firm at yuweiparts@aol.com to order a free immobilizer kit.

      Ballard Designs Recalls Step Stools

      Plastic tabs can make the stools unstable

      Ballard Designs is recalling about 2,500 "Stafford" step stools. Plastic tabs on the feet of the stools can cause them to be unstable, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

      Ballard Designs has received six reports that the stools were not stable, including two reports of falls resulting in minor injuries.

      This recall involves Ballard Designs "Stafford" step stools made of wood painted black or white. "Ballard Designs" is printed on a sticker under the bottom of the step. "Made in China" is printed on the underside bottom of the step stools. Also printed on the underside bottom of the step stools is one of the following five numbers: 100097963, 100099019, 100097230, 100100584 or 100102942. All recalled stools also have four plastic tabs affixed to the feet of the step stool.

      Ballard Design stores sold the stools in Florida, Georgia and Ohio, through Ballard Designs catalogs, on www.ballarddesigns.com and www.hsn.com from July 2009 through May 2011 for about $80. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately remove the four plastic tabs from the feet of their step stools. Instructions are available online at www.ballarddesigns.com under the Product Safety page or by contacting Ballard Designs at the number below. Ballard Designs is directly contacting all known purchasers.

      For more information, contact Ballard Designs toll-free at (888) 606-2627 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday or visit the firm's website at www.ballarddesigns.com

